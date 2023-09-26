10 Best Moving Companies in New Mexico

Finding the best movers in New Mexico can be a challenge. That’s why we’ve combed through dozens of companies to determine that the best mover in the Land of Enchantment is Bekins Van Lines. Still, it’s worth perusing all 10 best NM movers to find one that best suits your situation.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner GET AN ESTIMATE $400 discount for interstate moves

Specialized in long-distance moving services in the continental US*

30 days of free storage with free re-delivery

Discounts available for AARP, AAA, military, and students

Works with hundreds of commercial and residential moving partners *excluding Alaska and Hawaii Our Partner GET AN ESTIMATE $500 Off + $200 discount for military & first responder Storage available & 24/7 customer service

Specialize in moving antiques, grandfather clocks and pianos

Proud donor to the Wounded Warrior Project Our Partner GET AN ESTIMATE 24/7 customer service available throughout your entire move Free storage available upon request

Veteran and family owned and operated

Auto relocation services available

Best Moving Companies in New Mexico for 2023

Bekins Van Lines - Best Overall American Van Lines - Best High-Value Item Mover Mayflower - Best Technology JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing Two Men And A Truck - Best Local Branches International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing United Van Lines - Best Full-Value Protection Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker

Best Overall: Bekins Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Founded in 1891, Bekins Van Lines stands as the oldest continuously operating moving company in the United States. With a consistent commitment to its core values of delivering value and respect, it boasts a solid reputation with a 4.6-star rating on Google Reviews and favorable reviews on other platforms. Customers praise the company's careful handling of belongings and competitive pricing, often describing the staff as professional.

Bekins offers a wide range of services, from local and long-distance moves to military and senior relocations, including the transport of large, antique, and fragile items. Their standout offering is called Priority Relocation Service, a premium white-glove option that guarantees last-minute service requests, packing, unpacking, unshared truck space, on-time delivery with a penalty for delays, and peak season availability. While some reviews have mentioned damaged items and delayed deliveries in their regular service, such incidents are rare. Whether you're planning a budget-friendly local move or a high-end cross-country relocation, Bekins Van Lines is a reputable choice to consider.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)

Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Guaranteed on-time deliveries available

Specialized packing services offered

Option for full-replacement value protection available

Choice of priority service for faster moving Cons Occasional complaints regarding damaged items

Lack of online estimates for local moves

How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?

A 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move typically ranges from $8,500 to $10,500, factoring in extras like protection, packing, and loading. A 500-mile move costs around $6,000-$7,000. Prices vary greatly; a basic one-bedroom move may be as low as $3,500, whereas a full-service 5-bedroom move over 1,500 miles can exceed $15,000.

Services

In-state and state-to-state moves

Local moves

Senior moving

Packing and unpacking

IT equipment relocations

Storage options

Best High-Value Item Mover: American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Established in 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) has grown to become one of the largest moving companies in the United States, underpinned by a steadfast commitment to quality service. While proficient in handling standard household moves, AVL sets itself apart with its expert crews capable of transporting delicate items like pianos, antiques, and family heirlooms, even managing entire art or wine collections. This dedication to excellence is reflected in its online reputation, boasting an A rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 3.44 out of 5-star rating.

AVL also earned the prestigious Best Customer Service Award for moving companies from Newsweek and Statista. Nevertheless, room for improvement lies in refining the bidding process. Some customers complain about last-minute price increases. Still, AVL presents a dependable choice for both standard and specialized moving needs.

Service Area: 48 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 10-50%

Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)

Learn More: American Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Moves valuables

Storage

Military moves Cons May require a large deposit

Uses third-party contractors

Not available in AK or HI

How much does American Van Lines cost?

American Van Lines' website excels in providing accurate move estimates. It offers various scenarios with corresponding costs; here are a few sample estimates from their site:

Distance One bedroom est. cost Three bedroom est. cost 700 miles $2,880 $5,870 1,300 miles $3,643 $7,739 2,700 miles $5,227 $11,327

Services

Local and long-distance relocation

International moving services

Expert handling of antiques and pianos

Transportation for fine art collections

Furniture and valuable item disassembly/reassembly

Convenient online shipment tracking

Flexible storage options

Professional packing and unpacking

Access to various moving supplies

Why we chose it

Mayflower Transit, LLC offers various online tools designed to streamline your moving experience. Their iOS and Android apps empower you to organize the process. You can complete checklists, incorporate essential moving contacts, coordinate pickup and drop-off schedules, and even facilitate utility setups at your new residence. Mayflower Transit provides round-the-clock shipment tracking through its online system to ensure peace of mind.

