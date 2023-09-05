10 Best Moving Companies in New Jersey

Finding the top moving companies in New Jersey is no easy task, with so many national and local choices. That’s why we’ve examined reviews, prices, and services to determine that North American Van Lines is the best moving company in the Garden State. Still, it’s worth looking through our list of all 10 best NJ movers to see if one suits your specific situation better.

Best Moving Companies in New Jersey for 2023

North American Van Lines - Best Overall American Van Lines - Best for Specialty Moves Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option Mayflower - Best Technology Two Men and a Truck - Best Local Branches PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover United Van Lines - Best Full-Value Protection

Compare Top Moving Companies In New Jersey

Best Overall: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Looking for a moving solution? North American Van Lines (NAVL) wins our award for best New Jersey moving company. Why? It's not just another moving company, but a network. With over 500 partners nationwide, NAVL can complete just about any job quickly for all types of households. Over 1,400 of their skilled drivers covered more than 30 million miles in 2021, says their Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) profile. Perhaps the best part of NAVL is their binding estimates. No stress of unexpected bills. Get your quote online, and a rep will reach out with an accurate quote and, if you want, a binding estimate. A downside, though, is that the company may require a deposit of up to 50% .

Reputation? The company has an A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and earned 4 out of 5 stars or better on sites like U.S. News and MarketWatch.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #70851 )

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Optional binding estimates

Easy claims process

Solid ratings Cons Doesn't offer storage everywhere

Brokers moves in some areas

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

We dug into NAVL and found it's budget-friendly for some moves, but pricier for full-service, long hauls. On average, a long-distance move in the last year was $3,758, according to their site. Yet, digging deeper shows about $5,000 for a 1,000-mile journey. Your personal cost will vary based on your move’s distance, weight, and extra services.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Corporate services

Packing and unpacking

Loading and unloading

Moving calculators and checklists

Best High-Value Item Mover: American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

When it comes to movers, American Van Lines (AVL) stands strong since its founding in 1995, now among the country's movers. AVL is all about quality. They handle regular moves, but their real specialty is their trained squads moving treasures like pianos, antiques, even art and wine collections. Quality shows, with an A rating from BBB and a 3.44 out of 5-star score. They received Newsweek and Statista’s Best Customer Service Award too.

Some customers wish their prices were better, citing last-minute increases. Also, third-party contractors caused complaints by some online reviewers.

Service Area: 48 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 10-50%

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: American Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Moving services for antiques, pianos, and other valuables

Storage

Military moves Cons Large deposit required

Uses third-party contractors for some moves

Not available in AK or HI

How much does American Van Lines cost?

The American Van Lines website helps you estimate your relocation expenses, setting it apart from many others. It offers a range of scenarios and costs. It’s important to note that these figures are approximations.

Distance One bedroom est. cost Three bedroom est. cost 700 miles $2,880 $5,870 1,300 miles $3,643 $7,739 2,700 miles $5,227 $11,327

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Antique and piano moving

Moves art and wine collections

Disassembly and reassembly

Optional storage

Packing and unpacking

Most Transparent Broker: Moving APT Our Partner Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Moving APT is like having a friend in the moving business. They link you with the best fit from a host of movers. They stand out as a trusted company, scoring 4.3/5 on Google Reviews. Their BBB rating of “B” is solid, having just 14 complaints in a year – all addressed. Though they are a broker, not a carrier, their FMCSA license means they deal only with licensed carriers like Allied Van Lines, United Van Lines, and PODS.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: Yes, amount varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #2247863 )

Learn More: Moving APT Review

Pros and cons

Pros Shops carriers for you

Wider range of services compared to a carrier

24/7 customer support

Instant online estimates Cons Not responsible for damage/loss as a broker

Rates can vary from those quoted

May receive too many calls after requesting a quote

How much does Moving APT cost?

When it comes to costs, yours will vary by weight, bedrooms, and extras. Moving APT offers ballpark estimates right on their site. Check out this table for an idea of what your move might look like with them.

Distance 1 Bedrooms 2-3 Bedrooms 4-5 Bedrooms 250 $1,200-$2,300 $1,600-$3950 $2,050-$5,200 1,000 $1,600-$2,950 $2,300-$7,950 $5,900-$8,100 2,500 $1,900-$3,950 $3,800-$9,400 $9,100-$18,500+

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Furniture moving

Car shipping

Storage

Most Experienced Broker: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

When it comes to moving, let Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) do the heavy lifting for you. With a solid 25 years under its belt, it’s on our list as the most experienced moving broker. It finds the best mover for your situation. Consumer Affairs says 80% of its 312 reviews hit 4 or 5 stars.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #3034100 )

Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review

Pros and cons

Pros Negotiates prices on your behalf

Finds the best mover for you

Pre-screens moving companies Cons Not ultimately responsible for damage

Could improve its refund policy

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

You can get an estimate on the company’s online calculator. IMRG warns that these are only ballpark estimates. For an accurate quote, contact the company.

