10 Best Moving Companies in Colorado
Finding top moving companies in Colorado can be challenging with so many options. That’s why we’ve analyzed numerous movers to determine that the top mover in The Centennial State is PODS. But read about all 10 best Colorado movers; there could be one that’s better for your moving needs.
Best Moving Companies in Colorado for 2023
- PODS - Best Overall
- U-Pack - Simplest Pricing
- Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option
- JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing
- Two Men and a Truck - Best Local Branches
- International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover
- North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing
- United Van Lines - Best Full-Value Protection
- Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker
- Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker
Compare Top Moving Companies In Colorado
Why we chose it
PODS shines with its enhanced flexibility for specific moves. It stands out as our top Colorado mover (with 5 locations in the state) by allowing extended driveway storage, helping you gradually declutter for months before moving. By paying a monthly fee starting at $149, you can access 8, 12, or 16-foot containers delivered to your driveway. Moving becomes seamless—schedule pickup and drop-off when you're ready. This option eases selling your home or moving at your own rhythm. Pricing is straightforward based on POD size, duration, and distance. Suitable even for non-movers during home renovations, though some missed delivery and communication issues arise in reviews, PODS offers a practical solution for those seeking personalized pace and temporary storage.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: 1-month storage fee
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #1397252)
Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Take as long as you want to load
- Low-cost moving solution
- Offers driveway storage solution
- Not available to/from AK, MT, ND, WY
- Packing service not available
How much does PODS Moving Company cost?
PODS offers sample prices for a 2-3 bedroom, up to 1,200 sq. ft. home. Keep in mind, costs vary due to location, timing, and home size.
|Miles
|PODS (1-month storage + transport)
|Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading)
|Truck Rental (not including fuel)
|2,790
|$4,893-$6,524
|$4,677-$9,390
|$2,182-$3,155
|1,080
|$3,061-$4,400
|$3,020-$7,250
|$923-$1,424
|370
|$2,073-$2,850
|$1,830-$5,300
|$328-$505
Services
- Local and long-distance moving
- Temporary driveway storage options
- Moving supplies
- Packing and loading company referrals
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
U-Pack stands as our top choice to take the guesswork out of pricing for your semi-DIY move. ReloCubes® serve as containers for your belongings, securely locking until delivery. Alternatively, opt for trailers, paying solely for used space. You pay by cube or by linear foot with the trailer option, eliminating weight and size pricing questions. Glowing BBB reviews average 4.05 out of 5 stars, reflecting the company's legitimacy. U-Pack caters to those comfortable with packing and loading but seeking to avoid cross-country truck driving. It's a solution for those valuing both autonomy and convenience in their move.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)
Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Transparent pricing
- Pay only for what you use
- No one has access to your items during shipment
- No local moves
- Does not deliver everywhere
How much does U-Pack cost?
U-Pack excels in cost-effectiveness, aligning with DIY principles. For a 1,700-mile move, U-Pack quotes reveal its affordability over full-service movers.
|Home Size/Transport Option
|Cost for a 1,700-mile move
|One Bedroom/ReloCube
|$2,300
|One Bedroom/Trailer
|$2,700
|Three Bedroom/ReloCube
|$5,900
|Three Bedroom/Trailer
|$5,300
Services
- Partial DIY moves
- Container or trailer option
- Long-distance and interstate moving
- Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals
Why we chose it
Bekins Van Lines, established in 1891, retains its core value of customer respect, evident in its 4.6/5 Google Reviews rating and commendable track record. Positive feedback cites careful handling, competitive pricing, and professional staff. It accommodates diverse moves – local, long-distance, interstate moving, military, and senior – including large, antique, and fragile items. The Priority Relocation Service, akin to a white-glove option, stands out for swift, meticulous door-to-door moves, though at a higher cost. Despite some delivery and damage issues, Bekins remains trustworthy. From budget local moves to premium cross-country relocations, Bekins Van Lines proves a reputable option.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)
Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- On-time guarantee available
- Specialty packing
- Full-replacement value protection for some moves
- Some complaints about damage
- No online estimates for local moves
How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?
Research reveals a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move costs $8,500-$10,500, based on added services like protection, packing, and loading. A 500-mile move averages $6,000-$7,000. Costs widely vary based on preferences. Basic 1-bedroom moves start at $3,500, while 5-bedroom, full-service moves could exceed $15,000 over 1,500 miles.
Services
- In-state and interstate moves
- Local moves
- Senior moving
- Packing and unpacking
- IT equipment moving
- Storage
Why we chose it
JK Moving Services demonstrates an unwavering commitment to careful packing by training its staff in a furnished two-story house at its headquarters. Whether handling everyday items or prized possessions like sculptures, antiques, and wine collections, their skilled team ensures items remain unscathed. This dedication reflects in glowing BBB and Google Reviews. The licensed mover offers resources like a timeline-based checklist and anti-scam tips. JK assists with financing through a partnership with Enhancify, offering quotes in 60 seconds and potential 0% financing. While excelling in many areas, customers note higher rates and limited focus on local moves. Compare quotes to gauge suitability.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: $250
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)
Learn More: JK Moving Services Review
Pros and cons
- Proficient packing teams
- 0% financing available to eligible customers
- GPS tracking for shipments
- Local moves in VA, MD, and DC only
- Pricing less competitive
How much does JK Moving Services cost?
