10 Best Moving Companies in Louisiana

Finding the best movers in Louisiana can be overwhelming. That’s why we’ve analyzed many companies to determine the top movers in Louisiana. Our number one choice? Moving APT. Read on to learn about its benefits and services and those of the other nine standout Louisiana movers.

Best Moving Companies in Louisiana for 2023

Moving APT - Best Overall Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker Two Men and a Truck - Best Local Branches American Van Lines - Best for Specialty Moves Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing U-Pack - Best DIY Mover PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing

Why we chose it

Moving APT is your trusted ally in the moving industry. While it doesn’t execute the move itself, it diligently scouts through numerous moving companies to discover your perfect match, taking the guesswork out of your Louisiana move. For this, it wins Money’s award for best Louisiana mover.

Renowned for its reliability, the company maintains a stellar 4.3/5 Google Reviews rating based on 367 reviews. It has a B rating on BBB and just 14 resolved complaints in the past year. As a registered broker with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), the company exclusively engages licensed carriers and discloses partnerships, including Allied Van Lines, United Van Lines, PODS, and North American Van Lines. Although using a moving broker has advantages and drawbacks, Moving APT's unwavering customer support, available 24/7, sets it apart from the rest.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: Yes, amount varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #2247863 )

Learn More: Moving APT Review

Pros and cons

Pros Shops carriers for you

Wider range of services compared to a carrier

More than 2,500 moving partners

Price matching Cons Is a broker, not a carrier

Rates can vary from those quoted

May receive too many calls after requesting a quote

How much does Moving APT cost?

Moving costs fluctuate based on factors like weight, bedrooms, specialty items, and insurance. Yet, Moving APT excels in transparency, offering clear ballpark estimates on their site, as evidenced by their provided cost table.

Distance 1 Bedrooms 2-3 Bedrooms 4-5 Bedrooms 250 $1,200-$2,300 $1,600-$3950 $2,050-$5,200 1,000 $1,600-$2,950 $2,300-$7,950 $5,900-$8,100 2,500 $1,900-$3,950 $3,800-$9,400 $9,100-$18,500+

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Furniture moving

Car shipping

Storage

Most Experienced Broker: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) excels as a moving broker, leveraging its impressive 25-year industry experience to find the ideal mover on your behalf. With an outstanding 80% of 312 Consumer Affairs reviews rated 4 or 5 stars, IMRG stands out in its field. IMRG's expertise helps simplify the daunting task of choosing the right moving company. However, be aware of their stringent cancellation policy, requiring cancellation within 72 hours of booking. Trust IMRG to streamline your moving company selection process and ensure a smooth move.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #3034100 )

Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review

Pros and cons

Pros Negotiates prices

Finds your best mover

Pre-screens companies Cons Not ultimately responsible for damage as a broker

Could improve its refund rules

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

IMRG offers online estimates via their calculator but cautions that they are approximate figures. To obtain a precise quote, reach out directly to the company.

Miles 2 Bedroom 4 Bedroom 1,080 $3,900-$7,000 $8,500+

Services

Full-service packing

Long-distance moving

Car shipping

Storage

Best Local Branches: Two Men And A Truck Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

With its unconventional branding, Two Men and a Truck may seem laid-back, but it's a major player in the moving industry. Boasting 9 million successful moves and 350+ local franchises nationwide (including at least four in Louisiana), it combines national reach with local charm. These local branches offer a neighborhood-centric approach for both local and cross-country moves, with flexible options like Value Flex for smaller budgets and Expedited service for larger ones. Customer satisfaction is high, with 96% willing to recommend the service. However, since locations operate independently, service quality can vary, and not all corners of every state may be covered.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier ( Each franchise is separately licensed )

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros 350+ local branch locations

Experienced local and long-distance mover

Container option Cons Customer service varies by franchise

Not available to/from AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

Local moves typically begin at approximately $150 per hour. Pricing varies based on location and requirements. A 500-mile, one-bedroom move might cost around $2,000, while a 2,000-mile, multi-bedroom move with full-service options could approach $20,000. For a two-bedroom move spanning 1,500 miles, expect costs between $10,000 and $15,000.

Services

Comprehensive long-distance moving services

Container-based long-distance moves

Local moving assistance

Packing and loading solutions

Moving supplies available

Expertise in home staging

Best High-Value Item Mover: American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Since its establishment in 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) has grown into one of the nation's largest moving companies, emphasizing service quality. AVL excels in handling standard household moves and delicate items like pianos, antiques, and heirlooms. The company's dedication to excellence is reflected in its online reputation, boasting an A rating from the Better Business Bureau and earning Newsweek and Statista's Best Customer Service Award. While some customers have raised concerns about last-minute price increases and third-party contractors, AVL remains a reliable choice for typical and specialized moves, making it a solid option overall.

Service Area: 48 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 10-50%

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: American Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Handles antiques, pianos, and valuable items

Offers storage options

Specializes in military relocations Cons May need a substantial deposit

Collaborates with third parties for select moves

Services not accessible in Alaska (AK) or Hawaii (HI)

How much does American Van Lines cost?

