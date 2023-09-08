10 Best Moving Companies in Tennessee

Having a hard time finding the best movers in Tennessee? That’s normal, considering all the choices. That’s why we analyzed dozens of companies to determine that the top mover in Tennessee is Two Men And A Truck. Still, review our other top picks, since every moving company offers its own specialty that might suit your situation.

Best Moving Companies in Tennessee for 2023

Two Men And A Truck - Best Overall Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker American Van Lines - Best for Specialty Moves Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing U-Pack - Best DIY Mover PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing

Compare Top Moving Companies In Tennessee

Best Overall: Two Men And A Truck Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Two Men And A Truck wins our award for best overall Tennessee mover, thanks to its serious approach to moving, despite its casual vibe. It ranks among the country's largest movers, boasting 9 million successful moves and 350+ independently-owned franchises spanning nearly every state. This national-local blend lets you support small businesses while enjoying the perks of a nationwide mover. These local branches understand your area, ensuring top-notch door-to-door service for local or cross-country moves. The company offers flexible options, including Value Flex for budget moves and Expedited for comprehensive service. Though not flawless due to varying service levels and coverage, it's a choice that combines national strength with local charm.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier ( Each franchise is separately licensed )

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros 350+ local locations

Experienced local mover

Crate option for small moves Cons Service excellence varies by franchise

Not available in AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

Local move fees start at $150 hourly. Prices differ by location and requirements. For long-distance moves, a 500-mile one-bedroom move might cost just $2,000, whereas a 2,000-mile multi-bedroom relocation with full packing may approach $20,000. For instance, a 1,500-mile two-bedroom move falls in the $10,000-$15,000 bracket.

Services

Full-service long-distance moves

Container long-distance moves

Local moves

Packing and loading

Moving supplies

Home staging

Most Transparent Broker: Moving APT Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Moving APT functions like a moving matchmaker, connecting you with ideal moving companies from its extensive network. It holds a 4.3/5 Google Reviews score with 367 reviews. BBB rates it a B, showing it has a decent response rate for complaints. Registered under the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, (FMCSA) it partners with licensed long-distance moving companies like Allied, United, PODS, and North American. Despite pros like expert guidance, drawbacks include limited control over the chosen carrier and potential cost deviations. Unlike some brokers, Moving APT offers 24/7 support, prioritizing transparency and consumer satisfaction.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: Yes, amount varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #2247863 )

Learn More: Moving APT Review

Pros and cons

Pros More than 2,500 moving partners

Price matching

24/7 customer support

250+ free moving advice articles on its site Cons Is a broker, not a carrier

Not responsible for damage/loss

May receive too many calls after a quote

How much does Moving APT cost?

Like all movers, prices differ greatly from online quotes, dependent on factors like weight, bedrooms, special items, and insurance. Notably, Moving APT openly displays approximate costs on its website. Below, a table from Moving APT outlines potential expenses for their moving service.

Distance 1 Bedrooms 2-3 Bedrooms 4-5 Bedrooms 250 $1,200-$2,300 $1,600-$3950 $2,050-$5,200 1,000 $1,600-$2,950 $2,300-$7,950 $5,900-$8,100 2,500 $1,900-$3,950 $3,800-$9,400 $9,100-$18,500+

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Furniture moving

Car shipping

Storage

Most Experienced Broker: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG), a seasoned moving broker with 25 years of expertise, simplifies your search for top-notch movers. Garnering 80% 4- or 5-star ratings from 312 Consumer Affairs reviews, it stands out in the field. IMRG's insights alleviate the challenge of choosing the right mover, especially when unfamiliar with options. However, committing is crucial due to their stringent 72-hour cancellation policy.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #3034100 )

Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review

Pros and cons

Pros Negotiates prices on your behalf

Finds the best mover for you

Pre-screens moving companies Cons Not ultimately responsible for damage

Could improve its refund policy

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

You can start your quote using IMRG's online calculator, though it provides broad pricing that remains relatively consistent despite scenario changes. For precise figures, a conversation with the company is necessary.

