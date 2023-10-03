8 Best Moving Companies in Rhode Island

The best moving companies in Rhode Island are now easier to find. We combed through dozens of companies to determine that the top mover in the state is North American Van Lines, but review all eight of our top picks to see if another one suits your needs even better.

Best Moving Companies in Rhode Island for 2023

North American Van Lines - Best Overall Two Men And A Truck - Best Local Branches Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker

Best Overall: North American Van Lines Get An Estimate

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) wins our award as Rhode Island’s top mover. It is a versatile moving company, functioning as both a broker and licensed carrier with nationwide reach, yet operating a branch in Cranston, plus many more in the region. It boasts a vast network of over 500 partner companies for full-service residential and commercial moves, complemented by a workforce of over 1,400 in-house drivers who covered an impressive 30 million miles in 2021.

NAVL offers valuable pricing options, including binding estimates, which provide customers with fixed moving costs and peace of mind. Their three estimate choices encompass Bottom Line Pricing (guaranteed price), Not-To-Exceed Pricing (potentially lower final costs), and Customized Pricing (a blend of a binding estimate with options for additional services). The company enjoys a strong reputation, holding an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and consistently earning 4 out of 5 stars or higher on platforms like U.S. News and MarketWatch.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Binding estimates

Large fleet of trucks

Easy claims Cons Limited storage locations

Brokers moves in some areas

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

According to our findings, NAVL offers competitive pricing for various move types, though full-service, long-distance moves tend to be relatively more expensive. While NAVL's website cites an average long-distance move cost of $3,758 over the past year, additional research suggests that a 1,000-mile move might typically amount to approximately $5,000.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Corporate services

Packing and unpacking

Loading and unloading

Moving calculators and checklists

Best Local Branches: Two Men And A Truck Get An Estimate

Why we chose it

Two Men And A Truck may sport a quirky name and a hand-drawn logo, but it's a major player in the moving industry, boasting 9 million moves and 350+ independently-owned franchises across the nation, including one in Warwick. This unique blend of national presence and local franchise ownership offers you the best of both worlds: the support of a local small business and the advantages of a nationwide mover. These local franchises understand your community, providing excellent door-to-door service whether you're planning a local or cross-country move.

Two Men offers flexible options like Value Flex for smaller budgets and Expedited service for larger moves. While it garners high customer satisfaction, its independently-run locations can lead to service variations and limited coverage in some areas. In short, if you desire the strength of a national mover with a local touch, consider Two Men And A Truck.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros 350+ U.S. locations

Experienced local and long-distance mover

Container moves Cons Customer service varies by franchise

Not available to/from AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

Local moves typically begin at $150 per hour. However, pricing fluctuates significantly, depending on location and requirements. For instance, a 500-mile, one-bedroom move may cost as little as $2,000, while a 2,000-mile multi-bedroom move with full-service packing and loading can approach $20,000. A middle-ground scenario involves a two-bedroom move spanning 1,500 miles, ranging from $10,000 to $15,000.

Services

Full-service long-distance moves

Container-based long-distance moves

Local moving services

Professional packing and loading

Moving materials and supplies

Home staging services

Best White-Glove Service Option: Bekins Van Lines Get An Estimate

Why we chose it

Bekins Van Lines, founded in 1891, maintains a stellar reputation, boasting a 4.6 out of 5-star rating on Google Reviews. Customers laud its careful handling of belongings, competitive pricing, and professional staff. The company offers a wide range of services, including local, long-distance, military, and senior moves, as well as specialty item transport, such as pianos and heirlooms.

Bekins' standout feature is its Priority Relocation Service, a premium option offering fast, full-service door-to-door moving with guaranteed on-time delivery, though it comes at a premium price. While some complaints about damaged items exist, full-value protection is recommended for added security.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)

Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros On-time guarantee

Expert packing for specialty items

Optional full-replacement value coverage

Priority service available Cons Occasional damage complaints

Lack of online estimates for local moves

How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?

For a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move, costs range from $8,500 to $10,500, factoring in added services like protection, packing, and loading. A 500-mile move typically costs $6,000 to $7,000. Prices vary widely; a basic one-bedroom move can be as low as $3,500, while a full-service 5-bedroom move over 1,500 miles may exceed $15,000.

Services

In-state and state-to-state long-distance moves

Local moves

Senior moving

Packing and unpacking

IT equipment moving

Storage

Best Full-Service Packing: JK Moving Services Get An Estimate

Why we chose it

JK Moving Services prioritizes the utmost care in packing your possessions. Staff are extensively trained in a fully furnished house at their headquarters, ensuring the safe transport of everyday items or valuables like sculptures, antiques, and wine collections. Exceptional attention to detail is evident in stellar customer reviews from BBB and Google.