American Van Lines' website excels in providing detailed move estimates. It offers various scenarios with associated costs, making it exceptionally user-friendly. Here are a few sample price estimates showcased on their site.

Distance One bedroom est. cost Three bedroom est. cost 700 miles $2,880 $5,870 1,300 miles $3,643 $7,739 2,700 miles $5,227 $11,327

Note that the above prices are just estimates, and your price will vary based on the exact distance, weight, special items, storage, and other services required.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Antique and piano moving

Moves fine art collections

Disassembly and reassembly of furniture or large valuables

Online shipment tracking

Optional storage

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Best White-Glove Service Option: Bekins Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Bekins Van Lines, established in 1891, proudly upholds its commitment to customer value and respect, evident in its impressive 4.6 out of 5 stars on Google Reviews and sterling track record. Satisfied customers praise the company's professional staff, careful belongings handling, and competitive pricing. Bekins offers extensive services, covering local, long-distance, military, and senior moves, including specialty items like pianos and family heirlooms. Their standout Priority Relocation Service, a white-glove option, ensures swift, meticulous door-to-door moving, featuring last-minute assistance, packing/unpacking, exclusive truck space, on-time delivery guarantee, and peak-season availability, though it comes at a premium.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #2256609 )

Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros On-time guarantee available

Specialty packing

Full-replacement value protection available

Optional priority service Cons Complaints about damage

No online estimates for local moves

How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?

A 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move costs $8,500 to $10,500, depending on services like packing and protection. A 500-mile move is about $6,000 to $7,000. Costs vary; a basic one-bedroom move starts at $3,500, while a full-service 5-bedroom move covering 1,500 miles could exceed $15,000.

Services

In-state and state-to-state long-distance moves

Local moves

Senior moving

Packing and unpacking

IT equipment moving

Storage

Best Full-Service Packing: JK Moving Services Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

JK Moving Services takes packing seriously, training its staff in a fully furnished house at its HQ. Whether it's everyday items or valuables like antiques or wine collections, they ensure your belongings stay pristine. Stellar online reviews reflect their meticulous approach. They offer financing options, partnering with Enhancify for quotes in 60 seconds and even 0% financing. While not ideal for local moves, their higher rates might be a trade-off for top-notch service. To compare costs, get a quote from JK Moving and compare it with others you've received, keeping their attention to detail in mind.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: $250

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #1065394 )

Learn More: JK Moving Services Review

Pros and cons

Pros Expertly trained packing crews

0% move financing for qualified customers

GPS tracking Cons Local moves limited to VA, MD, DC

Higher pricing

How much does JK Moving Services cost?

JK Moving, a high-service company, prioritizes meticulous staff training but reflects in higher pricing. A 1,000-mile move ranges from $7,000 to over $15,000 based on real customer reviews, with potential variation.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Employee relocation

Commercial moves

Superior packing and unpacking

Affordable financing

Why we chose it

U-Pack is an excellent choice for partial DIY moves, offering cost savings and greater control. They provide "ReloCubes®," containers you load and lock until delivery. Alternatively, you can opt for trailers, paying only for the used space. The company enjoys a stellar BBB rating of 4.05 out of 5 stars, with rare negative reviews. U-Pack is also licensed with the FMCSA, ensuring reliability. U-Pack presents an ideal solution for your moving needs if you're comfortable with packing and loading but prefer avoiding cross-country driving.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: None

Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker ( USDOT #914011 )

Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Transparent pricing

Pay only for actual usage

Secure shipment with no access to your items Cons Limited availability for local moves

Delivery restrictions in some areas

How much does U-Pack cost?

U-Pack's website states that moving one ReloCube door-to-door costs approximately $2,500. Each ReloCube measures 308 cubic feet and has dimensions of 5’ 10” long x 6’ 10” wide x 7’ 9” high inside. Typically, you'll require one ReloCube per room in your home. Their quotes for a 1,700-mile move appear notably affordable compared to full-service movers. For instance, one ReloCube costs about $2,300 miles to move that distance, while three ReloCubes would cost about $5,900.

Services

Partial DIY moves

Container or trailer option

Long-distance and interstate moving

Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Most Flexible Container Mover: PODS Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

PODS stands out as an exceptionally flexible container moving service, holding a competitive edge over U-Pack. Its unique feature is the ability to store your belongings in your driveway for as long as you need, offering a gradual decluttering process, unlike U-Pack's three-day packing window. PODS simplifies your moving or decluttering process with a reasonable one-month storage fee, starting at $149, and containers in various sizes. Pricing is straightforward, considering the container's size, duration of use, and move distance. While some negative reviews mention missed delivery dates and difficulty reaching customer service, PODS remains an attractive choice for those who value packing at their own pace or need convenient temporary storage.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: 1-month storage fee

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #1397252 )

Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Take as long as you want to load

Lower cost than full-service movers

Contactless moving

Offers driveway storage solution Cons Not available in AK, MT, ND, WY

Packing service not available

How much does PODS Moving Company cost?

