As the only Catholic college in the state of West Virginia, Wheeling University emphasizes service to others and spirituality as a key part of its student development. The campus’s Appalachian Institute coordinates local service projects and mission trips in the areas of public health, environment, energy and community development.

Until 2019, the university was one of a few dozen Jesuit colleges in the U.S., but the university lost its Jesuit affiliation following a shift in direction when it made significant program cuts that wiped out most of its liberal arts offerings.

Today, the school has about 15 undergraduate majors. There are still degrees in liberal arts and theology, though they are overshadowed by the larger business, nursing and exercise science programs.

For fun, students can hang out at an on-campus pub called The Ratt, which hosts local bands throughout the year. One popular annual celebration is Last Blast, a week-long series of events to help students blow off steam at the end of the spring semester. Past events include concerts, obstacle courses and a raft race down Wheeling Creek.