From To Miles 2 Bedroom 4 Bedroom NYC Orlando, FL 1,080 $3,900-$7,000 $8,500+

Services

Full-service packing

Interstate moving

Car shipping

Storage

Best White-Glove Service Option: Bekins Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Established in 1891, Bekins Van Lines claims the title of the oldest active American moving company. Evidently, it upholds its core principle of "customer value and respect," reflected in its 4.6/5 Google Reviews rating and consistent positive reputation. Customers laud the meticulous handling, often praising the "professional" staff. The company offers a broad spectrum of services encompassing local, long-distance, military, and senior moves.

A highlight is the Priority Relocation Service – a premium option for door-to-door moves, ideal for hands-off clients. This includes last-minute requests, packing, unshared truck space, punctuality guarantees, and peak-season availability. Yet, standard service drew criticism for occasional delays and damage. For a seamless local or cross-country move, Bekins Van Lines is a well-regarded choice.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #2256609 )

Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros On-time guarantee

Specialty packing

Optional priority service moving Cons Some complaints about damage

No online estimates for local moves

How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?

Our findings indicate a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move ranges from $8,500 to $10,500, varying with added services. A 500-mile move costs around $6,000-$7,000. Costs span based on preferences. A simple 1-bedroom move might be $3,500, while a 5-bedroom full-service move could hit $15,000 for 1,500 miles.

Services

In-state moves

State-to-state long-distance moves

Local moves

Senior moving

Packing and unpacking

IT equipment moving

Storage available

Why we chose it

Experience a smooth move to or from New Jersey with Mayflower Transit, LLC's top-tier online tools. Their iOS and Android apps streamline your entire journey – from checklists to contacts, pickups, drop-offs, and even new address utilities. Couple this with its round-the-clock shipment tracking.

Consumer Affairs reports 63% of reviews are 4-5 stars, and just 12% of reviewers express a 1-star rating – an impressive standing in the moving sphere.

Minor grumbles often link to third-party companies, occasionally leading to damage or delayed deliveries. But Mayflower's A+ BBB rating underscores adept grievance resolution for a company of its stature.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Easy-to-use online moving portal

Virtual quotes available

Binding estimates Cons Limited local moves

May use third-party companies

How much does Mayflower Transit cost?

Mayflower doesn’t disclose much about pricing on its site. However, it’s owned by Unigroup, who owns United Van Lines too. So, we looked at United to gauge Mayflower’s costs. What we found was a price of about $6,000 (self-pack) to $12,000 (full-service) for a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom summer move with a month's notice.

Services

Local and long-distance moving

International moves

Small moves

Debris pickup and move-out cleaning

PC network and home theatre moving

App-based moving portal

Best Local Branches: Two Men And A Truck Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Two Men and a Truck sports a laid-back vibe, from its quirky name to its doodle-like logo. But don't be fooled – the company is a serious mover, with over 9 million moves under its belt and 350+ franchises across the map. It's a nationwide-local hybrid, giving you local flavor and nationwide services.

It offers Value Flex service for budget moves and Expedited for big jobs. Fans are plenty. Reviews online are solid.

Yet, bumps exist. Independent franchises mean some service variability. But if you like the idea of a national-local fusion, Two Men and a Truck could be your company.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier ( Each franchise is separately licensed )

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros 350+ local branch locations

Experienced local and long-distance mover

Crate option for small moves Cons Customer service varies by franchise

Not available in AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

Local moves start at around $150 per hour depending on staff needed. A longer-distance move, of 500-miles for a one-bedroom home might hit $2,000, but a 2,000-mile full-service multi-bedroom move could hit $20,000. In-between? Think $10,000-$15,000 for a 1,500-mile two-bedroom relocation.

Services

Full-service long-distance moves

Container long-distance moves

Local moves

Packing and loading

Home staging

Most Flexible Container Mover: PODS Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

PODS won the award as the most flexible container mover we found. Your driveway transforms into a storage area, ready whenever you are. Unlike U-Pack's three-day limit, PODS lets you declutter at your pace – even months ahead.

A $149 monthly storage fee gets you an 8, 12, or 16-feet container dropped at your place. When you're set, schedule pick-up and drop-off.

