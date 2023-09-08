10 Best Moving Companies in Maryland
Finding moving companies in Maryland is difficult without help. So we analyzed dozens of movers and found that the top Maryland moving company is JK Moving Services. Read about this and other top movers in the state – their features, services, and costs.
Best Moving Companies in Maryland for 2023
- JK Moving Services - Best Overall
- North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing
- Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker
- American Van Lines - Best for Specialty Moves
- Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option
- Mayflower - Best Technology
- Two Men And A Truck - Best Local Branches
- U-Pack - Best DIY Mover
- PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover
- International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover
Compare Top Moving Companies In Maryland
Why we chose it
JK Moving Services approaches packing with dedication, training their team in a fully furnished home at their headquarters. Serving the Maryland area for over 40 years, this company takes the award for best Maryland mover. From everyday items to prized possessions like art and wine collections, their skilled staff ensures seamless relocation. Customers are pleased: the company boasts top ratings from BBB and Google. This licensed mover offers online resources, including checklists and anti-scam tips. Moreover, JK aids financing via its partner Enhancify, providing quick quotes and potential 0% financing for qualified customers. Pre-approval on their site won't affect your credit. JK offers local moves in Maryland, one of the few states where it provides this service.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: $250
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)
Learn More: JK Moving Services Review
Pros and cons
- Best-trained packing crews in the industry
- Great financing for qualified customers
- Local moves offered in MD, VA, and DC
- Can be pricey
- Does not offer local moves in all states
How much does JK Moving Services cost?
JK’s superior service is reflected in the cost, as a 1,000-mile move ranges from $7,000 to $15,000 per real customer reviews. Your final cost might differ depending on your needs. You can think of JK as a premium mover: with excellent service and reputation come slightly higher prices.
Services
- Packing, unpacking, loading, unloading
- Auto shipping
- Storage
- Employee relocation
- Affordable financing
Why we chose it
North American Van Lines (NAVL) stands out as a hybrid mover and licensed carrier with a nationwide reach. Boasting 500+ partners for comprehensive residential and commercial moves, it also employs 1,400+ drivers, covering over 30 million miles in 2021. A highlight is NAVL’s reassuring binding estimates, offering predictability amidst relocation stress. Begin your quote online, connect with a representative, and explore three estimate choices: Bottom Line Pricing (guaranteed), Not-To-Exceed Pricing (potential savings), and Customized Pricing (mix of binding estimate and add-on options). With an A+ BBB rating and solid online reviews, NAVL excels in reputation, too.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Up to 50%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)
Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Optional guaranteed pricing
- Owns a large fleet of trucks
- Online claims process
- Doesn't offer storage everywhere
- Brokers moves in some areas
How much does North American Van Lines cost?
NAVL proves budget-friendly for various moves but pricier for full-service, long-distance ones. Their site cites a $3,758 average for recent long-distance moves, yet additional study reveals about $5,000 for a 1,000-mile relocation. Those who would rather avoid surprises can pay more for a guaranteed price, known as Bottom Line Pricing.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Corporate services
- Packing and unpacking
- Loading and unloading
- Moving calculators and checklists
Why we chose it
Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG), a seasoned moving broker, simplifies the search for top-notch movers. Boasting a remarkable 25 years in the field, it stands out as the most experienced broker. Consumer Affairs reports 80% of 312 reviews rate it 4 or 5 stars—an impressive feat. With IMRG's expert insights, selecting the right mover becomes less daunting. However, note their stringent cancellation policy requiring a 72-hour advance notice. IMRG's prowess and customer-centric approach streamline the moving process for you.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)
Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review
Pros and cons
- Negotiates prices for you
- Finds the best mover
- Pre-screens companies
- Not responsible for damage as a broker
- Could improve refund policy
How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?
Utilize the company's online calculator for an initial estimate, though IMRG cautions that these are approximate figures. For precise pricing, reach out to the company directly. The calculator suggests a 2-bedroom move of about 1,000 miles will be $3,900-$7,000 and $8,500 or more for a 4-bedroom move.
