10 Best Moving Companies in North Dakota
Finding top moving companies in North Dakota can be a challenge. That’s why we’ve combed through dozens of companies to determine that the best moving company in the Peace Garden State is North American Van Lines. Review all 10 of our top picks to see which one suits your move best.
Best Moving Companies in North Dakota for 2023
- North American Van Lines - Best Overall
- Two Men And A Truck - Best Local Branches
- U-Pack - Best DIY Mover
- American Van Lines - Best High-Value Item Mover
- Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option
- Mayflower - Best Technology
- JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing
- International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover
- Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker
- Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker
Why we chose it
North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as a hybrid moving broker and carrier with nationwide reach. With over 500 partner agencies nationwide, it also maintains three of its own branches in North Dakota, in Minot, West Fargo, and Grand Forks. Additionally, NAVL employs over 1,400 of its drivers who covered over 30 million miles in 2021, as reported by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).
Notably, NAVL offers optional binding estimates, ensuring price predictability during the moving process. Their three estimate options include Bottom Line Pricing (guaranteed price), Not-To-Exceed Pricing (final cost might be lower but never higher), and Customized Pricing (combines a binding estimate with service flexibility). The company maintains a strong reputation with an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and consistently earns 4 out of 5 stars or better on platforms like U.S. News and MarketWatch.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Up to 50%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)
Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Binding estimates available
- Extensive owned fleet for reliability
- Streamlined claims process
- Limited storage availability
- Brokered moves in select regions
How much does North American Van Lines cost?
NAVL offers competitive pricing for various moves, but full-service, long-distance ones can be costlier. The company claims an average long-distance move at $3,758, but our research suggests closer to $5,000 for a 1,000-mile relocation.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Corporate services
- Packing and unpacking
- Loading and unloading
- Moving calculators and checklists
Why we chose it
Two Men And A Truck, with its casual branding, stands out as a national giant with a local touch. Its 9 million moves and 350+ franchises nationwide, including three in North Dakota, make it a substantial player in the industry. Offering Value Flex for budget moves and Expedited service for larger relocations, it caters to various needs.
While the company enjoys substantial customer support, variations in service quality due to independently-run locations are possible. Despite some limitations, if you seek a blend of national strength and local expertise, Two Men And A Truck is worth considering.
- Service Area: 47 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)
Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- 350+ branch locations
- Experienced ND local mover
- Container option for small moves
- Customer service varies by franchise
- Not available to/from AK, HI, WV
How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?
Local moves begin at approximately $150 per hour. However, prices vary depending on factors like location and services. A 500-mile one-bedroom move might cost around $2,000, while a 2,000-mile multi-bedroom move with full-service packing could reach $20,000. A two-bedroom move spanning 1,500 miles typically falls between $10,000 and $15,000.
Services
- Full-service long-distance moves
- Container long-distance moves
- Local moves
- Packing and loading
- Moving supplies
- Home staging
Why we chose it
U-Pack stands out as an excellent choice for those seeking partial DIY moving options. Not only is it more budget-friendly compared to full-service movers, but it also offers greater control over the moving process. U-Pack provides ReloCubes® or trailer options for your belongings. You're billed based on what you use, ensuring cost efficiency.
The company boasts a stellar BBB rating, averaging 4.05 out of 5 stars with predominantly positive reviews. Holding a valid license under USDOT 914011 with the FMCSA, U-Pack provides the assurance of a legitimate mover. If you prefer to pack and load but avoid long-distance driving, U-Pack presents an ideal solution.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)
Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Transparent pricing
- Pay for what you use only
- No staff access to items during shipment
- No local moves
- Does not deliver everywhere
How much does U-Pack cost?
U-Pack estimates approximately $2,500 per ReloCube for a door-to-door move. Each ReloCube is 308 cubic feet, measuring 5’ 10” long x 6’ 10” wide x 7’ 9” high internally. Typically, you'd require one ReloCube per room. U-Pack offers competitive rates, making it an economical choice for a 1,700-mile move compared to full-service movers.
|Home Size/Transport Option
|Cost for 1,700-mile move
|One Bedroom/ReloCube
|$2,300
|One Bedroom/Trailer
|$2,700
|Three Bedroom/ReloCube
|$5,900
|Three Bedroom/Trailer
|$5,300
Services
- Partial DIY moves
- Container or trailer option
- Long-distance and interstate moving
- Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals
Why we chose it
American Van Lines (AVL), established in 1995, has risen to become one of the nation's largest moving companies by prioritizing quality. They handle both standard household moves and high-value items such as pianos, antiques, and art collections.
AVL boasts an A rating from the BBB and received the Best Customer Service Award for moving companies from Newsweek and Statista. Nevertheless, AVL could refine its bidding process to address customer concerns about last-minute price increases and occasional issues with third-party contractors. Overall, AVL is a dependable choice for everyday or specialized moves.
- Service Area: 48 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 10-50%
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: American Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Moves antiques and pianos
- Storage options
- Military moves
- Large deposit required
- Uses third parties for some moves
- Not available to or from AK or HI
How much does American Van Lines cost?
