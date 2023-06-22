A relatively new college, the University of North Texas at Dallas welcomed its first freshman class in 2010. Enrollment has grown every semester since, and the campus is growing, too: The university’s first residence hall opened in 2017, and a new, $63-million student center opened in 2019.

Despite its youth, the university has made a name for itself as a standout in social mobility: About two-thirds of students qualify for federal grants for low-income students, and the university places in the top 2% on think tank Third Way’s new economic mobility index, which scores more than 1,200 colleges on how well they serve students from low-income backgrounds.

About half of all undergraduates are Hispanic, and nearly 30% are Black. Many students come in as transfers after earning some credits at community colleges. In Money’s analysis, UNTD ranks well for affordability, with average annual costs below $10,000 for in-state students. The university also offers a fixed tuition plan that allows incoming students to lock in their costs for a period of five years.