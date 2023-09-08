10 Best Moving Companies in Maryland

Finding moving companies in Maryland is difficult without help. So we analyzed dozens of movers and found that the top Maryland moving company is JK Moving Services. Read about this and other top movers in the state – their features, services, and costs.

Best Moving Companies in Maryland for 2023

JK Moving Services - Best Overall North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker American Van Lines - Best for Specialty Moves Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option Mayflower - Best Technology Two Men And A Truck - Best Local Branches U-Pack - Best DIY Mover PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover

Compare Top Moving Companies In Maryland

Best Overall: JK Moving Services Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

JK Moving Services approaches packing with dedication, training their team in a fully furnished home at their headquarters. Serving the Maryland area for over 40 years, this company takes the award for best Maryland mover. From everyday items to prized possessions like art and wine collections, their skilled staff ensures seamless relocation. Customers are pleased: the company boasts top ratings from BBB and Google. This licensed mover offers online resources, including checklists and anti-scam tips. Moreover, JK aids financing via its partner Enhancify, providing quick quotes and potential 0% financing for qualified customers. Pre-approval on their site won't affect your credit. JK offers local moves in Maryland, one of the few states where it provides this service.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: $250

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #1065394 )

Learn More: JK Moving Services Review

Pros and cons

Pros Best-trained packing crews in the industry

Great financing for qualified customers

Local moves offered in MD, VA, and DC Cons Can be pricey

Does not offer local moves in all states

How much does JK Moving Services cost?

JK’s superior service is reflected in the cost, as a 1,000-mile move ranges from $7,000 to $15,000 per real customer reviews. Your final cost might differ depending on your needs. You can think of JK as a premium mover: with excellent service and reputation come slightly higher prices.

Services

Packing, unpacking, loading, unloading

Auto shipping

Storage

Employee relocation

Affordable financing

Most Predictable Pricing: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) stands out as a hybrid mover and licensed carrier with a nationwide reach. Boasting 500+ partners for comprehensive residential and commercial moves, it also employs 1,400+ drivers, covering over 30 million miles in 2021. A highlight is NAVL’s reassuring binding estimates, offering predictability amidst relocation stress. Begin your quote online, connect with a representative, and explore three estimate choices: Bottom Line Pricing (guaranteed), Not-To-Exceed Pricing (potential savings), and Customized Pricing (mix of binding estimate and add-on options). With an A+ BBB rating and solid online reviews, NAVL excels in reputation, too.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #70851 )

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Optional guaranteed pricing

Owns a large fleet of trucks

Online claims process Cons Doesn't offer storage everywhere

Brokers moves in some areas

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

NAVL proves budget-friendly for various moves but pricier for full-service, long-distance ones. Their site cites a $3,758 average for recent long-distance moves, yet additional study reveals about $5,000 for a 1,000-mile relocation. Those who would rather avoid surprises can pay more for a guaranteed price, known as Bottom Line Pricing.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Corporate services

Packing and unpacking

Loading and unloading

Moving calculators and checklists

Most Experienced Broker: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG), a seasoned moving broker, simplifies the search for top-notch movers. Boasting a remarkable 25 years in the field, it stands out as the most experienced broker. Consumer Affairs reports 80% of 312 reviews rate it 4 or 5 stars—an impressive feat. With IMRG's expert insights, selecting the right mover becomes less daunting. However, note their stringent cancellation policy requiring a 72-hour advance notice. IMRG's prowess and customer-centric approach streamline the moving process for you.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #3034100 )

Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review

Pros and cons

Pros Negotiates prices for you

Finds the best mover

Pre-screens companies Cons Not responsible for damage as a broker

Could improve refund policy

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

Utilize the company's online calculator for an initial estimate, though IMRG cautions that these are approximate figures. For precise pricing, reach out to the company directly. The calculator suggests a 2-bedroom move of about 1,000 miles will be $3,900-$7,000 and $8,500 or more for a 4-bedroom move.

Services

Full-service packing

Long-distance moving

Car shipping

Storage

Best High-Value Item Mover: American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Since 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) has risen to become a prominent mover, emphasizing quality. They manage routine household moves and boast skilled teams for delicate items like pianos, antiques, and art collections. Their online reputation reflects their commitment, earning an A rating from BBB and a 3.44 out of 5 stars. AVL's excellence garnered Newsweek and Statista's Best Customer Service Award. Despite room for improvement in the bidding process and occasional price concerns, AVL remains a dependable option for both standard and specialized moves, bridging the gap between routine relocations and unique requirements.

Service Area: 48 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 10-50%

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: American Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Handles antiques, pianos, and valuable items

Offers storage solutions

Specializes in military relocations Cons Large deposit required

Uses third parties for certain moves

Unavailable to/from AK or HI

How much does American Van Lines cost?

Unlike many, the American Van Lines website excels in estimating your move. It presents diverse scenarios with associated costs. Sample estimated prices are shown below. While a binding estimate is available, its accuracy relies on your inventory list. Ensure every item to be moved is communicated to guarantee precision.

