10 Best Moving Companies in New Mexico
Finding the best movers in New Mexico can be a challenge. That’s why we’ve combed through dozens of companies to determine that the best mover in the Land of Enchantment is Bekins Van Lines. Still, it’s worth perusing all 10 best NM movers to find one that best suits your situation.
Best Moving Companies in New Mexico for 2023
- Bekins Van Lines - Best Overall
- American Van Lines - Best High-Value Item Mover
- Mayflower - Best Technology
- JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing
- Two Men And A Truck - Best Local Branches
- International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover
- North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing
- United Van Lines - Best Full-Value Protection
- Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker
- Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker
Why we chose it
Founded in 1891, Bekins Van Lines stands as the oldest continuously operating moving company in the United States. With a consistent commitment to its core values of delivering value and respect, it boasts a solid reputation with a 4.6-star rating on Google Reviews and favorable reviews on other platforms. Customers praise the company's careful handling of belongings and competitive pricing, often describing the staff as professional.
Bekins offers a wide range of services, from local and long-distance moves to military and senior relocations, including the transport of large, antique, and fragile items. Their standout offering is called Priority Relocation Service, a premium white-glove option that guarantees last-minute service requests, packing, unpacking, unshared truck space, on-time delivery with a penalty for delays, and peak season availability. While some reviews have mentioned damaged items and delayed deliveries in their regular service, such incidents are rare. Whether you're planning a budget-friendly local move or a high-end cross-country relocation, Bekins Van Lines is a reputable choice to consider.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)
Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Guaranteed on-time deliveries available
- Specialized packing services offered
- Option for full-replacement value protection available
- Choice of priority service for faster moving
- Occasional complaints regarding damaged items
- Lack of online estimates for local moves
How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?
A 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move typically ranges from $8,500 to $10,500, factoring in extras like protection, packing, and loading. A 500-mile move costs around $6,000-$7,000. Prices vary greatly; a basic one-bedroom move may be as low as $3,500, whereas a full-service 5-bedroom move over 1,500 miles can exceed $15,000.
Services
- In-state and state-to-state moves
- Local moves
- Senior moving
- Packing and unpacking
- IT equipment relocations
- Storage options
Why we chose it
Established in 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) has grown to become one of the largest moving companies in the United States, underpinned by a steadfast commitment to quality service. While proficient in handling standard household moves, AVL sets itself apart with its expert crews capable of transporting delicate items like pianos, antiques, and family heirlooms, even managing entire art or wine collections. This dedication to excellence is reflected in its online reputation, boasting an A rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 3.44 out of 5-star rating.
AVL also earned the prestigious Best Customer Service Award for moving companies from Newsweek and Statista. Nevertheless, room for improvement lies in refining the bidding process. Some customers complain about last-minute price increases. Still, AVL presents a dependable choice for both standard and specialized moving needs.
- Service Area: 48 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 10-50%
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: American Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Moves valuables
- Storage
- Military moves
- May require a large deposit
- Uses third-party contractors
- Not available in AK or HI
How much does American Van Lines cost?
American Van Lines' website excels in providing accurate move estimates. It offers various scenarios with corresponding costs; here are a few sample estimates from their site:
|Distance
|One bedroom est. cost
|Three bedroom est. cost
|700 miles
|$2,880
|$5,870
|1,300 miles
|$3,643
|$7,739
|2,700 miles
|$5,227
|$11,327
Services
- Local and long-distance relocation
- International moving services
- Expert handling of antiques and pianos
- Transportation for fine art collections
- Furniture and valuable item disassembly/reassembly
- Convenient online shipment tracking
- Flexible storage options
- Professional packing and unpacking
- Access to various moving supplies
Why we chose it
Mayflower Transit, LLC offers various online tools designed to streamline your moving experience. Their iOS and Android apps empower you to organize the process. You can complete checklists, incorporate essential moving contacts, coordinate pickup and drop-off schedules, and even facilitate utility setups at your new residence. Mayflower Transit provides round-the-clock shipment tracking through its online system to ensure peace of mind.
