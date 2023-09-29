10 Best Moving Companies in North Dakota

Finding top moving companies in North Dakota can be a challenge. That’s why we’ve combed through dozens of companies to determine that the best moving company in the Peace Garden State is North American Van Lines. Review all 10 of our top picks to see which one suits your move best.

Best Moving Companies in North Dakota for 2023

North American Van Lines - Best Overall Two Men And A Truck - Best Local Branches U-Pack - Best DIY Mover American Van Lines - Best High-Value Item Mover Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option Mayflower - Best Technology JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker

Best Overall: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as a hybrid moving broker and carrier with nationwide reach. With over 500 partner agencies nationwide, it also maintains three of its own branches in North Dakota, in Minot, West Fargo, and Grand Forks. Additionally, NAVL employs over 1,400 of its drivers who covered over 30 million miles in 2021, as reported by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

Notably, NAVL offers optional binding estimates, ensuring price predictability during the moving process. Their three estimate options include Bottom Line Pricing (guaranteed price), Not-To-Exceed Pricing (final cost might be lower but never higher), and Customized Pricing (combines a binding estimate with service flexibility). The company maintains a strong reputation with an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and consistently earns 4 out of 5 stars or better on platforms like U.S. News and MarketWatch.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Binding estimates available

Extensive owned fleet for reliability

Streamlined claims process Cons Limited storage availability

Brokered moves in select regions

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

NAVL offers competitive pricing for various moves, but full-service, long-distance ones can be costlier. The company claims an average long-distance move at $3,758, but our research suggests closer to $5,000 for a 1,000-mile relocation.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Corporate services

Packing and unpacking

Loading and unloading

Moving calculators and checklists

Best Local Branches: Two Men And A Truck Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Two Men And A Truck, with its casual branding, stands out as a national giant with a local touch. Its 9 million moves and 350+ franchises nationwide, including three in North Dakota, make it a substantial player in the industry. Offering Value Flex for budget moves and Expedited service for larger relocations, it caters to various needs.

While the company enjoys substantial customer support, variations in service quality due to independently-run locations are possible. Despite some limitations, if you seek a blend of national strength and local expertise, Two Men And A Truck is worth considering.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros 350+ branch locations

Experienced ND local mover

Container option for small moves Cons Customer service varies by franchise

Not available to/from AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

Local moves begin at approximately $150 per hour. However, prices vary depending on factors like location and services. A 500-mile one-bedroom move might cost around $2,000, while a 2,000-mile multi-bedroom move with full-service packing could reach $20,000. A two-bedroom move spanning 1,500 miles typically falls between $10,000 and $15,000.

Services

Full-service long-distance moves

Container long-distance moves

Local moves

Packing and loading

Moving supplies

Home staging

Why we chose it

U-Pack stands out as an excellent choice for those seeking partial DIY moving options. Not only is it more budget-friendly compared to full-service movers, but it also offers greater control over the moving process. U-Pack provides ReloCubes® or trailer options for your belongings. You're billed based on what you use, ensuring cost efficiency.

The company boasts a stellar BBB rating, averaging 4.05 out of 5 stars with predominantly positive reviews. Holding a valid license under USDOT 914011 with the FMCSA, U-Pack provides the assurance of a legitimate mover. If you prefer to pack and load but avoid long-distance driving, U-Pack presents an ideal solution.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: None

Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)

Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Transparent pricing

Pay for what you use only

No staff access to items during shipment Cons No local moves

Does not deliver everywhere

How much does U-Pack cost?

U-Pack estimates approximately $2,500 per ReloCube for a door-to-door move. Each ReloCube is 308 cubic feet, measuring 5’ 10” long x 6’ 10” wide x 7’ 9” high internally. Typically, you'd require one ReloCube per room. U-Pack offers competitive rates, making it an economical choice for a 1,700-mile move compared to full-service movers.

Home Size/Transport Option Cost for 1,700-mile move One Bedroom/ReloCube $2,300 One Bedroom/Trailer $2,700 Three Bedroom/ReloCube $5,900 Three Bedroom/Trailer $5,300

Services

Partial DIY moves

Container or trailer option

Long-distance and interstate moving

Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Best High-Value Item Mover: American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

American Van Lines (AVL), established in 1995, has risen to become one of the nation's largest moving companies by prioritizing quality. They handle both standard household moves and high-value items such as pianos, antiques, and art collections.

AVL boasts an A rating from the BBB and received the Best Customer Service Award for moving companies from Newsweek and Statista. Nevertheless, AVL could refine its bidding process to address customer concerns about last-minute price increases and occasional issues with third-party contractors. Overall, AVL is a dependable choice for everyday or specialized moves.

Service Area: 48 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 10-50%

Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)

Learn More: American Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Moves antiques and pianos

Storage options

Military moves Cons Large deposit required

Uses third parties for some moves

Not available to or from AK or HI

How much does American Van Lines cost?

American Van Lines provides an informative website for estimating your move, offering a range of scenarios with corresponding costs. Here are a few sample price estimates from their site.