The following are example prices from PODS for a 2-3 bedroom household of up to 1,200 square feet:

Miles PODS (1-month storage + transport) Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading) Truck Rental (not including fuel) 2,790 $4,893-$6,524 $4,677-$9,390 $2,182-$3,155 1,080 $3,061-$4,400 $3,020-$7,250 $923-$1,424 370 $2,073-$2,850 $1,830-$5,300 $328-$505

Services

Local, long-distance, and interstate moving

Temporary driveway storage options

Moving supplies

Packing and loading company referrals

Car shipping

Most Flexible Full-Service Mover: International Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

International Van Lines (IVL) is a standout choice for long-distance moves, offering custom packages and receiving praise from satisfied customers. IVL's extensive services cover local, long-distance, interstate, and international relocations, providing flexibility to tailor your move, from full-service packing and valuable item transport to loading, storage, and furniture assembly/disassembly. IVL is also a trusted broker for areas outside its primary regions, spanning the east and west coasts and much of the mid-west. While it maintains regional offices in multiple states, most customers access quotes conveniently through IVL's virtual walkthrough process. Accessible 24/7 for support, IVL's responsiveness has earned it a BBB rating of B. The company requires a standard 25% upfront deposit, and though some customers have faced higher-than-expected final bills, IVL transparently outlines additional fees on its website to assist customers in estimating their total costs.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT# 2293832 )

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Refundable deposits 48 hours before the move

First month of storage is free

GPS tracking

Virtual walk-through option for quotes Cons Uses third-party movers outside its core areas

Cash or check is required for final payment

How much does International Van Lines cost?

IVL's cost estimator suggests that a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom-home move falls within the $2,500-$4,500 range. For a similar home size spanning 2,500 miles, costs range from $7,500 to $10,000. Local moves are hourly and dependent on the moving team size, commencing at $150 per hour.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Corporate relocations

Custom crating

Storage

Car shipping

Most Predictable Pricing: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) stands out as both a moving broker and licensed carrier with a national presence. With over 500 trusted partners nationwide, NAVL offers comprehensive moving solutions for residential and commercial needs. What sets NAVL apart are its binding estimates, adding an extra layer of peace of mind to your move. By providing options like Bottom Line Pricing, Not-To-Exceed Pricing, and Customized Pricing, NAVL ensures that you won't be hit with unexpected costs, making your relocation experience less stressful and more transparent.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #70851 )

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Binding estimates

Large owned fleet

Easy claims process Cons Doesn't offer storage everywhere

Brokers moves in some areas

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

NAVL is a cost-effective choice for various moves, yet it tends to be pricier for full-service, long-distance relocations. Their website cites an average long-distance move cost of $3,758 in the past year. However, additional research suggests a 1,000-mile move may average around $5,000.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Corporate services

Packing and unpacking

Loading and unloading

Moving calculators and checklists

How To Select A Moving Company In Louisiana

Set a budget: Determine your moving budget and consider container movers for cost savings. Inventory: Create an accurate item list, especially for special items, to avoid unexpected fees. Choose move type: Select from container-based, DIY, or full-service moving. Check reviews: Read honest customer reviews, considering review ratios and company size based on miles traveled. Compare quotes: Obtain multiple moving quotes, even if it requires a home walkthrough, to potentially save thousands.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Louisiana

Online quotes are challenging due to numerous factors that are hard to capture online, including the following variables.

Distance affects cost (fuel, time, state regulations)

Volume and weight impact pricing (heavy items cost more)

Specialty services require unique crews and higher costs

Consider additional insurance for valuable items

Timing affects cost (January is cheaper than June)

How to Prepare for a Move in Louisiana

Here are some moving tips to make your relocation smoother:

Create a Moving Checklist: Start by making a checklist that outlines all the tasks and timelines for your move. Many moving companies offer checklists on their websites, and some even have mobile apps that guide you through each step. Update Your Documents: Moving to a new state often involves paperwork, like re-registering your vehicle. Make sure you research what your new state requires regarding documentation and update everything accordingly. Plan Your New Home: When packing, label your boxes with the rooms they should go to in your new home. This simple step will make it much easier for your movers to place items in their correct spots, so all you have to do is unpack and organize. Declutter Before You Go: Before packing, take the opportunity to declutter your home. Donate, sell, or downsize items you no longer need. You might find that it's more cost-effective to part with certain things and replace them in your new location, especially if they're old or haven't been used in over a year. Keep Essentials Handy: Pack a separate bag or box with essential items you'll need immediately upon arrival at your new home. This way, you won't have to rummage through boxes to find your everyday necessities. Research Your Mover: Take some time to research your chosen moving company's policies and track record. Check if they provide binding estimates and guaranteed arrival times. Being informed about their reliability and costs can help you plan better for your move.

Louisiana Moving Company FAQ

Why are Louisiana moving companies so expensive?

Moving isn’t cheap in any state. To reduce your cost, purge items before moving, consider container movers and move during off-peak seasons like winter and fall.

How do I know my Louisiana moving company is reputable?

Check if the moving company is properly licensed and insured. You can verify their credentials through the Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC) or the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

What is the cheapest month to move in Louisiana?

Thanks to lower demand, January through March are typically the most cost-effective months to move.

Learn more

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Louisiana

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas where they’re licensed to serve.

Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in Louisiana