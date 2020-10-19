AirPods Pros Are Still on Sale for $50 off. But Will Black Friday Deals Be Even Better?

Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but one of the event’s best deals remains: Apple AirPods Pro earbuds are still on sale for $199, or $50 off the regular $249 price.

As of Monday, October 19, the $199 AirPods Pro deal was available from both Amazon and Walmart.

A year ago, AirPods Pro discounts were unthinkable. The high-end Apple accessory, widely regarded as the best set of earbuds you can buy, were new to the market and in high demand. It was sometimes difficult to find them in stock at all, even through early 2020, and discounts were extremely rare even heading into the summer.

Over the past few months, however, we’ve seen $199 AirPods Pro deals pop up occasionally, and the $50 off sale has now been in effect for over a week.

Prime Day or Black Friday?

If you’ve been interested in AirPods Pros but haven’t scooped up a pair yet for whatever reason, now’s a good time to grab them at the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Then again, you may be wondering: Is it worth waiting to see if prices drop further in the near future? Could AirPods Pros be even cheaper on Black Friday, or some other day during the frenzy of holiday deals ahead?

“It certainly seems possible we could see them go even lower for Black Friday,” says Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst for the deals and shopping site DealNews.com.

That said, no one knows with absolute certainty what will happen in terms of AirPods Pro deals, or any other promotions, in the coming weeks. Ramhold thinks that even if prices do not go lower, it’s very likely that the $199 deal will reappear around Black Friday. So if you don’t need a new pair right now, there is little risk in waiting a little longer.

Then again, nothing is guaranteed. “If you’re afraid of missing out entirely, then go ahead and grab a pair: $199 is an unbeatable price for a new set,” she says.

Walmart released some information about its “Black Friday” sales, which this year actually begin online as of November 4, but there are no specifics in terms of AirPods Pro deals. However, Walmart will have regular AirPods on sale for just $99. (Their list price is usually given as $144 or $159, and they’re currently available for $129 at Walmart or Amazon.)

One reason that the current AirPods Pro models are on sale at their lowest price ever now could be that upgraded versions of different kinds of AirPods are in the works and may will be available soon.

AppleInsider has reported rumors that there will be one or more new AirPods models on the market later this fall or in early 2021. The new offerings could include a premium set called something like “AirPods Studio,” and Apple obsessives say they’d be even higher quality than the current AirPods Pro, with a higher price to boot: $350.

Mind you, these are all just rumors at this point. But if and when there are new Apple products, there are almost always good discounts on their older counterparts.