Distance One bedroom est. cost Three bedroom est. cost 700 miles $2,880 $5,870 1,300 miles $3,643 $7,739 2,700 miles $5,227 $11,327

Note that the above prices are just estimates, and your price will vary based on exact distance, weight, special items, storage, and other services required.

Services

Local, long-distance, and international moves

Antique and piano moving

Moves fine art collections

Disassembly and reassembly

Online shipment tracking

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Best White-Glove Service Option: Bekins Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Established in 1891, Bekins Van Lines, the oldest American moving company, maintains a stellar reputation with a 4.6 out of 5 stars rating on Google Reviews. Customers praise its careful handling of items and competitive pricing, though there are occasional reports of damage and delivery delays.

Bekins offers diverse services, including local, long-distance, military, and senior moves, specializing in transporting large, fragile items like pianos. Their standout Priority Relocation Service provides top-tier white-glove moving with on-time guarantees. While this premium service comes at a higher cost, Bekins remains a reputable choice for various relocations, suggesting full-value protection for added peace of mind.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)

Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros On-time guarantee available

Specialty packing

Full-replacement value protection available

Optional priority service moving Cons Some complaints about damage

No online estimates for local moves

How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?

For a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move, expect to pay $8,500-$10,500, with variations based on selected services. A 500-mile move costs approximately $6,000-$7,000, while a minimal one-bedroom or studio relocation may be as low as $3,500. In contrast, a 5-bedroom, full-service move spanning 1,500 miles could exceed $15,000. Bekins offers rough estimates on its website but recommends in-home or virtual assessments for precise quotes.

Services

In-state and state-to-state long-distance moves

Local moves

Senior moving

Packing and unpacking

IT equipment moving

Storage

Why we chose it

Mayflower Transit, LLC offers excellent online tools to streamline your move. Their iOS and Android apps provide a comprehensive platform for organizing every aspect of your relocation. You can efficiently manage checklists, contacts, pickup and drop-off schedules, and even set up utilities at your new residence. Furthermore, their 24/7 online shipment tracking system provides constant reassurance during your move.

Regarding reputation, Mayflower receives predominantly positive reviews, with 63% of customers rating it 4-5 stars and only 12% giving it 1 star on Consumer Affairs. While some negative feedback relates to third-party involvement and occasional issues like damage or delivery delays, Mayflower's A+ BBB rating reflects its adept handling of complaints.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)

Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Easy-to-use moving portal

Virtual quotes

Binding estimates Cons Limited local moves

May use third-party companies

How much does Mayflower Transit cost?

Mayflower's website lacks transparent pricing, but it's owned by Unigroup, which also owns United Van Lines. United Van Lines provides more pricing details, suggesting a range of $6,000 to $12,000 for a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move in the summer with self-packing or full-service options, given about one month's notice.

Services

Local, long-distance, and international moves

Small moves

Debris pickup and move-out cleaning

PC network and home theatre moving

App-based moving portal

Best Full-Service Packing: JK Moving Services Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

JK Moving Services stands out for its meticulous packing approach, exemplified by staff training in a furnished two-story house at its headquarters. Whether it's everyday items or precious belongings like antiques and wine collections, JK's staff is well-prepared to ensure your items look untouched after the move. The company boasts high customer service ratings on BBB and Google Reviews, offering valuable resources such as a timeline-based checklist and tips for avoiding moving scams.

Additionally, JK provides financing options through Enhancify, including potential 0% financing based on your profile. While they excel in many areas, some customers find their rates higher than competitors, particularly for local moves. To determine the best fit for your move, obtain a quote from JK Moving and compare it with others received.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: $250

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)

Learn More: JK Moving Services Review

Pros and cons

Pros Highly skilled packing teams

0% financing available for eligible customers

Shipment tracking with GPS Cons Local moves restricted to VA, MD, DC

Less competitive pricing in some cases

How much does JK Moving Services cost?

JK Moving emphasizes premium service, reflected in its pricing. Based on customer reviews, a 1,000-mile move ranges from $7,000 to $15,000.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Employee relocation

Commercial moves

Superior packing and unpacking

Affordable financing

Most Flexible Full-Service Mover: International Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

International Van Lines (IVL) stands out as a top long-distance moving choice with a strong reputation. IVL offers comprehensive services, covering local, long-distance, interstate, and international moves, providing flexibility in service levels. While it primarily serves the east and west coasts and the Midwest, it operates regional offices in several states.

Customers can obtain quotes through phone or virtual walkthroughs. IVL maintains an interstate mover license and is available 24/7 for customer support. Though a 25% deposit is required upfront, complaints are relatively rare, resulting in a BBB rating of B. While some experienced higher-than-expected bills, IVL remains a reputable option in national rankings.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros 48-hour refundable deposits

Free first month of storage

GPS tracking available

Virtual walkthrough for quotes Cons Relies on third-party movers beyond core service regions

Final payment by cash or check required

How much does International Van Lines cost?