Services
- Full-service packing
- Long-distance moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
Why we chose it
Since 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) has risen to become a prominent mover, emphasizing quality. They manage routine household moves and boast skilled teams for delicate items like pianos, antiques, and art collections. Their online reputation reflects their commitment, earning an A rating from BBB and a 3.44 out of 5 stars. AVL's excellence garnered Newsweek and Statista's Best Customer Service Award. Despite room for improvement in the bidding process and occasional price concerns, AVL remains a dependable option for both standard and specialized moves, bridging the gap between routine relocations and unique requirements.
- Service Area: 48 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 10-50%
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: American Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Handles antiques, pianos, and valuable items
- Offers storage solutions
- Specializes in military relocations
- Large deposit required
- Uses third parties for certain moves
- Unavailable to/from AK or HI
How much does American Van Lines cost?
Unlike many, the American Van Lines website excels in estimating your move. It presents diverse scenarios with associated costs. Sample estimated prices are shown below. While a binding estimate is available, its accuracy relies on your inventory list. Ensure every item to be moved is communicated to guarantee precision.
|Distance
|One bedroom est. cost
|Three bedroom est. cost
|700 miles
|$2,880
|$5,870
|1,300 miles
|$3,643
|$7,739
|2,700 miles
|$5,227
|$11,327
Services
- Local and long-distance
- International moving
- Specialized antique and piano transport
- Handling of fine art collections
- Disassembly and reassembly assistance
- Online shipment tracking is available
- Optional storage solutions
- Professional packing and unpacking services
- Access to quality moving supplies
Why we chose it
Established in 1891, Bekins Van Lines retains its original commitment to "value and respect," reflected in its 4.6 out of 5 Google Reviews rating and consistent online reputation. Praise for careful item handling and professionalism abounds. Offering a comprehensive range of services, including local, long-distance, military, and senior moving, Bekins excels in relocating large, antique, and delicate items like pianos and heirlooms. Their standout feature, the Priority Relocation Service, provides a premium, white-glove option with prompt, detail-oriented, door-to-door service, albeit at a higher cost. This service includes last-minute requests, thorough packing/unpacking, exclusive truck space, on-time delivery guarantee (with a $100-per-day compensation for delays), and peak-season availability.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)
Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- On-time guarantee option
- Specialty packing and loading
- Optional priority service moving
- Some complaints about damage
- No online estimates for local moves
How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?
Our analysis reveals a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move costs $8,500 to $10,500, based on chosen extras like protection, packing, and loading. A 500-mile move averages $6,000 to $7,000. Costs vary widely: minimalistic 1-bedroom moves start at $3,500, while full-service 5-bedroom moves exceed $15,000 for 1,500 miles. Bekins provides ballpark quotes for long-distance moves online, helpful for budgeting. For accuracy, binding quotes require an in-home or virtual walk-through of your home.
Services
- In-state and interstate moves
- Local moves
- Senior moving
- Packing and unpacking
- IT equipment moving
- Storage
Why we chose it
Mayflower Transit, LLC presents exceptional online tools for seamless moving support. Its iOS and Android apps streamline organization by enabling checklist completion, addition of contacts, scheduling pickups, drop-offs, and utility setup at your new location. The 24/7 online shipment tracking offers peace of mind. Consumer Affairs showcases a noteworthy reputation, with 63% of reviews rated 4 or 5 stars and only 12% with 1 star. While a few negative reviews concern third-party involvement, its A+ BBB rating shows effective complaint response and resolution.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: None
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Online moving portal
- Virtual quotes available
- Binding estimates
- Limited local moves
- Uses third-party companies
How much does Mayflower Transit cost?