Regarding reputation, Consumer Affairs reports a commendable 63% of reviews as 4- and 5-star ratings, with only 12% receiving 1-star. While a few unfavorable reviews point to issues with third-party companies, occasional hiccups are expected for a company of this magnitude. Furthermore, Mayflower's impressive A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) demonstrates its efficacy in addressing and resolving customer concerns.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: None
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Easy-to-use moving portal
- Virtual quotes
- Binding estimates
- Limited local moves
- May use third-party companies
How much does Mayflower Transit cost?
Mayflower's website lacks pricing transparency, but research reveals it's under Unigroup, which also owns United Van Lines. Given United's more transparent pricing, estimating Mayflower's cost becomes easier. For a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom move in summer with one month's notice, prices range from $6,000 (self-pack) to $12,000 (full-service packing).
Services
- Local, long-distance, and international moves
- Small moves
- Debris pickup and move-out cleaning
- PC network and home theatre moving
- App-based moving portal
Why we chose it
JK Moving Services approaches packing with utmost seriousness, training its staff in a fully furnished two-story house at its headquarters. Whether handling everyday items or valuable treasures like sculptures, antiques, or wine collections, their well-prepared team ensures your belongings remain untouched by the move. This dedication is reflected in their exceptional customer service ratings on platforms like BBB and Google Reviews.
Besides, they provide valuable online resources, including a timeline-based checklist and tips for avoiding moving scams. Additionally, JK Moving collaborates with Enhancify, a home improvement lender, offering swift quotes, potential 0% financing for some customers, and credit score-friendly pre-approvals, providing financial relief in the often costly realm of relocation.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: $250
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)
Learn More: JK Moving Services Review
Pros and cons
- Expert packing crews
- 0% financing for qualified customers
- GPS tracking
- Local moves limited to VA, MD, DC
- Less competitive pricing
How much does JK Moving Services cost?
JK Moving, known for its meticulous approach, invests heavily in staff training, reflected in its premium pricing. Real customer reviews suggest a 1,000-mile move can range between $7,000 and $15,000. Prices may vary depending on specific services.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Employee relocation
- Commercial moves
- Superior packing and unpacking
- Affordable financing
Why we chose it
With its quirky name and hand-drawn logo, Two Men And A Truck exudes an informal charm while taking its moving business very seriously.
As one of the nation's largest movers, they've completed over 9 million moves and operate 350+ independently-owned franchises, including three in New Mexico. What sets them apart is the fusion of a national presence with local franchise support, offering the best of both worlds. These local branches provide intimate knowledge of neighborhoods, enhancing door-to-door service for local and cross-country moves, with flexible options like the budget-friendly Value Flex and comprehensive Expedited services.
Despite some location-based service variations, an impressive 96% of customers express willingness to refer the service, and around 78% of Consumer Affairs reviews rate it with three to five stars, reinforcing its overall quality. While not without flaws, particularly regarding regional limitations, Two Men And A Truck remains an enticing choice for those seeking the reach of a national company with a personalized local touch.
- Service Area: 47 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)
Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- 350+ local branch locations
- Experienced local and long-distance mover
- Crate option for small moves
- Customer service varies by franchise
- Not available to/from AK, HI, WV
How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?
Local move rates commence at approximately $150 per hour. Prices fluctuate based on location and requirements. For instance, a 500-mile, one-bedroom move might cost around $2,000, while a 2,000-mile multi-bedroom relocation with full-service packing could approach $20,000. A middle-ground scenario, a 1,500-mile two-bedroom move, typically falls within the $10,000-$15,000 range.
Services
- Long-distance moves with comprehensive service
- Containerized long-distance relocations
- Local moving services
- Professional packing and loading assistance
- Supplying necessary moving materials
- Expertise in home staging
Why we chose it
International Van Lines (IVL) stands out in the realm of long-distance movers with glowing customer reviews and customized moving options. IVL excels in handling local, long-distance, interstate moves, and international, offering flexibility in services, including full-service packing, fragile item transport, loading, storage, and self-packing to control costs.
As a licensed interstate mover, IVL serves a broad geographical range, backed by regional offices in key locations. They maintain accessibility with 24/7 customer support and demonstrate responsiveness, earning a B rating from the BBB. While a 25% upfront deposit may deter some, IVL's transparent fee structure allows customers to estimate their total expenses accurately.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 25%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)
Learn More: International Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Refundable deposits up to 48 hours before moving
- First month of storage free
- Online tracking
- Virtual walk-through for quotes
- Uses third-party movers outside core areas
- Cash or check for final payment
How much does International Van Lines cost?
