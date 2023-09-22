10 Best Moving Companies in Mississippi

Finding quality movers in Mississippi is no easy task. That’s why we’ve analyzed dozens of companies to determine that North American Van Lines is the top one in The Magnolia State. But review our entire list to see if another mover has the features and services you’re looking for.

Best Moving Companies in Mississippi for 2023

North American Van Lines - Best Overall Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option Mayflower - Best Technology JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing Two Men And A Truck - Best Local Branches U-Pack - Best DIY Mover PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover United Van Lines - Best Full-Value Protection Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker

Best Overall: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as a nationwide moving broker and licensed carrier, backed by a network of 500+ partners to reach just about every corner of the U.S. But it doesn’t solely rely on third parties. It also maintains its own locations, including two in Mississippi (Gulfport and Columbus).

What sets NAVL apart is its flexible pricing, offering binding estimates for guaranteed prices, not-to-exceed pricing to prevent surprises, and customized options. The company boasts an A+ Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating and consistently earns 4+ stars on sites like U.S. News and MarketWatch, reflecting its strong reputation in the industry.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Optional binding estimates

Large truck fleet

Easy claims process Cons Doesn't offer storage everywhere

Brokers moves in some areas

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

NAVL offers cost-effective solutions for various moves, but full-service, long-distance relocations tend to be pricier. Their website cites an average of $3,758 for long-distance moves in the last year, but additional investigation reveals that a 1,000-mile move can cost approximately $5,000.

Services

Auto transport

Storage solutions

Corporate relocation

Packing and unpacking assistance

Loading and unloading support

Moving calculators and checklists on its site

Best White-Glove Service Option: Bekins Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Bekins Van Lines, founded in 1891, is the oldest operational moving company in the U.S., consistently upholding its commitment to customer value and respect, reflected in its impressive 4.6-star Google Reviews rating and positive online feedback.

Offering a wide array of services, including local, long-distance, military, and senior relocation, Bekins specializes in handling large, antique, and delicate items like pianos and family heirlooms. Their standout offering, Priority Relocation Service, offers a white-glove experience, ensuring on-time delivery, though at a higher cost. However, some standard service users have reported occasional issues, emphasizing the importance of full-value protection for added security.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)

Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros On-time guarantee available

Specialty packing services

Full-replacement protection available

Optional priority service Cons Complaints about damage

No online estimates for local moves

How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?

Based on our findings, a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom relocation varies from $8,500 to $10,500, influenced by add-ons such as additional protection, packing, and loading. A 500-mile move typically falls in the $6,000-$7,000 range. Costs fluctuate significantly based on preferences. A basic one-bedroom or studio move may start at $3,500, while a comprehensive 5-bedroom relocation over 1,500 miles could exceed $15,000.

Services

In-state and state-to-state long-distance moves

Local moving

Senior moving

Packing and unpacking

IT equipment moves

Storage options

Why we chose it

Mayflower Transit, LLC offers various online tools to streamline your relocation. Their user-friendly iOS and Android apps enable you to efficiently manage every aspect of your move, from checklists and moving contacts to scheduling pickups, drop-offs, and utility setups at your new destination. Additionally, their 24/7 shipment tracking system provides unparalleled peace of mind throughout your move.

Regarding Mayflower's reputation, 63% of Consumer Affairs reviews rate the company with 4 or 5 stars, an impressive score for a moving company. While a minority of customers have expressed concerns about third-party involvement, leading to occasional issues like damage or missed delivery dates, these complaints are relatively minor given the company's size. Furthermore, Mayflower's A+ rating with the BBB underscores its adept handling of and response to customer concerns.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)

Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Easy-to-use online moving portal

Virtual quotes available

Binding estimates Cons Limited local moves

May use third-party companies

How much does Mayflower Transit cost?

Mayflower's website lacks transparent pricing information, but it's worth noting that Mayflower is under the ownership of Unigroup, a conglomerate that also owns United Van Lines, which is more transparent about its pricing. By referencing United Van Lines, you can estimate Mayflower's costs, ranging from $6,000 for self-packing to $12,000 for full-service packing for a 1,000-mile move of a 3-bedroom house during the summer with approximately one month's notice.