From To Miles 2 Bedroom 4 Bedroom NYC Orlando, FL 1,080 $3,900-$7,000 $8,500+

Services

Full-service packing

Long-distance moving

Car shipping

Storage

Best High-Value Item Mover: American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Established in 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) has grown into a major mover, prioritizing quality in services. While proficient in everyday moves, AVL excels in relocating delicate items like pianos, antiques, and family heirlooms, even managing art and wine collections. Their commitment to quality reflects in their A rating from the BBB, with 3.44 out of 5 stars from customers. There’s room for improvement in their bidding process and vetting of third-party contractors. Still, AVL remains a reliable choice for varied move types.

Service Area: 48 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 10-50%

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: American Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros High-value-item moves

Storage

Military moving Cons May require a large deposit

Uses third parties for some moves

Not available in AK or HI

How much does American Van Lines cost?

To get a quote, the company will request a virtual walk-through of your home via a phone app. Although it might appear less convenient, this approach is preferable to online quotes, which can cause delays and potential price hikes on moving day. Approximate prices from its website are as follows:

Distance One bedroom est. cost Three bedroom est. cost 700 miles $2,880 $5,870 1,300 miles $3,643 $7,739 2,700 miles $5,227 $11,327

Services

Local, long-distance, and international moves

Antique and piano moving

Disassembly and reassembly of furniture

Shipment tracking

Optional storage

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Best White-Glove Service Option: Bekins Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Founded in 1891, Bekins Van Lines, the longest-operating U.S. moving company, upholds its ethos of customer value and respect, evident in its impressive 4.6/5 Google Reviews rating. Reviews laud careful item handling, competitive pricing, and professional staff. Their services span local, long-distance, military, and senior moves, including delicate items like pianos and heirlooms. Highlighting Bekins is its white-glove option, the Priority Relocation Service, guaranteeing swift, detailed, door-to-door moves, albeit at a higher cost. This premium service offers last-minute requests, packing, exclusive truck space, on-time delivery assurance (with a $100-per-day late payment policy), and peak-season availability.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #2256609 )

Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros On-time guarantee

Specialty packing

Full-replacement value protection available

Optional priority service moving Cons Some complaints about damage

No online estimates for local moves

How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?

For a 1,500-mile 3-bedroom move, costs range between $8,500 and $10,500, with extra services like protection, packing, and loading influencing the price. A 500-mile move costs around $6,000-$7,000. Prices widely vary, with a minimal one-bedroom move at $3,500 and a full-service 5-bedroom at over $15,000 for 1,500 miles. Bekins provides ballpark quotes for long-distance moves on their website.

Services

In-state and state-to-state long-distance moves

Local moves

Senior moving

Packing and unpacking

IT equipment moving

Storage

Best Full-Service Packing: JK Moving Services Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

JK Moving Services trains its staff in a furnished two-story house at their headquarters, ensuring seamless handling of everyday items and valuables like sculptures, antiques, and wine collections. Their attention to detail comes through in customer service ratings from BBB and Google Reviews. This licensed mover offers valuable online resources including checklists and anti-scam tips. An added advantage is JK's partnership with Enhancify for move financing, providing quick quotes and potential 0% financing. While not ideal for local moves or budget relocations, the price is likely worth it for longer moves.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: $250

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #1065394 )

Learn More: JK Moving Services Review

Pros and cons

Pros Expertly trained packing crews

0% financing for qualified customers

GPS shipment tracking Cons Local moves limited to VA, MD, DC

Less competitive pricing

How much does JK Moving Services cost?

