10 Best Moving Companies in Nebraska

Knowing who is a high-quality moving company in Nebraska is difficult with so many options. That's why we've combed through dozens of companies to determine that the top mover in The Cornhusker State is U-Pack. Still, this might not be the best option for your situation, so peruse all ten movers on our list.

Specialized in long-distance moving services in the continental US*

30 days of free storage with free re-delivery

Discounts available for AARP, AAA, military, and students

Specialize in moving antiques, grandfather clocks and pianos

Veteran and family owned and operated

Auto relocation services available

Best Moving Companies in Nebraska for 2023

U-Pack - Best Overall PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover Two Men And A Truck - Best Local Branches American Van Lines - Best High-Value Item Mover Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing United Van Lines - Best Full-Value Protection Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker

Why we chose it

U-Pack is our top choice for Nebraska moves thanks to its budget, part-DIY moving approach. Not only does it offer cost savings compared to full-service options, but it also grants you greater autonomy throughout the process. With U-Pack, you receive portable containers known as "ReloCubes®" to load your possessions, securing them until delivery at your new destination.

Alternatively, you can opt for trailers, and you're only charged for the space you use, whether it's cubes or linear feet in trailers. The company boasts exceptional BBB reviews, with an impressive 4.05 out of 5-star customer rating, reflecting its legitimacy as a licensed mover with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). If you're comfortable with packing and loading but prefer avoiding long-distance truck driving, U-Pack offers an ideal solution. The company operates three Nebraska branches (Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island).

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: None

Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)

Pros and cons

Pros Transparent pricing

Pay only for what you use

No one has access to your items during shipment Cons No local moves

Does not deliver everywhere

How much does U-Pack cost?

U-Pack truly excels in affordability, emphasizing the DIY approach's cost-saving aspect. A customer's reported $10,000 savings on a 2,500-mile move compared to a full-service company caught our attention. U-Pack estimates around $2,500 per door-to-door ReloCube move, with each cube providing 308 cubic feet of space. Compared to full-service movers, U-Pack's quotes for a 1,700-mile move showcase its budget-friendly advantage.

Home Size/Transport Option Cost for a 1,700-mile move One Bedroom/ReloCube $2,300 One Bedroom/Trailer $2,700 Three Bedroom/ReloCube $5,900 Three Bedroom/Trailer $5,300

Services

Partial DIY moves

Container or trailer option

Long-distance and interstate moving

Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Most Flexible Container Mover: PODS Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

PODS stands out as an exceptionally flexible container-moving option, giving it a slight edge over its competitor U-Pack in this regard. What sets PODS apart is its remarkable flexibility – the ability to store household items in your driveway for as long as needed. Unlike U-Pack's three-day packing window, PODS lets you gradually declutter your home over months before your move. For a monthly starting fee of $149, you can have an eight, 12, or 16-foot container delivered to your driveway. When you're ready to move, simply schedule pick-up and drop-off.

PODS offers a convenient solution for decluttering, selling your home, or moving at your own pace. Pricing is straightforward, based on container size, duration, and distance. Additionally, PODS can be used for non-moving purposes like home remodeling. While 69% of Consumer Affairs reviews gave it 4 or 5 stars, a few negative comments mentioned missed delivery dates and difficulty reaching customer representatives. Nonetheless, PODS is an excellent choice for those who prefer packing and unpacking at their own speed or require temporary driveway storage.

Service Area: 46 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: 1-month storage fee

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #1397252)

Pros and cons

Pros Flexible loading timeframe

Cost-effective compared to full-service movers

Contactless moving options

Provides convenient driveway storage Cons Service not available to/from AK, MT, ND, WY

No packing service offered

How much does PODS Moving Company cost?

PODS offers sample prices for a 2-3 bedroom, 1,200-square-foot household. Keep in mind that actual prices may significantly differ depending on factors such as location, timing, and home size.