Services

Local and long-distance moving

International moves

Small moves

Debris pickup and move-out cleaning

PC network and home theatre moves

App-based portal

Best Full-Service Packing: JK Moving Services Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

JK Moving Services arrives on our list of best long-distance moving companies in Mississippi because it takes packing with the utmost seriousness. They train staff in a fully furnished two-story house at their HQ. Whether it's everyday items or precious belongings like sculptures, antiques, or wine collections, their well-prepared team ensures your possessions remain untouched by the move. This commitment to excellence shines through in their customer service scores on BBB and Google Reviews.

Additionally, they provide valuable online resources, including a timeline-based checklist and tips to avoid moving scams. JK Moving offers financing options in partnership with Enhancify, with quotes available in as little as 60 seconds and potential 0% financing, offering a convenient financial solution. JK Moving specializes less in local moves, and some customers have cited higher rates than competitors.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: $250

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)

Learn More: JK Moving Services Review

Pros and cons

Pros Expertly trained packing teams

0% financing for qualified customers

GPS tracking online Cons Local moves only in VA, MD, and DC

Less competitive pricing

How much does JK Moving Services cost?

JK Moving's premium services, characterized by meticulous staff training, are reflected in their pricing. According to real customer reviews, a 1,000-mile move ranges from $7,000 to $15,000. Price variations depend on packing options, insurance coverage, distance, bedrooms, heavy or specialty items, and the time of the year.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Employee relocation

Commercial moves

Superior packing and unpacking

Affordable financing

Best Local Branches: Two Men And A Truck Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Two Men And A Truck stands out with its casual branding but takes moving seriously. As one of the nation's largest movers, with 9 million moves and 350+ independently-owned franchises across nearly every state (including two in Mississippi), it combines local support with national reach. Local franchises offer neighborhood familiarity for enhanced door-to-door service, catering to both local and long-distance moves with flexibility.

Two Men And A Truck provides two main options: Value Flex for budget-conscious, smaller moves, and Expedited for comprehensive door-to-door service. Customer satisfaction is evident, with 96% willing to refer the service to friends despite variations in service quality by location. Consider Two Men And A Truck if you seek national capability with a local touch.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros 350+ locations

Experienced local and long-distance carrier

Crate option for small moves Cons Customer service varies by branch

Not available to/from AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

Local moves typically begin at approximately $150 per hour, though pricing varies by location and requirements. A 500-mile, one-bedroom move may cost around $2,000, whereas a 2,000-mile multi-bedroom move with full-service packing and loading can approach $20,000. For an intermediate option, a 1,500-mile, two-bedroom move falls within the $10,000-$15,000 range.

Services

Full-service long-distance moves

Container long-distance moves

Local moves

Packing and loading

Moving supplies

Home staging

Why we chose it

U-Pack is the top choice for those seeking a partially DIY moving experience. Not only does it offer cost savings compared to full-service options, but it also empowers you with greater control over the process. U-Pack provides "ReloCubes®" for your possessions, allowing you to load and secure them until delivery at your new address. Alternatively, there's a trailer option where you pay based on usage, whether it's cubes or linear footage for trailers. Impressive BBB reviews, averaging 4.05 out of 5 stars, underscore U-Pack's credibility, licensed under USDOT 914011 with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). It's ideal for those who prefer packing and loading over long-distance driving.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: None

Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)

Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Clear and upfront pricing

Pay solely for your usage

Secure item storage during transit Cons Excludes local relocations

Limited delivery coverage

How much does U-Pack cost?

U-Pack excels in affordability. Their quoted cost for moving one ReloCube door-to-door is approximately $2,500. Each ReloCube offers 308 cubic feet of space, measuring 5' 10" long x 6' 10" wide x 7' 9" high on the inside. Typically, one ReloCube per room is required. These rates, as seen on U-Pack's website for a 1,700-mile move, highlight its cost-effectiveness compared to full-service movers.

