10 Best Moving Companies in Idaho
Finding the best moving companies in Idaho can be a challenge. That’s why we’ve combed through dozens of companies to determine that the top Idaho mover is International Van Lines. Read on to discover this and other movers’ standout features, costs, and services.
Best Moving Companies in Idaho for 2023
- International Van Lines - Best Overall
- Two Men And A Truck - Best Local Branches
- American Van Lines - Best High-Value Item Mover
- Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option
- Mayflower - Best Technology
- JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing
- U-Pack - Best DIY Mover
- PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover
- Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker
- Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker
Why we chose it
International Van Lines (IVL) stands out as our top long-distance moving company in Idaho, thanks to its favorable customer reviews and customizable moving solutions. IVL offers a comprehensive range of services, catering to local, long-distance, interstate, and international moves. This versatility allows you to tailor your move according to your preferences: full-service packing, fragile item transportation, loading, storage, or even a cost-effective self-packing option.
The company is fully licensed and authorized as an interstate mover by the Department of Transportation and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), with regional offices across various states. Although IVL requires a 25% deposit upfront, it maintains 24/7 customer support and transparently discloses potential extra fees on its website, helping customers estimate their overall costs. While some customers reported higher final bills than estimated, IVL's dedication to addressing inquiries and maintaining a B rating from the BBB reflects its commitment to customer satisfaction.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 25%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)
Learn More: International Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Refundable deposits 48 hours before the move
- First month of storage is free
- GPS tracking
- Virtual walk-through option for quotes
- Uses third-party movers outside its core areas
- Cash or check is required for final payment
How much does International Van Lines cost?
IVL's cost estimator provides estimated prices for various moves. For a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom-home move, prices range from $2,500 to $4,500. If you're relocating 2,500 miles with a similar-sized home, expect to pay between $7,500 and $10,000. Local moves are hourly, starting at $150 per hour, depending on the number of movers needed.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- International moves
- Corporate relocations
- Custom crating
- Storage
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
Two Men And A Truck, with its quirky name and casual image, stands out on our list. Yet, it's no lightweight in the moving business. It's among the country's largest movers, boasting 9 million moves and 350+ independently-owned franchises nationwide including two in Idaho. This blend of national presence and local knowledge is a plus. Local franchises understand your area, ensuring top-notch door-to-door service for both local and long-distance moves, thanks to flexible options like Value Flex for budget-conscious moves and Expedited for full-service large relocations.
While it garners high customer referrals, its decentralized setup may result in varying service levels by location and may not cover every remote area. Nevertheless, Two Men And A Truck is worth considering for those seeking a national mover with local charm.
- Service Area: 47 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)
Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- 350+ local branch locations
- Experienced local and long-distance mover
- Crate option for small moves
- Customer service varies by franchise
- Not available in AK, HI, WV
How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?
Local moves typically begin at $150 per hour, but pricing fluctuates based on location and services required. A 500-mile one-bedroom move might cost around $2,000, whereas a 2,000-mile multi-bedroom move with full-service packing could approach $20,000. For instance, a 1,500-mile two-bedroom move falls in the $10,000-$15,000 range.
Services
- Full-service long-distance moves
- Container long-distance moves
- Local moves
- Packing and loading
- Moving supplies
- Home staging
Why we chose it
Since its establishment in 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) has grown into one of the country's largest moving companies. AVL prioritizes quality in its services, accommodating everyday moves, valuable items like pianos, antiques, and family heirlooms, and even entire art or wine collections. This commitment to quality is reflected in its online reputation, boasting an A rating from the Better Business Bureau and a 3.44 out of 5 stars rating. AVL has also received Newsweek and Statista's Best Customer Service Award. However, there is room for improvement in their bidding process, and some customers have expressed concerns about last-minute price increases and third-party contractors. Nevertheless, AVL is a reliable choice for various moving needs.
- Service Area: 48 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 10-50%
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: American Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Moves antiques, pianos, and other valuables
- Storage available
- Expert military moves
- May require a large deposit
- Uses third parties for some moves
- Not available in AK or HI
How much does American Van Lines cost?
