10 Best Moving Companies in New Hampshire

If you’re looking for the best movers in New Hampshire, we’ve got you covered. We combed through dozens of companies to determine the top mover in The Granite State is Bekins Van Lines. But read on to discover more about each mover that made our list. One might work even better for your needs.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner GET AN ESTIMATE $400 discount for interstate moves

Specialized in long-distance moving services in the continental US*

30 days of free storage with free re-delivery

Discounts available for AARP, AAA, military, and students

Works with hundreds of commercial and residential moving partners *excluding Alaska and Hawaii Our Partner GET AN ESTIMATE $500 Off + $200 discount for military & first responder Storage available & 24/7 customer service

Specialize in moving antiques, grandfather clocks and pianos

Proud donor to the Wounded Warrior Project Our Partner GET AN ESTIMATE 24/7 customer service available throughout your entire move Free storage available upon request

Veteran and family owned and operated

Auto relocation services available

Best Moving Companies in New Hampshire for 2023

Bekins Van Lines - Best Overall Mayflower - Best Technology Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing Two Men And A Truck - Best Local Branches U-Pack - Best DIY Mover PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing

Best Overall: Bekins Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Founded in 1891, Bekins Van Lines is the oldest operating moving company in the U.S. It’s also our top pick for your New Hampshire move. With a strong commitment to customer value and respect, they hold a solid 4.6 out of 5-star rating on Google Reviews. Customers appreciate their careful handling of belongings and competitive pricing, often describing the staff as professional.

Bekins offers many services, including local, long-distance, military, and senior moving. Whatever your New Hampshire move, Bekins can likely handle it. Their Priority Relocation Service offers a hassle-free, full-service moving experience. However, some standard service users have reported occasional damage and delayed deliveries, so consider full-value protection. Bekins Van Lines is a reputable choice, whether it's a budget-friendly local move or a high-end cross-country relocation.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)

Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Punctuality assured

Expert packing for specialized items

Choice of full-value protection

Opt-in for priority service relocation Cons Occasional damage concerns

Local move estimates are not available online

How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?

Our research reveals that a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move costs $8,500-$10,500 with optional services like extra protection, packing, and loading. A 500-mile move averages $6,000-$7,000. Costs vary greatly; a basic one-bedroom move is around $3,500, but a 5-bedroom full-service move can exceed $15,000 over 1,500 miles.

Services

In-state and state-to-state moves

Local moving

Senior moving

Packing and loading

IT equipment moves

Storage options

Why we chose it

Mayflower Transit, LLC provides online tools to streamline your move. Their iOS and Android apps empower you to efficiently manage your relocation, from checklists and contacts to scheduling pickups, drop-offs, and even setting up new address utilities.

During the move, you can also enjoy 24/7 shipment tracking for added peace of mind. Mayflower earns high marks, with 63% of reviews on Consumer Affairs being 4- or 5-star, while only 12% are 1-star. This rating is impressive in the moving industry.

The few negative reviews center around third-party companies, with some customers reporting damage or delivery delays. However, considering the company's size, some complaints are inevitable. Mayflower's A+ rating on the BBB underscores its effective response to and resolution of issues.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)

Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Easy-to-use moving apps

Virtual quotes

Guaranteed estimates Cons Limited local moves

Third parties used on occasion

How much does Mayflower Transit cost?

Mayflower's website lacks price transparency, but it's owned by Unigroup, which also owns United Van Lines. United provides more pricing details, suggesting a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move in summer with one month's notice may range from $6,000 for self-packing to $12,000 for full-service packing.

Services

Local and long-distance

International moves

Small moves

Debris pickup and move-out cleaning

PC network and home theatre moving

App-based moving portal

Most Transparent Broker: Moving APT Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Moving APT is a personal moving agent connecting you with suitable companies. Highly regarded in the industry, it boasts a 4.3/5 Google Reviews rating and a B rating on the BBB, with only 14 addressed complaints in the past year.

Registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), it exclusively employs licensed carriers. This ensures transparency about its partnerships, which include notable names like Allied Van Lines, United Van Lines, PODS, and North American Van Lines.

While using a broker offers guidance in selecting the right company, it may limit control over your choice and potentially alter your initial cost estimate. However, Moving APT stands out with its 24/7 customer support and upfront approach.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: Yes, amount varies

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)

Learn More: Moving APT Review

Pros and cons

Pros Shops carriers for you

Wider range of services compared to a carrier

More than 2,500 moving partners Cons Is a broker, not a carrier

Not responsible for damage/loss

May receive too many calls after requesting a quote

How much does Moving APT cost?

Moving APT's pricing varies based on weight, bedrooms, and insurance like all moving companies. Yet, as demonstrated in the table below, it distinguishes itself by offering transparent ballpark estimates on its website.