Mayflower's pricing information on their website is limited. However, we uncovered that Mayflower is owned by Unigroup, which also owns United Van Lines. Examining United's pricing might offer insights into Mayflower's costs. Under this assumption, a 1,000-mile 3-bedroom house move, self-packed, could range from $6,000 to $12,000 for full-service packing during summer with a month's notice.
Services
- Local, long-distance, and international moves
- Small moves
- Debris pickup and move-out cleaning
- PC network and home theatre moving
- App-based moving portal
Why we chose it
Two Men And A Truck seems informal, from name to logo, yet approaches moving seriously. As a major player, it boasts 9 million moves and over 350 franchises nationwide, including six in Maryland. A unique blend of national presence and local support sets it apart. With neighborhood familiarity, these franchises ensure top-notch local or long-distance service. Versatility is key: Value Flex for budget, partial DIY moves, and Expedited for comprehensive packing/unpacking. The company earns a 96% referral rate and mostly positive reviews. However, you may experience differences in customer service since every branch is independently operated.
- Service Area: 47 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)
Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- 350+ local branches nationwide
- Proficient in local and long-distance moves
- Crating for compact relocations
- Service consistency tied to franchise
- Unavailable to/from AK, HI, WV
How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?
Local move rates commence at approximately $150 per hour. Our findings reveal pricing fluctuates due to location and requirements. For example, a 500-mile, one-bedroom move may cost $2,000, while a 2,000-mile, multi-bedroom relocation with full-service packing and loading could reach $20,000. A middle ground, like a two-bedroom move spanning 1,500 miles, falls within the $10,000-$15,000 range.
Services
- Full-service long-distance moves
- Container long-distance moves
- Local moves
- Packing and loading
- Moving supplies
- Home staging
Why we chose it
U-Pack stands out as the prime choice for partial DIY moves, offering affordability and enhanced control. With their "ReloCubes®" containers, you load possessions for later delivery. Alternatively, you can opt for a trailer, paying solely for used space—three ordered but two used means payment for two. Glowing BBB reviews, averaging 4.05 out of 5 stars, underscore their credibility. U-Pack caters to those comfortable with packing and loading but averse to cross-country truck driving, making it a strong alternative for this niche.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)
Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Transparent costs
- Pay for what you use
- Lock up your items
- No local moves
- Does not deliver everywhere
How much does U-Pack cost?
The company states moving one ReloCube door-to-door is about $2,500. Each ReloCube measures 308 cubic feet (5’ 10” x 6’ 10” x 7’ 9” inside) with roughly one needed per room. U-Pack's estimates a one-bedroom ReloCube move of 1,700 miles would cost roughly $2,300, and $5,900 for a 3-bedroom move of the same distance.
Services
- Partial DIY moves
- Container or trailer option
- Long-distance and interstate moving
- Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals
Why we chose it
PODS is the most versatile container mover, edging out its competitor U-Pack. Its flexibility lies in driveway storage, allowing gradual decluttering for months before the move—unlike U-Pack's three-day limit. Starting at $149 per month, you secure an 8, 12, or 16-foot container in your driveway, with pick-up and drop-off scheduled when ready. Perfect for home sale preparation or a leisurely move. Pricing is straightforward, based on POD size, duration, and distance. It's adaptable beyond moving and ideal for home remodeling pauses. While 69% of Consumer Affairs reviews rate 4 or 5 stars, some customers complained of occasional delivery and communication issues. Nonetheless, PODS is a fitting choice for self-paced packing, unpacking, or convenient temporary driveway storage.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: 1-month storage fee
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #1397252)
Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Take months to load if needed
- Budget moves
- Driveway storage
- Not available to/from AK, MT, ND, WY
- Packing service not available
How much does PODS Moving Company cost?