JK Moving's premium service comes with meticulous staff training, impacting its pricing. A 1,000-mile move costs $7,000 to $15,000 based on real customer reviews. Individual prices vary due to factors like full-service or self-packing, insurance level, distance, bedrooms, specialty items, and timing.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Employee relocation
- Commercial moves
- Superior packing and unpacking
- Affordable financing
Why we chose it
Two Men and a Truck stands out with its casual branding, yet its commitment to moving is serious. As a major mover, it boasts 9 million moves and 350+ franchises across states, including eight in Colorado. Offering both national presence and local business support, its local franchises offer familiarity and efficient door-to-door service for local or cross-country moves. Options include Value Flex for smaller budgets and Expedited for comprehensive service. The company enjoys 78% positive Consumer Affairs reviews. While location-based differences exist, the blend of national strength and local familiarity makes Two Men and a Truck an appealing choice.
- Service Area: 47 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)
Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- 350+ local branch locations nationwide
- Strong local mover
- Crate option for small moves
- Customer service varies by franchise
- Not available to/from AK, HI, WV
How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?
Local moves begin at approximately $150 per hour. Research highlights pricing disparities due to location and requirements. A 500-mile, one-bedroom move might cost $2,000, while a 2,000-mile multi-bedroom move with full-service work could reach $20,000. A middle-ground option, a two-bedroom move spanning 1,500 miles, costs between $10,000 and $15,000.
Services
- Full-service long-distance moves
- Container long-distance moves
- Local moves
- Packing and loading
- Moving supplies
- Home staging
Why we chose it
International Van Lines (IVL) earns our recommendation with stellar customer feedback and tailored moving options. IVL excels in various moves, encompassing local, long-distance, interstate, and international relocations. It offers a range of services, from full-service packing to self-pack choices, enhancing flexibility and affordability. Licensed under USDOT# 2293832, IVL is a recognized interstate mover and broker. With offices in key regions, the company facilitates virtual walk-throughs and 24/7 customer support. While some find the 25% upfront deposit standard, others noted discrepancies in estimated and final bills. IVL's transparency regarding additional fees aids in cost estimates.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 25%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)
Learn More: International Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Refundable deposits 48 hours before the move
- Complimentary first month of storage
- Virtual walk-through option for quotes
- Use of third-party movers
- Cash or check is required for final payment
How much does International Van Lines cost?
IVL's cost estimator suggests $2,500-$4,500 for a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom move. For a 2,500-mile move of the same size, expect $7,500-$10,000. Local moves charge hourly, beginning at $150 per hour based on staff.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- International moves
- Corporate relocations
- Custom crating
- Storage
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
North American Van Lines (NAVL) serves as both a moving broker and licensed carrier, with a broad national presence. Boasting over 500 partners nationwide, it provides comprehensive moving services for residential and commercial needs. NAVL's appealing features include optional binding estimates. Their three estimate options are: Bottom Line Pricing (a guaranteed cost), Not-To-Exceed Pricing (final cost might be lower), and Customized Pricing (combining a binding estimate with potential service add-ons). Reputation-wise, NAVL holds an A+ BBB rating and receives consistently positive scores on platforms like U.S. News and MarketWatch.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Up to 50%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)
Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Binding estimates
- Large truck fleet and staff
- Easy claims process
- Doesn't offer storage everywhere
- Brokers moves
How much does North American Van Lines cost?
NAVL proves cost-effective for various moves, though pricier for extensive full-service long-distance ones. Their site cites a $3,758 average for long-distance moves over 12 months, yet deeper study indicates a $5,000 estimate for 1,000 miles.
Expect substantial variations from these averages, contingent on factors like full-service vs. self-packing, insurance, distance, bedrooms, heavy items, specialty goods, and timing.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Corporate services
- Packing and unpacking
- Loading and unloading
- Moving calculators and checklists
Why we chose it
Moving, whether self-managed or via a company, carries an inherent risk of item breakage. United Van Lines (UVL) stands out in risk mitigation. While others provide $0.60 per pound coverage, UVL offers $6 per pound. For instance, a 100-pound table's $600 coverage surpasses competitors' $60.
Declare valuable items such as a baseball card collection or $500 earrings prior to your move. UVL, despite its top-notch protection, faces third-party contractor complaints. Such practices expand coverage but entail less quality control. Nonetheless, the FMCSA reports 100 million safe miles yearly and BBB's A+ rating. UVL's superior protection aligns with its higher costs.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT #77949)
Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Superior property protection
- Custom crating and packing
- Online tracking and claims
- Needs to vet third-party contractors better
- Mixed customer ratings
- Higher-than-average pricing
How much does United Van Lines cost?
