10 Best Moving Companies in Virginia
Finding the best moving companies in Virginia can be difficult, which is why we combed through dozens of companies to determine that the top Virginia mover is JK Moving Services. Yet, nine others topped our list for various qualities that might suit your specific move even better, so read on.
- JK Moving Services - Best Overall
- American Van Lines - Best for Specialty Moves
- Two Men and a Truck - Best Local Branches
- Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker
- U-Pack - Best DIY Mover
- PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover
- International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover
- North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing
- Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option
- Mayflower - Best Technology
Compare Top Moving Companies In Virginia
Why we chose it
JK Moving Services approaches packing your belongings for your Virginia move seriously. It trains its staff in a fully furnished two-story house at its headquarters, something that no one on our list does. Be it everyday items or cherished valuables like sculptures, antiques, or wine collections, JK's team ensures your possessions remain as if they were never moved. This attention to detail shows up in their solid Better Business Bureau (BBB) reviews and Google ratings. The company is a licensed mover with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).
JK Moving offers financing options through its partnership with Enhancify, allowing for seamless transitions. Pre-approval on their site doesn't impact your credit score. While the company doesn’t perform local moves in every state, it does in Virginia.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: $250
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)
Learn More: JK Moving Services Review
Pros and cons
- Expertly trained packing crews
- 0% financing for qualified customers
- Expert local mover in Virginia
- Less competitive pricing
- No online quotes
How much does JK Moving Services cost?
According to our research, a 1,000-mile move will come in between $7,000 and $15,000, according to online reviews by real customers.
While the prices are high, JK Moving is kind of like the Apple or BMW of moving companies. You pay more for the experience.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Employee relocation
- Commercial moves
- Superior packing and unpacking
- Affordable financing
Why we chose it
Since 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) has become a major mover. Their secret? A commitment to quality. They handle the usual stuff but have mastered moving pianos, antiques, and family heirlooms. Their online reputation is solid: an A rating from BBB and 3.44 out of 5 stars. They even received Newsweek and Statista's Best Customer Service Award for movers. It is not flawless, though: some folks gripe about last-minute price jumps and third-party contracted movers. All in all, AVL is a reliable choice for everyday and special moves.
- Service Area: 48 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 10-50%
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: American Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Moves antiques, pianos, and other valuables
- Storage available
- Expert military moves
- May require a large deposit
- Uses third parties for some moves
- Not available in AK or HI
How much does American Van Lines cost?
AVL details prices better than most. Here are a few examples from the site. All prices are ballpark, so get a quote from a representative for an accurate price.
|Distance
|One bedroom est. cost
|Three bedroom est. cost
|700 miles
|$2,880
|$5,870
|1,300 miles
|$3,643
|$7,739
|2,700 miles
|$5,227
|$11,327
Services
- Local and interstate moves
- International moves
- Antique and piano moving
- Fine art collections
- Disassembly and reassembly of furniture or large valuables
- Online tracking
- Storage available
Why we chose it
This company’s name might sound casual, but don't mistake that for a lack of seriousness. It’s a major player in the moving industry, having 9 million moves and 350+ locally-owned franchises spanning nearly every state. Plus, you support local business while enjoying national-level advantages. An impressive 96% of customers are willing to recommend, says the company. Still, quality can vary by location due to individually-owned branches.
- Service Area: 47 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)
Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- 350+ local branch locations
- Local and long-distance moving
- Crate option for small moves
- Customer service varies by franchise
- Not available in AK, HI, WV
How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?
Starting at approximately $150 per hour, local move charges hinge on location and requirements. For long-distance, a 500-mile, one-bedroom move might cost around $2,000, whereas a multi-bedroom relocation spanning 2,000 miles, complete with full-service packing and loading, could approach $20,000. Falling in between, a two-bedroom move covering 1,500 miles tends to range from $10,000 to $15,000.
Services
- Full-service long-distance moves
- Container moves
- Local moving
- Packing and loading
- Home staging
Why we chose it
Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG), a moving broker, take the hassle out of finding the perfect mover. With 25 years of experience, they're the most seasoned broker on our list. Impressive ratings shine on Consumer Affairs, where 80% of 312 reviews boast 4 or 5 stars – a remarkable feat, especially for a broker. IMRG's industry insight as a broker streamlines your mover choice, but as with any broker, you have less control over who you eventually use as your actual service provider.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)
Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review
Pros and cons
- Negotiates prices
- Finds the best mover for your situation
- Pre-screens moving companies
- Not responsible for damage
- Could improve its refund policy
How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?
