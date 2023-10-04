10 Best Moving Companies in Montana

Finding top moving companies in Montana is difficult, with so many local and national companies to choose from. That’s why we’ve combed through dozens of companies to determine that the top mover in Big Sky Country is Two Men And A Truck. Review all 10 best movers on our list to see if another company’s features, prices, and services suit you better.

Best Moving Companies in Montana for 2023

Two Men And A Truck- Best Overall North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker American Van Lines - Best High-Value Item Mover Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option Mayflower - Best Technology JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover United Van Lines - Best Full-Value Protection

Best Overall - Two Men And A Truck Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Two Men And A Truck, with its whimsical name and hand-drawn logo, may appear informal, but it's a mover of substantial scale and wins our award for best Montana mover. It’s completed 9 million moves and operates over 350 franchises nationwide, including three in Montana (Missoula, Columbia Falls, Billings). The company's unique appeal lies in its combination of national presence with local franchises, allowing you to support small businesses while benefiting from a national mover's advantages.

Two Men And A Truck offers flexible options like Value Flex for budget-conscious moves and Expedited for full-service convenience. Although not flawless due to independently run locations, it still garners significant customer satisfaction, with 96% willing to recommend the service. However, variations in service quality and limited coverage in some areas should be considered. Overall, if you seek the strength of a national company with a local touch, Two Men And A Truck is worth exploring.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros 350+ U.S. locations

3 Montana branches

Experienced local and long-distance mover Cons Customer service varies by franchise

Not available to/from AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

Local moves typically begin at $150 per hour, but pricing varies based on location and requirements. A 500-mile, one-bedroom move might cost about $2,000, while a 2,000-mile, multi-bedroom move with full-service support could approach $20,000. A two-bedroom move spanning 1,500 miles falls within the $10,000-$15,000 range.

Services

Full-service long-distance moves

Container long-distance moves

Local moves

Packing and loading

Moving supplies

Home staging

Most Predictable Pricing: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) is a versatile player in the moving industry, serving as both a moving broker and licensed carrier with a nationwide presence. The company operates owned branches in Missoula and Great Falls. They collaborate with over 500 partner affiliates to offer comprehensive moving solutions for residential and commercial needs, supported by their fleet of over 1,400 in-house drivers, who collectively covered more than 30 million miles in 2021, as confirmed by their Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) profile.

What sets NAVL apart are their attractive binding estimate options, alleviating the uncertainty of unexpected costs during a move. Whether you opt for their Bottom Line Pricing with a guaranteed cost, the Not-To-Exceed Pricing that might result in a lower final bill but never higher, or the Customized Pricing blending binding estimates with service add-ons, NAVL ensures a transparent and reliable pricing process. This commitment to customer satisfaction is evident in their A+ Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating and consistently strong ratings of 4 out of 5 stars or better on platforms like U.S. News and MarketWatch.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Reliable binding estimates

Extensive in-house fleet

Streamlined claims procedure Cons Limited storage availability

Brokering in select regions

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

NAVL offers affordability for various moves, but full-service long-distance moves tend to be pricier. The company's website cites an average long-distance move cost of $3,758 over the past year, though research suggests an approximate cost of $5,000 for a 1,000-mile move.

Services

Vehicle transport

Storage solutions

Corporate relocation services

Professional packing and unpacking

Efficient loading and unloading assistance

Helpful moving calculators and checklists

Most Transparent Broker: Moving APT Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Moving APT operates as a broker, akin to LendingTree for movers. While it doesn't conduct moves, it excels at matching your requirements with numerous moving companies to find the ideal fit. Renowned for its trustworthiness, it boasts a 4.3/5 average rating on Google Reviews, with 367 reviews. Additionally, it holds a B rating with the BBB, with a mere 14 complaints in the past year, all successfully resolved.