Miles PODS (1-month storage + transport) Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading) Truck Rental (not including fuel) 2,790 $4,893-$6,524 $4,677-$9,390 $2,182-$3,155 1,080 $3,061-$4,400 $3,020-$7,250 $923-$1,424 370 $2,073-$2,850 $1,830-$5,300 $328-$505

Services

Local and long-distance moving

Temporary driveway storage

Supplies

Packing and loading referrals

Auto shipping

Best Local Branches: Two Men And A Truck Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Despite its casual name and hand-drawn logo, Two Men And A Truck is a major player in the moving industry, boasting 9 million successful moves and 350 independently owned franchises across the country, including two in Nebraska (Omaha, Lincoln). What sets it apart is the combination of national reach and local presence, allowing you to support local businesses while benefiting from the resources of a nationwide mover. These local franchises offer neighborhood familiarity, ensuring efficient door-to-door service for local or cross-country moves. They provide flexible options like Value Flex for budget-conscious moves and Expedited for full-service moves. While customer satisfaction is high, variations in service quality between independently-run locations and limited coverage in some areas are potential downsides. Nevertheless, Two Men And A Truck is a compelling choice for those seeking a blend of national efficiency with local expertise.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)

Pros and cons

Pros 350+ branch locations in the U.S.

Experienced local mover

Container option for small moves Cons Customer service varies by franchise

Not available to/from AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

Local move rates typically commence at approximately $150 per hour. However, pricing varies significantly, depending on location and specific requirements. For instance, a 500-mile, one-bedroom move might cost as little as $2,000, whereas a 2,000-mile multi-bedroom move with full-service packing could reach $20,000. A mid-range scenario, like a two-bedroom move spanning 1,500 miles, falls in the $10,000-$15,000 range.

Services

Full-service moves

Container long-distance moves

Local moves

Packing

Supplies

Home staging

Best High-Value Item Mover: American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Established in 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) has grown to become one of the nation's largest movers, thanks to its unwavering commitment to quality. AVL caters to a wide range of moving needs, from standard household items to delicate valuables like pianos, antiques, and family heirlooms, even handling complete art or wine collections with finesse.

Their dedication to quality is reflected in their online reputation, boasting an A rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and recognition as the recipient of Newsweek and Statista's Best Customer Service Award for moving companies. Despite minor concerns like pricing fluctuations and third-party contractor usage, AVL remains a reliable choice for both standard and specialized moves.

Service Area: 48 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 10-50%

Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)

Pros and cons

Pros Specializes in antique and piano moving

Provides storage solutions

Proficient in military relocations Cons May require a substantial deposit

Uses third-party services in certain moves

Services unavailable to/from AK and HI

How much does American Van Lines cost?

American Van Lines offers a user-friendly website with detailed estimates for various move scenarios. Although a virtual home walk-through is required for an accurate quote, it's more reliable than online quotes, preventing potential delays and cost increases on moving day.

Distance One bedroom est. cost Three bedroom est. cost 700 miles $2,880 $5,870 1,300 miles $3,643 $7,739 2,700 miles $5,227 $11,327

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Antique, art, and piano moving

Disassembly and reassembly

Online shipment tracking

Storage

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Best White-Glove Service Option: Bekins Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Bekins Van Lines, established in 1891, is the oldest active moving company in the U.S. With a strong focus on customer value and respect, it boasts a remarkable 4.6 out of 5 stars on Google Reviews and a stellar reputation on various review platforms. Customers consistently commend the company for its careful handling of items and competitive pricing.

Bekins offers a wide array of services, catering to local, long-distance, military, and senior moves, including the transportation of large, antique, and delicate items like pianos and family heirlooms. The standout feature is its Priority Relocation Service, a white-glove option known for its speed, comprehensive support, and punctuality, ideal for those seeking a hassle-free move.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)

Pros and cons

Pros On-time guarantee available

Specialty packing

Full-replacement protection available

Priority service moving option Cons Complaints about damage

No online estimates for local moves

How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?

Based on our findings, a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move typically ranges from $8,500 to $10,500, factoring in various service options such as added protection, packing, and loading. Meanwhile, a 500-mile move costs approximately $6,000 to $7,000. The broad pricing spectrum varies based on your preferences and requirements. A minimalistic one-bedroom or studio move may cost as low as $3,500, whereas a comprehensive 5-bedroom, full-service relocation could reach around $15,000 for a 1,500-mile journey.