Home Size/Transport Option Cost for a 1,700-mile move One Bedroom/ReloCube $2,300 One Bedroom/Trailer $2,700 Three Bedroom/ReloCube $5,900 Three Bedroom/Trailer $5,300

Services

Partial DIY moves

Container or trailer option

Long-distance and interstate moving

Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Most Flexible Container Mover: PODS Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

PODS is the most flexible container moving option, providing a distinct advantage over competitors like U-Pack. What sets it apart is the convenience of long-term storage in your driveway. Unlike U-Pack's three-day packing window, with PODS, you can gradually declutter for months before your move. For a monthly starting fee of $149, you can have an 8, 12, or 16-foot container placed in your driveway. When ready, schedule pick-up and drop-off.

PODS is not just for moving; it's ideal for decluttering before selling your home or during a renovation. While pricing is straightforward, some reviews mentioned missed delivery dates and communication challenges. Nonetheless, it's an excellent choice for those who prefer a self-paced packing and unpacking process or need convenient temporary storage.

Service Area: 46 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: 1-month storage fee

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #1397252)

Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Take as long as needed to load

Lower cost than full-service

Contactless moving

Driveway storage solution Cons Not available to/from AK, MT, ND, WY

Packing service not available

How much does PODS Moving Company cost?

Here are sample PODS prices for a 2-3 bedroom, 1,200 sq. ft. household. Keep in mind that rates can significantly fluctuate depending on location, timing, and home size.

Miles PODS (1-month storage + transport) Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading) Truck Rental (not including fuel) 2,790 $4,893-$6,524 $4,677-$9,390 $2,182-$3,155 1,080 $3,061-$4,400 $3,020-$7,250 $923-$1,424 370 $2,073-$2,850 $1,830-$5,300 $328-$505

Services

Local and long-distance moving

Temporary driveway storage options

Moving supplies

Packing and loading company referrals

Car shipping

Most Flexible Full-Service Mover: International Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

International Van Lines (IVL) stands out as a top choice for long-distance moves, renowned for its excellent customer reviews and customized moving solutions. IVL caters to a broad range of relocation needs, from local to international, offering flexible options like full-service packing, secure handling of delicate items, storage, furniture assembly/disassembly, and cost-effective self-packing.

IVL maintains 24/7 customer support and holds a BBB rating of B, and although it requires a 25% upfront deposit, this fee aligns with industry standards. While some customers noted higher final bills than quoted, IVL's website transparently discloses extra fees for accurate cost estimation.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Refundable deposits up to 48 hours prior to the move

Complimentary first month of storage

Virtual walk-through for quotes Cons Utilizes third-party movers beyond core service areas

Final payment accepted in cash or check

How much does International Van Lines cost?

IVL's cost estimator indicates a range of $2,500-$4,500 for a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom home move, while a 2,500-mile move of the same size home falls between $7,500-$10,000. Local moves are hourly, starting at $150 per hour, determined by the moving team's size.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Corporate relocations

Custom crating

Storage

Car shipping

Best Full-Value Protection: United Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Moving always carries the risk of items breaking, but United Van Lines (UVL) stands out with industry-leading protection measures. While many companies provide $0.60 per pound coverage, UVL offers $6 per pound as the standard, significantly enhancing your coverage. For instance, if a 100-pound table is damaged during transit, UVL would compensate you with $600, compared to the $60 typically offered by others.

Additionally, you can declare high-value items, ensuring they are covered at their declared value. UVL's protection is remarkable, but it faces complaints about third-party contractors, a common industry practice with inherent risks. Nonetheless, UVL's rare complaints are outweighed by its extensive reach and A+ BBB rating, though it comes at a higher cost than competitors, justified by its superior coverage.

Service Area: 46 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT #77949)

Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Superior property protection

Customized crating options

Online claims and tracking Cons Needs to vet third-party contractors better

Not available to/from HI, RI, WV, VT

Higher-than-average pricing

How much does United Van Lines cost?