Use the company's online calculator for an initial estimate. IMRG cautions that these are just rough figures. For a precise quote, reach out to the company directly.
|From
|To
|Miles
|2 Bedroom
|4 Bedroom
|NYC
|Orlando, FL
|1,080
|$3,900-$7,000
|$8,500+
Services
- Full-service packing
- Long-distance moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
Why we chose it
U-Pack stands out as the prime choice for semi-DIY moves. Offering affordability and greater process control compared to full-service alternatives. They provide "ReloCubes®" – containers to load with your items, secured until delivery to your new place. Alternatively, there's a trailer option where you pay only for used space. U-Pack's BBB reviews are a solid 4.05 out of 5 stars on average. If you're up for packing but dislike long hauls, U-Pack is an ideal fit.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)
Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Easy-to-understand pricing
- Don't pay for unused containers
- Your things are moved under lock and key
- No local moves
- Does not deliver everywhere
How much does U-Pack cost?
Moving one ReloCube door-to-door costs roughly $2,500, per the company. Each 308 cubic feet cube measures 5’10” x 6’10” x 7’9” inside. About one cube per room is needed. For a 1,700-mile move, U-Pack is significantly cheaper than full-service movers, as their website estimates.
|Home Size/Transport Option
|Cost for a 1,700-mile move
|One Bedroom/ReloCube
|$2,300
|One Bedroom/Trailer
|$2,700
|Three Bedroom/ReloCube
|$5,900
|Three Bedroom/Trailer
|$5,300
Services
- Partial DIY moves
- Container or trailer option
- Long-distance and interstate moving
- Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals
Why we chose it
PODS stands out as the flexible container mover, giving you a slight edge in specific moves over competitor U-Pack, also on our list. While U-Pack allows three days, with PODS, you can declutter gradually for months before your move. For just a $149 starting storage fee, a container of eight, 12, or 16 feet drops at your doorstep.
Consumer Affairs shows 69% of reviews as 4 or 5 stars. Negative feedback often cites delivery delays and hard-to-reach reps. Still, it's an excellent fit for those who prefer their own pace, whether packing, unpacking, or utilizing handy temporary storage.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: 1-month storage fee
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #1397252)
Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Take months to load if you need
- Lower cost
- Driveway storage
- Not available in AK, MT, ND, WY
- Packing service not available
How much does PODS Moving Company cost?
Here are sample costs offered by PODS for a 2-3 bedroom home of up to 1,200 square feet. Remember, prices can fluctuate significantly depending on location, timing, and home size.
|From
|To
|Miles
|PODS (1-month storage + transport)
|Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading)
|Truck Rental (not including fuel)
|NYC
|Los Angeles
|2,790
|$4,893-$6,524
|$4,677-$9,390
|$2,182-$3,155
|NYC
|Orlando, FL
|1,080
|$3,061-$4,400
|$3,020-$7,250
|$923-$1,424
|Los Angeles
|Phoenix, AZ
|370
|$2,073-$2,850
|$1,830-$5,300
|$328-$505
Services
- Local and long-distance moving
- Temporary driveway storage options
- Moving supplies
- Packing and loading company referrals
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
With commendable customer feedback and personalized moving options, International Van Lines stands as a top pick for long-distance moves. A standout for its comprehensive services, IVL handles local, long-distance, interstate, and global relocations. Their versatility caters to your preferences, offering full-service packing, fragile item handling, storage, furniture assembly, and a cost-effective self-packing choice. IVL doubles as a licensed broker beyond its primary regions. In case of concerns, IVL's 24/7 helpline provides swift assistance, reflected in its responsive approach to complaints, earning a “B” rating with the BBB. While a 25% upfront deposit might deter some, it’s a fairly common deposit amount.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 25%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)
Learn More: International Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Refundable deposits in some cases
- First month of storage is free
- Online tracking
- Virtual walk-through quotes
- Third-party movers used
- Cash or check is required for final payment
How much does International Van Lines cost?
Based on IVL’s estimator, relocating a 2-bedroom home 1,100 miles away costs approximately $2,500-$4,500. For a 2,500-mile move of the same size, expect $7,500-$10,000. Local moves are hourly, beginning at $150 per hour, determined by the moving staff count.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- International moves
- Corporate relocations
- Custom crating
- Storage
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
North American Van Lines (NAVL) is a hybrid moving broker and licensed carrier, operating in Virginia and nationwide. With over 500 partners across the country, they offer comprehensive moving services for residential and commercial needs with a fleet of over 1,400 drivers who covered 30 million miles in 2021, as noted in their FMCSA profile.
NAVL's binding estimates are what got our attention, sparing you unexpected post-move bills. Begin with an online quote, followed by an accurate estimate from a representative and, if desired, a binding one. As for reputation, the company boasts an A+ rating on the BBB and earned 4 out of 5 stars or better on platforms like U.S. News and MarketWatch.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Up to 50%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)
Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Binding estimates available
- Large owned fleet
- Easy claims process
- Doesn't offer storage everywhere
- Brokers move in some areas
How much does North American Van Lines cost?