Regarding reputation, Consumer Affairs reports a commendable 63% of reviews as 4- and 5-star ratings, with only 12% receiving 1-star. While a few unfavorable reviews point to issues with third-party companies, occasional hiccups are expected for a company of this magnitude. Furthermore, Mayflower's impressive A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) demonstrates its efficacy in addressing and resolving customer concerns.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)

Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Easy-to-use moving portal

Virtual quotes

Binding estimates Cons Limited local moves

May use third-party companies

How much does Mayflower Transit cost?

Mayflower's website lacks pricing transparency, but research reveals it's under Unigroup, which also owns United Van Lines. Given United's more transparent pricing, estimating Mayflower's cost becomes easier. For a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom move in summer with one month's notice, prices range from $6,000 (self-pack) to $12,000 (full-service packing).

Services

Local, long-distance, and international moves

Small moves

Debris pickup and move-out cleaning

PC network and home theatre moving

App-based moving portal

Best Full-Service Packing: JK Moving Services Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

JK Moving Services approaches packing with utmost seriousness, training its staff in a fully furnished two-story house at its headquarters. Whether handling everyday items or valuable treasures like sculptures, antiques, or wine collections, their well-prepared team ensures your belongings remain untouched by the move. This dedication is reflected in their exceptional customer service ratings on platforms like BBB and Google Reviews.

Besides, they provide valuable online resources, including a timeline-based checklist and tips for avoiding moving scams. Additionally, JK Moving collaborates with Enhancify, a home improvement lender, offering swift quotes, potential 0% financing for some customers, and credit score-friendly pre-approvals, providing financial relief in the often costly realm of relocation.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: $250

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)

Learn More: JK Moving Services Review

Pros and cons

Pros Expert packing crews

0% financing for qualified customers

GPS tracking Cons Local moves limited to VA, MD, DC

Less competitive pricing

How much does JK Moving Services cost?

JK Moving, known for its meticulous approach, invests heavily in staff training, reflected in its premium pricing. Real customer reviews suggest a 1,000-mile move can range between $7,000 and $15,000. Prices may vary depending on specific services.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Employee relocation

Commercial moves

Superior packing and unpacking

Affordable financing

Best Local Branches: Two Men And A Truck Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

With its quirky name and hand-drawn logo, Two Men And A Truck exudes an informal charm while taking its moving business very seriously.

As one of the nation's largest movers, they've completed over 9 million moves and operate 350+ independently-owned franchises, including three in New Mexico. What sets them apart is the fusion of a national presence with local franchise support, offering the best of both worlds. These local branches provide intimate knowledge of neighborhoods, enhancing door-to-door service for local and cross-country moves, with flexible options like the budget-friendly Value Flex and comprehensive Expedited services.

Despite some location-based service variations, an impressive 96% of customers express willingness to refer the service, and around 78% of Consumer Affairs reviews rate it with three to five stars, reinforcing its overall quality. While not without flaws, particularly regarding regional limitations, Two Men And A Truck remains an enticing choice for those seeking the reach of a national company with a personalized local touch.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros 350+ local branch locations

Experienced local and long-distance mover

Crate option for small moves Cons Customer service varies by franchise

Not available to/from AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

Local move rates commence at approximately $150 per hour. Prices fluctuate based on location and requirements. For instance, a 500-mile, one-bedroom move might cost around $2,000, while a 2,000-mile multi-bedroom relocation with full-service packing could approach $20,000. A middle-ground scenario, a 1,500-mile two-bedroom move, typically falls within the $10,000-$15,000 range.

Services

Long-distance moves with comprehensive service

Containerized long-distance relocations

Local moving services

Professional packing and loading assistance

Supplying necessary moving materials

Expertise in home staging

Most Flexible Full-Service Mover: International Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

International Van Lines (IVL) stands out in the realm of long-distance movers with glowing customer reviews and customized moving options. IVL excels in handling local, long-distance, interstate moves, and international, offering flexibility in services, including full-service packing, fragile item transport, loading, storage, and self-packing to control costs.

As a licensed interstate mover, IVL serves a broad geographical range, backed by regional offices in key locations. They maintain accessibility with 24/7 customer support and demonstrate responsiveness, earning a B rating from the BBB. While a 25% upfront deposit may deter some, IVL's transparent fee structure allows customers to estimate their total expenses accurately.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Refundable deposits up to 48 hours before moving

First month of storage free

Online tracking

Virtual walk-through for quotes Cons Uses third-party movers outside core areas

Cash or check for final payment

How much does International Van Lines cost?

