10 Best Moving Companies in Nebraska
Knowing who is a high-quality moving company in Nebraska is difficult with so many options. That’s why we’ve combed through dozens of companies to determine that the top mover in The Cornhusker State is U-Pack. Still, this might not be the best option for your situation, so peruse all ten movers on our list.
Why we chose it
U-Pack is our top choice for Nebraska moves thanks to its budget, part-DIY moving approach. Not only does it offer cost savings compared to full-service options, but it also grants you greater autonomy throughout the process. With U-Pack, you receive portable containers known as "ReloCubes®" to load your possessions, securing them until delivery at your new destination.
Alternatively, you can opt for trailers, and you're only charged for the space you use, whether it's cubes or linear feet in trailers. The company boasts exceptional BBB reviews, with an impressive 4.05 out of 5-star customer rating, reflecting its legitimacy as a licensed mover with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). If you're comfortable with packing and loading but prefer avoiding long-distance truck driving, U-Pack offers an ideal solution. The company operates three Nebraska branches (Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island).
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)
Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Transparent pricing
- Pay only for what you use
- No one has access to your items during shipment
- No local moves
- Does not deliver everywhere
How much does U-Pack cost?
U-Pack truly excels in affordability, emphasizing the DIY approach's cost-saving aspect. A customer's reported $10,000 savings on a 2,500-mile move compared to a full-service company caught our attention. U-Pack estimates around $2,500 per door-to-door ReloCube move, with each cube providing 308 cubic feet of space. Compared to full-service movers, U-Pack's quotes for a 1,700-mile move showcase its budget-friendly advantage.
|Home Size/Transport Option
|Cost for a 1,700-mile move
|One Bedroom/ReloCube
|$2,300
|One Bedroom/Trailer
|$2,700
|Three Bedroom/ReloCube
|$5,900
|Three Bedroom/Trailer
|$5,300
Services
- Partial DIY moves
- Container or trailer option
- Long-distance and interstate moving
- Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals
Why we chose it
PODS stands out as an exceptionally flexible container-moving option, giving it a slight edge over its competitor U-Pack in this regard. What sets PODS apart is its remarkable flexibility – the ability to store household items in your driveway for as long as needed. Unlike U-Pack's three-day packing window, PODS lets you gradually declutter your home over months before your move. For a monthly starting fee of $149, you can have an eight, 12, or 16-foot container delivered to your driveway. When you're ready to move, simply schedule pick-up and drop-off.
PODS offers a convenient solution for decluttering, selling your home, or moving at your own pace. Pricing is straightforward, based on container size, duration, and distance. Additionally, PODS can be used for non-moving purposes like home remodeling. While 69% of Consumer Affairs reviews gave it 4 or 5 stars, a few negative comments mentioned missed delivery dates and difficulty reaching customer representatives. Nonetheless, PODS is an excellent choice for those who prefer packing and unpacking at their own speed or require temporary driveway storage.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: 1-month storage fee
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #1397252)
Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Flexible loading timeframe
- Cost-effective compared to full-service movers
- Contactless moving options
- Provides convenient driveway storage
- Service not available to/from AK, MT, ND, WY
- No packing service offered
How much does PODS Moving Company cost?
PODS offers sample prices for a 2-3 bedroom, 1,200-square-foot household. Keep in mind that actual prices may significantly differ depending on factors such as location, timing, and home size.