Pricing is based on container size, duration, and distance. You can even use it during home makeovers. Consumer Affairs reports 69% of reviews landing 4-5 stars, but some gripe about tardy deliveries and hard-to-reach reps.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: 1-month storage fee

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #1397252 )

Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Take as long as you want to load

Lower cost compared to full-service movers

Offers driveway storage solution Cons Not available for moves to or from AK, MT, ND, WY

Packing service not available

How much does PODS Moving Company cost?

Following are example prices from PODS for a move of a 1,200 square foot home.

From To Miles PODS (1-month storage + transport) Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading) Truck Rental (not including fuel) NYC Los Angeles 2,790 $4,893-$6,524 $4,677-$9,390 $2,182-$3,155 NYC Orlando, FL 1,080 $3,061-$4,400 $3,020-$7,250 $923-$1,424 Los Angeles Phoenix, AZ 370 $2,073-$2,850 $1,830-$5,300 $328-$505

Services

Local and long-distance moving

Driveway storage

Supplies

Packing and loading company referrals

Auto shipping

Most Flexible Full-Service Mover: International Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

International Van Lines (IVL) is a top long-distance mover with glowing customer feedback. IVL handles local, long-distance, interstate, and global moves. You choose among full-service packing, valuable cargo care, storage, disassembly, self-pack – they offer it all. IVL's virtual walkthroughs and phone quotes make them a convenient choice.

The company maintains a decent BBB rating of a “B”, addressing complaints effectively. Note: IVL asks for a 25% upfront deposit. While this is steep for many movers, IVL is a reputable company that often shows up toward the top of “best of” lists in many national publications.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT# 2293832 )

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Refundable deposits 48 hours before the move

First month of storage is free

Online tracking

Virtual walk-through quotes Cons Uses third-party movers outside its core areas

Cash or check required for final payment

How much does International Van Lines cost?

IVL's estimator pegs an 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom trek at $2,500-$4,500. For 2,500 miles, plan $7,500-$10,000. Hourly rates starting at $150 apply to local moves.

Services

Local moves

Long-distance

International

Custom crating

Storage

Car shipping

Best Full-Value Protection: United Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

No matter if you DIY or hire movers, cherished items could break in transit. The good news is that United Van Lines (UVL) provides superior protection against loss at $6 per pound. If your 100-pound table is damaged, they will pay $600 versus many others at $60. You can also declare high-value items prior to shipping.

Despite these top-notch perks, UVL’s not perfect. Some gripe about third-party contractors, which UVL uses to expand its reach. Compared to its mileage – 100 million per year according to the FMCSA, their A+ BBB rating shows complaints are rare compared to its service.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT #77949 )

Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Superior property protection

Custom crating

Online tracking Cons Mixed customer ratings

Higher-than-average pricing

Not available in HI, RI, WV, VT

How much does United Van Lines cost?

Based on our research, a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move during summer with roughly one month's notice could cost anywhere from $6,000 for self-packing to $12,000 for full-service packing with United Van Lines.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Interstate moving

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Small moves

Military moves

Packing and unpacking

How To Select A Moving Company In New Jersey

Set your budget: Nail down spending. If cash is tight, container movers might beat full-service.

Inventory check: Disclose all items, especially heavy or valuable ones. Hidden costs arise if you underestimate.

Choose move type: Container, partial DIY, or full-service door-to-door.

Read reviews: Customers tell the truth, however most people only leave reviews when they had a bad experience. Don’t judge a company solely on online reviews.

Get quotes: Compare a few. Detailed quotes require an in-person or virtual walkthrough.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in New Jersey

Remember that online quotes are can be deceiving. In-person or virtual walk-throughs are always better.

Distance matters ; longer moves cost more for fuel, licensing.

Items' weight impact cost.

Unique services (piano moving, art transport) can be pricey.

Base insurance might not cover much; extra protection is advisable.

Timing: January-March is cheaper than the June-July peak season.

How to Prepare for a Move in New Jersey

Plan with a checklist: Lay out tasks and timelines; find moving checklists or apps.

Update documents: A new state move often means vehicle re-registration. Research requirements.

Home map: Label boxes by new room. This aids quick setup by movers.

Declutter smart: Donate, sell, downsize – rebuy at the new location if needed.

Essentials at hand: Items on the truck can't be accessed for weeks. Keep essentials with you.

Know mover well: Dig into policies, on-time record, and costs; seek a binding estimate.

New Jersey Moving Company FAQ

Why are New Jersey moving companies so expensive?

New Jersey moving companies might cost more due to high demand, urban density, and labor expenses.

How do I know my New Jersey moving company is reputable?

Check up on the company with the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs (Public Movers and Warehousemen division). Also, check online reviews, the BBB, and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

What is the cheapest month to move in New Jersey?

January through March will be the cheapest due to bad moving weather and low demand during the school year.

Learn more

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in New Jersey

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in New Jersey