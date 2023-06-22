The student population at this private liberal arts college is dominated by undergrads, though Hamline offers solid programs at the graduate level, too. Students can pursue more than 70 areas of study, including exercise science, theater arts and computational data science.

All undergrads must take courses in the Hamline Plan, the university’s general education program, which focuses on writing, speaking, reasoning, arts, science and diversity. Hamline is known for its three creative writing programs, including a master’s degree in writing for children and young adults. It also offers many foreign-study options, with programs ranging from a week-long spring break trip to a year abroad.

Though it has a net price of degree slightly above the average of all Money-rated colleges this year, Hamline reports that 97% of students receive grants or scholarships.

The campus is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood between Minneapolis and Saint Paul and has easy access to the Twin Cities and their abundant career development and cultural opportunities. The school is also known as the birthplace of intercollegiate basketball — in 1895, Hamline hosted and played in the very first game.