Based on our research, United Van Lines charges approximately $6,000 for self-packing and $12,000 for full-service packing on a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move during the summer with around one month's notice.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- Interstate moving
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Small moves
- Military moves
- Packing and unpacking
Why we chose it
Think of Moving APT as a friend in the moving business. It reviews various companies to find your best fit. This highly-rated broker boasts a 4.3/5 Google Reviews score with 367 reviews. Its B rating from the BBB and minimal 14 complaints in the last year indicate strong customer service. As a registered broker with FMCSA, it partners with carriers like Allied, United, PODS, and North American Van Lines. Despite pros like assistance in selecting the right company, cons include less control over your choice and potential cost variation. Nevertheless, Moving APT stands out for transparency, providing 24/7 customer support.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: Yes, amount varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)
Learn More: Moving APT Review
Pros and cons
- Shops carriers for you
- Wider range of services compared to a carrier
- More than 2,500 moving partners
- Price matching
- Is a broker, not a carrier
- Rates can vary from those quoted
- May receive too many calls after requesting a quote
How much does Moving APT cost?
Like all movers, costs differ based on factors like weight, bedrooms, and insurance. Yet, Moving APT is transparent, offering ballpark estimates on its site. They provide a table displaying potential costs for using their service.
|Distance
|1 Bedrooms
|2-3 Bedrooms
|4-5 Bedrooms
|250
|$1,200-$2,300
|$1,600-$3950
|$2,050-$5,200
|1,000
|$1,600-$2,950
|$2,300-$7,950
|$5,900-$8,100
|2,500
|$1,900-$3,950
|$3,800-$9,400
|$9,100-$18,500+
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- Packing and unpacking
- Moving supplies
- Furniture moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
Why we chose it
Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) is a proficient moving broker, saving you the hassle of finding a mover. With 25 years of experience, IMRG stands out as the most seasoned broker on our list. Impressive reviews on Consumer Affairs reveal 80% of 312 reviewers rated it 4 or 5 stars. One satisfied customer, Amy from Georgia, praised their efficient service for her family's move. IMRG's expertise streamlines your mover choice, especially if you're unsure. However, its stringent cancellation policy requires cancellations within 72 hours of booking to avoid complications.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)
Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review
Pros and cons
- Negotiates prices for you
- Matches you with optimal mover
- Screens moving companies beforehand
- Not accountable for damages directly
- Potential for enhancing refund policy
How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?
Use the online calculator for an estimate, but remember it's approximate. IMRG advises contacting them directly for a precise quote.
|Miles
|2 Bedroom
|4 Bedroom
|1,080
|$3,900-$7,000
|$8,500+
Services
- Full-service packing
- Long-distance moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
How To Select A Moving Company In Colorado
- Establish a budget: Determine your moving budget; consider container movers for budget constraints.
- Inventory check: List belongings, noting specialized items. Hidden costs may arise if more items or weight are found later.
- Choose move type: Opt for container, DIY, or full-service moving.
- Seek reviews: Find genuine customer feedback. Remember, negative reviews are more common. Check reviews in relation to company size.
- Compare quotes: Obtain multiple quotes for accuracy. Comparing can lead to significant savings.
Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Colorado
- Distance impact: Longer distances increase costs for time, fuel, and licensing.
- Item weight: Weight, not just volume, affects pricing (e.g., heavy furniture).
- Specialty services: Unique services like piano moving cost more.
- Insurance options: Additional coverage beyond base may be valuable.
- Timing matters: Non-peak months offer more cost-effective moving options.
How to Prepare for a Move in Colorado
- Craft a checklist: Jot down tasks and timelines; find mover's checklists.
- Update docs: Moving states? Look into vehicle registration, state requirements.
- Plan new home: Label boxes for rooms, smoother unpacking and settling.
- Cut clutter: Sell, donate, downsize - it's cheaper than moving unused stuff.
- Essentials on hand: Truck items might be off-limits; keep essentials nearby.
- Research mover: Study their policies, past deliveries, get binding estimates.
Colorado Moving Company FAQ
Why are Colorado moving companies so expensive?
Colorado moving companies can be expensive due to factors like high demand during peak moving seasons, geographical challenges in the Rocky Mountains, and overall cost of living in the state.
How do I know my Colorado moving company is reputable?
Check online reviews from trusted sources. Verify their licensing and credentials with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). Look for affiliations with reputable organizations like the American Moving and Storage Association (AMSA). Request references from previous customers.
What is the cheapest month to move?
The cheapest month to move in Colorado is typically during the off-peak months of January through March.
Learn more
How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Colorado
At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.
To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:
- Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.
- Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.
- Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.
- Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.
- Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.
