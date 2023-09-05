10 Best Moving Companies in Washington State

Finding the best moving companies in Washington State can be a challenge, so we’ve researched dozens of companies to determine that the top Washington mover is Bekins Van Lines. Keep reading for more details on this and other movers in the Evergreen State.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner GET AN ESTIMATE $400 discount for interstate moves

Specialized in long-distance moving services in the continental US*

30 days of free storage with free re-delivery

10% early reservation discounts (30 days advance notice)

Discounts available for AARP, AAA, military and students *excluding Alaska and Hawaii Our Partner GET AN ESTIMATE $500 Off + $200 discount for military & first responder

Storage available & 24/7 customer service

Specialize in moving antiques, grandfather clocks and pianos

Proud donor to the Wounded Warrior Project Our Partner GET AN ESTIMATE $500 Discount for all Consumers Advocate readers

24/7 customer service available throughout your entire move

Free storage available upon request

Veteran and family owned and operated

Auto relocation services available

Best Moving Companies in Washington State for 2023

Bekins Van Lines - Best Overall North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing Mayflower - Best Technology Two Men and a Truck - Best Local Branches U-Pack - Best DIY Mover PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover United Van Lines - Best Full-Value Protection Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker

Compare Top Moving Companies In Washington State

Best Overall: Bekins Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Established in 1891, Bekins Van Lines holds the title of the oldest operational moving company in the U.S. and the best Washington mover. With a dozen locations in the Evergreen State, you’re likely to find a branch near you.

The company has an impressive 4.6- out of 5-star rating on Google Reviews and consistent performance on other review platforms. Customers highlight the careful handling of belongings and competitive pricing. The company offers local, long-distance, military, and senior moves, even accommodating large, delicate items like pianos, art collections, and family heirlooms. Its Priority Relocation Service stands out for its meticulous, rapid door-to-door moving approach. While everyday services have minor drawbacks, according to some reviews, rare reports of damage mean you should consider full-value protection. For both budget-friendly local moves and high-end cross-country relocations, Bekins Van Lines stands as a reliable option.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #2256609 )

Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros On-time guarantee

Specialty packing

Full-replacement value protection available

Optional priority service moving Cons Some complaints about damage

No online estimates for local moves

How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?

Research indicates that a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move ranges from $8,500 to $10,500, varying with added services like property protection, packing, and loading. A 500-mile move costs approximately $6,000-$7,000. Prices span from $3,500 for basic 1-bedroom moves to over $15,000 for comprehensive 5-bedroom moves over 1,500 miles.

Services

In-state and state-to-state long-distance moves

Local moves

Senior moving

Packing, unpacking, loading, and unloading

IT equipment moving

Storage

Most Predictable Pricing: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as a dual moving broker and licensed carrier, accessible nationwide. Collaborating with over 500 partners across the nation, NAVL extends moving services for both residential and commercial transitions. Notably, the company employs over 1,400 in-house drivers, covering a distance of more than 30 million miles in 2021, as per their Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) profile.

Beyond its extensive reach and expertise, NAVL stands out for its advantageous binding estimate choices, sparing clients from unexpected post-move costs. The three estimate options are:

Bottom Line Pricing: Assured binding estimate with a fixed price. Not-To-Exceed Pricing: Potential for a lower but never higher final cost. Customized Pricing: Combining a binding estimate with flexible service add-ons.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #70851 )

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Binding quotes

Employed staff

Easy claims process Cons Doesn't offer storage everywhere

Brokers moves in some areas

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

NAVL emerges as a budget-friendly choice for various moves, but leans pricier for comprehensive long-distance ones. Their website cites a $3,758 average for long-distance moves over the past 12 months, though deeper investigation reveals about $5,000 for a 1,000-mile move. Costs will significantly differ based on multiple influencing factors. Those who don’t want surprises at the end can pay more for what’s known as Bottom Line Pricing.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Corporate services

Packing and unpacking

Loading and unloading

Moving calculators and checklists

Why we chose it

Mayflower Transit, LLC stands out for its top-tier digital tools facilitating seamless moves. Available on iOS and Android platforms, their apps streamline organizing tasks, from checklists and moving contacts to scheduling pickups, drop-offs, and utility setup at your new location. Their online shipment tracking ensures around-the-clock oversight, enhancing your move.

In terms of reputation, Consumer Affairs reveals 63% of reviews garnering 4 to 5 stars, and only 12% receiving 1 star. Though a few grievances involve third-party services leading to damage or delays, the company's A+ BBB rating underscores its effective complaint handling for an enterprise of its scale.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Online moving portal

GPS tracking

Binding quotes Cons Limited local moves

Uses third-party companies

How much does Mayflower Transit cost?

Mayflower's website lacks transparency in terms of pricing, yet research uncovers its ownership by Unigroup, which also possesses United Van Lines. United's more transparent pricing provides insight into potential Mayflower costs. Following this rationale, a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom move in summer, with a month's notice, might range from $6,000 for self-packing to $12,000 for full-service packing.

Services

Local, long-distance, and international moves

Interstate moves

Small moves

Debris pickup

Home theatre moving

App-based moving portal

Best Local Branches: Two Men And A Truck Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

With its whimsical name and hand-drawn logo, Two Men and a Truck exudes an informal charm. Yet, don't underestimate their dedication to moving. Ranking among the nation's largest movers, they've executed 9 million moves with over 350 independently owned franchises across nearly every state, including three in Washington. A distinctive feature is their combination of national reach and local presence. You support a small business while enjoying the benefits of a bigger mover. The company offers flexible options: Value Flex for smaller budgets and Expedited for comprehensive service. Though variations exist between independently run locations, seeking Two Men And A Truck combines national might with local flair.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier ( Each franchise is separately licensed )

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros 350+ local branch locations

Expert local mover

Container moving option Cons Customer service varies by franchise

Not available for moves to/from AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

Local move fees start at approximately $150 per hour. Long-distance moves of about 500 miles for a one-bedroom home might cost about $2,000, while a 2,000-mile, multi-bedroom relocation with full-service packing could approach $20,000. In between, a 1,500-mile, two-bedroom move ranges between $10,000 and $15,000.

Services

Full-service long-distance moves

Container moves available

Local moves

Packing and loading

Moving supplies

Home staging

Why we chose it

U-Pack emerges as the top choice for semi-DIY moves, offering both cost-effectiveness and enhanced control. Their method involves "ReloCubes®," containers you pack and secure until delivery to your new location. Alternatively, a trailer option is available, with charges based solely on usage. Positive BBB reviews averaging 4.05 out of 5 stars reflect the company's credibility. If you're inclined toward self-packing and loading but not long-distance driving, U-Pack presents an appealing solution to consider.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: None

Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker ( USDOT #914011 )

Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Easy-to-understand pricing

Pay per cube or trailer linear foot

No one has access to your items during shipment Cons No local Washington moves

Does not deliver to all areas

How much does U-Pack cost?

U-Pack states a door-to-door ReloCube move costs about $2,500 each. Each ReloCube spans 308 cubic feet, or enough for about one room. For a 1,700-mile relocation, U-Pack offers cost-effective rates, making it notably more affordable than full-service movers.

Home Size/Transport Option Cost for a 1,700-mile move One Bedroom/ReloCube $2,300 One Bedroom/Trailer $2,700 Three Bedroom/ReloCube $5,900 Three Bedroom/Trailer $5,300

Services

Partial DIY moves

Container or trailer option

Long-distance and interstate moving

Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Most Flexible Container Mover: PODS Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

PODS holds a slight edge over its competitor U-Pack, due to its exceptional flexibility. The standout feature is the liberty to store belongings in your driveway for any duration. Unlike U-Pack's three-day packing window, PODS allows gradual decluttering over months before moving. With a starting storage fee of $149, choose an 8, 12, or 16-foot container placed in your driveway. Schedule pick-up and drop-off when prepared. PODS facilitates unhurried home de-cluttering for selling or moving, offering straightforward pricing based on container size, duration, and distance. It's also useful during non-moving periods like home remodeling.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: 1-month storage fee

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #1397252 )

Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Take as long as needed load

Lower cost than full-service movers

Driveway storage Cons Not available in AK, MT, ND, WY

Packing service not available

How much does PODS Moving Company cost?

Here are sample prices from PODS for a 2-3 bedroom, up to 1,200 square feet home. Keep in mind, costs can significantly differ based on location, timing, and home size.

From To Miles PODS (1-month storage + transport) Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading) Truck Rental (not including fuel) NYC Los Angeles 2,790 $4,893-$6,524 $4,677-$9,390 $2,182-$3,155 NYC Orlando, FL 1,080 $3,061-$4,400 $3,020-$7,250 $923-$1,424 Los Angeles Phoenix, AZ 370 $2,073-$2,850 $1,830-$5,300 $328-$505

Services

Local and long-distance moving

Temporary driveway storage options

Moving supplies

Packing and loading company referrals

Car shipping

Most Flexible Full-Service Mover: International Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

International Van Lines stands out as a preferred long-distance moving choice, backed by strong customer feedback and tailored moving options. Their versatility encompasses local, long-distance, interstate, and international moves, providing a spectrum of services: full-service packing, delicate item transport, storage, furniture handling, and cost-effective self-packing. IVL is licensed for interstate moving by the FMCSA, serving as a broker beyond its core regions. The company maintains regional offices across several states, facilitating quotes via phone or their virtual walk-through process. With 24/7 support, they hold a B rating from the BBB, addressing complaints efficiently. Renowned and often ranked among top movers nationwide, IVL is a reputable choice.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT# 2293832 )

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros GPS tracking

Refundable deposits 48 hours before the move

First month of storage is free Cons Uses third-party movers outside its core areas

Cash or check is required for final payment

How much does International Van Lines cost?

IVL's estimator suggests $2,500-$4,500 for an 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom move, while a 2,500-mile move costs $7,500-$10,000. Local moves vary hourly based on staff count, beginning at $150 per hour.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Custom packing

Storage available

Auto shipping

Best Full-Value Protection: United Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

United Van Lines (UVL) stands out with exceptional protection measures. While typical coverage is $0.60 per pound, UVL offers $6 per pound as standard. For instance, a 100-pound table would be compensated at $600 versus $60 elsewhere. You can also declare valuable items, like jewelry or electronics, for individual-item coverage. Despite these strengths, the company faces concerns over third-party contractors, a common industry practice, prompting calls for better vetting. Despite rare complaints, UVL's A+ BBB rating and 100 million annual miles demonstrate its reliability, albeit at a higher cost due to its comprehensive protection.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT #77949 )

Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Superior property protection

Online tracking

Online claims Cons Needs to better vet third-party contractors

Mixed customer ratings

How much does United Van Lines cost?

United Van Lines' prices range from $6,000 to self-pack and up to $12,000 for full-service packing on a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move with a month's summer notice. Online estimates are unavailable; an online form submission prompts a call from a representative.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International

Auto shipping

Storage

Military moves

Packing and unpacking

Most Transparent Broker: Moving APT Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Moving APT functions as the LendingTree equivalent in the moving realm, linking you to suitable moving companies. It boasts a 4.3/5 Google Reviews average from 367 reviews and a BBB rating of “B”, with just 14 complaints in the last year. It exclusively engages FMCSA-licensed carriers, ensuring transparency and partnerships with firms like Allied Van Lines, United Van Lines, PODS, and North American Van Lines. While the benefits of a moving broker include expert company selection, you have limited control over carrier choice. If problems arise, Moving APT prioritizes consumer assistance with round-the-clock support.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: Yes, amount varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #2247863 )

Learn More: Moving APT Review

Pros and cons

Pros Shops carriers for you

Wider range of services compared to a carrier

Price matching

Instant online estimates Cons Broker, not a carrier

Not responsible for damage/loss

May receive too many calls

How much does Moving APT cost?

Like all movers, prices fluctuate based on weight, bedrooms, and extra insurance. Nevertheless, Moving APT is transparent, offering ballpark estimates on its website. Here's a cost table they provide for their moving services:

Distance 1 Bedrooms 2-3 Bedrooms 4-5 Bedrooms 250 $1,200-$2,300 $1,600-$3950 $2,050-$5,200 1,000 $1,600-$2,950 $2,300-$7,950 $5,900-$8,100 2,500 $1,900-$3,950 $3,800-$9,400 $9,100-$18,500+

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Furniture moving

Car shipping

Storage

Most Experienced Broker: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG), a proficient moving broker, alleviates the mover-selection process by finding the best fit for you. With an impressive 25 years in the industry, it's the most seasoned broker on our list. Consumer Affairs highlights 80% of 312 reviews as 4 or 5 stars, an exceptional rating for any mover, even more so for a broker. A satisfied customer, Amy from Georgia, praised the swift handling of her substantial belongings. IMRG's expertise aids those unsure about optimal moving companies. Yet, be prepared for commitment, as IMRG enforces a strict 72-hour booking cancellation policy.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #3034100 )

Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review

Pros and cons

Pros Negotiates prices on your behalf

Finds the best mover for you

Pre-screens moving companies Cons Not ultimately responsible for damage

Could improve its refund policy

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

While you can initiate a quote via IMRG’s online calculator, you must call the company for an accurate quote.

From To Miles 2 Bedroom 4 Bedroom NYC Orlando, FL 1,080 $3,900-$7,000 $8,500+

Services

Full-service packing

Long-distance moving

Car shipping

Storage

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Your move should be easy and stress-free, no matter the distance or size. Receive a custom quote from a Moving Company today that's designed to meet your needs and budget by clicking below. Get an Estimate

How To Select A Moving Company In Washington State

Set a budget: Determine your moving budget. Tight finances might steer you toward container movers rather than full-service options.

Assess belongings: Catalog your possessions accurately, especially those needing special handling. Concealing additional items or weight might lead to unexpected expenses.

Pick a move type: Options include container-based, DIY, or full-service moves. Tailor your choice to your preferences and needs.

Read reviews: Seek candid feedback from previous clients. Remember, negative experiences often prompt reviews. Check complaint ratios compared to the company's workload, and evaluate their scale by mileage on FMCSA.

Compare quotes: While collecting moving quotes can be time-consuming due to required walk-throughs, contrasting multiple estimates could yield substantial savings.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Washington State

Online quotes are usually not available with most companies due to numerous variables, such as:

Distance : Longer moves mean higher costs for fuel, time, etc.

Amount of items : Volume and weight impact the quote.

Specialty services : Piano, art, or wine transport are costly.

Insurance : Basic protection is inadequate; extra coverage is pricier but advised.

Timing: Non-peak months, like January, yield more budget-friendly rates.

How to Prepare for a Move in Washington State

Stay organized : Craft a personal moving checklist with timelines. Utilize online checklists and apps for step-by-step guidance.

Update documents : Moving to a new state? Research vehicle re-registration and state-specific tasks.

Plan your new space : Label boxes for destination rooms, easing unpacking for both you and movers.

Declutter thoughtfully : Donate, sell, and downsize to cut moving costs. Consider rebuying certain items at your new location.

Keep essentials close : Keep vital items with you during the move to ensure immediate access.

Research your mover: Understand policies, delivery history, and costs. Opt for binding estimates and assured arrival times when possible.

Washington State Moving Company FAQ

Why are Washington State moving companies so expensive?

Washington State's expensive moving costs could stem from factors like distance, high demand, and cost of living. The state's overall cost of living might impact service rates.

How do I know my Washington State moving company is reputable?

Ensure the moving company in Washington State is reputable by checking for licenses, certifications, and affiliations with reputable organizations like the Better Business Bureau (BBB). For in-state movers, check the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission website.

What is the cheapest month to move?

Typically, the cheapest months to move are January through March. During this period, moving companies experience lower demand, resulting in potentially lower prices.

Learn more

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Washington State

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in Washington State