Distance One bedroom est. cost Three bedroom est. cost 700 miles $2,880 $5,870 1,300 miles $3,643 $7,739 2,700 miles $5,227 $11,327

Services

Local and long-distance

International moving

Specialized antique and piano transport

Handling of fine art collections

Disassembly and reassembly assistance

Online shipment tracking is available

Optional storage solutions

Professional packing and unpacking services

Access to quality moving supplies

Best White-Glove Service Option: Bekins Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Established in 1891, Bekins Van Lines retains its original commitment to "value and respect," reflected in its 4.6 out of 5 Google Reviews rating and consistent online reputation. Praise for careful item handling and professionalism abounds. Offering a comprehensive range of services, including local, long-distance, military, and senior moving, Bekins excels in relocating large, antique, and delicate items like pianos and heirlooms. Their standout feature, the Priority Relocation Service, provides a premium, white-glove option with prompt, detail-oriented, door-to-door service, albeit at a higher cost. This service includes last-minute requests, thorough packing/unpacking, exclusive truck space, on-time delivery guarantee (with a $100-per-day compensation for delays), and peak-season availability.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #2256609 )

Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros On-time guarantee option

Specialty packing and loading

Optional priority service moving Cons Some complaints about damage

No online estimates for local moves

How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?

Our analysis reveals a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move costs $8,500 to $10,500, based on chosen extras like protection, packing, and loading. A 500-mile move averages $6,000 to $7,000. Costs vary widely: minimalistic 1-bedroom moves start at $3,500, while full-service 5-bedroom moves exceed $15,000 for 1,500 miles. Bekins provides ballpark quotes for long-distance moves online, helpful for budgeting. For accuracy, binding quotes require an in-home or virtual walk-through of your home.

Services

In-state and interstate moves

Local moves

Senior moving

Packing and unpacking

IT equipment moving

Storage

Why we chose it

Mayflower Transit, LLC presents exceptional online tools for seamless moving support. Its iOS and Android apps streamline organization by enabling checklist completion, addition of contacts, scheduling pickups, drop-offs, and utility setup at your new location. The 24/7 online shipment tracking offers peace of mind. Consumer Affairs showcases a noteworthy reputation, with 63% of reviews rated 4 or 5 stars and only 12% with 1 star. While a few negative reviews concern third-party involvement, its A+ BBB rating shows effective complaint response and resolution.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Online moving portal

Virtual quotes available

Binding estimates Cons Limited local moves

Uses third-party companies

How much does Mayflower Transit cost?

Mayflower's pricing information on their website is limited. However, we uncovered that Mayflower is owned by Unigroup, which also owns United Van Lines. Examining United's pricing might offer insights into Mayflower's costs. Under this assumption, a 1,000-mile 3-bedroom house move, self-packed, could range from $6,000 to $12,000 for full-service packing during summer with a month's notice.

Services

Local, long-distance, and international moves

Small moves

Debris pickup and move-out cleaning

PC network and home theatre moving

App-based moving portal

Best Local Branches: Two Men And A Truck Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Two Men And A Truck seems informal, from name to logo, yet approaches moving seriously. As a major player, it boasts 9 million moves and over 350 franchises nationwide, including six in Maryland. A unique blend of national presence and local support sets it apart. With neighborhood familiarity, these franchises ensure top-notch local or long-distance service. Versatility is key: Value Flex for budget, partial DIY moves, and Expedited for comprehensive packing/unpacking. The company earns a 96% referral rate and mostly positive reviews. However, you may experience differences in customer service since every branch is independently operated.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier ( Each franchise is separately licensed )

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros 350+ local branches nationwide

Proficient in local and long-distance moves

Crating for compact relocations Cons Service consistency tied to franchise

Unavailable to/from AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

Local move rates commence at approximately $150 per hour. Our findings reveal pricing fluctuates due to location and requirements. For example, a 500-mile, one-bedroom move may cost $2,000, while a 2,000-mile, multi-bedroom relocation with full-service packing and loading could reach $20,000. A middle ground, like a two-bedroom move spanning 1,500 miles, falls within the $10,000-$15,000 range.

Services

Full-service long-distance moves

Container long-distance moves

Local moves

Packing and loading

Moving supplies

Home staging

Why we chose it

U-Pack stands out as the prime choice for partial DIY moves, offering affordability and enhanced control. With their "ReloCubes®" containers, you load possessions for later delivery. Alternatively, you can opt for a trailer, paying solely for used space—three ordered but two used means payment for two. Glowing BBB reviews, averaging 4.05 out of 5 stars, underscore their credibility. U-Pack caters to those comfortable with packing and loading but averse to cross-country truck driving, making it a strong alternative for this niche.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: None

Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker ( USDOT #914011 )

Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Transparent costs

Pay for what you use

Lock up your items Cons No local moves

Does not deliver everywhere

How much does U-Pack cost?

The company states moving one ReloCube door-to-door is about $2,500. Each ReloCube measures 308 cubic feet (5’ 10” x 6’ 10” x 7’ 9” inside) with roughly one needed per room. U-Pack's estimates a one-bedroom ReloCube move of 1,700 miles would cost roughly $2,300, and $5,900 for a 3-bedroom move of the same distance.