The company offers valuable online resources like a timeline-based checklist and tips to prevent moving scams. JK Moving also provides financing options in partnership with Enhancify, offering 0% financing for some applicants. However, it is primarily a long-distance moving company, and some customers find their rates comparatively higher. Compare quotes for best results.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: $250

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)

Learn More: JK Moving Services Review

Pros and cons

Pros Expertly-trained packing crews

0% financing for qualified customers

GPS shipment tracking Cons Local moves limited to VA, MD, DC

Less competitive pricing

How much does JK Moving Services cost?

JK Moving stands out for its premium service, reflected in comprehensive staff training, but this level of excellence comes with a higher price tag. According to real customer reviews, a 1,000-mile move typically costs between $7,000 and $15,000. However, individual prices may vary depending on the specific services required.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Employee relocation

Commercial moves

Superior packing and unpacking

Affordable financing

Most Flexible Container Mover: PODS Get An Estimate

Why we chose it

PODS offers unparalleled flexibility in the container moving industry, giving it a notable edge over competitors like U-Pack. What sets it apart is the option to store household items in your driveway for extended periods. Unlike U-Pack's three-day limit, PODS lets you gradually declutter your home for months before moving. For a starting storage fee of $149, you can have an eight, 12, or 16-foot container delivered to your doorstep. When ready, simply schedule pick-up and drop-off.

Pricing is straightforward, based on container size, duration, and distance. It's not just for moving; PODS is ideal for home remodels too. While 69% of Consumer Affairs reviews are 4- or 5-star, some complaints mention missed delivery dates and communication issues. Nonetheless, it's a fantastic option for those who prefer to pack and unpack at their own pace or need convenient temporary storage.

Service Area: 46 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: 1-month storage fee

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #1397252)

Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Flexible loading timeline

Cost-effective compared to full-service movers

Convenient driveway storage Cons Not available to/from AK, MT, ND, WY

Packing assistance unavailable

How much does PODS Moving Company cost?

Here are sample PODS prices for a 2-3 bedroom home up to 1,200 sq ft. Keep in mind that costs may significantly differ due to location, timing, and home size.

Miles PODS (1-month storage + transport) Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading) Truck Rental (not including fuel) 2,790 $4,893-$6,524 $4,677-$9,390 $2,182-$3,155 1,080 $3,061-$4,400 $3,020-$7,250 $923-$1,424 370 $2,073-$2,850 $1,830-$5,300 $328-$505

Services

Local and long-distance moving

Temporary driveway storage options

Moving supplies

Packing and loading company referrals

Car shipping

Most Flexible Full-Service Mover: International Van Lines Get An Estimate

Why we chose it

International Van Lines (IVL) is a top choice for long-distance and interstate moves, boasting strong customer reviews and customizable moving solutions. IVL's versatility shines, covering local, long-distance, interstate, and international moves. They offer various services, from full-service packing to self-packing, furniture assembly, and disassembly, ensuring flexibility.

IVL holds a Department of Transportation license as an approved interstate mover (USDOT# 2293832) and operates as an authorized broker in select areas. They have regional offices but mainly offer quotes via phone or virtual walk-throughs. Despite requiring a 25% upfront deposit, IVL offers accessible 24/7 customer support and maintains a BBB rating of B.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Refundable deposits 48 hours before the move

First month of storage is free

GPS tracking

Virtual walk-through option for quotes Cons Uses third-party movers outside its core areas

Cash or check required for final payment

How much does International Van Lines cost?

IVL's cost estimator provides estimated prices, indicating a range of $2,500-$4,500 for a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom home move, and $7,500-$10,000 for a 2,500-mile move of the same size. Local moves are billed hourly, with rates beginning at $150 per hour, depending on the crew size.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Corporate relocations

Custom crating

Storage

Car shipping

Most Transparent Broker: Moving APT Get An Estimate

Why we chose it

Moving APT is a trusted moving broker renowned for its reliability, boasting a 4.3/5 Google Reviews rating with 367 reviews and a B rating on BBB. Its Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) registration ensures it collaborates with licensed carriers like Allied Van Lines, United Van Lines, PODS, and North American Van Lines, emphasizing transparency.

While using a broker offers assistance in selecting the right mover for your needs, it limits control over the chosen company and may lead to cost variations. However, Moving APT distinguishes itself by providing 24/7 customer support to address concerns, enhancing its credibility and customer satisfaction.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: Yes, amount varies

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)

Learn More: Moving APT Review

Pros and cons

Pros Wider range of services compared to a carrier

Price matching

24/7 customer support Cons Is a broker, not a carrier

Not responsible for damage/loss

May receive too many calls after requesting a quote

How much does Moving APT cost?

Like all moving companies, Moving APT's pricing depends on various factors like weight, bedrooms, and special items. However, they stand out by offering detailed ballpark estimates on their website, enhancing transparency. Here's a table from Moving APT that provides an idea of potential moving costs using their services.