American Van Lines provides an informative website for estimating your move, offering a range of scenarios with corresponding costs. Here are a few sample price estimates from their site.
|Distance
|One bedroom est. cost
|Three bedroom est. cost
|700 miles
|$2,880
|$5,870
|1,300 miles
|$3,643
|$7,739
|2,700 miles
|$5,227
|$11,327
Note that the above prices are just estimates, and your price will vary based on exact distance, weight, special items, storage, and other services required.
Services
- Local, long-distance, and international moves
- Antique and piano moving
- Moves fine art collections
- Disassembly and reassembly
- Online shipment tracking
- Packing and unpacking
- Moving supplies
Why we chose it
Established in 1891, Bekins Van Lines, the oldest American moving company, maintains a stellar reputation with a 4.6 out of 5 stars rating on Google Reviews. Customers praise its careful handling of items and competitive pricing, though there are occasional reports of damage and delivery delays.
Bekins offers diverse services, including local, long-distance, military, and senior moves, specializing in transporting large, fragile items like pianos. Their standout Priority Relocation Service provides top-tier white-glove moving with on-time guarantees. While this premium service comes at a higher cost, Bekins remains a reputable choice for various relocations, suggesting full-value protection for added peace of mind.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)
Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- On-time guarantee available
- Specialty packing
- Full-replacement value protection available
- Optional priority service moving
- Some complaints about damage
- No online estimates for local moves
How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?
For a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move, expect to pay $8,500-$10,500, with variations based on selected services. A 500-mile move costs approximately $6,000-$7,000, while a minimal one-bedroom or studio relocation may be as low as $3,500. In contrast, a 5-bedroom, full-service move spanning 1,500 miles could exceed $15,000. Bekins offers rough estimates on its website but recommends in-home or virtual assessments for precise quotes.
Services
- In-state and state-to-state long-distance moves
- Local moves
- Senior moving
- Packing and unpacking
- IT equipment moving
- Storage
Why we chose it
Mayflower Transit, LLC offers excellent online tools to streamline your move. Their iOS and Android apps provide a comprehensive platform for organizing every aspect of your relocation. You can efficiently manage checklists, contacts, pickup and drop-off schedules, and even set up utilities at your new residence. Furthermore, their 24/7 online shipment tracking system provides constant reassurance during your move.
Regarding reputation, Mayflower receives predominantly positive reviews, with 63% of customers rating it 4-5 stars and only 12% giving it 1 star on Consumer Affairs. While some negative feedback relates to third-party involvement and occasional issues like damage or delivery delays, Mayflower's A+ BBB rating reflects its adept handling of complaints.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: None
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Easy-to-use moving portal
- Virtual quotes
- Binding estimates
- Limited local moves
- May use third-party companies
How much does Mayflower Transit cost?
Mayflower's website lacks transparent pricing, but it's owned by Unigroup, which also owns United Van Lines. United Van Lines provides more pricing details, suggesting a range of $6,000 to $12,000 for a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move in the summer with self-packing or full-service options, given about one month's notice.
Services
- Local, long-distance, and international moves
- Small moves
- Debris pickup and move-out cleaning
- PC network and home theatre moving
- App-based moving portal
Why we chose it
JK Moving Services stands out for its meticulous packing approach, exemplified by staff training in a furnished two-story house at its headquarters. Whether it's everyday items or precious belongings like antiques and wine collections, JK's staff is well-prepared to ensure your items look untouched after the move. The company boasts high customer service ratings on BBB and Google Reviews, offering valuable resources such as a timeline-based checklist and tips for avoiding moving scams.
Additionally, JK provides financing options through Enhancify, including potential 0% financing based on your profile. While they excel in many areas, some customers find their rates higher than competitors, particularly for local moves. To determine the best fit for your move, obtain a quote from JK Moving and compare it with others received.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: $250
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)
Learn More: JK Moving Services Review
Pros and cons
- Highly skilled packing teams
- 0% financing available for eligible customers
- Shipment tracking with GPS
- Local moves restricted to VA, MD, DC
- Less competitive pricing in some cases
How much does JK Moving Services cost?
JK Moving emphasizes premium service, reflected in its pricing. Based on customer reviews, a 1,000-mile move ranges from $7,000 to $15,000.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Employee relocation
- Commercial moves
- Superior packing and unpacking
- Affordable financing
Why we chose it
International Van Lines (IVL) stands out as a top long-distance moving choice with a strong reputation. IVL offers comprehensive services, covering local, long-distance, interstate, and international moves, providing flexibility in service levels. While it primarily serves the east and west coasts and the Midwest, it operates regional offices in several states.
Customers can obtain quotes through phone or virtual walkthroughs. IVL maintains an interstate mover license and is available 24/7 for customer support. Though a 25% deposit is required upfront, complaints are relatively rare, resulting in a BBB rating of B. While some experienced higher-than-expected bills, IVL remains a reputable option in national rankings.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 25%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)
Learn More: International Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- 48-hour refundable deposits
- Free first month of storage
- GPS tracking available
- Virtual walkthrough for quotes
- Relies on third-party movers beyond core service regions
- Final payment by cash or check required
How much does International Van Lines cost?