Services

Partial DIY moves

Container or trailer option

Long-distance and interstate moving

Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Most Flexible Container Mover: PODS Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

PODS is the most versatile container mover, edging out its competitor U-Pack. Its flexibility lies in driveway storage, allowing gradual decluttering for months before the move—unlike U-Pack's three-day limit. Starting at $149 per month, you secure an 8, 12, or 16-foot container in your driveway, with pick-up and drop-off scheduled when ready. Perfect for home sale preparation or a leisurely move. Pricing is straightforward, based on POD size, duration, and distance. It's adaptable beyond moving and ideal for home remodeling pauses. While 69% of Consumer Affairs reviews rate 4 or 5 stars, some customers complained of occasional delivery and communication issues. Nonetheless, PODS is a fitting choice for self-paced packing, unpacking, or convenient temporary driveway storage.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: 1-month storage fee

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #1397252 )

Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Take months to load if needed

Budget moves

Driveway storage Cons Not available to/from AK, MT, ND, WY

Packing service not available

How much does PODS Moving Company cost?

Here are sample prices from PODS for a 2-3 bedroom household of up to 1,200 square feet. Remember that costs can significantly fluctuate depending on location, timing, and home size.

Miles PODS (1-month storage + transport) Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading) Truck Rental (not including fuel) 2,790 $4,893-$6,524 $4,677-$9,390 $2,182-$3,155 1,080 $3,061-$4,400 $3,020-$7,250 $923-$1,424 370 $2,073-$2,850 $1,830-$5,300 $328-$505

Services

Local and long-distance moving

Temporary driveway storage options

Moving supplies

Packing and loading company referrals

Car shipping

Most Flexible Full-Service Mover: International Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

International Van Lines (IVL) ranks among our top long-distance movers thanks to its flexible options: local, long-distance, interstate, and international relocations. It also provides full-service packing, delicate item transport, loading, storage, furniture assembly, disassembly, and self-packing. IVL operates extensively on the East Coast, including Maryland. Offering 24/7 support, it maintains a respectable B rating from the BBB. While a 25% upfront deposit might deter some, this deposit amount is common in the industry. Overall, IVL boasts a solid reputation, often securing a top spot in national "best of" lists.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT# 2293832 )

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Deposits are refundable up to 48 hours prior to move

Complimentary first month of storage

Incorporates GPS tracking

Virtual walk-through estimates Cons Relies on third-party movers beyond core regions

Final payment via cash or check

How much does International Van Lines cost?

Based on IVL's estimator, a 1,100-mile 2-bedroom move costs $2,500-$4,500, while a 2,500-mile move is $7,500-$10,000. Local moves are hourly, beginning at $150 per hour, determined by crew size.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Corporate relocations

Custom crating

Storage

Car shipping

How To Select A Moving Company In Maryland

Set a budget: Define your spending limit. Opting for container movers suits tight budgets more than full-service companies. Itemize possessions: Accurately list items, especially those needing specialized handling. Overlooking items could lead to unexpected costs upon loading. Choose your move: Today's options include container-based, DIY, or full-service door-to-door moves. Assess reviews: Seek authentic feedback from past clients. Remember, reviews often stem from negative experiences. Gauge bad reviews relative to the company's overall volume of moves. Check miles covered on FMCSA for mover size. Compare estimates: Gathering multiple quotes might seem laborious, as accurate quotes require in-person or virtual assessments. Nevertheless, comparing at least two quotes can result in substantial savings.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Maryland

Distance: Longer moves incur higher costs, including licenses for state lines.

Volume and weight: Heavy items like furniture influence the final fee.

Specialty services: Moving unique items can increase expenses significantly.

Insurance: Basic coverage (around $0.60 per pound) may require supplementing.

Timing: Off-peak months, like January, are more budget-friendly than June.

How to Prepare for a Move in Maryland

Craft a moving checklist: Organize tasks and timelines, with some movers offering online checklists or apps for step-by-step guidance.

Update paperwork: Research requirements for moving to a new state, such as vehicle re-registration.

Plan new home setup: Label boxes for efficient placement, simplifying unpacking for movers.

Reduce clutter: Donate or sell items, considering rebuying at your new location.

Keep essentials: Pack items for immediate use, as truck access might be delayed.

Understand mover policies: Research reliability, request a binding estimate, and secured arrival time.

Maryland Moving Company FAQ

Why are Maryland moving companies so expensive?

Moving companies can be expensive in general. If you’re within one of Maryland’s high-density areas, that could also contribute to cost due to demand and high labor costs.

How do I know my Maryland moving company is reputable?

Check if they are licensed and insured with the Maryland Public Service Commission. Look for affiliations with reputable industry organizations like the American Moving and Storage Association. Read online reviews and ratings from trusted sources like the Better Business Bureau and Google Reviews. Obtain referrals from friends or family who had positive experiences.

What is the cheapest month to move in Maryland?

Generally, January is considered the cheapest month to move in Maryland. During this off-peak season, demand for moving services is lower, leading to potentially lower prices.

Learn more

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Maryland

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in Maryland