10 Best Moving Companies in Virginia

Finding the best moving companies in Virginia can be difficult, which is why we combed through dozens of companies to determine that the top Virginia mover is JK Moving Services. Yet, nine others topped our list for various qualities that might suit your specific move even better, so read on.

Best Moving Companies in Virginia for 2023

JK Moving Services - Best Overall American Van Lines - Best for Specialty Moves Two Men and a Truck - Best Local Branches Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker U-Pack - Best DIY Mover PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option Mayflower - Best Technology

Compare Top Moving Companies In Virginia

Best Overall: JK Moving Services Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

JK Moving Services approaches packing your belongings for your Virginia move seriously. It trains its staff in a fully furnished two-story house at its headquarters, something that no one on our list does. Be it everyday items or cherished valuables like sculptures, antiques, or wine collections, JK's team ensures your possessions remain as if they were never moved. This attention to detail shows up in their solid Better Business Bureau (BBB) reviews and Google ratings. The company is a licensed mover with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

JK Moving offers financing options through its partnership with Enhancify, allowing for seamless transitions. Pre-approval on their site doesn't impact your credit score. While the company doesn’t perform local moves in every state, it does in Virginia.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: $250

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #1065394 )

Learn More: JK Moving Services Review

Pros and cons

Pros Expertly trained packing crews

0% financing for qualified customers

Expert local mover in Virginia Cons Less competitive pricing

No online quotes

How much does JK Moving Services cost?

According to our research, a 1,000-mile move will come in between $7,000 and $15,000, according to online reviews by real customers.

While the prices are high, JK Moving is kind of like the Apple or BMW of moving companies. You pay more for the experience.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Employee relocation

Commercial moves

Superior packing and unpacking

Affordable financing

Best High-Value Item Mover: American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Since 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) has become a major mover. Their secret? A commitment to quality. They handle the usual stuff but have mastered moving pianos, antiques, and family heirlooms. Their online reputation is solid: an A rating from BBB and 3.44 out of 5 stars. They even received Newsweek and Statista's Best Customer Service Award for movers. It is not flawless, though: some folks gripe about last-minute price jumps and third-party contracted movers. All in all, AVL is a reliable choice for everyday and special moves.

Service Area: 48 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 10-50%

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: American Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Moves antiques, pianos, and other valuables

Storage available

Expert military moves Cons May require a large deposit

Uses third parties for some moves

Not available in AK or HI

How much does American Van Lines cost?

AVL details prices better than most. Here are a few examples from the site. All prices are ballpark, so get a quote from a representative for an accurate price.

Distance One bedroom est. cost Three bedroom est. cost 700 miles $2,880 $5,870 1,300 miles $3,643 $7,739 2,700 miles $5,227 $11,327

Services

Local and interstate moves

International moves

Antique and piano moving

Fine art collections

Disassembly and reassembly of furniture or large valuables

Online tracking

Storage available

Best Local Branches: Two Men And A Truck Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

This company’s name might sound casual, but don't mistake that for a lack of seriousness. It’s a major player in the moving industry, having 9 million moves and 350+ locally-owned franchises spanning nearly every state. Plus, you support local business while enjoying national-level advantages. An impressive 96% of customers are willing to recommend, says the company. Still, quality can vary by location due to individually-owned branches.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier ( Each franchise is separately licensed )

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros 350+ local branch locations

Local and long-distance moving

Crate option for small moves Cons Customer service varies by franchise

Not available in AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

Starting at approximately $150 per hour, local move charges hinge on location and requirements. For long-distance, a 500-mile, one-bedroom move might cost around $2,000, whereas a multi-bedroom relocation spanning 2,000 miles, complete with full-service packing and loading, could approach $20,000. Falling in between, a two-bedroom move covering 1,500 miles tends to range from $10,000 to $15,000.

Services

Full-service long-distance moves

Container moves

Local moving

Packing and loading

Home staging

Most Experienced Broker: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG), a moving broker, take the hassle out of finding the perfect mover. With 25 years of experience, they're the most seasoned broker on our list. Impressive ratings shine on Consumer Affairs, where 80% of 312 reviews boast 4 or 5 stars – a remarkable feat, especially for a broker. IMRG's industry insight as a broker streamlines your mover choice, but as with any broker, you have less control over who you eventually use as your actual service provider.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #3034100 )

Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review

Pros and cons

Pros Negotiates prices

Finds the best mover for your situation

Pre-screens moving companies Cons Not responsible for damage

Could improve its refund policy

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

Use the company's online calculator for an initial estimate. IMRG cautions that these are just rough figures. For a precise quote, reach out to the company directly.