IVL's cost estimator indicates prices of $2,500-$4,500 for a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom-home move, while a 2,500-mile relocation of the same size home ranges from $7,500-$10,000. Local moves are hourly-based, starting at $150 per hour, contingent on the moving staff required for the job.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Corporate relocations

Custom crating

Storage

Car shipping

Most Predictable Pricing: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as a moving broker and licensed carrier with a nationwide presence, collaborating with over 500 partners for comprehensive residential and commercial moves. In addition to its network, NAVL maintains its own fleet. Impressively, NAVL offers optional binding estimates, easing the stress of unexpected costs during the move. Customers can initiate an online quote and subsequently receive an accurate quote and the option for a binding estimate from a representative. NAVL provides three estimate choices:

Bottom Line Pricing: Ensuring a fixed, guaranteed price. Not-To-Exceed Pricing: The final cost may be lower but never exceeds the estimate. Customized Pricing: Combining a binding estimate with the flexibility to add services later.

NAVL boasts an A+ BBB rating, earning 4 out of 5 stars or better on platforms like U.S. News and MarketWatch.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Binding estimates

Large truck fleet

Employs its own staff Cons Doesn't offer storage everywhere

Brokers moves in some areas

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

NAVL offers competitive rates for various move types, but full-service, long-distance moves can be relatively expensive. The company's website cites an average cost of $3,758 for long-distance moves in the past year, yet further investigation suggests a typical 1,000-mile move may amount to around $5,000. Costs vary widely based on packing choice, insurance coverage, distance, household size, and specialized items.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Corporate services

Packing and unpacking

Loading and unloading

Moving calculators and checklists

Best Full-Value Protection: United Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Moving carries an inherent risk of damaged belongings, but United Van Lines (UVL) distinguishes itself by providing robust industry-leading protection. While most companies offer a standard $0.60 per pound coverage, UVL offers a significantly higher $6 per pound, ensuring better compensation for losses.

Additionally, UVL permits the declaration of high-value items, allowing coverage matching their declared value, such as a $1,000 diamond ring. Despite these advantages, some customers raise concerns about third-party contractors involved in the moving process. UVL could enhance its contractor screening process. Nonetheless, complaints are rare, given its extensive operations of 100 million miles yearly and an A+ BBB rating. While UVL's pricing may exceed competitors', it's justifiable, given its tenfold higher base protection level.

Service Area: 46 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT #77949)

Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Superior property protection

Custom crating

Online tracking Cons Needs to vet third-party contractors better

Mixed customer ratings

Higher-than-average pricing

How much does United Van Lines cost?

Based on our findings, United Van Lines charges approximately $6,000 for self-packing and up to $12,000 for full-service packing on a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move during the summer, with approximately one month's notice.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Interstate moving

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Small moves

Military moves

Packing and unpacking

Most Transparent Broker: Moving APT Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Moving APT connects customers with the most suitable moving companies rather than conducting moves themselves. Renowned for trustworthiness, it boasts a solid 4.3/5 Google Reviews rating and a B rating with the BBB, with only 14 complaints in the past year, all resolved.

As a registered Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) broker, it partners with licensed carriers such as Allied Van Lines, United Van Lines, PODS, and North American Van Lines, emphasizing transparency. Using a broker offers guidance but sacrifices some control over the chosen carrier and potential cost variations. Yet, Moving APT provides 24/7 customer support to address any concerns promptly.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: Yes, amount varies

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)

Learn More: Moving APT Review

Pros and cons

Pros Wider range of services compared to a carrier

More than 2,500 moving partners

Price matching Cons Not responsible for damage/loss

Rates can vary from those quoted

May receive many calls after a quote

How much does Moving APT cost?

Pricing for moving services fluctuates significantly based on factors like weight, bedroom count, specialty items, and insurance. Moving APT stands out for its transparency, offering ballpark estimates on its website. Below is a table from Moving APT illustrating potential costs associated with its services.

Distance 1 Bedrooms 2-3 Bedrooms 4-5 Bedrooms 250 $1,200-$2,300 $1,600-$3950 $2,050-$5,200 1,000 $1,600-$2,950 $2,300-$7,950 $5,900-$8,100 2,500 $1,900-$3,950 $3,800-$9,400 $9,100-$18,500+

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Furniture moving

Car shipping

Storage

Most Experienced Broker: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) serves as a proficient moving broker, simplifying the task of finding the ideal mover. Boasting an impressive 25 years in the industry, IMRG stands out as one of the most experienced brokers. Consumer Affairs reflects their success, with 80% of 312 reviews garnering 4 or 5 stars, a remarkable feat for any mover, let alone a broker.