IVL's cost estimator suggests that a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom move costs $2,500-$4,500, while a 2,500-mile move of the same size home is $7,500-$10,000. Local moves incur hourly charges, starting at $150 per hour, varying with the number of staff required.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- International moves
- Corporate relocations
- Custom crating
- Storage
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
Moving APT acts as a mediator, connecting you with the ideal moving company without conducting the move itself. Renowned for its reliability, it boasts a 4.3/5 average rating on Google Reviews and a BBB rating of B, with only 14 complaints in the past year. As a registered broker with the FMCSA, it exclusively partners with licensed carriers, ensuring transparency.
While using a broker has its advantages, like expertise in selecting the right mover for your needs, it may limit your control over the chosen company, subject to availability and potential cost variations. Yet, Moving APT distinguishes itself with 24/7 customer support, addressing any arising issues promptly.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: Yes, amount varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)
Learn More: Moving APT Review
Pros and cons
- Shops carriers for you
- Wider range of services compared to a carrier
- More than 2,500 moving partners
- Is a broker, not a carrier
- Rates can vary from those quoted
- May receive too many calls after requesting a quote
How much does Moving APT cost?
Like all movers, prices fluctuate based on factors like weight, bedroom count, and special items. Still, Moving APT stands out for its transparent approach, offering ballpark estimates on its website, illustrated in the table below.
|Distance
|1 Bedrooms
|2-3 Bedrooms
|4-5 Bedrooms
|250
|$1,200-$2,300
|$1,600-$3950
|$2,050-$5,200
|1,000
|$1,600-$2,950
|$2,300-$7,950
|$5,900-$8,100
|2,500
|$1,900-$3,950
|$3,800-$9,400
|$9,100-$18,500+
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- Packing and unpacking
- Moving supplies
- Furniture moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
Why we chose it
Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) excels as a moving broker, leveraging 25 years of industry expertise to find the ideal long-distance mover or local mover for your needs. Customer satisfaction underscores its success, with an impressive 80% of 312 reviews on Consumer Affairs garnering 4 or 5 stars. IMRG simplifies the daunting task of choosing a mover, offering valuable insights. Yet, be mindful of IMRG's strict cancellation policy, mandating cancellations within 72 hours of booking. It's a seasoned and reliable option in the moving industry, streamlining the process for you.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)
Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review
Pros and cons
- Negotiates prices on your behalf
- Finds the best mover for you
- Pre-screens moving companies
- Not ultimately responsible for damage
- Could improve its refund policy
How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?
IMRG provides ballpark estimates through its online calculator, although it cautions that these may not be entirely precise. For an accurate quote, it's advisable to reach out to the company directly.
|Miles
|2 Bedroom
|4 Bedroom
|1,080
|$3,900-$7,000
|$8,500+
Services
- Full-service packing
- Long-distance moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
How To Select A Moving Company In North Dakota
- Set a budget: Determine your spending limit. Consider container movers for tighter budgets.
- Inventory your belongings: Note items needing special handling to avoid unexpected costs.
- Choose your move type: Select from container-based, DIY, or full-service options.
- Check reviews: Research customer feedback, focusing on the ratio of bad to total reviews.
- Compare quotes: Obtain multiple estimates to potentially save thousands by comparing.
Factors That Affect Moving Costs in North Dakota
- Distance: Longer moves increase costs due to time, fuel, and licensing.
- Item weight: Heavy items like furniture add to moving expenses.
- Specialty services: Services like piano moving can be expensive.
- Insurance: Basic coverage is inadequate; additional protection increases costs.
- Timing: Off-peak months like January offer more cost-effective moves.
How to Prepare for a Move in North Dakota
- Create a moving checklist: Organize tasks and timelines.
- Update documents: Research new state requirements.
- Label boxes for new home organization.
- Declutter: Sell or donate unused items.
- Keep essentials out for easy access.
- Research mover policies and track record for accurate expectations.
North Dakota Moving Company FAQ
Why are North Dakota moving companies so expensive?
Moving is expensive in general, and can be more so when you add insurance, weight, distance, or timing to your move.
How do I know my North Dakota moving company is reputable?
Make sure the company is licensed with the FMCSA if it operates state-to-state. For in-state movers, check its licensing with North Dakota Department of Transportation
What is the cheapest month to move in North Dakota?
Winter will be the most affordable time to move in North Dakota thanks to lower demand.
Learn more
How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in North Dakota
At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.
In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:
- Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.
- Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.
- Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.
- Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.
- Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.
Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in North Dakota
- North American Van Lines - Best Overall
- Two Men And A Truck - Best Local Branches
- U-Pack - Best DIY Mover
- American Van Lines - Best High-Value Item Mover
- Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option
- Mayflower - Best Technology
- JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing
- International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover
- Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker
- Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker