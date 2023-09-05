10 Best Moving Companies in Washington State
Finding the best moving companies in Washington State can be a challenge, so we’ve researched dozens of companies to determine that the top Washington mover is Bekins Van Lines. Keep reading for more details on this and other movers in the Evergreen State.
Best Moving Companies in Washington State for 2023
- Bekins Van Lines - Best Overall
- North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing
- Mayflower - Best Technology
- Two Men and a Truck - Best Local Branches
- U-Pack - Best DIY Mover
- PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover
- International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover
- United Van Lines - Best Full-Value Protection
- Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker
- Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker
Why we chose it
Established in 1891, Bekins Van Lines holds the title of the oldest operational moving company in the U.S. and the best Washington mover. With a dozen locations in the Evergreen State, you’re likely to find a branch near you.
The company has an impressive 4.6- out of 5-star rating on Google Reviews and consistent performance on other review platforms. Customers highlight the careful handling of belongings and competitive pricing. The company offers local, long-distance, military, and senior moves, even accommodating large, delicate items like pianos, art collections, and family heirlooms. Its Priority Relocation Service stands out for its meticulous, rapid door-to-door moving approach. While everyday services have minor drawbacks, according to some reviews, rare reports of damage mean you should consider full-value protection. For both budget-friendly local moves and high-end cross-country relocations, Bekins Van Lines stands as a reliable option.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)
Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- On-time guarantee
- Specialty packing
- Full-replacement value protection available
- Optional priority service moving
- Some complaints about damage
- No online estimates for local moves
How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?
Research indicates that a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move ranges from $8,500 to $10,500, varying with added services like property protection, packing, and loading. A 500-mile move costs approximately $6,000-$7,000. Prices span from $3,500 for basic 1-bedroom moves to over $15,000 for comprehensive 5-bedroom moves over 1,500 miles.
Services
- In-state and state-to-state long-distance moves
- Local moves
- Senior moving
- Packing, unpacking, loading, and unloading
- IT equipment moving
- Storage
Why we chose it
North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as a dual moving broker and licensed carrier, accessible nationwide. Collaborating with over 500 partners across the nation, NAVL extends moving services for both residential and commercial transitions. Notably, the company employs over 1,400 in-house drivers, covering a distance of more than 30 million miles in 2021, as per their Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) profile.
Beyond its extensive reach and expertise, NAVL stands out for its advantageous binding estimate choices, sparing clients from unexpected post-move costs. The three estimate options are:
- Bottom Line Pricing: Assured binding estimate with a fixed price.
- Not-To-Exceed Pricing: Potential for a lower but never higher final cost.
- Customized Pricing: Combining a binding estimate with flexible service add-ons.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Up to 50%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)
Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Binding quotes
- Employed staff
- Easy claims process
- Doesn't offer storage everywhere
- Brokers moves in some areas
How much does North American Van Lines cost?
NAVL emerges as a budget-friendly choice for various moves, but leans pricier for comprehensive long-distance ones. Their website cites a $3,758 average for long-distance moves over the past 12 months, though deeper investigation reveals about $5,000 for a 1,000-mile move. Costs will significantly differ based on multiple influencing factors. Those who don’t want surprises at the end can pay more for what’s known as Bottom Line Pricing.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Corporate services
- Packing and unpacking
- Loading and unloading
- Moving calculators and checklists
Why we chose it
Mayflower Transit, LLC stands out for its top-tier digital tools facilitating seamless moves. Available on iOS and Android platforms, their apps streamline organizing tasks, from checklists and moving contacts to scheduling pickups, drop-offs, and utility setup at your new location. Their online shipment tracking ensures around-the-clock oversight, enhancing your move.
In terms of reputation, Consumer Affairs reveals 63% of reviews garnering 4 to 5 stars, and only 12% receiving 1 star. Though a few grievances involve third-party services leading to damage or delays, the company's A+ BBB rating underscores its effective complaint handling for an enterprise of its scale.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: None
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Online moving portal
- GPS tracking
- Binding quotes
- Limited local moves
- Uses third-party companies
How much does Mayflower Transit cost?
Mayflower's website lacks transparency in terms of pricing, yet research uncovers its ownership by Unigroup, which also possesses United Van Lines. United's more transparent pricing provides insight into potential Mayflower costs. Following this rationale, a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom move in summer, with a month's notice, might range from $6,000 for self-packing to $12,000 for full-service packing.
Services
- Local, long-distance, and international moves
- Interstate moves
- Small moves
- Debris pickup
- Home theatre moving
- App-based moving portal
Why we chose it
With its whimsical name and hand-drawn logo, Two Men and a Truck exudes an informal charm. Yet, don't underestimate their dedication to moving. Ranking among the nation's largest movers, they've executed 9 million moves with over 350 independently owned franchises across nearly every state, including three in Washington. A distinctive feature is their combination of national reach and local presence. You support a small business while enjoying the benefits of a bigger mover. The company offers flexible options: Value Flex for smaller budgets and Expedited for comprehensive service. Though variations exist between independently run locations, seeking Two Men And A Truck combines national might with local flair.
- Service Area: 47 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)
Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- 350+ local branch locations
- Expert local mover
- Container moving option
- Customer service varies by franchise
- Not available for moves to/from AK, HI, WV
How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?
Local move fees start at approximately $150 per hour. Long-distance moves of about 500 miles for a one-bedroom home might cost about $2,000, while a 2,000-mile, multi-bedroom relocation with full-service packing could approach $20,000. In between, a 1,500-mile, two-bedroom move ranges between $10,000 and $15,000.
Services
- Full-service long-distance moves
- Container moves available
- Local moves
- Packing and loading
- Moving supplies
- Home staging
Why we chose it
U-Pack emerges as the top choice for semi-DIY moves, offering both cost-effectiveness and enhanced control. Their method involves "ReloCubes®," containers you pack and secure until delivery to your new location. Alternatively, a trailer option is available, with charges based solely on usage. Positive BBB reviews averaging 4.05 out of 5 stars reflect the company's credibility. If you're inclined toward self-packing and loading but not long-distance driving, U-Pack presents an appealing solution to consider.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)
Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Easy-to-understand pricing
- Pay per cube or trailer linear foot
- No one has access to your items during shipment
- No local Washington moves
- Does not deliver to all areas
How much does U-Pack cost?
U-Pack states a door-to-door ReloCube move costs about $2,500 each. Each ReloCube spans 308 cubic feet, or enough for about one room. For a 1,700-mile relocation, U-Pack offers cost-effective rates, making it notably more affordable than full-service movers.
|Home Size/Transport Option
|Cost for a 1,700-mile move
|One Bedroom/ReloCube
|$2,300
|One Bedroom/Trailer
|$2,700
|Three Bedroom/ReloCube
|$5,900
|Three Bedroom/Trailer
|$5,300
Services
- Partial DIY moves
- Container or trailer option
- Long-distance and interstate moving
- Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals
Why we chose it
PODS holds a slight edge over its competitor U-Pack, due to its exceptional flexibility. The standout feature is the liberty to store belongings in your driveway for any duration. Unlike U-Pack's three-day packing window, PODS allows gradual decluttering over months before moving. With a starting storage fee of $149, choose an 8, 12, or 16-foot container placed in your driveway. Schedule pick-up and drop-off when prepared. PODS facilitates unhurried home de-cluttering for selling or moving, offering straightforward pricing based on container size, duration, and distance. It's also useful during non-moving periods like home remodeling.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: 1-month storage fee
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #1397252)
Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Take as long as needed load
- Lower cost than full-service movers
- Driveway storage
- Not available in AK, MT, ND, WY
- Packing service not available
How much does PODS Moving Company cost?
Here are sample prices from PODS for a 2-3 bedroom, up to 1,200 square feet home. Keep in mind, costs can significantly differ based on location, timing, and home size.
|From
|To
|Miles
|PODS (1-month storage + transport)
|Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading)
|Truck Rental (not including fuel)
|NYC
|Los Angeles
|2,790
|$4,893-$6,524
|$4,677-$9,390
|$2,182-$3,155
|NYC
|Orlando, FL
|1,080
|$3,061-$4,400
|$3,020-$7,250
|$923-$1,424
|Los Angeles
|Phoenix, AZ
|370
|$2,073-$2,850
|$1,830-$5,300
|$328-$505
Services
- Local and long-distance moving
- Temporary driveway storage options
- Moving supplies
- Packing and loading company referrals
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
International Van Lines stands out as a preferred long-distance moving choice, backed by strong customer feedback and tailored moving options. Their versatility encompasses local, long-distance, interstate, and international moves, providing a spectrum of services: full-service packing, delicate item transport, storage, furniture handling, and cost-effective self-packing. IVL is licensed for interstate moving by the FMCSA, serving as a broker beyond its core regions. The company maintains regional offices across several states, facilitating quotes via phone or their virtual walk-through process. With 24/7 support, they hold a B rating from the BBB, addressing complaints efficiently. Renowned and often ranked among top movers nationwide, IVL is a reputable choice.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 25%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)
Learn More: International Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- GPS tracking
- Refundable deposits 48 hours before the move
- First month of storage is free
- Uses third-party movers outside its core areas
- Cash or check is required for final payment
How much does International Van Lines cost?
IVL's estimator suggests $2,500-$4,500 for an 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom move, while a 2,500-mile move costs $7,500-$10,000. Local moves vary hourly based on staff count, beginning at $150 per hour.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- International moves
- Custom packing
- Storage available
- Auto shipping
Why we chose it
United Van Lines (UVL) stands out with exceptional protection measures. While typical coverage is $0.60 per pound, UVL offers $6 per pound as standard. For instance, a 100-pound table would be compensated at $600 versus $60 elsewhere. You can also declare valuable items, like jewelry or electronics, for individual-item coverage. Despite these strengths, the company faces concerns over third-party contractors, a common industry practice, prompting calls for better vetting. Despite rare complaints, UVL's A+ BBB rating and 100 million annual miles demonstrate its reliability, albeit at a higher cost due to its comprehensive protection.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT #77949)
Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Superior property protection
- Online tracking
- Online claims
- Needs to better vet third-party contractors
- Mixed customer ratings
How much does United Van Lines cost?
United Van Lines' prices range from $6,000 to self-pack and up to $12,000 for full-service packing on a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move with a month's summer notice. Online estimates are unavailable; an online form submission prompts a call from a representative.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- International
- Auto shipping
- Storage
- Military moves
- Packing and unpacking
Why we chose it
Moving APT functions as the LendingTree equivalent in the moving realm, linking you to suitable moving companies. It boasts a 4.3/5 Google Reviews average from 367 reviews and a BBB rating of “B”, with just 14 complaints in the last year. It exclusively engages FMCSA-licensed carriers, ensuring transparency and partnerships with firms like Allied Van Lines, United Van Lines, PODS, and North American Van Lines. While the benefits of a moving broker include expert company selection, you have limited control over carrier choice. If problems arise, Moving APT prioritizes consumer assistance with round-the-clock support.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: Yes, amount varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)
Learn More: Moving APT Review
Pros and cons
- Shops carriers for you
- Wider range of services compared to a carrier
- Price matching
- Instant online estimates
- Broker, not a carrier
- Not responsible for damage/loss
- May receive too many calls
How much does Moving APT cost?
Like all movers, prices fluctuate based on weight, bedrooms, and extra insurance. Nevertheless, Moving APT is transparent, offering ballpark estimates on its website. Here's a cost table they provide for their moving services:
|Distance
|1 Bedrooms
|2-3 Bedrooms
|4-5 Bedrooms
|250
|$1,200-$2,300
|$1,600-$3950
|$2,050-$5,200
|1,000
|$1,600-$2,950
|$2,300-$7,950
|$5,900-$8,100
|2,500
|$1,900-$3,950
|$3,800-$9,400
|$9,100-$18,500+
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- Packing and unpacking
- Moving supplies
- Furniture moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
Why we chose it
Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG), a proficient moving broker, alleviates the mover-selection process by finding the best fit for you. With an impressive 25 years in the industry, it's the most seasoned broker on our list. Consumer Affairs highlights 80% of 312 reviews as 4 or 5 stars, an exceptional rating for any mover, even more so for a broker. A satisfied customer, Amy from Georgia, praised the swift handling of her substantial belongings. IMRG's expertise aids those unsure about optimal moving companies. Yet, be prepared for commitment, as IMRG enforces a strict 72-hour booking cancellation policy.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)
Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review
Pros and cons
- Negotiates prices on your behalf
- Finds the best mover for you
- Pre-screens moving companies
- Not ultimately responsible for damage
- Could improve its refund policy
How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?
While you can initiate a quote via IMRG’s online calculator, you must call the company for an accurate quote.
|From
|To
|Miles
|2 Bedroom
|4 Bedroom
|NYC
|Orlando, FL
|1,080
|$3,900-$7,000
|$8,500+
Services
- Full-service packing
- Long-distance moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
How To Select A Moving Company In Washington State
- Set a budget: Determine your moving budget. Tight finances might steer you toward container movers rather than full-service options.
- Assess belongings: Catalog your possessions accurately, especially those needing special handling. Concealing additional items or weight might lead to unexpected expenses.
- Pick a move type: Options include container-based, DIY, or full-service moves. Tailor your choice to your preferences and needs.
- Read reviews: Seek candid feedback from previous clients. Remember, negative experiences often prompt reviews. Check complaint ratios compared to the company's workload, and evaluate their scale by mileage on FMCSA.
- Compare quotes: While collecting moving quotes can be time-consuming due to required walk-throughs, contrasting multiple estimates could yield substantial savings.
Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Washington State
Online quotes are usually not available with most companies due to numerous variables, such as:
- Distance: Longer moves mean higher costs for fuel, time, etc.
- Amount of items: Volume and weight impact the quote.
- Specialty services: Piano, art, or wine transport are costly.
- Insurance: Basic protection is inadequate; extra coverage is pricier but advised.
- Timing: Non-peak months, like January, yield more budget-friendly rates.
How to Prepare for a Move in Washington State
- Stay organized: Craft a personal moving checklist with timelines. Utilize online checklists and apps for step-by-step guidance.
- Update documents: Moving to a new state? Research vehicle re-registration and state-specific tasks.
- Plan your new space: Label boxes for destination rooms, easing unpacking for both you and movers.
- Declutter thoughtfully: Donate, sell, and downsize to cut moving costs. Consider rebuying certain items at your new location.
- Keep essentials close: Keep vital items with you during the move to ensure immediate access.
- Research your mover: Understand policies, delivery history, and costs. Opt for binding estimates and assured arrival times when possible.
Washington State Moving Company FAQ
Why are Washington State moving companies so expensive?
Washington State's expensive moving costs could stem from factors like distance, high demand, and cost of living. The state's overall cost of living might impact service rates.
How do I know my Washington State moving company is reputable?
Ensure the moving company in Washington State is reputable by checking for licenses, certifications, and affiliations with reputable organizations like the Better Business Bureau (BBB). For in-state movers, check the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission website.
What is the cheapest month to move?
Typically, the cheapest months to move are January through March. During this period, moving companies experience lower demand, resulting in potentially lower prices.
Learn more
How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Washington State
At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.
In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:
- Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.
- Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.
- Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.
- Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.
- Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.
Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in Washington State
