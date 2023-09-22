10 Best Moving Companies in Idaho

Finding the best moving companies in Idaho can be a challenge. That’s why we’ve combed through dozens of companies to determine that the top Idaho mover is International Van Lines. Read on to discover this and other movers’ standout features, costs, and services.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner GET AN ESTIMATE $400 discount for interstate moves

Specialized in long-distance moving services in the continental US*

30 days of free storage with free re-delivery

Discounts available for AARP, AAA, military, and students

Works with hundreds of commercial and residential moving partners *excluding Alaska and Hawaii Our Partner GET AN ESTIMATE $500 Off + $200 discount for military & first responder Storage available & 24/7 customer service

Specialize in moving antiques, grandfather clocks and pianos

Proud donor to the Wounded Warrior Project Our Partner GET AN ESTIMATE 24/7 customer service available throughout your entire move Free storage available upon request

Veteran and family owned and operated

Auto relocation services available

Best Moving Companies in Idaho for 2023

International Van Lines - Best Overall Two Men And A Truck - Best Local Branches American Van Lines - Best High-Value Item Mover Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option Mayflower - Best Technology JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing U-Pack - Best DIY Mover PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker

Best Overall: International Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

International Van Lines (IVL) stands out as our top long-distance moving company in Idaho, thanks to its favorable customer reviews and customizable moving solutions. IVL offers a comprehensive range of services, catering to local, long-distance, interstate, and international moves. This versatility allows you to tailor your move according to your preferences: full-service packing, fragile item transportation, loading, storage, or even a cost-effective self-packing option.

The company is fully licensed and authorized as an interstate mover by the Department of Transportation and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), with regional offices across various states. Although IVL requires a 25% deposit upfront, it maintains 24/7 customer support and transparently discloses potential extra fees on its website, helping customers estimate their overall costs. While some customers reported higher final bills than estimated, IVL's dedication to addressing inquiries and maintaining a B rating from the BBB reflects its commitment to customer satisfaction.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Refundable deposits 48 hours before the move

First month of storage is free

GPS tracking

Virtual walk-through option for quotes Cons Uses third-party movers outside its core areas

Cash or check is required for final payment

How much does International Van Lines cost?

IVL's cost estimator provides estimated prices for various moves. For a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom-home move, prices range from $2,500 to $4,500. If you're relocating 2,500 miles with a similar-sized home, expect to pay between $7,500 and $10,000. Local moves are hourly, starting at $150 per hour, depending on the number of movers needed.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Corporate relocations

Custom crating

Storage

Car shipping

Best Local Branches: Two Men And A Truck Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Two Men And A Truck, with its quirky name and casual image, stands out on our list. Yet, it's no lightweight in the moving business. It's among the country's largest movers, boasting 9 million moves and 350+ independently-owned franchises nationwide including two in Idaho. This blend of national presence and local knowledge is a plus. Local franchises understand your area, ensuring top-notch door-to-door service for both local and long-distance moves, thanks to flexible options like Value Flex for budget-conscious moves and Expedited for full-service large relocations.

While it garners high customer referrals, its decentralized setup may result in varying service levels by location and may not cover every remote area. Nevertheless, Two Men And A Truck is worth considering for those seeking a national mover with local charm.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros 350+ local branch locations

Experienced local and long-distance mover

Crate option for small moves Cons Customer service varies by franchise

Not available in AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

Local moves typically begin at $150 per hour, but pricing fluctuates based on location and services required. A 500-mile one-bedroom move might cost around $2,000, whereas a 2,000-mile multi-bedroom move with full-service packing could approach $20,000. For instance, a 1,500-mile two-bedroom move falls in the $10,000-$15,000 range.

Services

Full-service long-distance moves

Container long-distance moves

Local moves

Packing and loading

Moving supplies

Home staging

Best High-Value Item Mover: American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Since its establishment in 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) has grown into one of the country's largest moving companies. AVL prioritizes quality in its services, accommodating everyday moves, valuable items like pianos, antiques, and family heirlooms, and even entire art or wine collections. This commitment to quality is reflected in its online reputation, boasting an A rating from the Better Business Bureau and a 3.44 out of 5 stars rating. AVL has also received Newsweek and Statista's Best Customer Service Award. However, there is room for improvement in their bidding process, and some customers have expressed concerns about last-minute price increases and third-party contractors. Nevertheless, AVL is a reliable choice for various moving needs.