From To Miles 2 Bedroom 4 Bedroom NYC Orlando, FL 1,080 $3,900-$7,000 $8,500+

Services

Full-service packing

Long-distance moving

Car shipping

Storage

Why we chose it

U-Pack stands out as the prime choice for semi-DIY moves. Offering affordability and greater process control compared to full-service alternatives. They provide "ReloCubes®" – containers to load with your items, secured until delivery to your new place. Alternatively, there's a trailer option where you pay only for used space. U-Pack's BBB reviews are a solid 4.05 out of 5 stars on average. If you're up for packing but dislike long hauls, U-Pack is an ideal fit.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: None

Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker ( USDOT #914011 )

Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Easy-to-understand pricing

Don't pay for unused containers

Your things are moved under lock and key Cons No local moves

Does not deliver everywhere

How much does U-Pack cost?

Moving one ReloCube door-to-door costs roughly $2,500, per the company. Each 308 cubic feet cube measures 5’10” x 6’10” x 7’9” inside. About one cube per room is needed. For a 1,700-mile move, U-Pack is significantly cheaper than full-service movers, as their website estimates.

Home Size/Transport Option Cost for a 1,700-mile move One Bedroom/ReloCube $2,300 One Bedroom/Trailer $2,700 Three Bedroom/ReloCube $5,900 Three Bedroom/Trailer $5,300

Services

Partial DIY moves

Container or trailer option

Long-distance and interstate moving

Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Most Flexible Container Mover: PODS Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

PODS stands out as the flexible container mover, giving you a slight edge in specific moves over competitor U-Pack, also on our list. While U-Pack allows three days, with PODS, you can declutter gradually for months before your move. For just a $149 starting storage fee, a container of eight, 12, or 16 feet drops at your doorstep.

Consumer Affairs shows 69% of reviews as 4 or 5 stars. Negative feedback often cites delivery delays and hard-to-reach reps. Still, it's an excellent fit for those who prefer their own pace, whether packing, unpacking, or utilizing handy temporary storage.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: 1-month storage fee

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #1397252 )

Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Take months to load if you need

Lower cost

Driveway storage Cons Not available in AK, MT, ND, WY

Packing service not available

How much does PODS Moving Company cost?

Here are sample costs offered by PODS for a 2-3 bedroom home of up to 1,200 square feet. Remember, prices can fluctuate significantly depending on location, timing, and home size.

From To Miles PODS (1-month storage + transport) Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading) Truck Rental (not including fuel) NYC Los Angeles 2,790 $4,893-$6,524 $4,677-$9,390 $2,182-$3,155 NYC Orlando, FL 1,080 $3,061-$4,400 $3,020-$7,250 $923-$1,424 Los Angeles Phoenix, AZ 370 $2,073-$2,850 $1,830-$5,300 $328-$505

Services

Local and long-distance moving

Temporary driveway storage options

Moving supplies

Packing and loading company referrals

Car shipping

Most Flexible Full-Service Mover: International Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

With commendable customer feedback and personalized moving options, International Van Lines stands as a top pick for long-distance moves. A standout for its comprehensive services, IVL handles local, long-distance, interstate, and global relocations. Their versatility caters to your preferences, offering full-service packing, fragile item handling, storage, furniture assembly, and a cost-effective self-packing choice. IVL doubles as a licensed broker beyond its primary regions. In case of concerns, IVL's 24/7 helpline provides swift assistance, reflected in its responsive approach to complaints, earning a “B” rating with the BBB. While a 25% upfront deposit might deter some, it’s a fairly common deposit amount.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT# 2293832 )

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Refundable deposits in some cases

First month of storage is free

Online tracking

Virtual walk-through quotes Cons Third-party movers used

Cash or check is required for final payment

How much does International Van Lines cost?

Based on IVL’s estimator, relocating a 2-bedroom home 1,100 miles away costs approximately $2,500-$4,500. For a 2,500-mile move of the same size, expect $7,500-$10,000. Local moves are hourly, beginning at $150 per hour, determined by the moving staff count.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Corporate relocations

Custom crating

Storage

Car shipping

Most Predictable Pricing: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) is a hybrid moving broker and licensed carrier, operating in Virginia and nationwide. With over 500 partners across the country, they offer comprehensive moving services for residential and commercial needs with a fleet of over 1,400 drivers who covered 30 million miles in 2021, as noted in their FMCSA profile.