American Van Lines provides a helpful website for estimating your move. It offers various scenarios with corresponding costs, presenting several estimated prices on its site.
|Distance
|One bedroom est. cost
|Three bedroom est. cost
|700 miles
|$2,880
|$5,870
|1,300 miles
|$3,643
|$7,739
|2,700 miles
|$5,227
|$11,327
Services
- Local and cross-country relocations
- International relocation services
- Specialty moving for antiques and pianos
- Transportation of valuable fine art collections
- Furniture and large item disassembly and reassembly
- Convenient online shipment tracking
- Flexible storage options are available
- Expert packing and unpacking services
- Access to high-quality moving supplies
Why we chose it
Bekins Van Lines, established in 1891, stands as the oldest operating moving company in the U.S. Its enduring commitment to customer value and respect is reflected in its impressive 4.6 out of 5-star Google Reviews rating and strong online reputation. Customers lauded its professional staff, careful handling of belongings, and competitive pricing.
Bekins offers a broad spectrum of services, including local, long-distance, military, and senior moves, excelling in handling large, antique, and delicate items such as pianos and family heirlooms. Their Priority Relocation Service, while pricey, guarantees meticulous, prompt door-to-door moves, catering to last-minute requests. However, some reviews raised concerns about damaged items and delivery delays with their standard service, prompting a recommendation for full-value protection. Overall, Bekins Van Lines is a reputable choice for various relocation needs.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)
Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- On-time guarantee
- Specialty packing
- Full-value protection available
- Some complaints about damage
- No online estimates for local moves
How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?
Based on our findings, a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move typically ranges from $8,500 to $10,500, contingent on additional services like packing and protection. For a 500-mile move, costs typically fall between $6,000 and $7,000. Pricing varies widely based on specific requirements. A basic one-bedroom or studio move might start at around $3,500, while a full-service 5-bedroom move for 1,500 miles can surpass $15,000. Bekins provides ballpark quotes for long-distance moves on its website for general budgeting, but securing a binding estimate through an in-home or virtual assessment for precise costs is crucial. Binding estimates help prevent unforeseen expenses.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- In-state and interstate long-distance moves
- Moving services for seniors
- Packing and unpacking assistance
- Specialized IT equipment relocation
- Storage solutions
Why we chose it
Mayflower Transit, LLC provides top-notch online tools to streamline your move. Their iOS and Android apps help you stay organized by managing checklists, contacts, pickup, dropoff scheduling, and even utility setup at your new address. The company's online shipment tracking system offers 24/7 monitoring, ensuring peace of mind throughout your relocation.
With a reputation to uphold, Mayflower maintains a favorable rating, with 63% of its reviews being 4- and 5-stars, and only 12% receiving 1-star ratings, a commendable record in the moving industry. Though some grievances relate to third-party involvement, it's essential to acknowledge that complaints are inevitable given the company's scale. The A+ BBB rating confirms Mayflower's commitment to resolving issues effectively.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: None
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Easy-to-use online portal
- Virtual quotes
- Binding estimates
- Limited local moves
- May use third-party contractors
How much does Mayflower Transit cost?
Mayflower's pricing details are somewhat elusive on their website. However, we found that Mayflower is affiliated with Unigroup, the parent company of United Van Lines, which provides more transparent pricing. Based on United Van Lines' rates, a 1,000-mile move for a 3-bedroom house in the summer, with one month's notice, could range from $6,000 for self-packing to $12,000 for full-service packing.
Services
- Local, long-distance moves
- International moves
- Move-out cleaning
- PC network moving
- App-based moving portal
Why we chose it
JK Moving Services prides itself on meticulous packing, even training its staff in a fully furnished house at its headquarters. Their attention to detail shines through in top-notch customer reviews, boasting high BBB and Google Reviews ratings. They provide valuable online resources, including a timeline-based checklist and scam prevention tips. JK Moving also offers financing options, partnering with Enhancify to provide quick quotes and even 0% financing for eligible applicants. However, it's essential to note that they specialize in long-distance moves, and some customers have reported slightly higher rates than competitors. To ensure the best value, compare quotes from JK Moving with others you receive.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: $250
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)
Learn More: JK Moving Services Review
Pros and cons
- Expertly-trained crews
- 0% financing for some customers
- GPS tracking
- Local moves limited to VA, MD, DC
- Less competitive pricing
How much does JK Moving Services cost?