NAVL offers cost-effective solutions for various move scenarios, although it tends to be relatively pricier for full-service, long-distance ones. The company's official data states an average cost of $3,758 for long-distance moves in the last year. An in-depth analysis reveals that a 1,000-mile journey could come to $5,000. Those who don’t want surprises at the end can pay an additional fee for a guaranteed price, known as Bottom Line Pricing.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Packing and unpacking
- Loading and unloading
- Moving calculators and checklists
Why we chose it
Bekins Van Lines, established in 1891, is the oldest continuously operating moving company in the U.S. Their enduring commitment to "value and respect for customers" resonates through an impressive 4.6 out of 5 stars on Google Reviews and a consistent record across other platforms.
Customers call staff "professional" and Bekins offers a comprehensive spectrum of services spanning local, long-distance, military, and senior moves. A standout is Bekins' Priority Relocation Service, a white-glove option prioritizing speed and precision. While pricier, it suits those who need the highest level of service, leaving the details to the company.
Whether a frugal local move or a deluxe cross-country transition, Bekins Van Lines is a solid choice.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)
Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Optional on-time guarantee
- Specialty packing
- Full value protection available
- Priority service optional
- Some complaints about damage
- No online estimates for local moves
How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?
Our analysis reveals that a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move ranges between $8,500 and $10,500, influenced by services like protection, packing, and loading. The same 500-mile move costs roughly $6,000-$7,000. A 5-bedroom full-service move could exceed $15,000 for 1,500 miles. Bekins stands out for offering ballpark quotes on its site—helpful for initial budgeting—but a binding quote requires an in-home or virtual walk-through quote.
Services
- In-state and state-to-state long-distance moves
- Local moves
- Senior moving
- Packing and unpacking
- IT equipment moving
- Storage
Why we chose it
Mayflower Transit, LLC offers iOS or Android apps for managing checklists, contacts, pickup/dropoff scheduling, and even address utility setup. The company's 24/7 shipment tracking system fosters peace of mind throughout your move.
Regarding reputation, 63% of Consumer Affairs reviews tout 4- or 5-star satisfaction, an impressive score for a moving company. While there are some negative reviews, some complaints are inevitable with an organization of this size, and the A+ BBB rating underscores effective response and resolution.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: None
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Online moving portal
- Virtual quotes
- Binding estimates optional
- Limited local moves
- May use third-party companies
How much does Mayflower Transit cost?
Mayflower's website doesn't readily disclose pricing details, yet our investigation unveiled its affiliation with Unigroup, a logistics conglomerate that owns United Van Lines. Using United’s pricing as a guide, a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom move during summer with a month's notice could range from $6,000 for self-packing to $12,000 for full-service.
Services
- Local, long-distance, and international moves
- Small moves
- Debris pickup and move-out cleaning
- PC network and home theatre moving
- App-based moving portal
How To Select A Moving Company In Virginia
Plan your budget: Set your move spending limit. For tight budgets, container movers might beat full-service companies.
Inventory check: List regular and specialty items. Underestimating might hike costs at loading time.
Pick your move type: Choose from container, DIY, or full-service moving, based on your preference.
Check reviews: Hunt for genuine feedback. Remember, bad experiences often trigger the most reviews. Weigh them against the mover's scale of operations.
Get quotes: Comparing quotes is time-consuming but can save big. Compare your quote with at least two others for potential savings.
Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Virginia
Accurate online quotes are often impossible to get due to numerous influencing factors, including:
Distance: The longer the move, the higher the cost.
Item amount: Weighty items, like oak tables, impact pricing.
Specialty services: Piano and art collection moving comes with higher costs.
Insurance: Basic protection is often inadequate; additional coverage is often worth it.
Timing: Moving off-peak months like January is budget-friendly.
How to Prepare for a Move in Virginia
Craft a moving checklist: Jot tasks and timelines. Movers often provide online checklists and app-guided steps.
Update docs: Interstate moves need vehicle re-registration and such. Check new state requirements.
Visualize new space: Label boxes' destination in the new home. Movers place them right, you tidy.
Trim belongings: Donate, sell, reduce pre-move clutter. Rebuy later, sometimes cheaper than moving.
Keep essentials handy: Items in a car or flight. Truck items could be inaccessible weeks.
Know your mover: Study delivery track, policies. Secure binding estimate, confirmed arrival.
Virginia Moving Company FAQ
Why are Virginia moving companies so expensive?
Moving companies in general are expensive, and Virginia is no exception. Optional services could be driving prices up further for you, including moving at peak times like summer and weekends, opting for a full-service move, and transporting heavy household items.
How do I know my Virginia moving company is reputable?
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles regulates the moving industry within the state. Check their website for licensed companies.
What is the cheapest month to move?
You’ll get the best deal from January to March.
Learn more
How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Virginia
At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.
In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:
- Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.
- Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.
- Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.
- Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.
- Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.
Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in Virginia
