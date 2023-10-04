10 Best Moving Companies in Delaware

Plenty of reputable moving companies call Delaware home, but narrowing down your choices is difficult. That’s why we’ve combed through dozens of companies to determine that the top mover in The First State is Two Men And A Truck. Still, review all 10 movers on our list to see if another company is a better match for your specific situation.

Best Moving Companies in Delaware for 2023

Best Overall: Two Men And A Truck Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Two Men And A Truck stands out as a refreshingly informal brand, boasting a quirky name and a charming hand-drawn logo. However, this informality shouldn't mislead you; it's a major player in the moving industry. With an impressive track record of 9 million moves and over 350 independently-owned franchises nationwide, including two in Delaware, it combines widespread presence with local charm.

These franchises offer intimate knowledge of your neighborhood, ensuring top-notch door-to-door service for both local and cross-country moves. The company provides flexible options, including Value Flex for smaller moves and Expedited service for larger ones.

While Two Men And A Truck has garnered a strong following, boasting a 96% customer referral rate, it's not without flaws. Service quality may vary depending on the independently-run locations, and coverage in some areas may be limited. Nevertheless, if you seek the strength of a national company with a personal touch, Two Men And A Truck is a compelling choice.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Two Delaware locations

Experienced local and long-distance mover

Crate option for small moves Cons Customer service varies by franchise

Service not available to/from AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

Local move rates begin at approximately $150 per hour. Prices fluctuate significantly depending on location and requirements. A 500-mile, one-bedroom move might cost around $2,000, while a 2,000-mile, multi-bedroom move with full-service packing and loading could reach $20,000. An intermediate option, like a two-bedroom move spanning 1,500 miles, typically falls within the $10,000-$15,000 bracket.

Services

Full-service long-distance moves

Container long-distance moves

Local moves

Packing and loading

supplies

Home staging

Best Full-Service Packing: JK Moving Services Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

JK Moving Services stands out for its meticulous packing expertise and training staff in a fully furnished house at its headquarters. They've earned top-notch customer service ratings, offering online resources and financing options through Enhancify. While their focus on long-distance moving over local and potentially higher rates are among drawbacks, requesting a quote for your move and comparing it to others remains the best approach.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: $250

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)

Learn More: JK Moving Services Review

Pros and cons

Pros Expert packing

0% financing for qualified customers

GPS online shipment tracking Cons Local moves limited to VA, MD, DC

Less competitive pricing

How much does JK Moving Services cost?

JK Moving is renowned for its top-tier service quality, evidenced by rigorous staff training. The company has a strong presence on the East Coast, ensuring great service in Delaware. However, its excellence is reflected in its pricing. Real customer reviews indicate that a 1,000-mile move can range from $7,000 to over $15,000. Your specific cost depends on factors like packing choice, insurance coverage, distance, bedrooms, heavy items, specialty items, and the time of year.

Services

Car transport

Storage solutions

Corporate staff relocation

Business relocations

Expert packing and unpacking services

Budget-friendly financing options

Best White-Glove Service Option: Bekins Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Founded in 1891, Bekins Van Lines is America's oldest continuously operating moving company, known for upholding the values of "value and respect." With a strong 4.6-star rating on Google Reviews, it garners praise for careful handling and competitive pricing. The company's services encompass local, long-distance, military, and senior moves, including specialized items like pianos.

Its Priority Relocation Service offers a premium, full-service option with rapid, detail-oriented door-to-door moving, albeit at a higher cost. While everyday service users have reported occasional damage and delays, considering full-value protection is advisable. Bekins Van Lines is a reputable choice whether it's a budget-friendly local move or a premium cross-country relocation.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)

Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros On-time guarantee option

Specialty packing

Full-value replacement protection is available

Optional priority service moving Cons Complaints about damage

No online local move estimates

How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?

For a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move, expect costs between $8,500 and $10,500, influenced by added services such as protection, packing, and loading. A 500-mile move falls in the $6,000-$7,000 range. Prices vary widely; a basic one-bedroom move may cost $3,500, while a full-service 5-bedroom move spanning 1,500 miles can reach $15,000.