A satisfied reviewer, Amy from Georgia, commended their efficiency in handling her valuable possessions. IMRG's expertise aids those faced with the daunting task of choosing a suitable mover, offering valuable insights. Nevertheless, potential clients should be aware of IMRG's strict 72-hour cancellation policy.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)

Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review

Pros and cons

Pros Bargains for favorable prices

Identifies the optimal mover for your needs

Screens moving companies Cons Not responsible for damages

Potential for enhancement in refund policy

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

IMRG provides online estimates through their calculator, but they caution that these are rough figures. The online tool offers general pricing that remains relatively constant, regardless of scenario changes. For precise quotes, a conversation with the company is recommended.

Miles 2 Bedroom 4 Bedroom 1,080 $3,900-$7,000 $8,500+

Services

Full-service packing

Long-distance moving

Car shipping

Storage

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Let a Moving Company handle the heavy lifting as you move into your new home They can help handle fragile items, delicate furniture, and even the most challenging belongings with precision and care. Click below to get a free quote today. Get an Estimate

How To Select A Moving Company In New Mexico

Set a budget : Determine your move budget; for those with tight finances, consider container movers instead of full-service companies.

: Determine your move budget; for those with tight finances, consider container movers instead of full-service companies. Inventory your belongings : Take a precise inventory, especially items needing special care, as discrepancies can lead to added costs.

: Take a precise inventory, especially items needing special care, as discrepancies can lead to added costs. Choose your move type : Options include container-based, DIY, or full-service door-to-door moving.

: Options include container-based, DIY, or full-service door-to-door moving. Read reviews : Seek genuine feedback from past customers, but bear in mind that most reviews stem from negative experiences. Assess the ratio of bad reviews to the company's overall volume of moves. Check mileage on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration website for company size.

: Seek genuine feedback from past customers, but bear in mind that most reviews stem from negative experiences. Assess the ratio of bad reviews to the company's overall volume of moves. Check mileage on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration website for company size. Compare quotes: Despite the effort involved in obtaining multiple quotes requiring in-person or virtual assessments, doing so can yield significant cost savings.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in New Mexico

Getting an accurate fully-online quote is nearly impossible. There are potentially dozens of factors that affect your quote.

Distance : Longer moves mean higher costs, including fuel, time, and licensing.

: Longer moves mean higher costs, including fuel, time, and licensing. Item quantity and weight : Volume and weight affect quotes.

: Volume and weight affect quotes. Specialty services : Services like piano or art moving come at a premium.

: Services like piano or art moving come at a premium. Insurance : Base coverage is often insufficient; added protection may be needed.

: Base coverage is often insufficient; added protection may be needed. Timing: Off-peak months like January are more budget-friendly for moving.

How to Prepare for a Move in New Mexico

Create a moving checklist : Develop a comprehensive checklist, available on many mover websites or apps, to organize tasks and timelines.

: Develop a comprehensive checklist, available on many mover websites or apps, to organize tasks and timelines. Update documents : For interstate moves, research and fulfill state-specific requirements such as vehicle registration.

: For interstate moves, research and fulfill state-specific requirements such as vehicle registration. Plan new home layout : Label boxes to guide movers for efficient unpacking in the new home.

: Label boxes to guide movers for efficient unpacking in the new home. Declutter : Prioritize donation, sale, or downsizing to avoid moving unnecessary items, potentially saving money.

: Prioritize donation, sale, or downsizing to avoid moving unnecessary items, potentially saving money. Essentials on hand : Keep crucial items with you for immediate access, as movers may take weeks to deliver.

: Keep crucial items with you for immediate access, as movers may take weeks to deliver. Research mover policies: Familiarize yourself with your chosen mover's track record, delivery dates, and costs. Seek a binding estimate and guaranteed arrival time when possible.

New Mexico Moving Company FAQ

Why are New Mexico moving companies so expensive?

Moving companies are generally expensive in any state since it’s a cost-intensive activity. Labor, fuel prices, and equipment are expensive, so moving companies in New Mexico must charge enough to get a return on this investment. To reduce your costs, try a container-based mover or do the packing and loading yourself.

How do I know my New Mexico moving company is reputable?

For in-state movers, verify licensing with the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission. For movers that cross state lines, check their FMCSA profile.

What is the cheapest month to move in New Mexico?

Typically, winter is the least expensive moving months, thanks to lower demand and potentially inclement weather.

Learn more

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in New Mexico

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services : We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry. Availability : We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas where they’re licensed to serve.

: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas where they’re licensed to serve. Pricing : In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy. Reputation : We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database. Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in New Mexico

Bekins Van Lines - Best Overall American Van Lines - Best High-Value Item Mover Mayflower - Best Technology JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing Two Men And A Truck - Best Local Branches International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing United Van Lines - Best Full-Value Protection Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker