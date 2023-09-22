10 Best Moving Companies in Connecticut
Deciding on the best mover in Connecticut is tough, so we combed through dozens of companies to find it for you. The winner: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG). Still, review all 10 top Connecticut movers to see if another company’s features, costs, and services work better for you.
Best Moving Companies in Connecticut for 2023
- Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Best Overall
- Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker
- U-Pack - Best DIY Mover
- PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover
- International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover
- North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing
- Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option
- Mayflower - Best Technology
- JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing
- Two Men and a Truck - Best Local Branches
Why we chose it
Interstate Moving & Relocation Group is a seasoned moving broker dedicated to finding the optimal mover on your behalf. In a smaller state like Connecticut, using a broker, which has access to many companies, has its advantages. Boasting 25 years of experience, IMRG stands out as one of the most established names in the industry. Impressively, Consumer Affairs reports that 80% of their 312 reviews garner 4 or 5 stars—a remarkable achievement for any mover, let alone a moving broker.
IMRG's valuable insights simplify the challenging task of choosing the right moving company, making your selection process smoother. However, note their strict cancellation policy, which requires a cancellation within 72 hours of booking.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)
Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review
Pros and cons
- Negotiates prices
- Finds the best mover for your situation
- Pre-screens moving companies
- Not ultimately responsible for damage
- Could improve its refund policy
How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?
IMRG provides ballpark estimates through its online calculator but emphasizes their limited accuracy. For a precise quote, direct contact with the company is necessary. While their online tool offers general pricing, it remains relatively constant across various scenarios, making a personalized quote consultation essential.
|Miles
|2 Bedroom
|4 Bedroom
|1,080
|$3,900-$7,000
|$8,500+
Services
- Full-service packing
- Long-distance moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
Why we chose it
Moving APT acts as a broker, akin to LendingTree for movers, connecting you with the most suitable moving companies. Renowned for its trustworthiness, it boasts a 4.3/5 average Google Reviews rating with 367 reviews and a (Better Business Bureau) BBB rating of B, handling 14 complaints effectively in the past year.
Registered under the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), it partners with reputable carriers like Allied Van Lines, United Van Lines, PODS, and North American Van Lines, emphasizing transparency. While using a broker offers advantages, like tailored company selection, it may limit control and cost predictability. Yet, Moving APT distinguishes itself with accessible 24/7 customer support.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: Yes, amount varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)
Learn More: Moving APT Review
Pros and cons
- Extensive service variety beyond standard carriers
- Network of over 2,500 moving partners
- Price matching
- Helpful moving advice articles on its site
- Limited liability for damage or loss
- Potential rate discrepancies from initial quotes
- May experience many calls post-quote
How much does Moving APT cost?
Moving costs vary based on factors like weight, bedrooms, and insurance. Moving APT stands out for offering transparent ballpark estimates. They provide a table outlining potential costs for their services on their website.
|Distance
|1 Bedrooms
|2-3 Bedrooms
|4-5 Bedrooms
|250
|$1,200-$2,300
|$1,600-$3950
|$2,050-$5,200
|1,000
|$1,600-$2,950
|$2,300-$7,950
|$5,900-$8,100
|2,500
|$1,900-$3,950
|$3,800-$9,400
|$9,100-$18,500+
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- Packing and unpacking
- Moving supplies
- Furniture moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
Why we chose it
Bekins Van Lines, established in 1891, is the oldest operational moving company in the United States. It maintains a stellar reputation, evident through its impressive 4.6 out of 5 stars on Google Reviews and consistent positive feedback on various review platforms.
Bekins offers a comprehensive range of services, catering to local, long-distance moves, military, and senior moves, including the transportation of large, antique, and delicate items like pianos and family heirlooms. The standout feature is the Priority Relocation Service, akin to a white-glove option. It guarantees swift door-to-door relocation, albeit at a premium price. This service includes last-minute requests, packing/unpacking, exclusive truck space, punctual delivery with a $100-per-day late payment guarantee, and availability during peak moving seasons.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)
Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- On-time guarantee
- Specialty packing
- Full-replacement protection available
- Optional priority service
- Some complaints about damage
- No online estimates for local moves
How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?
A 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move ranges from $8,500 to $10,500 with variable services. A 500-mile move costs about $6,000 to $7,000. Prices vary widely, from $3,500 for a basic one-bedroom move to over $15,000 for a 5-bedroom, full-service relocation covering 1,500 miles.
Services
- In-state and state-to-state relocations
- Local moving services
- Specialized senior moving assistance
- Professional packing and unpacking services
- Safe handling of IT equipment during moves
- Secure storage solutions
Why we chose it
Mayflower Transit, LLC stands out for its exceptional online tools that streamline your move. Available on iOS and Android, their apps help you maintain comprehensive organization throughout the process. From completing checklists and adding essential contacts to scheduling pick-up and drop-off times and arranging utilities at your new address, these apps ensure a smooth move.
Furthermore, their 24/7 online shipment tracking system provides unparalleled peace of mind during your relocation. Despite a few negative reviews primarily concerning third-party companies resulting in damage or delivery delays, Mayflower maintains a strong reputation with 63% of reviews being 4- or 5-star. Their A+ rating on the BBB underscores their commitment to addressing and resolving complaints, showcasing their reliability in the moving industry.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: None
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Easy-to-use online moving portal
- Virtual quotes available
- Binding estimates
- Limited local moves
- May use third-party companies
How much does Mayflower Transit cost?
Mayflower's website is somewhat vague regarding pricing, but we uncovered that it belongs to Unigroup, a logistics conglomerate that also owns United Van Lines. United Van Lines offers clearer pricing information, suggesting a cost range of $6,000 to $12,000 for a 1,000-mile move of a 3-bedroom house during summer, with one month's notice.
Services
- Local, long-distance, and international moves
- Small moves
- Debris pickup and move-out cleaning
- PC network and home theatre moving
- App-based moving portal
Why we chose it
JK Moving Services stands out with its meticulous approach to packing, offering specialized training for staff in a fully furnished house at its headquarters. Whether handling everyday items or precious valuables like art and wine collections, their team ensures belongings remain pristine. This commitment is reflected in their high customer service ratings on BBB and Google Reviews.
Additionally, JK offers financing options through a partnership with Enhancify, providing quick quotes and even 0% financing for eligible applicants. However, they have limitations with local moves and may have higher rates than competitors, so obtaining multiple quotes is advisable for cost comparison.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: $250
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)
Learn More: JK Moving Services Review
Pros and cons
- Highly skilled packing teams
- 0% financing available for eligible customers
- Shipment tracking with GPS
- Limited availability for local moves (VA, MD, DC)
- Less competitive pricing
How much does JK Moving Services cost?
JK Moving provides top-notch service with meticulous staff training, but this commitment reflects in the pricing. According to customer reviews, a 1,000-mile move ranges from $7,000 to over $15,000. Costs may differ depending on packing options, insurance coverage, distance, home size, specialty items, and the season. Although pricey, JK Moving offers a premium experience.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Employee relocation
- Commercial moves
- Superior packing and unpacking
- Affordable financing
Why we chose it
Despite its informal image, Two Men and a Truck is a substantial player in the moving industry, boasting 9 million moves and 350+ franchises across the country, including two in Connecticut.
Its unique setup combines national presence with local franchises, offering both advantages. These local offices provide personalized service, whether for a nearby relocation or a cross-country move, with flexible options like Value Flex and Expedited services. Customer satisfaction is high, with a 96% referral rate, although service quality may vary by location.
Overall, Two Men and a Truck bridges the gap between a national powerhouse and a neighborhood-friendly mover.
- Service Area: 47 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)
Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- 350+ branch locations
- Experienced local mover
- Container option for small moves
- Customer service varies by branch
- Not available to/from AK, HI, WV
How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?
Local moves typically begin at approximately $150 per hour. However, pricing varies considerably depending on factors like location and specific requirements. For instance, a 500-mile, one-bedroom move might cost around $2,000, whereas a 2,000-mile, multi-bedroom move with full-service packing and loading could approach $20,000. An intermediate scenario, such as a two-bedroom move spanning 1,500 miles, falls within the $10,000 to $15,000 range.
Services
- Full-service long-distance moves
- Container long-distance moves
- Local moves
- Packing and loading
- Moving supplies
- Home staging
Why we chose it
U-Pack is our top choice for partial DIY moves due to its affordability and enhanced control over the process. They offer containers called "ReloCubes®" where you load your items, lock the cube, and it's transported to your new address. Alternatively, you can opt for a trailer and only pay for the space you use.
U-Pack boasts excellent BBB ratings (4.05 out of 5 stars) with few negative reviews. Moreover, it's a licensed and legitimate company with FMCSA certification. If you're comfortable with packing and loading but prefer not to drive a large truck cross-country, U-Pack is an excellent choice.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)
Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Clear pricing structure
- Pay solely for utilized space
- Secure item access during transit
- Excludes local moving services
- Limited delivery coverage
How much does U-Pack cost?
U-Pack excels in affordability. Their approximate cost for a door-to-door ReloCube move is $2,500, with each cube offering 308 cubic feet of space. Typically, you'd require one cube per room in your home. When considering a 1,700-mile move, U-Pack's rates are notably budget-friendly compared to full-service moving companies.
|Home Size/Transport Option
|Cost for a 1,700-mile move
|One Bedroom/ReloCube
|$2,300
|One Bedroom/Trailer
|$2,700
|Three Bedroom/ReloCube
|$5,900
|Three Bedroom/Trailer
|$5,300
Services
- Partial DIY moves
- Container or trailer option
- Long-distance and interstate moving
- Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals
Why we chose it
PODS excels as a flexible container moving option, surpassing competitors like U-Pack. It offers the unique advantage of storing household items in your driveway indefinitely, allowing gradual decluttering before your move. You can access containers of varying sizes for a reasonable starting fee of $149. PODS provides simplicity in pricing, based on container size, duration, and distance.
Beyond moving, it serves non-moving needs, such as home renovations. While 69% of Consumer Affairs reviews rate it with 4 or 5 stars, some customers complain about missed delivery dates and difficulty reaching customer service. Nevertheless, it remains a preferred choice for self-paced packing, unpacking, or temporary driveway storage.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: 1-month storage fee
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #1397252)
Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Unlimited packing and loading timeframe
- More affordable than full-service movers
- Driveway storage
- Not available to/from AK, MT, ND, WY
- No packing service
How much does PODS Moving Company cost?
Here are sample prices from PODS for a 2-3 bedroom home of up to 1,200 square feet. Remember that costs can significantly fluctuate depending on location, timing, and home size.
|Miles
|PODS (1-month storage + transport)
|Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading)
|Truck Rental (not including fuel)
|2,790
|$4,893-$6,524
|$4,677-$9,390
|$2,182-$3,155
|1,080
|$3,061-$4,400
|$3,020-$7,250
|$923-$1,424
|370
|$2,073-$2,850
|$1,830-$5,300
|$328-$505
Services
- Local and long-distance moving
- Temporary driveway storage options
- Moving supplies
- Packing and loading company referrals
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
International Van Lines (IVL) earns our top spot for long-distance moves with customizable packages and positive customer reviews. IVL handles local, long-distance, interstate, and international moves, offering services ranging from full packing and delicate item transport to loading, storage, and self-packing options.
While their regional offices are spread across states, most customers receive quotes via phone or IVL's virtual walkthrough feature. IVL boasts 24/7 customer support for any concerns, achieving a BBB rating of B. While a 25% upfront deposit is standard, some customers found their final bills exceeded estimates, but IVL transparently lists additional fees on their website to help customers plan accordingly.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 25%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)
Learn More: International Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Refundable deposits 48 hours before the move
- First month of storage is free
- GPS tracking
- Virtual walk-through option for quotes
- Uses third-party movers outside its core areas
- Cash or check is required for final payment
How much does International Van Lines cost?
IVL's cost estimator provides approximate prices: $2,500-$4,500 for a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom home move, and $7,500-$10,000 for a 2,500-mile move of the same size. Local moves are hourly, beginning at $150 per hour, with rates determined by the moving staff involved.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- International moves
- Corporate relocations
- Custom crating
- Storage
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
North American Van Lines (NAVL) is a hybrid moving broker and licensed carrier with a nationwide presence. NAVL boasts a vast network of 500+ partners offering comprehensive moving solutions for both residential and commercial moves. What's particularly commendable are NAVL's optional binding estimates, providing much-needed cost certainty amid the stress of moving.
Its three estimate choices include Bottom Line Pricing (a guaranteed price), Not-To-Exceed Pricing (final cost might be lower but never higher), and Customized Pricing, combining a binding estimate with adding services later. NAVL enjoys a solid reputation, sporting an A+ BBB rating and earning 4 out of 5 stars or better on platforms like U.S. News and MarketWatch.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Up to 50%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)
Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Reliable binding estimates
- Extensive in-house fleet
- Streamlined claims process
- Limited storage availability
- Brokered moves in select regions
How much does North American Van Lines cost?
Our research indicates that NAVL offers competitive prices for various types of moves, although full-service, long-distance moves may be relatively expensive. The company reports an average cost of $3,758 for long-distance moves in the past year, but additional research suggests that a 1,000-mile move could cost approximately $5,000. Keep in mind that actual costs can vary significantly based on various factors.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Corporate services
- Packing and unpacking
- Loading and unloading
- Moving calculators and checklists
How To Select A Moving Company In Connecticut
- Set a budget: Determine your moving budget, considering the cost-saving potential of container movers for those with tight budgets.
- Inventory your belongings: Create an accurate inventory for specialized items to prevent unexpected costs if your mover finds more items or weight than initially disclosed.
- Choose your move type: In today's market, select from container-based, DIY, or full-service door-to-door moving options.
- Check reviews: Find genuine customer reviews, bearing in mind that most people review after negative experiences. Assess the ratio of bad reviews to the company's total moves and check the mover's size by miles traveled on the FMCSA website.
- Compare quotes: Obtain multiple quotes, even if it involves in-person or virtual home assessments, as comparing quotes from at least two movers can lead to substantial savings.
Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Connecticut
It’s important to get an in-person or virtual walk-through for an accurate quote. With so many price-altering factors, it’s nearly impossible to get an accurate quote entirely online.
- Distance affects costs, especially for interstate moves with licensing fees.
- Item weight, not just volume, influences your moving expenses.
- Specialty services like piano or art transport can be costly.
- Basic insurance may not suffice; consider additional coverage options.
- Timing impacts costs; moving during non-peak times is more economical.
How to Prepare for a Move in Connecticut
- Create a Moving Checklist: Start by making a checklist that outlines all the tasks and their timelines. Many moving companies offer these checklists on their websites, and some even provide handy apps that guide you through each step of your journey.
- Update Your Documents: Moving to a new state often involves paperwork, like re-registering your vehicle and other necessary tasks. Take some time to research what your new state requires and get your documents in order.
- Map Out Your New Home: To make unpacking a breeze, label your packed boxes with their intended locations in your new home. This way, your movers can place items in the right spots, leaving you with less work when settling in.
- Declutter Your Home: Before the big move, consider decluttering. Donate, sell, or downsize your belongings, especially old furniture or items you haven't used in over a year. Sometimes, it's more cost-effective to buy replacements at your new location.
- Keep Essentials Handy: Keep in mind that once your items are on the moving truck, they might not be easily accessible for a while. Pack a separate bag or box with essential items you'll need immediately when you arrive at your new home.
- Know Your Mover: Do some research on your chosen moving company. Check their policies and track record for meeting delivery dates and cost estimates. Opt for a binding estimate and guaranteed arrival time for added peace of mind whenever possible.
Connecticut Moving Company FAQ
Why are Connecticut moving companies so expensive?
First, Connecticut's living cost is generally high, which can affect labor costs. Additionally, the state's geographical location in the Northeast can result in higher transportation costs. Seasonal factors, such as harsh winters, can also influence prices.
How do I know my Connecticut moving company is reputable?
Investigate complaints by checking with organizations like the BBB. Review licensing information with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and the Connecticut Department of Transportation.
What is the cheapest month to move in Connecticut?
The cheapest months to move in Connecticut are typically during the off-peak moving season: late fall, winter, or early spring.
Learn more:
How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Connecticut
At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.
To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:
- Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.
- Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas where they’re licensed to serve.
- Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.
- Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.
- Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.