Service Area: 48 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 10-50%

Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)

Learn More: American Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Moves antiques, pianos, and other valuables

Storage available

Expert military moves Cons May require a large deposit

Uses third parties for some moves

Not available in AK or HI

How much does American Van Lines cost?

American Van Lines provides a helpful website for estimating your move. It offers various scenarios with corresponding costs, presenting several estimated prices on its site.

Distance One bedroom est. cost Three bedroom est. cost 700 miles $2,880 $5,870 1,300 miles $3,643 $7,739 2,700 miles $5,227 $11,327

Services

Local and cross-country relocations

International relocation services

Specialty moving for antiques and pianos

Transportation of valuable fine art collections

Furniture and large item disassembly and reassembly

Convenient online shipment tracking

Flexible storage options are available

Expert packing and unpacking services

Access to high-quality moving supplies

Best White-Glove Service Option: Bekins Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Bekins Van Lines, established in 1891, stands as the oldest operating moving company in the U.S. Its enduring commitment to customer value and respect is reflected in its impressive 4.6 out of 5-star Google Reviews rating and strong online reputation. Customers lauded its professional staff, careful handling of belongings, and competitive pricing.

Bekins offers a broad spectrum of services, including local, long-distance, military, and senior moves, excelling in handling large, antique, and delicate items such as pianos and family heirlooms. Their Priority Relocation Service, while pricey, guarantees meticulous, prompt door-to-door moves, catering to last-minute requests. However, some reviews raised concerns about damaged items and delivery delays with their standard service, prompting a recommendation for full-value protection. Overall, Bekins Van Lines is a reputable choice for various relocation needs.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)

Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros On-time guarantee

Specialty packing

Full-value protection available Cons Some complaints about damage

No online estimates for local moves

How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?

Based on our findings, a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move typically ranges from $8,500 to $10,500, contingent on additional services like packing and protection. For a 500-mile move, costs typically fall between $6,000 and $7,000. Pricing varies widely based on specific requirements. A basic one-bedroom or studio move might start at around $3,500, while a full-service 5-bedroom move for 1,500 miles can surpass $15,000. Bekins provides ballpark quotes for long-distance moves on its website for general budgeting, but securing a binding estimate through an in-home or virtual assessment for precise costs is crucial. Binding estimates help prevent unforeseen expenses.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

In-state and interstate long-distance moves

Moving services for seniors

Packing and unpacking assistance

Specialized IT equipment relocation

Storage solutions

Why we chose it

Mayflower Transit, LLC provides top-notch online tools to streamline your move. Their iOS and Android apps help you stay organized by managing checklists, contacts, pickup, dropoff scheduling, and even utility setup at your new address. The company's online shipment tracking system offers 24/7 monitoring, ensuring peace of mind throughout your relocation.

With a reputation to uphold, Mayflower maintains a favorable rating, with 63% of its reviews being 4- and 5-stars, and only 12% receiving 1-star ratings, a commendable record in the moving industry. Though some grievances relate to third-party involvement, it's essential to acknowledge that complaints are inevitable given the company's scale. The A+ BBB rating confirms Mayflower's commitment to resolving issues effectively.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)

Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Easy-to-use online portal

Virtual quotes

Binding estimates Cons Limited local moves

May use third-party contractors

How much does Mayflower Transit cost?

Mayflower's pricing details are somewhat elusive on their website. However, we found that Mayflower is affiliated with Unigroup, the parent company of United Van Lines, which provides more transparent pricing. Based on United Van Lines' rates, a 1,000-mile move for a 3-bedroom house in the summer, with one month's notice, could range from $6,000 for self-packing to $12,000 for full-service packing.

Services

Local, long-distance moves

International moves

Move-out cleaning

PC network moving

App-based moving portal

Best Full-Service Packing: JK Moving Services Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

JK Moving Services prides itself on meticulous packing, even training its staff in a fully furnished house at its headquarters. Their attention to detail shines through in top-notch customer reviews, boasting high BBB and Google Reviews ratings. They provide valuable online resources, including a timeline-based checklist and scam prevention tips. JK Moving also offers financing options, partnering with Enhancify to provide quick quotes and even 0% financing for eligible applicants. However, it's essential to note that they specialize in long-distance moves, and some customers have reported slightly higher rates than competitors. To ensure the best value, compare quotes from JK Moving with others you receive.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: $250

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)

Learn More: JK Moving Services Review

Pros and cons

Pros Expertly-trained crews

0% financing for some customers

GPS tracking Cons Local moves limited to VA, MD, DC

Less competitive pricing

How much does JK Moving Services cost?

JK Moving offers top-tier service, emphasizing staff training, but this quality is reflected in its pricing. Based on real customer reviews, a 1,000-mile move with JK Moving can cost anywhere from $7,000 to over $15,000. Prices may vary depending on factors like full-service vs. self-packing, insurance coverage, distance, bedrooms, specialty items, and the time of year.

Services

Auto transport

Storage solutions

Employee corporate relocation

Commercial relocations

Expert packing and unpacking services

Competitive financing options

Why we chose it

U-Pack is an excellent choice for those seeking a partially DIY approach to moving. It offers cost savings compared to full-service alternatives and provides greater control over the relocation process. With U-Pack, you receive ReloCubes® or opt for a trailer, giving you flexibility and cost control. You only pay for the space you use; if you order three cubes but use two, you're billed for two.

For trailers, charges are based on linear feet used, and a partition wall secures your items. The company enjoys a stellar BBB rating, with an impressive average customer rating of 4.05 out of 5 stars. If you're comfortable with packing and loading but prefer not to drive a large truck cross-country, U-Pack presents an excellent solution.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: None

Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)

Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Transparent prices

Pay only for what you use

No one on staff has access to your container Cons No local moves

Does not deliver everywhere

How much does U-Pack cost?

U-Pack estimates approximately $2,500 for moving a single ReloCube from one location to another. Each cube offers 308 cubic feet of space, measuring 5' 10" in length, 6' 10" in width, and 7' 9" in height on the inside. Generally, one ReloCube suffices for each room in your home. For a 1,700-mile move, U-Pack's rates appear significantly more budget-friendly when compared to full-service movers.

Home Size/Transport Option Cost for a 1,700-mile move One Bedroom/ReloCube $2,300 One Bedroom/Trailer $2,700 Three Bedroom/ReloCube $5,900 Three Bedroom/Trailer $5,300

Services

Partial DIY moves

Container or trailer option

Long-distance and interstate moving

Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Most Flexible Container Mover: PODS Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

PODS stands out as a highly flexible container moving option, providing a slight edge over its competitor, U-Pack, also featured on our list. The key to its flexibility lies in storing household items in your driveway for an extended period. Unlike U-Pack's three-day limit for packing, PODS allows you to declutter your home gradually over several months before your move. By paying a monthly storage fee starting at $149, you can have an eight, 12, or 16-foot container delivered to your driveway. When you're ready to move, simply schedule pick-up and drop-off.

Pricing is straightforward, based on your container's size, duration of use, and the move's distance. PODS is not limited to just moving; it's also handy for temporary storage during home renovations. While 69% of Consumer Affairs reviews are 4- or 5-star, some customers reported missed delivery dates and difficulties in reaching customer representatives. Nevertheless, PODS is ideal for those who prefer to pack and unpack at their own pace or need convenient temporary storage on their property.

Service Area: 46 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: 1-month storage fee

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #1397252)

Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Flexible loading timeline

Cost-effective compared to full-service movers

Contactless moving options

Convenient driveway storage Cons Unavailable in AK, MT, ND, WY

No packing service offered

How much does PODS Moving Company cost?

Here are sample PODS prices for a 2-3 bedroom home (up to 1,200 sq. ft.), but remember that costs vary based on location, timing, and home size.

Miles PODS (1-month storage + transport) Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading) Truck Rental (not including fuel) 2,790 $4,893-$6,524 $4,677-$9,390 $2,182-$3,155 1,080 $3,061-$4,400 $3,020-$7,250 $923-$1,424 370 $2,073-$2,850 $1,830-$5,300 $328-$505

Services

Local and long-distance moving

Temporary driveway storage options

Moving supplies

Packing and loading company referrals

Car shipping

Most Transparent Broker: Moving APT Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Moving APT functions as a broker in the moving industry, akin to LendingTree's role in lending. While it doesn't conduct the moves itself, it excels as a trustworthy and highly-rated intermediary. With a 4.3/5 average rating from 367 Google Reviews and a B rating on the BBB, it stands out for its transparency and ethics.

Registered with the FMCSA, it exclusively engages FMCSA-licensed carriers, enhancing reliability. However, employing a broker may reduce your control over the mover selection process, as availability varies by location and timing, potentially impacting final costs. Nonetheless, Moving APT provides 24/7 customer support, fostering confidence and resolving issues efficiently.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: Yes, amount varies

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)

Learn More: Moving APT Review

Pros and cons

Pros Shops carriers for you

Wide range of services

More than 2,500 partners

Price matching Cons Not responsible for damage/loss

Rates can be higher than quoted

May receive too many calls after requesting a quote

How much does Moving APT cost?

Moving costs fluctuate based on weight, bedrooms, specialty items, and insurance. Moving APT stands out for transparency, offering ballpark estimates via a provided table on its website.

Distance 1 Bedrooms 2-3 Bedrooms 4-5 Bedrooms 250 $1,200-$2,300 $1,600-$3950 $2,050-$5,200 1,000 $1,600-$2,950 $2,300-$7,950 $5,900-$8,100 2,500 $1,900-$3,950 $3,800-$9,400 $9,100-$18,500+

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Furniture moving

Car shipping

Storage

Most Experienced Broker: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) excels as a seasoned moving broker, leveraging its 25 years of experience to find top-quality movers for you. With an impressive 80% of 312 reviews on Consumer Affairs being 4 or 5 stars, IMRG has a solid reputation. A satisfied customer, Amy from Georgia, commended their efficiency and handling of valuable belongings. IMRG simplifies the daunting task of choosing the right moving company, offering valuable insights. However, potential customers should note IMRG's strict 72-hour cancellation policy before committing to their services.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)

Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review

Pros and cons

Pros Negotiates prices on your behalf

Finds the best mover for you

Pre-screens moving companies Cons Not ultimately responsible for damage

Could improve its refund policy

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

IMRG provides ballpark estimates through its online calculator but advises they are approximate. For precise pricing, reach out to the company directly.

Miles 2 Bedroom 4 Bedroom 1,080 $3,900-$7,000 $8,500+

Services

Full-service packing

Long-distance moving

Car shipping

Storage

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Your move should be easy and stress-free, no matter the distance or size. Receive a custom quote from a Moving Company today that's designed to meet your needs and budget by clicking below. Get an Estimate

How To Select A Moving Company In Idaho

Set a budget: Determine your moving budget; opt for container movers if the budget is tight. Take inventory: List your belongings, especially specialized items, to avoid extra fees. Choose move type: Select from container-based, DIY, or full-service moves. Read reviews: Check customer reviews, considering review ratios and mover size on FMCSA. Compare quotes: Get multiple in-person or virtual quotes to save potentially thousands.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Idaho

Distance affects cost: Longer moves entail more expenses. Item weight and volume impact pricing, especially heavy items. Specialty services like piano or art moving come at higher costs. Consider additional insurance for better protection beyond base coverage. Timing matters: Moving in off-peak months can save money.

How to Prepare for a Move in Idaho

Create a moving checklist, often provided by movers on their websites. Update necessary documents when moving to a new state. Label boxes for easy placement in your new home. Declutter by donating, selling, or downsizing items. Keep essentials accessible during the move. Research your mover's policies and track record for a smooth relocation.

Idaho Moving Company FAQ

Why are Idaho moving companies so expensive?

Idaho moving companies may be expensive due to factors such as demand during peak moving seasons, the distance of the move, additional services required, and the availability of movers in certain regions.

How do I know my Idaho moving company is reputable?

Verify their credentials and licenses with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) if they operate across state lines, and with the Idaho Transportation Department if they only operate within the state. Additionally, ask for recommendations from friends, family, or local real estate agents who have experience with moving companies in Idaho.

What is the cheapest month to move in Idaho?

Winter months are typically the most affordable, but keep in mind that weather may prevent you from certain moves due to difficult travel during bad weather.

Learn more

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Idaho

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services : We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry. Availability : We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve. Pricing : In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy. Reputation : We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database. Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in Idaho