JK Moving stands out for its premium service approach, but this dedication is reflected in its pricing. According to customer reviews, a 1,000-mile move ranges from $7,000 to over $15,000. Your individual cost hinges on factors like packing preference, insurance level, distance, bedrooms, unique items, and the timing of your move.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Employee relocation

Commercial moves

Superior packing and unpacking

Affordable financing

Why we chose it

U-Pack stands out as the prime choice for semi-DIY moves, offering cost-effectiveness and enhanced control over the process. With their "ReloCubes®," you load your belongings, lock the container, and await pickup and delivery. Alternatively, a trailer option is available, both charged based on usage—pay solely for what's used. Glowing BBB reviews average 4.05 out of 5 stars, with rare negative feedback. Licensed with the FMCSA, U-Pack is a national and reputable company. If you're comfortable with packing but prefer not to drive cross country, U-Pack offers an ideal solution.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: None

Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker ( USDOT #914011 )

Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Easy-to-predict pricing

Pay for what you use

No staff access to your cube or trailer Cons No local moves

Does not deliver everywhere

How much does U-Pack cost?

U-Pack excels in cost savings, a cornerstone of DIY moves. U-Pack estimates around $2,500 for one ReloCube's door-to-door move, each holding 308 cubic feet or enough for about one room. U-Pack's quotes for a 1,700-mile move showcase its affordability against full-service movers.

Home Size/Transport Option Cost for a 1,700-mile move One Bedroom/ReloCube $2,300 One Bedroom/Trailer $2,700 Three Bedroom/ReloCube $5,900 Three Bedroom/Trailer $5,300

Services

Partial DIY moves

Container or trailer option

Long-distance and interstate moving

Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Most Flexible Container Mover: PODS Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

PODS stands out as the ultimate in container flexibility, a slight edge over competitor U-Pack. What sets it apart? The capability to store items in your driveway for any duration. Unlike U-Pack's three-day packing window, PODS allows gradual decluttering over months, starting at $149 per month. Container sizes of eight, 12, or 16 feet are delivered, with pick-up and drop-off scheduled at your convenience. Ideal for home staging or unhurried moves, PODS pricing is straightforward—linked to container size, duration, and distance. Its utility extends beyond moving, useful for home renovations. While 69% of Consumer Affairs reviews rate it positively, missed deliveries and communication issues are cited in negative feedback. Nonetheless, for those desiring a self-paced approach to packing or temporary driveway storage, PODS presents an excellent solution for your move to or from (or within) Tennessee.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: 1-month storage fee

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #1397252 )

Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Take as long as you want to load

Lower cost than full-service movers

Contactless moving

Offers driveway storage solution Cons Not available to/from AK, MT, ND, WY

Packing service not available

How much does PODS Moving Company cost?

Below are sample rates from PODS for a 2-3 bedroom residence spanning up to 1,200 square feet. Keep in mind, actual prices can significantly differ due to factors like location, timing, and home size.

Miles PODS (1-month storage + transport) Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading) Truck Rental (not including fuel) 2,790 $4,893-$6,524 $4,677-$9,390 $2,182-$3,155 1,080 $3,061-$4,400 $3,020-$7,250 $923-$1,424 370 $2,073-$2,850 $1,830-$5,300 $328-$505

PODS could be cheaper depending on your interstate mover, and your PODS option. It’s smart to get a quote from a variety of companies before making your decision.

Services

Local and long-distance moving

Temporary driveway storage options

Moving supplies

Packing and loading company referrals

Car shipping

Most Flexible Full-Service Mover: International Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

International Van Lines (IVL) stands out among top long-distance movers due to favorable customer feedback and tailored moving options. It offers comprehensive services such as full-service packing, item protection, loading, storage, and self-packing for cost-efficiency. IVL functions as both a mover and broker, primarily serving the coasts and mid-west. Virtual walkthrough options streamline quoting. For support, IVL provides 24/7 assistance with a solid BBB rating. While a 25% upfront deposit is standard, some note higher final bills. Transparent fees on their website can help you with projecting costs for your Tennessee move.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT# 2293832 )

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Refundable up to 48 hours before the move

Free first month of storage

Online tracking Cons Uses third-party movers

Cash or check needed for final payment

How much does International Van Lines cost?