Services

In-state and state-to-state moves

Local moves

Senior moving

Packing and unpacking

IT network moving

Storage available

Best Full-Service Packing: JK Moving Services Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

JK Moving Services stands out for its meticulous approach to packing, training staff in a fully furnished house at its headquarters. Whether handling everyday items or cherished valuables like art and wine collections, their well-trained team ensures items remain unblemished during transit. Impressive customer service ratings on BBB and Google Reviews affirm their commitment to quality. They also offer online resources and the convenience of financing through Enhancify. While they excel in many areas, it's worth noting that they may not be the best choice for local moves, and some customers find their rates slightly higher than competitors. To make an informed decision, compare their quote with others tailored to your specific move.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: $250

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)

Pros and cons

Pros Expertly-trained crews

0% financing for qualified customers

GPS tracking Cons Limited local moves (VA, MD, and DC only)

Higher pricing

How much does JK Moving Services cost?

JK Moving is renowned for its high-quality service, which includes comprehensive staff training, but this dedication is reflected in its pricing. Based on real customer reviews, a 1,000-mile move can range from $7,000 to over $15,000. Individual pricing depends on specific service requirements, leading to potential variations.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Employee relocation

Commercial moves

Superior packing and unpacking

Affordable financing

Most Predictable Pricing: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) is a versatile moving broker and licensed carrier, boasting a nationwide presence. With a vast network of over 500 partners nationwide, NAVL offers comprehensive solutions for residential and commercial moves. NAVL is committed to transparency with optional binding estimates, ensuring customers receive a reliable price. These estimates include Bottom Line Pricing, offering a guaranteed cost, Not-To-Exceed Pricing, which could result in a lower final bill, and Customized Pricing that allows for service additions later. NAVL also shines with an A+ BBB rating and strong reviews on platforms like U.S. News and MarketWatch.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)

Pros and cons

Pros Binding quotes

Owned truck fleet

Uses own staff for many moves Cons Doesn't offer storage everywhere

Brokers moves in some areas

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

NAVL offers affordability for various types of moves but tends to be pricier for full-service, long-distance relocations. According to their website, the average long-distance move in the past year was $3,758. Yet, additional research suggests that a 1,000-mile move typically averages around $5,000. Prices can vary based on specific factors.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Corporate services

Packing and unpacking

Loading and unloading

Moving calculators and checklists

Best Full-Value Protection: United Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Moving always carries the risk of items breaking, but United Van Lines (UVL) stands out with robust protection measures. Unlike the typical $0.60 per pound coverage, UVL provides $6 per pound standard coverage. For instance, if a 100-pound table is damaged during transit, UVL compensates at $600, far exceeding the $60 most competitors offer. Moreover, UVL allows you to declare high-value items to ensure they're appropriately covered. While some customers have reported issues with third-party contractors, UVL maintains a strong record with its A+ BBB rating and extensive annual mileage. Despite higher costs, UVL's superior protection justifies the premium.

Service Area: 46 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT #77949)

Pros and cons

Pros Superior property protection

Custom packing

Online claims and tracking Cons Needs to vet third-party contractors better

Not available to/from HI, RI, WV, VT

Higher pricing

How much does United Van Lines cost?

United Van Lines charges between $6,000 and $12,000 for a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move during the summer, depending on whether you choose to self-pack or opt for full-service packing. Instead of providing online quotes, UVL requires you to submit your details via an online form, followed by a call from their representative.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Interstate moving

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Small moves

Military moves

Most Transparent Broker: Moving APT Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Moving APT serves as the LendingTree of the moving industry, connecting customers with suitable moving companies rather than executing the move itself. Renowned for its reliability and positive reputation, it boasts a 4.3/5 average rating on Google Reviews and a B rating on the BBB, with minimal complaints that have all been addressed. As an FMCSA-registered broker, it exclusively partners with FMCSA-licensed carriers, enhancing transparency. While using a broker has its benefits, like tailored company selection based on strengths and weaknesses, it also relinquishes some control over the choice of the moving company. However, Moving APT offers 24/7 customer support for issue resolution.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: Yes, amount varies

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)

Pros and cons

Pros More than 2,500 moving partners

Price matching

24/7 customer support Cons Is a broker, not a carrier

Rates can vary from those quoted

May receive numerous calls after a quote

How much does Moving APT cost?