Services

Long-distance and interstate mover

Local moving

Senior moves

Packing and unpacking

IT equipment moving

Storage options

Most Transparent Broker: Moving APT Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Think of Moving APT as the LendingTree for movers—it connects you with the ideal moving company. This reputable broker boasts a 4.3/5 average rating on Google Reviews and a B rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), backed by just 14 complaints in the past year, all promptly addressed.

Registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), Moving APT exclusively employs licensed carriers, including renowned names like Allied Van Lines, United Van Lines, PODS, and North American Van Lines. This transparency sets them apart.

Partnering with a broker has advantages and drawbacks. You benefit from expert guidance in selecting the right mover, but relinquish some control over your choice due to carrier availability. Nonetheless, Moving APT distinguishes itself with 24/7 customer support, readily addressing any issues that may arise.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: Yes, amount varies

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)

Learn More: Moving APT Review

Pros and cons

Pros Scours carriers on your behalf

Broad spectrum of services

Network of over 2,500 moving partners Cons Not liable for damages or losses

Quoted rates may fluctuate later

May encounter excessive calls post-quote

How much does Moving APT cost?

Like all movers and brokers, your costs will significantly differ from online estimates, influenced by factors such as weight, bedrooms, special items, and extra insurance. Yet, Moving APT stands out for its transparent approach, offering estimated costs on its website. Below is a table showcasing potential expenses for using their services.

Distance 1 Bedrooms 2-3 Bedrooms 4-5 Bedrooms 250 $1,200-$2,300 $1,600-$3950 $2,050-$5,200 1,000 $1,600-$2,950 $2,300-$7,950 $5,900-$8,100 2,500 $1,900-$3,950 $3,800-$9,400 $9,100-$18,500+

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Furniture moving

Car shipping

Storage

Most Experienced Broker: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) acts as a seasoned moving broker, sparing you the hassle of finding the ideal mover. With 25 years of industry experience, it ranks as the most seasoned broker. Consumer Affairs reflects its effectiveness, with 80% of 312 reviews earning 4 or 5 stars, an impressive feat for any mover, let alone a broker.

One satisfied customer, Amy from Georgia, praised their swift and efficient service. IMRG's expertise simplifies the daunting task of choosing a mover. However, be cautious; they enforce a strict 72-hour cancellation policy once booked, so commitment is essential.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)

Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review

Pros and cons

Pros Negotiates prices for you

Finds the best mover

Pre-screens companies Cons Not ultimately responsible for damage

Could improve its refund policy

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

IMRG provides ballpark estimates through its online calculator but cautions they may not be precise. For an accurate quote, reach out to the company directly.

Miles 2 Bedroom 4 Bedroom 1,080 $3,900-$7,000 $8,500+

Services

Full-service packing

Long-distance moving

Car shipping

Storage

Why we chose it

U-Pack emerges as the top choice for those seeking partial DIY moving solutions. It offers cost savings compared to full-service options and grants you greater command over the process. U-Pack provides containers known as "ReloCubes®," allowing you to load your possessions and secure the cube until it reaches your new destination.

Additionally, there's a trailer option where you pay only for the space you use, whether it's cubes or linear feet of the trailer. With stellar BBB reviews averaging 4.05 out of 5 stars and proper licensing with the FMCSA, U-Pack is a reliable choice for a hassle-free cross-country move without the burden of driving a large truck.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: None

Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)

Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Easy-to-understand pricing

Pay for what you use

Staff has no access to your items Cons No local moves

Does not deliver everywhere

How much does U-Pack cost?

U-Pack truly excels in affordability, a primary draw for DIY enthusiasts. A customer's reported $10,000 savings on a 2,500-mile move compared to full-service alternatives is noteworthy. According to U-Pack, moving one ReloCube door-to-door costs approximately $2,500. Each ReloCube offers 308 cubic feet of space; typically, one cube suffices for each room. For a 1,700-mile move, U-Pack's rates, as per their website, remain notably budget-friendly compared to full-service movers.

Home Size/Transport Option Cost for 1,700-mile move One Bedroom/ReloCube $2,300 One Bedroom/Trailer $2,700 Three Bedroom/ReloCube $5,900 Three Bedroom/Trailer $5,300

Services

Partial DIY moves

Container or trailer option

Long-distance and interstate moving

Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Most Flexible Container Mover: PODS Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

PODS offers exceptional flexibility as a container mover, giving it a slight edge over U-Pack, also on our list. What sets it apart is the ability to store household items in your driveway for extended periods. Unlike U-Pack's three-day packing window, PODS allows you to declutter for months before your move gradually. For a monthly storage fee starting at $149, you receive an eight, 12, or 16-foot container.

When ready, schedule pick-up and drop-off. Pricing is straightforward, based on container size, rental duration, and distance. PODS serves well for moving and temporary storage during home renovations, making it a versatile choice. While 69% of Consumer Affairs reviews are 4- or 5-stars, some mention missed delivery dates and challenging customer service access. Nonetheless, it's an excellent solution for those preferring a flexible packing and unpacking pace or requiring convenient temporary driveway storage.

Service Area: 46 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: 1-month storage fee

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #1397252)

Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Take as long as you want to load

Lower cost than full-service movers

Offers driveway storage solution Cons Not available to/from AK, MT, ND, WY

Packing service not available

How much does PODS Moving Company cost?

Here are sample PODS prices for a 2-3 bedroom, up to 1,200 sq. ft. home. Keep in mind that rates can significantly fluctuate depending on location, timing, and home size.

Miles PODS (1-month storage + transport) Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading) Truck Rental (not including fuel) 2,790 $4,893-$6,524 $4,677-$9,390 $2,182-$3,155 1,080 $3,061-$4,400 $3,020-$7,250 $923-$1,424 370 $2,073-$2,850 $1,830-$5,300 $328-$505

Services

Local and long-distance

Temporary driveway-based storage

Moving supplies available

Referrals to packing and loading companies

Car shipping

Most Flexible Full-Service Mover: International Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

International Van Lines (IVL) is a top long-distance mover, celebrated for its strong customer reviews and customizable moving options. IVL handles local, long-distance, interstate, and international moves, offering flexibility in service selection, including full-service packing, fragile item care, loading, storage, furniture assembly/disassembly, and cost-effective self-packing.

Licensed as an approved interstate mover by the Department of Transportation and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), IVL serves the eastern and western coasts and a substantial portion of the Midwest. While regional offices exist in several states, quotes are typically obtained via phone consultations or IVL's virtual walkthrough. IVL maintains 24/7 customer support and provides transparency about extra fees on its website. Despite some customers reporting higher-than-expected final bills, IVL consistently ranks among the best in national publications.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Refundable deposits if requested 48 hours before moving

First month of storage free

GPS online tracking

Virtual walk-through for quotes Cons Uses third-party movers outside its core areas

Cash or check required for final payment

How much does International Van Lines cost?

IVL's cost estimator suggests prices ranging from $2,500 to $4,500 for a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom home move. Extending the distance to 2,500 miles for a similar-sized home results in costs between $7,500 and $10,000. Local moves are hourly, beginning at $150 per hour, contingent on the number of movers required.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Corporate relocations

Custom crating

Storage

Car shipping

Most Predictable Pricing: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) is a hybrid moving broker and licensed carrier boasting nationwide coverage. It has a network of over 500 partners and employs over 1,400 in-house drivers who collectively covered more than 30 million miles in 2021, as per its FMCSA profile. Notably, NAVL's optional binding estimates spare customers from unexpected post-move bills. You can initiate a quote online, and a representative will provide an accurate quote and, if desired, a binding estimate. NAVL offers three estimate options:

Bottom Line Pricing: A guaranteed, binding estimate. Not-To-Exceed Pricing: Your final cost may be lower but never higher. Customized Pricing: A blend of a binding estimate with the flexibility to add services later.

Regarding reputation, NAVL boasts an A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and garners 4 out of 5 stars or better on prominent review sites like U.S. News and MarketWatch.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Binding estimates available

Large owned truck fleet

Employs own drivers Cons Doesn't offer storage everywhere

Brokers moves in some areas

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

NAVL offers cost-effective solutions for various move types but can be pricier for full-service long-distance moves. Their website cites an average long-distance move cost of $3,758 over the past year, while a 1,000-mile move could average around $5,000. Actual costs vary based on factors like packing choice, insurance, distance, household size, items, and timing. NAVL's pricing options include Bottom Line Pricing for those preferring a guaranteed cost to avoid surprises at the end.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Corporate services

Packing and unpacking

Loading and unloading

Moving calculators and checklists

Why we chose it

Mayflower Transit, LLC excels in offering comprehensive online tools to streamline your move. Their iOS and Android apps allow you to efficiently organize everything, from checklists and contacts to pickup/dropoff scheduling and setting up new address utilities. The 24/7 shipment tracking system provides peace of mind throughout the process.

Mayflower maintains a solid reputation, with 63% of Consumer Affairs reviews receiving 4-5 stars and only 12% earning 1 star. This rating is impressive for a moving company. While a few negative reviews relate to third-party companies, occasional complaints are expected, given Mayflower's size. Its A+ rating on the BBB underscores its effective response to and resolution of issues.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)

Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Easy-to-use moving portal

Virtual quotes

Binding estimates optional Cons Limited local moves

Uses third-party companies

How much does Mayflower Transit cost?

Mayflower's website is somewhat opaque about pricing, but it's worth noting that Mayflower is under the ownership of Unigroup, a moving and logistics conglomerate that also possesses United Van Lines. United Van Lines is more transparent about pricing, offering insight into Mayflower's potential costs. Using this approach, a 1,000-mile move for a 3-bedroom house during the summer with one month's notice could range from $6,000 for self-packing to $12,000 for full-service packing.

Services

Local, long-distance, and international moves

Small moves

Move-out cleaning

PC network moving

App-based portal

How To Select A Moving Company In Delaware

Set a budget: Determine your moving budget. If funds are tight, consider container movers over full-service options. Inventory your belongings: Accurately list your items, especially specialized ones. Misleading disclosures can lead to extra charges. Choose a move type: Options include container-based, DIY, or full-service door-to-door moving. Check reviews: Seek genuine feedback from past customers, keeping in mind that negative reviews are more common. Consider the ratio of bad reviews to the mover's volume of work. Find their mileage on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration site to gauge their size. Compare quotes: Although obtaining multiple quotes can be time-consuming, it can yield substantial savings. Compare your quote with at least two others after an in-person or virtual home assessment.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Delaware

Distance affects cost ; longer moves incur more expenses.

; longer moves incur more expenses. Consider item volume and weight for accurate quotes.

for accurate quotes. Specialty services like piano or art moving cost more.

like piano or art moving cost more. Insurance beyond the base rate adds to expenses.

beyond the base rate adds to expenses. Timing matters; moving during non-peak times saves money.

How to Prepare for a Move in Delaware

Create a moving checklist outlining tasks and timelines.

outlining tasks and timelines. Check for an app from your chosen mover .

. Update your documents , considering state-specific requirements.

, considering state-specific requirements. Label boxes with their intended location in your new home.

with their intended location in your new home. Declutter by selling or donating items you won't use.

by selling or donating items you won't use. Keep essentials accessible for immediate needs.

for immediate needs. Research your mover's track record and policies, seek a binding estimate, and secure a guaranteed arrival time.

Delaware Moving Company FAQ

Why are Delaware moving companies so expensive?

Delaware moving companies may be expensive for several reasons, including high demand during peak moving seasons, operating costs, and the distance of the move. Additionally, Delaware's proximity to major cities like Philadelphia and New York City can impact prices due to higher living costs in the region.

How do I know my Delaware moving company is reputable?

Check for proper licensing. Verify that the company is licensed with the FMCSA if it operates across state lines and with the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles, which regulates intrastate moving companies that operate exclusively within the state.

What is the cheapest month to move in Delaware?

Winter months can be the least expensive due to low demand, creating unused capacity for moving companies.

Learn more

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Delaware

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services : We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry. Availability : We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve. Pricing : In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy. Reputation : We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database. Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in Delaware