IVL's cost estimator suggests that a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom move costs $2,500-$4,500, while a 2,500-mile move of the same size home is $7,500-$10,000. Local moves incur hourly charges, starting at $150 per hour, varying with the number of staff required.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Corporate relocations

Custom crating

Storage

Car shipping

Most Transparent Broker: Moving APT Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Moving APT acts as a mediator, connecting you with the ideal moving company without conducting the move itself. Renowned for its reliability, it boasts a 4.3/5 average rating on Google Reviews and a BBB rating of B, with only 14 complaints in the past year. As a registered broker with the FMCSA, it exclusively partners with licensed carriers, ensuring transparency.

While using a broker has its advantages, like expertise in selecting the right mover for your needs, it may limit your control over the chosen company, subject to availability and potential cost variations. Yet, Moving APT distinguishes itself with 24/7 customer support, addressing any arising issues promptly.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: Yes, amount varies

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)

Learn More: Moving APT Review

Pros and cons

Pros Shops carriers for you

Wider range of services compared to a carrier

More than 2,500 moving partners Cons Is a broker, not a carrier

Rates can vary from those quoted

May receive too many calls after requesting a quote

How much does Moving APT cost?

Like all movers, prices fluctuate based on factors like weight, bedroom count, and special items. Still, Moving APT stands out for its transparent approach, offering ballpark estimates on its website, illustrated in the table below.

Distance 1 Bedrooms 2-3 Bedrooms 4-5 Bedrooms 250 $1,200-$2,300 $1,600-$3950 $2,050-$5,200 1,000 $1,600-$2,950 $2,300-$7,950 $5,900-$8,100 2,500 $1,900-$3,950 $3,800-$9,400 $9,100-$18,500+

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Furniture moving

Car shipping

Storage

Most Experienced Broker: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) excels as a moving broker, leveraging 25 years of industry expertise to find the ideal long-distance mover or local mover for your needs. Customer satisfaction underscores its success, with an impressive 80% of 312 reviews on Consumer Affairs garnering 4 or 5 stars. IMRG simplifies the daunting task of choosing a mover, offering valuable insights. Yet, be mindful of IMRG's strict cancellation policy, mandating cancellations within 72 hours of booking. It's a seasoned and reliable option in the moving industry, streamlining the process for you.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)

Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review

Pros and cons

Pros Negotiates prices on your behalf

Finds the best mover for you

Pre-screens moving companies Cons Not ultimately responsible for damage

Could improve its refund policy

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

IMRG provides ballpark estimates through its online calculator, although it cautions that these may not be entirely precise. For an accurate quote, it's advisable to reach out to the company directly.

Miles 2 Bedroom 4 Bedroom 1,080 $3,900-$7,000 $8,500+

Services

Full-service packing

Long-distance moving

Car shipping

Storage

How To Select A Moving Company In North Dakota

Set a budget : Determine your spending limit. Consider container movers for tighter budgets.

: Determine your spending limit. Consider container movers for tighter budgets. Inventory your belongings : Note items needing special handling to avoid unexpected costs.

: Note items needing special handling to avoid unexpected costs. Choose your move type : Select from container-based, DIY, or full-service options.

: Select from container-based, DIY, or full-service options. Check reviews : Research customer feedback, focusing on the ratio of bad to total reviews.

: Research customer feedback, focusing on the ratio of bad to total reviews. Compare quotes: Obtain multiple estimates to potentially save thousands by comparing.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in North Dakota

Distance : Longer moves increase costs due to time, fuel, and licensing.

: Longer moves increase costs due to time, fuel, and licensing. Item weight : Heavy items like furniture add to moving expenses.

: Heavy items like furniture add to moving expenses. Specialty services : Services like piano moving can be expensive.

: Services like piano moving can be expensive. Insurance : Basic coverage is inadequate; additional protection increases costs.

: Basic coverage is inadequate; additional protection increases costs. Timing: Off-peak months like January offer more cost-effective moves.

How to Prepare for a Move in North Dakota

Create a moving checklist : Organize tasks and timelines.

: Organize tasks and timelines. Update documents : Research new state requirements.

: Research new state requirements. Label boxes for new home organization.

for new home organization. Declutter : Sell or donate unused items.

: Sell or donate unused items. Keep essentials out for easy access.

for easy access. Research mover policies and track record for accurate expectations.

North Dakota Moving Company FAQ

Why are North Dakota moving companies so expensive?

Moving is expensive in general, and can be more so when you add insurance, weight, distance, or timing to your move.

How do I know my North Dakota moving company is reputable?

Make sure the company is licensed with the FMCSA if it operates state-to-state. For in-state movers, check its licensing with North Dakota Department of Transportation

What is the cheapest month to move in North Dakota?

Winter will be the most affordable time to move in North Dakota thanks to lower demand.

Learn more

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in North Dakota

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services : We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry. Availability : We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve. Pricing : In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy. Reputation : We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database. Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in North Dakota