IVL's online estimator suggests $2,500-$4,500 for a 1,100-mile 2-bedroom home move, while a 2,500-mile move costs $7,500-$10,000. Local moves charge hourly based on staff count, starting at $150 per hour.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Corporate relocations

Custom crating

Storage

Car shipping

Most Predictable Pricing: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as both a licensed carrier and moving broker, offering nationwide reach. With over 500 affiliated partners, NAVL provides comprehensive moving solutions for residences and businesses. The company boasts a fleet of 1,400 drivers who covered 30 million miles in 2021, as per FMCSA data. Beyond coverage and experience, NAVL stands out for its optional binding estimates, providing peace of mind against unexpected costs. Online quotes initiate the process, with representatives providing accurate quotes and optional binding estimates, including Bottom Line, Not-To-Exceed, and Customized Pricing choices.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #70851 )

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Optional binding estimates

Large truck fleet of its own

Online claims process Cons Doesn't offer storage everywhere

Brokers moves in some areas

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

NAVL offers cost-effective choices for various moves but tends to be pricier for full-service long-distance relocations. Their site suggests a $3,758 average for recent long-distance moves, yet a 1,000-mile move averages around $5,000 according to additional findings. Keep in mind, your specific costs will fluctuate based on your needs.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Corporate services

Packing and unpacking

Loading and unloading

Moving calculators and checklists

How To Select A Moving Company In Tennessee

Set a budget: Determine your moving budget. Opting for container movers is budget-friendly, especially for those on tight budgets. Inventory your belongings: Accurately list your items, especially those needing special handling. Underestimating may lead to extra charges on moving day. Choose a move type: Choose from container-based, DIY, or full-service moves based on your preference. Read reviews: Seek genuine customer feedback, but remember negative reviews might outweigh positive ones. Consider reviews proportionate to the company's volume of moves and check their FMCSA miles traveled data. Compare quotes: Despite the effort of obtaining quotes via walk-throughs, it can save thousands. Compare at least two quotes with yours.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Tennessee

Online quotes are often misleading due to numerous influencing factors. It’s important to get a quote after a virtual or in-person walk-through by a company rep.

Distance affects cost : driver time, fuel, and state-specific licenses.

Items' weight matters alongside volume, impacting the quote.

Specialty services (e.g., piano or art transport) come at extra cost.

Insurance varies , base protection often insufficient; additional coverage increases cost.

Timing affects cost: January cheaper than peak times like June.

How to Prepare for a Move in Tennessee

Plan with a checklist : Organize tasks and timelines using a moving checklist. Movers often provide these, sometimes with app support for each stage.

Sort out documents : Relocating across states? Look into vehicle re-registration and other state-specific requirements.

Design your new space : Label packed boxes by their new locations for seamless unloading. Let movers place items, so you can focus on arranging.

Streamline belongings : Downsize before moving by donating, selling, or minimizing unused items. Consider selling and rebuying instead of moving certain things.

Set aside essentials : Items on the moving truck might be unreachable for weeks. Pack essentials for your car or flight.

Research and expect: Understand your mover's reputation, policies, and delivery reliability. Aim for a binding estimate and assured arrival time if feasible.

Tennessee Moving Company FAQ

Why are Tennessee moving companies so expensive?

Tennessee moving companies can be expensive due to factors like distance, demand, and services. Long-distance moves, high demand during peak seasons, and additional services can contribute to higher costs.

How do I know my Tennessee moving company is reputable?

To verify the reputation of your Tennessee moving company, check their licensing, read reviews, and consult sources like the Better Business Bureau. Look for well-established companies with positive feedback and transparent policies.

What is the cheapest month to move in Tennessee?

January through March are the most affordable times to move to, from, or within Tennessee, thanks to those months being in the school year, plus unpredictable weather.

Learn more

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Tennessee

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in Tennessee