Registered with the FMCSA, Moving APT solely collaborates with licensed carriers and discloses its partners. It prioritizes transparency, though, as with any broker, relinquishing some control over your choice of mover is a trade-off for expert guidance. Availability and location play a role in determining your final cost, which may differ from the initial quote. However, Moving APT distinguishes itself by offering round-the-clock customer support to address any concerns promptly.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: Yes, amount varies

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)

Learn More: Moving APT Review

Pros and cons

Pros Shops carriers for you

More than 2,500 moving partners

250+ free moving advice articles on its site Cons Is a broker, not a carrier

Not responsible for damage/loss

May receive too many calls after requesting a quote

How much does Moving APT cost?

Moving costs fluctuate due to weight, bedroom count, specialty items, and insurance. Nevertheless, Moving APT stands out for transparency, offering ballpark estimates on its website. Here's a table outlining potential costs for utilizing its services.

Distance 1 Bedrooms 2-3 Bedrooms 4-5 Bedrooms 250 $1,200-$2,300 $1,600-$3950 $2,050-$5,200 1,000 $1,600-$2,950 $2,300-$7,950 $5,900-$8,100 2,500 $1,900-$3,950 $3,800-$9,400 $9,100-$18,500+

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Furniture moving

Car shipping

Storage

Most Experienced Broker: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) is a proficient moving broker, eliminating the need for you to search extensively for the ideal Montana mover. With an impressive 25 years of industry experience, IMRG stands out as the most seasoned broker. Notably, 80% of its 312 reviews on Consumer Affairs boast 4 or 5 stars, a remarkable feat in the industry, particularly for a broker.

IMRG's expertise simplifies the challenging task of selecting the right moving company, a valuable resource for those unfamiliar with the nuances of movers. However, potential customers should be aware of IMRG's stringent cancellation policy, which requires cancellation within 72 hours of booking.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)

Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review

Pros and cons

Pros Negotiates prices on your behalf

Finds the best mover for you

Pre-screens moving companies Cons Not ultimately responsible for damage

Could improve its refund policy

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

IMRG provides ballpark estimates through its online calculator. However, these are not precise quotes. For accurate pricing, it's advisable to reach out to the company directly.

Miles 2 Bedroom 4 Bedroom 1,080 $3,900-$7,000 $8,500+

Services

Full-service packing

Long-distance moving

Car shipping

Storage

Best High-Value Item Mover: American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

American Van Lines (AVL), established in 1995, has become one of the country's largest moving companies. Its reputation is built on a commitment to quality. While proficient in handling standard household items, AVL boasts highly-trained teams for delicate valuables like pianos, antiques, and heirlooms.

The company's dedication to quality is evident in its online standing, with an A rating from the BBB and Newsweek's Best Customer Service Award. Nevertheless, AVL faces room for improvement in its pricing process, with reports of last-minute price increases and concerns over third-party contractors. Overall, AVL offers a reliable choice for both regular and specialized moves.

Service Area: 48 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 10-50%

Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)

Learn More: American Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Moves antiques, pianos, and other valuables

Storage options

Expert military moves Cons Large deposit required

Uses third parties for some moves

Not available to/from AK or HI

How much does American Van Lines cost?

American Van Lines' website stands out for its helpfulness in estimating your move, offering diverse scenarios and associated costs. Below, we've included a selection of estimated prices showcased on their site.

Distance One bedroom est. cost Three bedroom est. cost 700 miles $2,880 $5,870 1,300 miles $3,643 $7,739 2,700 miles $5,227 $11,327

Services

Local and long-distance relocations

International transfers

Specialized antique and piano transport

Fine art collection moving

Disassembly and reassembly of furniture and valuable items

Online shipment tracking service

Optional storage solutions

Professional packing and unpacking assistance

Comprehensive moving supplies

Best White-Glove Service Option: Bekins Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Established in 1891, Bekins Van Lines is the oldest continuously operating moving company in the United States. With a strong reputation reflected in its 4.6 out of 5 stars on Google Reviews, Bekins is lauded for its careful handling of belongings and competitive pricing. They offer a wide range of services, from local and long-distance moves to military and senior relocations, excelling in transporting large, antique, and fragile items like pianos and family heirlooms.

The company's Priority Relocation Service, a white-glove option, guarantees fast, meticulous, on-time door-to-door moving, ideal for those seeking a hands-off approach. While this premium service shines, some reviews highlight occasional issues with their standard service, emphasizing the importance of full-value protection. Overall, Bekins Van Lines remains a reliable choice for seamless moves.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)

Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Guaranteed timing

Expert specialty packing

Optional full-replacement value protection

Priority service available Cons Occasional damage-related complaints

Lack of online estimates for local moves

How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?

For a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom interstate move, expect costs between $8,500 and $10,500, influenced by extra services like packing and protection. A 500-mile move averages $6,000-$7,000. Prices vary greatly based on factors. A basic one-bedroom or studio move starts at $3,500, while a full-service 5-bedroom move can exceed $15,000 for 1,500 miles.

Services

In-state and state-to-state long-distance moves

Local moves

Senior moving

Packing and unpacking

IT equipment moving

Storage

Why we chose it

Mayflower Transit, LLC offers comprehensive online tools to facilitate your move. Their iOS and Android apps allow you to stay organized by completing checklists, adding contacts, scheduling pickups and drop-offs, and even setting up utilities at your new location. You can monitor your shipment 24/7 through their online system, providing peace of mind throughout the moving process.

Mayflower boasts a favorable reputation, with 63% of reviews being 4- and 5-star ratings on Consumer Affairs. While a few negative reviews involve third-party companies, Mayflower's A+ rating on the BBB signifies effective complaint resolution for a company of its scale.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)

Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Easy-to-use moving portal

Virtual quotes available

Binding estimates Cons Limited local moves

May use third-party companies

How much does Mayflower Transit cost?

Mayflower's website lacks price transparency, but it's worth noting that Mayflower is owned by Unigroup, a moving conglomerate that also owns United Van Lines. United Van Lines provides more transparent pricing, offering insights into Mayflower's potential costs. Using this reference, a 1,000-mile move for a 3-bedroom house during the summer with a one-month notice could range from $6,000 for self-packing to $12,000 for full-service packing.

Services

Local, long-distance, and international moves

Small moves

Debris pickup and move-out cleaning

PC network and home theatre moving

App-based moving portal

Best Full-Service Packing: JK Moving Services Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

JK Moving Services stands out for its meticulous approach to packing and training its staff in a fully furnished two-story house at its headquarters. Whether it's everyday items or valuable possessions like sculptures, antiques, or wine collections, JK's skilled team ensures your belongings remain pristine during the move, reflected in its top-notch customer service ratings on BBB and Google Reviews.

The company offers useful online resources, including a timeline-based checklist and tips to avoid moving scams. Moreover, JK Moving provides financing options through its partnership with Enhancify, offering some applicants quick quotes and even 0% financing. However, it's important to note that JK doesn't specialize in local moves, and some customers have found their rates higher than competitors. Comparing quotes from JK Moving and other providers is the best way to assess costs for your specific move.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: $250

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)

Learn More: JK Moving Services Review

Pros and cons

Pros Expertly trained packing crews

0% financing for qualified customers

GPS shipment tracking Cons Local moves only in VA, MD, and DC

Less competitive pricing

How much does JK Moving Services cost?

JK Moving is known for its meticulous approach, extensive staff training, and extra effort put into every move. However, this dedication to quality is reflected in the pricing. According to customer reviews, a 1,000-mile move with JK Moving can range from $7,000 to over $15,000. Keep in mind that your specific price may vary depending on the services you require.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Employee relocation

Commercial moves

Superior packing and unpacking

Affordable financing

Most Flexible Full-Service Mover: International Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

International Van Lines (IVL) is a top long-distance moving company lauded for its stellar customer reviews and customizable moving packages. IVL covers a wide spectrum of moves, encompassing local, long-distance, interstate, and international relocations. Their flexibility allows you to tailor your move to your preferences, whether you require full-service packing, delicate item handling, loading, storage, furniture assembly/disassembly, or a cost-effective self-packing option.

IVL holds licenses as an interstate mover from the Department of Transportation and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), ensuring its legitimacy. You can reach IVL's 24/7 customer representatives in case of any concerns, and although the company requires a 25% upfront deposit, some customers noted discrepancies between their final bills and initial estimates. IVL discloses extra fees on its website to help customers estimate their total costs better.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Refundable deposits 48 hours before moving

Free first month of storage

Virtual walk-through option for quotes Cons Uses third-party movers outside its core areas

Cash or check is required for final payment

How much does International Van Lines cost?

IVL's cost estimator indicates that a 2-bedroom home move spanning 1,100 miles typically falls within the range of $2,500 to $4,500, while a similar move covering 2,500 miles may cost between $7,500 and $10,000. For local moves, the pricing depends on the number of movers and starts at a rate of $150 per hour.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Corporate relocations

Custom crating

Storage

Car shipping

Best Full-Value Protection: United Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

United Van Lines (UVL) stands out in the moving industry with its robust protection measures to safeguard your belongings during relocation. While the standard coverage for most companies is just $0.60 per pound, UVL provides $6 per pound, offering substantial coverage in case of damage. You can also declare high-value items, ensuring their full value is protected during the move.

However, UVL faces occasional challenges with third-party contractors, a common practice in the industry, which can lead to inconsistencies in service quality. Despite these issues, UVL maintains a strong reputation, holding an A+ rating with the BBB, and remains a premium but dependable choice for your moving needs.

Service Area: 46 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT #77949)

Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Superior property protection

Custom packing

Online tracking and claims Cons Needs to vet third-party contractors better

Mixed customer ratings

Higher-than-average pricing

How much does United Van Lines cost?

Based on our findings, a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move with United Van Lines typically ranges from $6,000 for self-packing to $12,000 for full-service packing during the summer, with approximately one month's advance notice.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Interstate moving

Vehicle shipping

Storage options

Small moves

Military moves

Packing and unpacking

How To Select A Moving Company In Montana

Set a budget : Determine your moving budget and consider container movers for cost savings.

: Determine your moving budget and consider container movers for cost savings. Inventory your belongings : Make a precise list, especially for specialized items.

: Make a precise list, especially for specialized items. Choose a move type : Select from container-based, DIY, or full-service moving options.

: Select from container-based, DIY, or full-service moving options. Check reviews : Read honest customer feedback, noting bad reviews relative to the company's size and distance traveled.

: Read honest customer feedback, noting bad reviews relative to the company's size and distance traveled. Compare quotes: Gather multiple quotes, despite the effort required, to potentially save thousands on your move.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Montana

Distance impacts cost : longer distances involve more expenses and licensing.

: longer distances involve more expenses and licensing. Item volume and weight influence quotes, especially heavy items.

influence quotes, especially heavy items. Specialty services like piano or art moving come at higher costs.

like piano or art moving come at higher costs. Consider additional insurance for better protection, although it adds expenses.

for better protection, although it adds expenses. Timing affects pricing; non-peak times, like January, offer cost advantages.

How to Prepare for a Move in Montana

Create a moving checklist with tasks and timelines.

with tasks and timelines. Update necessary documents for your new state.

for your new state. Label boxes for efficient placement in your new home.

for efficient placement in your new home. Declutter by donating or selling items to save on moving costs.

by donating or selling items to save on moving costs. Keep essentials aside for immediate use at your new location.

for immediate use at your new location. Research your mover's policies and delivery record and get binding estimates.

Montana Moving Company FAQ

Why are Montana moving companies so expensive?

Montana moving companies can be expensive due to factors like the state's vast geography, challenging terrain, and limited population density, leading to increased fuel, labor, and logistics costs.

How do I know my Montana moving company is reputable?

Verify a company’s membership in professional organizations like the American Moving & Storage Association (AMSA) and licensing with the FMCSA if it operates across state lines. Check with the Motor Carrier Services Division within the Montana Department of Transportation for in-state Montana movers.

What is the cheapest month to move in Montana?

Late fall and winter are the least expensive months for a Montana move, thanks to lower demand and excess capacity among moving companies.

Learn more

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Montana

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services : We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry. Availability : We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas where they’re licensed to serve.

: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas where they’re licensed to serve. Pricing : In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy. Reputation : We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database. Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in Montana