JK Moving offers top-tier service, emphasizing staff training, but this quality is reflected in its pricing. Based on real customer reviews, a 1,000-mile move with JK Moving can cost anywhere from $7,000 to over $15,000. Prices may vary depending on factors like full-service vs. self-packing, insurance coverage, distance, bedrooms, specialty items, and the time of year.
Services
- Auto transport
- Storage solutions
- Employee corporate relocation
- Commercial relocations
- Expert packing and unpacking services
- Competitive financing options
Why we chose it
U-Pack is an excellent choice for those seeking a partially DIY approach to moving. It offers cost savings compared to full-service alternatives and provides greater control over the relocation process. With U-Pack, you receive ReloCubes® or opt for a trailer, giving you flexibility and cost control. You only pay for the space you use; if you order three cubes but use two, you're billed for two.
For trailers, charges are based on linear feet used, and a partition wall secures your items. The company enjoys a stellar BBB rating, with an impressive average customer rating of 4.05 out of 5 stars. If you're comfortable with packing and loading but prefer not to drive a large truck cross-country, U-Pack presents an excellent solution.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)
Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Transparent prices
- Pay only for what you use
- No one on staff has access to your container
- No local moves
- Does not deliver everywhere
How much does U-Pack cost?
U-Pack estimates approximately $2,500 for moving a single ReloCube from one location to another. Each cube offers 308 cubic feet of space, measuring 5' 10" in length, 6' 10" in width, and 7' 9" in height on the inside. Generally, one ReloCube suffices for each room in your home. For a 1,700-mile move, U-Pack's rates appear significantly more budget-friendly when compared to full-service movers.
|Home Size/Transport Option
|Cost for a 1,700-mile move
|One Bedroom/ReloCube
|$2,300
|One Bedroom/Trailer
|$2,700
|Three Bedroom/ReloCube
|$5,900
|Three Bedroom/Trailer
|$5,300
Services
- Partial DIY moves
- Container or trailer option
- Long-distance and interstate moving
- Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals
Why we chose it
PODS stands out as a highly flexible container moving option, providing a slight edge over its competitor, U-Pack, also featured on our list. The key to its flexibility lies in storing household items in your driveway for an extended period. Unlike U-Pack's three-day limit for packing, PODS allows you to declutter your home gradually over several months before your move. By paying a monthly storage fee starting at $149, you can have an eight, 12, or 16-foot container delivered to your driveway. When you're ready to move, simply schedule pick-up and drop-off.
Pricing is straightforward, based on your container's size, duration of use, and the move's distance. PODS is not limited to just moving; it's also handy for temporary storage during home renovations. While 69% of Consumer Affairs reviews are 4- or 5-star, some customers reported missed delivery dates and difficulties in reaching customer representatives. Nevertheless, PODS is ideal for those who prefer to pack and unpack at their own pace or need convenient temporary storage on their property.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: 1-month storage fee
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #1397252)
Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Flexible loading timeline
- Cost-effective compared to full-service movers
- Contactless moving options
- Convenient driveway storage
- Unavailable in AK, MT, ND, WY
- No packing service offered
How much does PODS Moving Company cost?
Here are sample PODS prices for a 2-3 bedroom home (up to 1,200 sq. ft.), but remember that costs vary based on location, timing, and home size.
|Miles
|PODS (1-month storage + transport)
|Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading)
|Truck Rental (not including fuel)
|2,790
|$4,893-$6,524
|$4,677-$9,390
|$2,182-$3,155
|1,080
|$3,061-$4,400
|$3,020-$7,250
|$923-$1,424
|370
|$2,073-$2,850
|$1,830-$5,300
|$328-$505
Services
- Local and long-distance moving
- Temporary driveway storage options
- Moving supplies
- Packing and loading company referrals
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
Moving APT functions as a broker in the moving industry, akin to LendingTree's role in lending. While it doesn't conduct the moves itself, it excels as a trustworthy and highly-rated intermediary. With a 4.3/5 average rating from 367 Google Reviews and a B rating on the BBB, it stands out for its transparency and ethics.
Registered with the FMCSA, it exclusively engages FMCSA-licensed carriers, enhancing reliability. However, employing a broker may reduce your control over the mover selection process, as availability varies by location and timing, potentially impacting final costs. Nonetheless, Moving APT provides 24/7 customer support, fostering confidence and resolving issues efficiently.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: Yes, amount varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)
Learn More: Moving APT Review
Pros and cons
- Shops carriers for you
- Wide range of services
- More than 2,500 partners
- Price matching
- Not responsible for damage/loss
- Rates can be higher than quoted
- May receive too many calls after requesting a quote
How much does Moving APT cost?
Moving costs fluctuate based on weight, bedrooms, specialty items, and insurance. Moving APT stands out for transparency, offering ballpark estimates via a provided table on its website.
|Distance
|1 Bedrooms
|2-3 Bedrooms
|4-5 Bedrooms
|250
|$1,200-$2,300
|$1,600-$3950
|$2,050-$5,200
|1,000
|$1,600-$2,950
|$2,300-$7,950
|$5,900-$8,100
|2,500
|$1,900-$3,950
|$3,800-$9,400
|$9,100-$18,500+
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- Packing and unpacking
- Moving supplies
- Furniture moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
Why we chose it
Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) excels as a seasoned moving broker, leveraging its 25 years of experience to find top-quality movers for you. With an impressive 80% of 312 reviews on Consumer Affairs being 4 or 5 stars, IMRG has a solid reputation. A satisfied customer, Amy from Georgia, commended their efficiency and handling of valuable belongings. IMRG simplifies the daunting task of choosing the right moving company, offering valuable insights. However, potential customers should note IMRG's strict 72-hour cancellation policy before committing to their services.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)
Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review
Pros and cons
- Negotiates prices on your behalf
- Finds the best mover for you
- Pre-screens moving companies
- Not ultimately responsible for damage
- Could improve its refund policy
How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?
IMRG provides ballpark estimates through its online calculator but advises they are approximate. For precise pricing, reach out to the company directly.
|Miles
|2 Bedroom
|4 Bedroom
|1,080
|$3,900-$7,000
|$8,500+
Services
- Full-service packing
- Long-distance moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
How To Select A Moving Company In Idaho
- Set a budget: Determine your moving budget; opt for container movers if the budget is tight.
- Take inventory: List your belongings, especially specialized items, to avoid extra fees.
- Choose move type: Select from container-based, DIY, or full-service moves.
- Read reviews: Check customer reviews, considering review ratios and mover size on FMCSA.
- Compare quotes: Get multiple in-person or virtual quotes to save potentially thousands.
Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Idaho
- Distance affects cost: Longer moves entail more expenses.
- Item weight and volume impact pricing, especially heavy items.
- Specialty services like piano or art moving come at higher costs.
- Consider additional insurance for better protection beyond base coverage.
- Timing matters: Moving in off-peak months can save money.
How to Prepare for a Move in Idaho
- Create a moving checklist, often provided by movers on their websites.
- Update necessary documents when moving to a new state.
- Label boxes for easy placement in your new home.
- Declutter by donating, selling, or downsizing items.
- Keep essentials accessible during the move.
- Research your mover's policies and track record for a smooth relocation.
Idaho Moving Company FAQ
Why are Idaho moving companies so expensive?
Idaho moving companies may be expensive due to factors such as demand during peak moving seasons, the distance of the move, additional services required, and the availability of movers in certain regions.
How do I know my Idaho moving company is reputable?
Verify their credentials and licenses with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) if they operate across state lines, and with the Idaho Transportation Department if they only operate within the state. Additionally, ask for recommendations from friends, family, or local real estate agents who have experience with moving companies in Idaho.
What is the cheapest month to move in Idaho?
Winter months are typically the most affordable, but keep in mind that weather may prevent you from certain moves due to difficult travel during bad weather.
How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Idaho
At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.
To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:
- Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.
- Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.
- Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.
- Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.
- Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.