Here are sample prices from PODS for a 2-3 bedroom household of up to 1,200 square feet. Remember that costs can significantly fluctuate depending on location, timing, and home size.
|Miles
|PODS (1-month storage + transport)
|Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading)
|Truck Rental (not including fuel)
|2,790
|$4,893-$6,524
|$4,677-$9,390
|$2,182-$3,155
|1,080
|$3,061-$4,400
|$3,020-$7,250
|$923-$1,424
|370
|$2,073-$2,850
|$1,830-$5,300
|$328-$505
Services
- Local and long-distance moving
- Temporary driveway storage options
- Moving supplies
- Packing and loading company referrals
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
International Van Lines (IVL) ranks among our top long-distance movers thanks to its flexible options: local, long-distance, interstate, and international relocations. It also provides full-service packing, delicate item transport, loading, storage, furniture assembly, disassembly, and self-packing. IVL operates extensively on the East Coast, including Maryland. Offering 24/7 support, it maintains a respectable B rating from the BBB. While a 25% upfront deposit might deter some, this deposit amount is common in the industry. Overall, IVL boasts a solid reputation, often securing a top spot in national "best of" lists.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 25%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)
Learn More: International Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Deposits are refundable up to 48 hours prior to move
- Complimentary first month of storage
- Incorporates GPS tracking
- Virtual walk-through estimates
- Relies on third-party movers beyond core regions
- Final payment via cash or check
How much does International Van Lines cost?
Based on IVL's estimator, a 1,100-mile 2-bedroom move costs $2,500-$4,500, while a 2,500-mile move is $7,500-$10,000. Local moves are hourly, beginning at $150 per hour, determined by crew size.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- International moves
- Corporate relocations
- Custom crating
- Storage
- Car shipping
How To Select A Moving Company In Maryland
- Set a budget: Define your spending limit. Opting for container movers suits tight budgets more than full-service companies.
- Itemize possessions: Accurately list items, especially those needing specialized handling. Overlooking items could lead to unexpected costs upon loading.
- Choose your move: Today's options include container-based, DIY, or full-service door-to-door moves.
- Assess reviews: Seek authentic feedback from past clients. Remember, reviews often stem from negative experiences. Gauge bad reviews relative to the company's overall volume of moves. Check miles covered on FMCSA for mover size.
- Compare estimates: Gathering multiple quotes might seem laborious, as accurate quotes require in-person or virtual assessments. Nevertheless, comparing at least two quotes can result in substantial savings.
Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Maryland
Distance: Longer moves incur higher costs, including licenses for state lines.
Volume and weight: Heavy items like furniture influence the final fee.
Specialty services: Moving unique items can increase expenses significantly.
Insurance: Basic coverage (around $0.60 per pound) may require supplementing.
Timing: Off-peak months, like January, are more budget-friendly than June.
How to Prepare for a Move in Maryland
Craft a moving checklist: Organize tasks and timelines, with some movers offering online checklists or apps for step-by-step guidance.
Update paperwork: Research requirements for moving to a new state, such as vehicle re-registration.
Plan new home setup: Label boxes for efficient placement, simplifying unpacking for movers.
Reduce clutter: Donate or sell items, considering rebuying at your new location.
Keep essentials: Pack items for immediate use, as truck access might be delayed.
Understand mover policies: Research reliability, request a binding estimate, and secured arrival time.
Maryland Moving Company FAQ
Why are Maryland moving companies so expensive?
Moving companies can be expensive in general. If you’re within one of Maryland’s high-density areas, that could also contribute to cost due to demand and high labor costs.
How do I know my Maryland moving company is reputable?
Check if they are licensed and insured with the Maryland Public Service Commission. Look for affiliations with reputable industry organizations like the American Moving and Storage Association. Read online reviews and ratings from trusted sources like the Better Business Bureau and Google Reviews. Obtain referrals from friends or family who had positive experiences.
What is the cheapest month to move in Maryland?
Generally, January is considered the cheapest month to move in Maryland. During this off-peak season, demand for moving services is lower, leading to potentially lower prices.
Learn more
How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Maryland
At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.
In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:
- Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.
- Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.
- Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.
- Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.
- Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.