NAVL's binding estimates are what got our attention, sparing you unexpected post-move bills. Begin with an online quote, followed by an accurate estimate from a representative and, if desired, a binding one. As for reputation, the company boasts an A+ rating on the BBB and earned 4 out of 5 stars or better on platforms like U.S. News and MarketWatch.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #70851 )

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Binding estimates available

Large owned fleet

Easy claims process Cons Doesn't offer storage everywhere

Brokers move in some areas

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

NAVL offers cost-effective solutions for various move scenarios, although it tends to be relatively pricier for full-service, long-distance ones. The company's official data states an average cost of $3,758 for long-distance moves in the last year. An in-depth analysis reveals that a 1,000-mile journey could come to $5,000. Those who don’t want surprises at the end can pay an additional fee for a guaranteed price, known as Bottom Line Pricing.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Packing and unpacking

Loading and unloading

Moving calculators and checklists

Best White-Glove Service Option: Bekins Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Bekins Van Lines, established in 1891, is the oldest continuously operating moving company in the U.S. Their enduring commitment to "value and respect for customers" resonates through an impressive 4.6 out of 5 stars on Google Reviews and a consistent record across other platforms.

Customers call staff "professional" and Bekins offers a comprehensive spectrum of services spanning local, long-distance, military, and senior moves. A standout is Bekins' Priority Relocation Service, a white-glove option prioritizing speed and precision. While pricier, it suits those who need the highest level of service, leaving the details to the company.

Whether a frugal local move or a deluxe cross-country transition, Bekins Van Lines is a solid choice.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #2256609 )

Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Optional on-time guarantee

Specialty packing

Full value protection available

Priority service optional Cons Some complaints about damage

No online estimates for local moves

How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?

Our analysis reveals that a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move ranges between $8,500 and $10,500, influenced by services like protection, packing, and loading. The same 500-mile move costs roughly $6,000-$7,000. A 5-bedroom full-service move could exceed $15,000 for 1,500 miles. Bekins stands out for offering ballpark quotes on its site—helpful for initial budgeting—but a binding quote requires an in-home or virtual walk-through quote.

Services

In-state and state-to-state long-distance moves

Local moves

Senior moving

Packing and unpacking

IT equipment moving

Storage

Why we chose it

Mayflower Transit, LLC offers iOS or Android apps for managing checklists, contacts, pickup/dropoff scheduling, and even address utility setup. The company's 24/7 shipment tracking system fosters peace of mind throughout your move.

Regarding reputation, 63% of Consumer Affairs reviews tout 4- or 5-star satisfaction, an impressive score for a moving company. While there are some negative reviews, some complaints are inevitable with an organization of this size, and the A+ BBB rating underscores effective response and resolution.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Online moving portal

Virtual quotes

Binding estimates optional Cons Limited local moves

May use third-party companies

How much does Mayflower Transit cost?

Mayflower's website doesn't readily disclose pricing details, yet our investigation unveiled its affiliation with Unigroup, a logistics conglomerate that owns United Van Lines. Using United’s pricing as a guide, a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom move during summer with a month's notice could range from $6,000 for self-packing to $12,000 for full-service.

Services

Local, long-distance, and international moves

Small moves

Debris pickup and move-out cleaning

PC network and home theatre moving

App-based moving portal

How To Select A Moving Company In Virginia

Plan your budget: Set your move spending limit. For tight budgets, container movers might beat full-service companies.

Inventory check: List regular and specialty items. Underestimating might hike costs at loading time.

Pick your move type: Choose from container, DIY, or full-service moving, based on your preference.

Check reviews: Hunt for genuine feedback. Remember, bad experiences often trigger the most reviews. Weigh them against the mover's scale of operations.

Get quotes: Comparing quotes is time-consuming but can save big. Compare your quote with at least two others for potential savings.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Virginia

Accurate online quotes are often impossible to get due to numerous influencing factors, including:

Distance: The longer the move, the higher the cost.

Item amount: Weighty items, like oak tables, impact pricing.

Specialty services: Piano and art collection moving comes with higher costs.

Insurance: Basic protection is often inadequate; additional coverage is often worth it.

Timing: Moving off-peak months like January is budget-friendly.

How to Prepare for a Move in Virginia

Craft a moving checklist: Jot tasks and timelines. Movers often provide online checklists and app-guided steps.

Update docs: Interstate moves need vehicle re-registration and such. Check new state requirements.

Visualize new space: Label boxes' destination in the new home. Movers place them right, you tidy.

Trim belongings: Donate, sell, reduce pre-move clutter. Rebuy later, sometimes cheaper than moving.

Keep essentials handy: Items in a car or flight. Truck items could be inaccessible weeks.

Know your mover: Study delivery track, policies. Secure binding estimate, confirmed arrival.

Virginia Moving Company FAQ

Why are Virginia moving companies so expensive?

Moving companies in general are expensive, and Virginia is no exception. Optional services could be driving prices up further for you, including moving at peak times like summer and weekends, opting for a full-service move, and transporting heavy household items.

How do I know my Virginia moving company is reputable?

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles regulates the moving industry within the state. Check their website for licensed companies.

What is the cheapest month to move?

You’ll get the best deal from January to March.

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Virginia

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in Virginia