|Miles
|PODS (1-month storage + transport)
|Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading)
|Truck Rental (not including fuel)
|2,790
|$4,893-$6,524
|$4,677-$9,390
|$2,182-$3,155
|1,080
|$3,061-$4,400
|$3,020-$7,250
|$923-$1,424
|370
|$2,073-$2,850
|$1,830-$5,300
|$328-$505
Services
- Local and long-distance moving
- Temporary driveway storage
- Supplies
- Packing and loading referrals
- Auto shipping
Why we chose it
Despite its casual name and hand-drawn logo, Two Men And A Truck is a major player in the moving industry, boasting 9 million successful moves and 350 independently owned franchises across the country, including two in Nebraska (Omaha, Lincoln). What sets it apart is the combination of national reach and local presence, allowing you to support local businesses while benefiting from the resources of a nationwide mover. These local franchises offer neighborhood familiarity, ensuring efficient door-to-door service for local or cross-country moves. They provide flexible options like Value Flex for budget-conscious moves and Expedited for full-service moves. While customer satisfaction is high, variations in service quality between independently-run locations and limited coverage in some areas are potential downsides. Nevertheless, Two Men And A Truck is a compelling choice for those seeking a blend of national efficiency with local expertise.
- Service Area: 47 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)
Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- 350+ branch locations in the U.S.
- Experienced local mover
- Container option for small moves
- Customer service varies by franchise
- Not available to/from AK, HI, WV
How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?
Local move rates typically commence at approximately $150 per hour. However, pricing varies significantly, depending on location and specific requirements. For instance, a 500-mile, one-bedroom move might cost as little as $2,000, whereas a 2,000-mile multi-bedroom move with full-service packing could reach $20,000. A mid-range scenario, like a two-bedroom move spanning 1,500 miles, falls in the $10,000-$15,000 range.
Services
- Full-service moves
- Container long-distance moves
- Local moves
- Packing
- Supplies
- Home staging
Why we chose it
Established in 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) has grown to become one of the nation's largest movers, thanks to its unwavering commitment to quality. AVL caters to a wide range of moving needs, from standard household items to delicate valuables like pianos, antiques, and family heirlooms, even handling complete art or wine collections with finesse.
Their dedication to quality is reflected in their online reputation, boasting an A rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and recognition as the recipient of Newsweek and Statista's Best Customer Service Award for moving companies. Despite minor concerns like pricing fluctuations and third-party contractor usage, AVL remains a reliable choice for both standard and specialized moves.
- Service Area: 48 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 10-50%
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: American Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Specializes in antique and piano moving
- Provides storage solutions
- Proficient in military relocations
- May require a substantial deposit
- Uses third-party services in certain moves
- Services unavailable to/from AK and HI
How much does American Van Lines cost?
American Van Lines offers a user-friendly website with detailed estimates for various move scenarios. Although a virtual home walk-through is required for an accurate quote, it's more reliable than online quotes, preventing potential delays and cost increases on moving day.
|Distance
|One bedroom est. cost
|Three bedroom est. cost
|700 miles
|$2,880
|$5,870
|1,300 miles
|$3,643
|$7,739
|2,700 miles
|$5,227
|$11,327
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- International moves
- Antique, art, and piano moving
- Disassembly and reassembly
- Online shipment tracking
- Storage
- Packing and unpacking
- Moving supplies
Why we chose it
Bekins Van Lines, established in 1891, is the oldest active moving company in the U.S. With a strong focus on customer value and respect, it boasts a remarkable 4.6 out of 5 stars on Google Reviews and a stellar reputation on various review platforms. Customers consistently commend the company for its careful handling of items and competitive pricing.
Bekins offers a wide array of services, catering to local, long-distance, military, and senior moves, including the transportation of large, antique, and delicate items like pianos and family heirlooms. The standout feature is its Priority Relocation Service, a white-glove option known for its speed, comprehensive support, and punctuality, ideal for those seeking a hassle-free move.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)
Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- On-time guarantee available
- Specialty packing
- Full-replacement protection available
- Priority service moving option
- Complaints about damage
- No online estimates for local moves
How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?
Based on our findings, a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move typically ranges from $8,500 to $10,500, factoring in various service options such as added protection, packing, and loading. Meanwhile, a 500-mile move costs approximately $6,000 to $7,000. The broad pricing spectrum varies based on your preferences and requirements. A minimalistic one-bedroom or studio move may cost as low as $3,500, whereas a comprehensive 5-bedroom, full-service relocation could reach around $15,000 for a 1,500-mile journey.
Services
- In-state and state-to-state moves
- Local moves
- Senior moving
- Packing and unpacking
- IT network moving
- Storage available
Why we chose it
JK Moving Services stands out for its meticulous approach to packing, training staff in a fully furnished house at its headquarters. Whether handling everyday items or cherished valuables like art and wine collections, their well-trained team ensures items remain unblemished during transit. Impressive customer service ratings on BBB and Google Reviews affirm their commitment to quality. They also offer online resources and the convenience of financing through Enhancify. While they excel in many areas, it's worth noting that they may not be the best choice for local moves, and some customers find their rates slightly higher than competitors. To make an informed decision, compare their quote with others tailored to your specific move.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: $250
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)
Learn More: JK Moving Services Review
Pros and cons
- Expertly-trained crews
- 0% financing for qualified customers
- GPS tracking
- Limited local moves (VA, MD, and DC only)
- Higher pricing
How much does JK Moving Services cost?
JK Moving is renowned for its high-quality service, which includes comprehensive staff training, but this dedication is reflected in its pricing. Based on real customer reviews, a 1,000-mile move can range from $7,000 to over $15,000. Individual pricing depends on specific service requirements, leading to potential variations.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Employee relocation
- Commercial moves
- Superior packing and unpacking
- Affordable financing
Why we chose it
North American Van Lines (NAVL) is a versatile moving broker and licensed carrier, boasting a nationwide presence. With a vast network of over 500 partners nationwide, NAVL offers comprehensive solutions for residential and commercial moves. NAVL is committed to transparency with optional binding estimates, ensuring customers receive a reliable price. These estimates include Bottom Line Pricing, offering a guaranteed cost, Not-To-Exceed Pricing, which could result in a lower final bill, and Customized Pricing that allows for service additions later. NAVL also shines with an A+ BBB rating and strong reviews on platforms like U.S. News and MarketWatch.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Up to 50%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)
Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Binding quotes
- Owned truck fleet
- Uses own staff for many moves
- Doesn't offer storage everywhere
- Brokers moves in some areas
How much does North American Van Lines cost?
NAVL offers affordability for various types of moves but tends to be pricier for full-service, long-distance relocations. According to their website, the average long-distance move in the past year was $3,758. Yet, additional research suggests that a 1,000-mile move typically averages around $5,000. Prices can vary based on specific factors.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Corporate services
- Packing and unpacking
- Loading and unloading
- Moving calculators and checklists
Why we chose it
Moving always carries the risk of items breaking, but United Van Lines (UVL) stands out with robust protection measures. Unlike the typical $0.60 per pound coverage, UVL provides $6 per pound standard coverage. For instance, if a 100-pound table is damaged during transit, UVL compensates at $600, far exceeding the $60 most competitors offer. Moreover, UVL allows you to declare high-value items to ensure they're appropriately covered. While some customers have reported issues with third-party contractors, UVL maintains a strong record with its A+ BBB rating and extensive annual mileage. Despite higher costs, UVL's superior protection justifies the premium.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT #77949)
Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Superior property protection
- Custom packing
- Online claims and tracking
- Needs to vet third-party contractors better
- Not available to/from HI, RI, WV, VT
- Higher pricing
How much does United Van Lines cost?
United Van Lines charges between $6,000 and $12,000 for a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move during the summer, depending on whether you choose to self-pack or opt for full-service packing. Instead of providing online quotes, UVL requires you to submit your details via an online form, followed by a call from their representative.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- Interstate moving
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Small moves
- Military moves
Why we chose it
Moving APT serves as the LendingTree of the moving industry, connecting customers with suitable moving companies rather than executing the move itself. Renowned for its reliability and positive reputation, it boasts a 4.3/5 average rating on Google Reviews and a B rating on the BBB, with minimal complaints that have all been addressed. As an FMCSA-registered broker, it exclusively partners with FMCSA-licensed carriers, enhancing transparency. While using a broker has its benefits, like tailored company selection based on strengths and weaknesses, it also relinquishes some control over the choice of the moving company. However, Moving APT offers 24/7 customer support for issue resolution.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: Yes, amount varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)
Learn More: Moving APT Review
Pros and cons
- More than 2,500 moving partners
- Price matching
- 24/7 customer support
- Is a broker, not a carrier
- Rates can vary from those quoted
- May receive numerous calls after a quote
How much does Moving APT cost?