Like all moving services, prices fluctuate based on weight, bedroom count, specialty items, and insurance. Moving APT stands out for its transparent approach, offering a table of ballpark estimates on its website, making it easier to anticipate moving costs.

Distance 1 Bedrooms 2-3 Bedrooms 4-5 Bedrooms 250 $1,200-$2,300 $1,600-$3950 $2,050-$5,200 1,000 $1,600-$2,950 $2,300-$7,950 $5,900-$8,100 2,500 $1,900-$3,950 $3,800-$9,400 $9,100-$18,500+

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Furniture moving

Car shipping

Storage

Most Experienced Broker: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) excels as a seasoned moving broker, boasting 25 years in the industry. Its strong track record is evident with 80% of its 312 reviews garnering 4 or 5 stars on Consumer Affairs. One satisfied customer, Amy from Georgia, praised their efficient handling of her family's valuable items. IMRG's expertise simplifies the challenging task of selecting the right moving company, offering valuable insights. However, potential clients should note the strict cancellation policy, necessitating cancellations within 72 hours of booking. IMRG's extensive experience makes it a reliable choice for facilitating smooth moves.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)

Pros and cons

Pros Negotiates prices on your behalf

Finds the best mover for you

Pre-screens moving companies Cons Not ultimately responsible for damage

Could improve its refund policy

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

IMRG provides online estimates through their calculator but cautions that these are rough approximations. To secure an accurate quote, reach out to the company directly.

Miles 2 Bedroom 4 Bedroom 1,080 $3,900-$7,000 $8,500+

Services

Full-service packing

Long-distance moving

Car shipping

Storage

How To Select A Moving Company In Nebraska

Set a budget : Determine your moving budget.

: Determine your moving budget. Take inventory : Make a precise list, especially for special items.

: Make a precise list, especially for special items. Choose your move type : Decide between container, DIY, or full-service.

: Decide between container, DIY, or full-service. Check reviews : Look for honest feedback, considering the ratio of bad reviews.

: Look for honest feedback, considering the ratio of bad reviews. Compare quotes: Collect multiple quotes, even if it requires an in-person or virtual assessment to save money.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Nebraska

Distance : Longer moves mean higher costs and interstate licensing.

: Longer moves mean higher costs and interstate licensing. Item weight and volume impact pricing, including heavy items.

and volume impact pricing, including heavy items. Specialty services like piano or art moving can be expensive.

like piano or art moving can be expensive. Base insurance may be insufficient; consider additional coverage costs.

may be insufficient; consider additional coverage costs. Timing matters; moving in non-peak times can save money.

How to Prepare for a Move in Nebraska

Create a comprehensive moving checklist with timelines.

Update your documents, especially when moving to a new state.

Label packed boxes for easy placement in your new home.

Declutter by donating or selling unused items to cut moving costs.

Keep essential items with you during the move.

Research your mover's policies, track record, and get a binding estimate.

Nebraska Moving Company FAQ

Why are Nebraska moving companies so expensive?

Generally, moving during the peak summer months tends to be more expensive due to higher demand. Additionally, the availability of reputable moving companies in Nebraska can impact pricing, with established and well-reviewed companies often charging higher rates for their services.

How do I know my Nebraska moving company is reputable?

Verify that the company is licensed and insured, and check their credentials with the FMCSA if they are an interstate mover. If they only operate within the state, check licensing with the Nebraska Public Service Commission (NPSC).

What is the cheapest month to move in Nebraska?

Moving during January or February may result in lower costs compared to the peak summer season. However, keep in mind that winter weather conditions can also affect the ease of your move, so plan accordingly.

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Nebraska

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services : We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry. Availability : We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve. Pricing : In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy. Reputation : We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database. Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