Distance 1 Bedrooms 2-3 Bedrooms 4-5 Bedrooms 250 $1,200-$2,300 $1,600-$3950 $2,050-$5,200 1,000 $1,600-$2,950 $2,300-$7,950 $5,900-$8,100 2,500 $1,900-$3,950 $3,800-$9,400 $9,100-$18,500+

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Furniture moving

Car shipping

Storage

Most Experienced Broker: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Get An Estimate

Why we chose it

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) acts as your experienced moving broker, finding the best mover to suit your needs. With a remarkable 25-year history, it stands out as the most seasoned broker. Consumer Affairs shows 80% of 312 reviews rated 4 or 5 stars, a noteworthy achievement. IMRG streamlines your mover selection process, a valuable service, but be mindful of its strict 72-hour cancellation policy.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)

Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review

Pros and cons

Pros Negotiates prices

Finds the best mover for you

Pre-screens companies Cons Not responsible for damage

Lackluster refund policy

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

Obtain an estimate through IMRG's online calculator, but note that these are rough estimates. For precise pricing, reach out to the company directly.

Miles 2 Bedroom 4 Bedroom 1,080 $3,900-$7,000 $8,500+

Services

Full-service packing

Long-distance moving

Car shipping

Storage

How To Select A Moving Company In Rhode Island

Set a budget : Determine your moving budget, considering container movers for cost savings.

: Determine your moving budget, considering container movers for cost savings. Inventory : Create an accurate inventory, especially for special items to avoid unexpected costs.

: Create an accurate inventory, especially for special items to avoid unexpected costs. Choose move type : Select from container-based, DIY, or full-service moves.

: Select from container-based, DIY, or full-service moves. Check reviews : Seek honest customer reviews, considering the ratio of negative to total reviews.

: Seek honest customer reviews, considering the ratio of negative to total reviews. Compare quotes: Gather multiple quotes, even if it requires an in-person or virtual home assessment, potentially saving thousands.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Rhode Island

Getting an accurate online quote is difficult with any mover. There are simply too many factors that go into a quote.

Distance : Longer moves incur higher costs due to time, fuel, and licenses.

: Longer moves incur higher costs due to time, fuel, and licenses. Item quantity : Both volume and weight affect your moving expenses.

: Both volume and weight affect your moving expenses. Specialty services : Transporting unique items can significantly raise costs.

: Transporting unique items can significantly raise costs. Insurance : Basic protection may be insufficient, consider additional coverage.

: Basic protection may be insufficient, consider additional coverage. Timing: Off-peak months like January offer more cost-effective moving options.

How to Prepare for a Move in Rhode Island

Create a checklist : Craft a detailed moving checklist to track tasks and timelines. Many moving companies offer checklists on their websites, and some provide apps with step-by-step instructions.

: Craft a detailed moving checklist to track tasks and timelines. Many moving companies offer checklists on their websites, and some provide apps with step-by-step instructions. Update documents : When moving to another state, research and complete necessary paperwork, like vehicle re-registration, to comply with new state requirements.

: When moving to another state, research and complete necessary paperwork, like vehicle re-registration, to comply with new state requirements. Plan your new home : Label packed boxes with their destination in your new home. This facilitates efficient unloading and simplifies the process of settling in.

: Label packed boxes with their destination in your new home. This facilitates efficient unloading and simplifies the process of settling in. Declutter : Before moving, downsize by donating, selling, or discarding items like old furniture or unused belongings to save on moving costs.

: Before moving, downsize by donating, selling, or discarding items like old furniture or unused belongings to save on moving costs. Keep essentials accessible : Pack essential items separately for immediate access upon arrival, as some belongings may be inaccessible for weeks after loading onto the moving truck.

: Pack essential items separately for immediate access upon arrival, as some belongings may be inaccessible for weeks after loading onto the moving truck. Understand policies: Research your chosen moving company's policies, track record, and delivery performance. Seek a binding estimate and guaranteed arrival time when possible.

Rhode Island Moving Company FAQ

Why are Rhode Island moving companies so expensive?

The state's small size and population density may limit the number of available moving companies, leading to higher prices. Additionally, the cost of living in Rhode Island is relatively high, which can impact service costs.

How do I know my Rhode Island moving company is reputable?

Ensure that the moving company is properly licensed and insured. You can verify this information with the Rhode Island Division of Public Utilities and Carriers for in-state companies and with the FMCSA for companies that complete interstate moves.

What is the cheapest month to move in Rhode Island?

Demand for moving services is lower during late fall and winter, leading to potentially lower prices.

Learn more

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Rhode Island

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services : We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry. Availability : We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve. Pricing : In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy. Reputation : We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database. Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in Rhode Island