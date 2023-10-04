10 Best Moving Companies in Montana
Finding top moving companies in Montana is difficult, with so many local and national companies to choose from. That’s why we’ve combed through dozens of companies to determine that the top mover in Big Sky Country is Two Men And A Truck. Review all 10 best movers on our list to see if another company’s features, prices, and services suit you better.
Why we chose it
Two Men And A Truck, with its whimsical name and hand-drawn logo, may appear informal, but it's a mover of substantial scale and wins our award for best Montana mover. It’s completed 9 million moves and operates over 350 franchises nationwide, including three in Montana (Missoula, Columbia Falls, Billings). The company's unique appeal lies in its combination of national presence with local franchises, allowing you to support small businesses while benefiting from a national mover's advantages.
Two Men And A Truck offers flexible options like Value Flex for budget-conscious moves and Expedited for full-service convenience. Although not flawless due to independently run locations, it still garners significant customer satisfaction, with 96% willing to recommend the service. However, variations in service quality and limited coverage in some areas should be considered. Overall, if you seek the strength of a national company with a local touch, Two Men And A Truck is worth exploring.
- Service Area: 47 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)
Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- 350+ U.S. locations
- 3 Montana branches
- Experienced local and long-distance mover
- Customer service varies by franchise
- Not available to/from AK, HI, WV
How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?
Local moves typically begin at $150 per hour, but pricing varies based on location and requirements. A 500-mile, one-bedroom move might cost about $2,000, while a 2,000-mile, multi-bedroom move with full-service support could approach $20,000. A two-bedroom move spanning 1,500 miles falls within the $10,000-$15,000 range.
Services
- Full-service long-distance moves
- Container long-distance moves
- Local moves
- Packing and loading
- Moving supplies
- Home staging
Why we chose it
North American Van Lines (NAVL) is a versatile player in the moving industry, serving as both a moving broker and licensed carrier with a nationwide presence. The company operates owned branches in Missoula and Great Falls. They collaborate with over 500 partner affiliates to offer comprehensive moving solutions for residential and commercial needs, supported by their fleet of over 1,400 in-house drivers, who collectively covered more than 30 million miles in 2021, as confirmed by their Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) profile.
What sets NAVL apart are their attractive binding estimate options, alleviating the uncertainty of unexpected costs during a move. Whether you opt for their Bottom Line Pricing with a guaranteed cost, the Not-To-Exceed Pricing that might result in a lower final bill but never higher, or the Customized Pricing blending binding estimates with service add-ons, NAVL ensures a transparent and reliable pricing process. This commitment to customer satisfaction is evident in their A+ Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating and consistently strong ratings of 4 out of 5 stars or better on platforms like U.S. News and MarketWatch.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Up to 50%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)
Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Reliable binding estimates
- Extensive in-house fleet
- Streamlined claims procedure
- Limited storage availability
- Brokering in select regions
How much does North American Van Lines cost?
NAVL offers affordability for various moves, but full-service long-distance moves tend to be pricier. The company's website cites an average long-distance move cost of $3,758 over the past year, though research suggests an approximate cost of $5,000 for a 1,000-mile move.
Services
- Vehicle transport
- Storage solutions
- Corporate relocation services
- Professional packing and unpacking
- Efficient loading and unloading assistance
- Helpful moving calculators and checklists
Why we chose it
Moving APT operates as a broker, akin to LendingTree for movers. While it doesn't conduct moves, it excels at matching your requirements with numerous moving companies to find the ideal fit. Renowned for its trustworthiness, it boasts a 4.3/5 average rating on Google Reviews, with 367 reviews. Additionally, it holds a B rating with the BBB, with a mere 14 complaints in the past year, all successfully resolved.
Registered with the FMCSA, Moving APT solely collaborates with licensed carriers and discloses its partners. It prioritizes transparency, though, as with any broker, relinquishing some control over your choice of mover is a trade-off for expert guidance. Availability and location play a role in determining your final cost, which may differ from the initial quote. However, Moving APT distinguishes itself by offering round-the-clock customer support to address any concerns promptly.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: Yes, amount varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)
Learn More: Moving APT Review
Pros and cons
- Shops carriers for you
- More than 2,500 moving partners
- 250+ free moving advice articles on its site
- Is a broker, not a carrier
- Not responsible for damage/loss
- May receive too many calls after requesting a quote
How much does Moving APT cost?
Moving costs fluctuate due to weight, bedroom count, specialty items, and insurance. Nevertheless, Moving APT stands out for transparency, offering ballpark estimates on its website. Here's a table outlining potential costs for utilizing its services.
|Distance
|1 Bedrooms
|2-3 Bedrooms
|4-5 Bedrooms
|250
|$1,200-$2,300
|$1,600-$3950
|$2,050-$5,200
|1,000
|$1,600-$2,950
|$2,300-$7,950
|$5,900-$8,100
|2,500
|$1,900-$3,950
|$3,800-$9,400
|$9,100-$18,500+
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- Packing and unpacking
- Moving supplies
- Furniture moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
Why we chose it
Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) is a proficient moving broker, eliminating the need for you to search extensively for the ideal Montana mover. With an impressive 25 years of industry experience, IMRG stands out as the most seasoned broker. Notably, 80% of its 312 reviews on Consumer Affairs boast 4 or 5 stars, a remarkable feat in the industry, particularly for a broker.
IMRG's expertise simplifies the challenging task of selecting the right moving company, a valuable resource for those unfamiliar with the nuances of movers. However, potential customers should be aware of IMRG's stringent cancellation policy, which requires cancellation within 72 hours of booking.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)
Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review
Pros and cons
- Negotiates prices on your behalf
- Finds the best mover for you
- Pre-screens moving companies
- Not ultimately responsible for damage
- Could improve its refund policy
How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?
IMRG provides ballpark estimates through its online calculator. However, these are not precise quotes. For accurate pricing, it's advisable to reach out to the company directly.
|Miles
|2 Bedroom
|4 Bedroom
|1,080
|$3,900-$7,000
|$8,500+
Services
- Full-service packing
- Long-distance moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
Why we chose it
American Van Lines (AVL), established in 1995, has become one of the country's largest moving companies. Its reputation is built on a commitment to quality. While proficient in handling standard household items, AVL boasts highly-trained teams for delicate valuables like pianos, antiques, and heirlooms.
The company's dedication to quality is evident in its online standing, with an A rating from the BBB and Newsweek's Best Customer Service Award. Nevertheless, AVL faces room for improvement in its pricing process, with reports of last-minute price increases and concerns over third-party contractors. Overall, AVL offers a reliable choice for both regular and specialized moves.
- Service Area: 48 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 10-50%
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: American Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Moves antiques, pianos, and other valuables
- Storage options
- Expert military moves
- Large deposit required
- Uses third parties for some moves
- Not available to/from AK or HI
How much does American Van Lines cost?
American Van Lines' website stands out for its helpfulness in estimating your move, offering diverse scenarios and associated costs. Below, we've included a selection of estimated prices showcased on their site.
|Distance
|One bedroom est. cost
|Three bedroom est. cost
|700 miles
|$2,880
|$5,870
|1,300 miles
|$3,643
|$7,739
|2,700 miles
|$5,227
|$11,327
Services
- Local and long-distance relocations
- International transfers
- Specialized antique and piano transport
- Fine art collection moving
- Disassembly and reassembly of furniture and valuable items
- Online shipment tracking service
- Optional storage solutions
- Professional packing and unpacking assistance
- Comprehensive moving supplies
Why we chose it
Established in 1891, Bekins Van Lines is the oldest continuously operating moving company in the United States. With a strong reputation reflected in its 4.6 out of 5 stars on Google Reviews, Bekins is lauded for its careful handling of belongings and competitive pricing. They offer a wide range of services, from local and long-distance moves to military and senior relocations, excelling in transporting large, antique, and fragile items like pianos and family heirlooms.
The company's Priority Relocation Service, a white-glove option, guarantees fast, meticulous, on-time door-to-door moving, ideal for those seeking a hands-off approach. While this premium service shines, some reviews highlight occasional issues with their standard service, emphasizing the importance of full-value protection. Overall, Bekins Van Lines remains a reliable choice for seamless moves.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)
Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Guaranteed timing
- Expert specialty packing
- Optional full-replacement value protection
- Priority service available
- Occasional damage-related complaints
- Lack of online estimates for local moves
How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?
For a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom interstate move, expect costs between $8,500 and $10,500, influenced by extra services like packing and protection. A 500-mile move averages $6,000-$7,000. Prices vary greatly based on factors. A basic one-bedroom or studio move starts at $3,500, while a full-service 5-bedroom move can exceed $15,000 for 1,500 miles.
Services
- In-state and state-to-state long-distance moves
- Local moves
- Senior moving
- Packing and unpacking
- IT equipment moving
- Storage
Why we chose it
Mayflower Transit, LLC offers comprehensive online tools to facilitate your move. Their iOS and Android apps allow you to stay organized by completing checklists, adding contacts, scheduling pickups and drop-offs, and even setting up utilities at your new location. You can monitor your shipment 24/7 through their online system, providing peace of mind throughout the moving process.
Mayflower boasts a favorable reputation, with 63% of reviews being 4- and 5-star ratings on Consumer Affairs. While a few negative reviews involve third-party companies, Mayflower's A+ rating on the BBB signifies effective complaint resolution for a company of its scale.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: None
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Easy-to-use moving portal
- Virtual quotes available
- Binding estimates
- Limited local moves
- May use third-party companies
How much does Mayflower Transit cost?
Mayflower's website lacks price transparency, but it's worth noting that Mayflower is owned by Unigroup, a moving conglomerate that also owns United Van Lines. United Van Lines provides more transparent pricing, offering insights into Mayflower's potential costs. Using this reference, a 1,000-mile move for a 3-bedroom house during the summer with a one-month notice could range from $6,000 for self-packing to $12,000 for full-service packing.
Services
- Local, long-distance, and international moves
- Small moves
- Debris pickup and move-out cleaning
- PC network and home theatre moving
- App-based moving portal
Why we chose it
JK Moving Services stands out for its meticulous approach to packing and training its staff in a fully furnished two-story house at its headquarters. Whether it's everyday items or valuable possessions like sculptures, antiques, or wine collections, JK's skilled team ensures your belongings remain pristine during the move, reflected in its top-notch customer service ratings on BBB and Google Reviews.
The company offers useful online resources, including a timeline-based checklist and tips to avoid moving scams. Moreover, JK Moving provides financing options through its partnership with Enhancify, offering some applicants quick quotes and even 0% financing. However, it's important to note that JK doesn't specialize in local moves, and some customers have found their rates higher than competitors. Comparing quotes from JK Moving and other providers is the best way to assess costs for your specific move.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: $250
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)
Learn More: JK Moving Services Review
Pros and cons
- Expertly trained packing crews
- 0% financing for qualified customers
- GPS shipment tracking
- Local moves only in VA, MD, and DC
- Less competitive pricing
How much does JK Moving Services cost?
JK Moving is known for its meticulous approach, extensive staff training, and extra effort put into every move. However, this dedication to quality is reflected in the pricing. According to customer reviews, a 1,000-mile move with JK Moving can range from $7,000 to over $15,000. Keep in mind that your specific price may vary depending on the services you require.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Employee relocation
- Commercial moves
- Superior packing and unpacking
- Affordable financing
Why we chose it
International Van Lines (IVL) is a top long-distance moving company lauded for its stellar customer reviews and customizable moving packages. IVL covers a wide spectrum of moves, encompassing local, long-distance, interstate, and international relocations. Their flexibility allows you to tailor your move to your preferences, whether you require full-service packing, delicate item handling, loading, storage, furniture assembly/disassembly, or a cost-effective self-packing option.
IVL holds licenses as an interstate mover from the Department of Transportation and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), ensuring its legitimacy. You can reach IVL's 24/7 customer representatives in case of any concerns, and although the company requires a 25% upfront deposit, some customers noted discrepancies between their final bills and initial estimates. IVL discloses extra fees on its website to help customers estimate their total costs better.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 25%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)
Learn More: International Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Refundable deposits 48 hours before moving
- Free first month of storage
- Virtual walk-through option for quotes
- Uses third-party movers outside its core areas
- Cash or check is required for final payment
How much does International Van Lines cost?
IVL's cost estimator indicates that a 2-bedroom home move spanning 1,100 miles typically falls within the range of $2,500 to $4,500, while a similar move covering 2,500 miles may cost between $7,500 and $10,000. For local moves, the pricing depends on the number of movers and starts at a rate of $150 per hour.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- International moves
- Corporate relocations
- Custom crating
- Storage
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
United Van Lines (UVL) stands out in the moving industry with its robust protection measures to safeguard your belongings during relocation. While the standard coverage for most companies is just $0.60 per pound, UVL provides $6 per pound, offering substantial coverage in case of damage. You can also declare high-value items, ensuring their full value is protected during the move.
However, UVL faces occasional challenges with third-party contractors, a common practice in the industry, which can lead to inconsistencies in service quality. Despite these issues, UVL maintains a strong reputation, holding an A+ rating with the BBB, and remains a premium but dependable choice for your moving needs.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT #77949)
Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Superior property protection
- Custom packing
- Online tracking and claims
- Needs to vet third-party contractors better
- Mixed customer ratings
- Higher-than-average pricing
How much does United Van Lines cost?
Based on our findings, a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move with United Van Lines typically ranges from $6,000 for self-packing to $12,000 for full-service packing during the summer, with approximately one month's advance notice.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- Interstate moving
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage options
- Small moves
- Military moves
- Packing and unpacking
How To Select A Moving Company In Montana
- Set a budget: Determine your moving budget and consider container movers for cost savings.
- Inventory your belongings: Make a precise list, especially for specialized items.
- Choose a move type: Select from container-based, DIY, or full-service moving options.
- Check reviews: Read honest customer feedback, noting bad reviews relative to the company's size and distance traveled.
- Compare quotes: Gather multiple quotes, despite the effort required, to potentially save thousands on your move.
Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Montana
- Distance impacts cost: longer distances involve more expenses and licensing.
- Item volume and weight influence quotes, especially heavy items.
- Specialty services like piano or art moving come at higher costs.
- Consider additional insurance for better protection, although it adds expenses.
- Timing affects pricing; non-peak times, like January, offer cost advantages.
How to Prepare for a Move in Montana
- Create a moving checklist with tasks and timelines.
- Update necessary documents for your new state.
- Label boxes for efficient placement in your new home.
- Declutter by donating or selling items to save on moving costs.
- Keep essentials aside for immediate use at your new location.
- Research your mover's policies and delivery record and get binding estimates.
Montana Moving Company FAQ
Why are Montana moving companies so expensive?
Montana moving companies can be expensive due to factors like the state's vast geography, challenging terrain, and limited population density, leading to increased fuel, labor, and logistics costs.
How do I know my Montana moving company is reputable?
Verify a company’s membership in professional organizations like the American Moving & Storage Association (AMSA) and licensing with the FMCSA if it operates across state lines. Check with the Motor Carrier Services Division within the Montana Department of Transportation for in-state Montana movers.
What is the cheapest month to move in Montana?
Late fall and winter are the least expensive months for a Montana move, thanks to lower demand and excess capacity among moving companies.
Learn more
How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Montana
At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.
To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:
- Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.
- Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas where they’re licensed to serve.
- Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.
- Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.
- Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.