IVL's cost estimator indicates prices of $2,500-$4,500 for a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom-home move, while a 2,500-mile relocation of the same size home ranges from $7,500-$10,000. Local moves are hourly-based, starting at $150 per hour, contingent on the moving staff required for the job.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- International moves
- Corporate relocations
- Custom crating
- Storage
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as a moving broker and licensed carrier with a nationwide presence, collaborating with over 500 partners for comprehensive residential and commercial moves. In addition to its network, NAVL maintains its own fleet. Impressively, NAVL offers optional binding estimates, easing the stress of unexpected costs during the move. Customers can initiate an online quote and subsequently receive an accurate quote and the option for a binding estimate from a representative. NAVL provides three estimate choices:
- Bottom Line Pricing: Ensuring a fixed, guaranteed price.
- Not-To-Exceed Pricing: The final cost may be lower but never exceeds the estimate.
- Customized Pricing: Combining a binding estimate with the flexibility to add services later.
NAVL boasts an A+ BBB rating, earning 4 out of 5 stars or better on platforms like U.S. News and MarketWatch.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Up to 50%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)
Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Binding estimates
- Large truck fleet
- Employs its own staff
- Doesn't offer storage everywhere
- Brokers moves in some areas
How much does North American Van Lines cost?
NAVL offers competitive rates for various move types, but full-service, long-distance moves can be relatively expensive. The company's website cites an average cost of $3,758 for long-distance moves in the past year, yet further investigation suggests a typical 1,000-mile move may amount to around $5,000. Costs vary widely based on packing choice, insurance coverage, distance, household size, and specialized items.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Corporate services
- Packing and unpacking
- Loading and unloading
- Moving calculators and checklists
Why we chose it
Moving carries an inherent risk of damaged belongings, but United Van Lines (UVL) distinguishes itself by providing robust industry-leading protection. While most companies offer a standard $0.60 per pound coverage, UVL offers a significantly higher $6 per pound, ensuring better compensation for losses.
Additionally, UVL permits the declaration of high-value items, allowing coverage matching their declared value, such as a $1,000 diamond ring. Despite these advantages, some customers raise concerns about third-party contractors involved in the moving process. UVL could enhance its contractor screening process. Nonetheless, complaints are rare, given its extensive operations of 100 million miles yearly and an A+ BBB rating. While UVL's pricing may exceed competitors', it's justifiable, given its tenfold higher base protection level.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT #77949)
Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Superior property protection
- Custom crating
- Online tracking
- Needs to vet third-party contractors better
- Mixed customer ratings
- Higher-than-average pricing
How much does United Van Lines cost?
Based on our findings, United Van Lines charges approximately $6,000 for self-packing and up to $12,000 for full-service packing on a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move during the summer, with approximately one month's notice.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- Interstate moving
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Small moves
- Military moves
- Packing and unpacking
Why we chose it
Moving APT connects customers with the most suitable moving companies rather than conducting moves themselves. Renowned for trustworthiness, it boasts a solid 4.3/5 Google Reviews rating and a B rating with the BBB, with only 14 complaints in the past year, all resolved.
As a registered Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) broker, it partners with licensed carriers such as Allied Van Lines, United Van Lines, PODS, and North American Van Lines, emphasizing transparency. Using a broker offers guidance but sacrifices some control over the chosen carrier and potential cost variations. Yet, Moving APT provides 24/7 customer support to address any concerns promptly.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: Yes, amount varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)
Learn More: Moving APT Review
Pros and cons
- Wider range of services compared to a carrier
- More than 2,500 moving partners
- Price matching
- Not responsible for damage/loss
- Rates can vary from those quoted
- May receive many calls after a quote
How much does Moving APT cost?