Our research indicates that United Van Lines charges between $6,000 for self-packing and $12,000 for full-service packing on a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move during the summer with approximately one month's notice.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Interstate moving

Auto shipping

Small moves

Military moves

Loading and unloading

Most Transparent Broker: Moving APT Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Think of Moving APT as the LendingTree of moving services. While they don't handle the move themselves, they act as intermediaries, connecting you with the most suitable moving companies. Renowned for their trustworthiness, Moving APT boasts a 4.3/5 average rating on Google Reviews, with only 14 complaints on the BBB in the past year, all addressed.

Registered as a broker with the FMCSA, they exclusively collaborate with FMCSA-licensed carriers, disclosing their partners, including Allied Van Lines, United Van Lines, PODS, and North American Van Lines. While using a broker offers assistance in selecting the right company, it limits control over your choice due to carrier availability and potential cost variations. Nonetheless, Moving APT distinguishes itself by providing transparent service and accessible 24/7 customer support.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: Yes, amount varies

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)

Learn More: Moving APT Review

Pros and cons

Pros Carrier selection assistance

Price matching available

Round-the-clock customer support

Access to 250+ free moving advice articles Cons Acts as a broker, not a carrier

Possible rate discrepancies from initial quotes

Potential for an influx of calls post-quote request

How much does Moving APT cost?

Pricing with moving companies or brokers fluctuates considerably, influenced by factors like weight, bedrooms, special items, and insurance. Moving APT stands out for providing transparent estimates on its website. Here's a table from Moving APT outlining potential costs for their services.

Distance 1 Bedrooms 2-3 Bedrooms 4-5 Bedrooms 250 $1,200-$2,300 $1,600-$3950 $2,050-$5,200 1,000 $1,600-$2,950 $2,300-$7,950 $5,900-$8,100 2,500 $1,900-$3,950 $3,800-$9,400 $9,100-$18,500+

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Furniture moving

Car shipping

Storage

How To Select A Moving Company In Mississippi

Set a budget: Determine your budget for the move, and if you're cost-conscious, consider a container mover over a full-service company. Inventory your items: Create an accurate inventory, especially for specialized items. Inaccurate disclosures may lead to unexpected fees. Choose your move type: Select from container-based, DIY, or full-service door-to-door moving options in today's market. Check reviews: Seek honest customer reviews, considering that most reviews are from dissatisfied customers. Assess the ratio of negative reviews to the company's volume of moves. Information on the mover's size, indicated by miles traveled, can be found on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's website. Compare quotes: Although it can be time-consuming, obtaining at least two additional quotes, ideally based on an in-person or virtual home evaluation, can yield substantial savings.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Mississippi

Distance affects cost , especially for state-to-state moves.

, especially for state-to-state moves. Volume and weight of items impact pricing.

of items impact pricing. Specialty services like piano or art moving come at a premium.

like piano or art moving come at a premium. Additional insurance may be necessary for valuable items.

may be necessary for valuable items. Timing matters; moving during non-peak months is cost-effective.

How to Prepare for a Move in Mississippi

Craft a comprehensive moving checklist outlining tasks and timelines.

Check if your move requires updating documents, such as vehicle registration.

Label boxes with their destination in the new home to streamline unpacking.

Prioritize decluttering before the move by donating or selling unneeded items.

Keep essential items with you during the move for easy access.

Research your mover's policies, track record, and opt for a binding estimate if available.

Mississippi Moving Company FAQ

Why are Mississippi moving companies so expensive?

Factors like the size of your household, the services you require, and the overall logistics of your move can also contribute to higher costs. To mitigate expenses, consider planning your move during the off-peak season, decluttering before the move, and obtaining multiple quotes from different companies.

How do I know my Mississippi moving company is reputable?

Start by checking if the company is properly licensed and insured. Check with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) for in-state movers. For movers that cross state lines, check on FMCSA’s website. Consider getting recommendations from friends, family, or local real estate agents with experience with reliable movers in the area.

What is the cheapest month to move in Mississippi?

The cheapest month to move in Mississippi, as in many parts of the United States, is typically January. This is considered the off-peak moving season when demand is lower, potentially lowering moving costs.

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Mississippi

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services : We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry. Availability : We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve. Pricing : In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy. Reputation : We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database. Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