Like all moving services, prices fluctuate based on weight, bedroom count, specialty items, and insurance. Moving APT stands out for its transparent approach, offering a table of ballpark estimates on its website, making it easier to anticipate moving costs.
|Distance
|1 Bedrooms
|2-3 Bedrooms
|4-5 Bedrooms
|250
|$1,200-$2,300
|$1,600-$3950
|$2,050-$5,200
|1,000
|$1,600-$2,950
|$2,300-$7,950
|$5,900-$8,100
|2,500
|$1,900-$3,950
|$3,800-$9,400
|$9,100-$18,500+
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- Packing and unpacking
- Moving supplies
- Furniture moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
Why we chose it
Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) excels as a seasoned moving broker, boasting 25 years in the industry. Its strong track record is evident with 80% of its 312 reviews garnering 4 or 5 stars on Consumer Affairs. One satisfied customer, Amy from Georgia, praised their efficient handling of her family's valuable items. IMRG's expertise simplifies the challenging task of selecting the right moving company, offering valuable insights. However, potential clients should note the strict cancellation policy, necessitating cancellations within 72 hours of booking. IMRG's extensive experience makes it a reliable choice for facilitating smooth moves.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)
Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review
Pros and cons
- Negotiates prices on your behalf
- Finds the best mover for you
- Pre-screens moving companies
- Not ultimately responsible for damage
- Could improve its refund policy
How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?
IMRG provides online estimates through their calculator but cautions that these are rough approximations. To secure an accurate quote, reach out to the company directly.
|Miles
|2 Bedroom
|4 Bedroom
|1,080
|$3,900-$7,000
|$8,500+
Services
- Full-service packing
- Long-distance moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
How To Select A Moving Company In Nebraska
- Set a budget: Determine your moving budget.
- Take inventory: Make a precise list, especially for special items.
- Choose your move type: Decide between container, DIY, or full-service.
- Check reviews: Look for honest feedback, considering the ratio of bad reviews.
- Compare quotes: Collect multiple quotes, even if it requires an in-person or virtual assessment to save money.
Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Nebraska
- Distance: Longer moves mean higher costs and interstate licensing.
- Item weight and volume impact pricing, including heavy items.
- Specialty services like piano or art moving can be expensive.
- Base insurance may be insufficient; consider additional coverage costs.
- Timing matters; moving in non-peak times can save money.
How to Prepare for a Move in Nebraska
- Create a comprehensive moving checklist with timelines.
- Update your documents, especially when moving to a new state.
- Label packed boxes for easy placement in your new home.
- Declutter by donating or selling unused items to cut moving costs.
- Keep essential items with you during the move.
- Research your mover's policies, track record, and get a binding estimate.
Nebraska Moving Company FAQ
Why are Nebraska moving companies so expensive?
Generally, moving during the peak summer months tends to be more expensive due to higher demand. Additionally, the availability of reputable moving companies in Nebraska can impact pricing, with established and well-reviewed companies often charging higher rates for their services.
How do I know my Nebraska moving company is reputable?
Verify that the company is licensed and insured, and check their credentials with the FMCSA if they are an interstate mover. If they only operate within the state, check licensing with the Nebraska Public Service Commission (NPSC).
What is the cheapest month to move in Nebraska?
Moving during January or February may result in lower costs compared to the peak summer season. However, keep in mind that winter weather conditions can also affect the ease of your move, so plan accordingly.
How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Nebraska
At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.
To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:
- Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.
- Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.
- Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.
- Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.
- Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.
Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in Nebraska