Pricing for moving services fluctuates significantly based on factors like weight, bedroom count, specialty items, and insurance. Moving APT stands out for its transparency, offering ballpark estimates on its website. Below is a table from Moving APT illustrating potential costs associated with its services.
|Distance
|1 Bedrooms
|2-3 Bedrooms
|4-5 Bedrooms
|250
|$1,200-$2,300
|$1,600-$3950
|$2,050-$5,200
|1,000
|$1,600-$2,950
|$2,300-$7,950
|$5,900-$8,100
|2,500
|$1,900-$3,950
|$3,800-$9,400
|$9,100-$18,500+
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- Packing and unpacking
- Moving supplies
- Furniture moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
Why we chose it
Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) serves as a proficient moving broker, simplifying the task of finding the ideal mover. Boasting an impressive 25 years in the industry, IMRG stands out as one of the most experienced brokers. Consumer Affairs reflects their success, with 80% of 312 reviews garnering 4 or 5 stars, a remarkable feat for any mover, let alone a broker.
A satisfied reviewer, Amy from Georgia, commended their efficiency in handling her valuable possessions. IMRG's expertise aids those faced with the daunting task of choosing a suitable mover, offering valuable insights. Nevertheless, potential clients should be aware of IMRG's strict 72-hour cancellation policy.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)
Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review
Pros and cons
- Bargains for favorable prices
- Identifies the optimal mover for your needs
- Screens moving companies
- Not responsible for damages
- Potential for enhancement in refund policy
How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?
IMRG provides online estimates through their calculator, but they caution that these are rough figures. The online tool offers general pricing that remains relatively constant, regardless of scenario changes. For precise quotes, a conversation with the company is recommended.
|Miles
|2 Bedroom
|4 Bedroom
|1,080
|$3,900-$7,000
|$8,500+
Services
- Full-service packing
- Long-distance moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
How To Select A Moving Company In New Mexico
- Set a budget: Determine your move budget; for those with tight finances, consider container movers instead of full-service companies.
- Inventory your belongings: Take a precise inventory, especially items needing special care, as discrepancies can lead to added costs.
- Choose your move type: Options include container-based, DIY, or full-service door-to-door moving.
- Read reviews: Seek genuine feedback from past customers, but bear in mind that most reviews stem from negative experiences. Assess the ratio of bad reviews to the company's overall volume of moves. Check mileage on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration website for company size.
- Compare quotes: Despite the effort involved in obtaining multiple quotes requiring in-person or virtual assessments, doing so can yield significant cost savings.
Factors That Affect Moving Costs in New Mexico
Getting an accurate fully-online quote is nearly impossible. There are potentially dozens of factors that affect your quote.
- Distance: Longer moves mean higher costs, including fuel, time, and licensing.
- Item quantity and weight: Volume and weight affect quotes.
- Specialty services: Services like piano or art moving come at a premium.
- Insurance: Base coverage is often insufficient; added protection may be needed.
- Timing: Off-peak months like January are more budget-friendly for moving.
How to Prepare for a Move in New Mexico
- Create a moving checklist: Develop a comprehensive checklist, available on many mover websites or apps, to organize tasks and timelines.
- Update documents: For interstate moves, research and fulfill state-specific requirements such as vehicle registration.
- Plan new home layout: Label boxes to guide movers for efficient unpacking in the new home.
- Declutter: Prioritize donation, sale, or downsizing to avoid moving unnecessary items, potentially saving money.
- Essentials on hand: Keep crucial items with you for immediate access, as movers may take weeks to deliver.
- Research mover policies: Familiarize yourself with your chosen mover's track record, delivery dates, and costs. Seek a binding estimate and guaranteed arrival time when possible.
New Mexico Moving Company FAQ
Why are New Mexico moving companies so expensive?
Moving companies are generally expensive in any state since it’s a cost-intensive activity. Labor, fuel prices, and equipment are expensive, so moving companies in New Mexico must charge enough to get a return on this investment. To reduce your costs, try a container-based mover or do the packing and loading yourself.
How do I know my New Mexico moving company is reputable?
For in-state movers, verify licensing with the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission. For movers that cross state lines, check their FMCSA profile.
What is the cheapest month to move in New Mexico?
Typically, winter is the least expensive moving months, thanks to lower demand and potentially inclement weather.
Learn more
How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in New Mexico
At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.
To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:
- Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.
- Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas where they’re licensed to serve.
- Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.
- Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.
- Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.
Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in New Mexico