Distance 1 Bedrooms 2-3 Bedrooms 4-5 Bedrooms 250 $1,200-$2,300 $1,600-$3950 $2,050-$5,200 1,000 $1,600-$2,950 $2,300-$7,950 $5,900-$8,100 2,500 $1,900-$3,950 $3,800-$9,400 $9,100-$18,500+

Services

Local moves

Long-distance moving

Packing and loading

Moving supplies available

Furniture moving

Car shipping

Storage

Why we chose it

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) operates as a seasoned moving broker, sparing you the hassle of finding the right company for your New Hampshire move. With 25 years of industry experience, it ranks among the most seasoned brokers. Consumer Affairs reports an impressive 80% of their 312 reviews as 4 or 5 stars, a notable achievement for any mover, let alone a broker.

IMRG's expertise simplifies the daunting task of selecting a mover, a valuable service for those unfamiliar with the options. However, keep in mind their stringent cancellation policy, requiring a 72-hour notice for cancellations if you opt for their services.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)

Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review

Pros and cons

Pros Negotiates prices for you

Finds the best mover

Screens moving companies Cons Not ultimately responsible for damage

Could improve refund policy

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

IMRG offers online ballpark estimates through their calculator. However, they emphasize these are approximate figures. For precise quotes, it's advised to reach out to the company directly.

Miles 2 Bedroom 4 Bedroom 1,080 $3,900-$7,000 $8,500+

Services

Full-service packing

Long-distance moving

Car shipping

Storage

Best Full-Service Packing: JK Moving Services Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

JK Moving Services strongly emphasizes meticulous packing, even training their staff in a fully furnished two-story house. Whether it's everyday items or cherished valuables like sculptures, antiques, or wine collections, the well-prepared team ensures belongings remain in pristine condition. The company's high customer service ratings on BBB and Google Reviews reflect exceptional attention to detail. It also provides valuable online resources, including a timeline-based checklist and tips to avoid moving scams.

Additionally, JK offers financing options through Enhancify, with quick quotes and potential 0% financing. However, they have limitations, specializing less in local moves, and some customers find their rates comparatively high. To determine your best option, obtain a quote from JK Moving and compare it with others received.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: $250

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)

Learn More: JK Moving Services Review

Pros and cons

Pros Expert packing crews

0% financing for qualified customers

GPS shipment tracking Cons Local moves limited to VA, MD, DC

Can be expensive

How much does JK Moving Services cost?

JK Moving is a premium service provider investing in comprehensive staff training. However, this dedication is reflected in their pricing. According to customer reviews, a 1,000-mile move typically ranges from $7,000 to over $15,000, with variations depending on factors like packing choice, insurance coverage, distance, bedrooms, specialty items, and the time of year.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage available

Corporate relocation

Commercial moving

Superior packing and unpacking

Affordable financing

Best Local Branches: Two Men And A Truck Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

With its whimsical name and hand-drawn logo, Two Men And A Truck brings a relaxed vibe to the moving industry, yet it's a heavyweight with 9 million successful moves and 350 independently owned franchises nationwide, including a Manchester, New Hampshire location. This unique blend of national reach and local presence offers the best of both worlds. Local franchises understand your neighborhood, ensuring top-notch door-to-door service for local or cross-country moves.

The company provides flexible options like Value Flex for smaller moves and Expedited service for larger ones. While the company enjoys a 96% customer referral rate and generally positive reviews, the decentralized nature of each franchise can lead to varying service levels. Nonetheless, consider Two Men And A Truck for a national company with a local touch.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros 350+ U.S. locations

Superior local mover

Long-distance moving specialist Cons Customer service varies by franchise

Not available to/from AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

Local moves typically begin at approximately $150 per hour. However, pricing varies based on factors such as location and requirements. For instance, a 500-mile, one-bedroom move might cost around $2,000, while a 2,000-mile, multi-bedroom move with full-service packing and loading could reach roughly $20,000. A mid-range option, like a two-bedroom move covering 1,500 miles, falls within the $10,000 to $15,000 range.

Services

Full-service long-distance moves

Container long-distance moves

Local moves

Packing and loading

Moving supplies

Home staging

Why we chose it

U-Pack is an excellent choice for those seeking a partial-DIY long-distance mover. Not only is it more budget-friendly than full-service alternatives, but it also grants you greater control throughout the process. With U-Pack, you receive ReloCubes® to load with your belongings and securely lock until delivery to your new address. They offer trailer options as well, with payment based solely on usage.

The company boasts an impressive 4.05 out of 5-star average customer rating on the BBB, reflecting its stellar reputation. Licensed under USDOT 914011 with the FMCSA, U-Pack offers peace of mind for legitimate services. U-Pack provides an ideal solution if you prefer packing and loading without the long-distance truck drive.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: None

Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)

Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Clear and upfront pricing

Charges based on actual usage

Enhanced security for your items during transit Cons Limited availability for local moves

Delivery limitations to certain areas

How much does U-Pack cost?

U-Pack's standout feature is its cost efficiency. One customer reported saving a staggering $10,000 on a 2,500-mile move compared to a full-service company. According to U-Pack, moving one ReloCube door-to-door costs approximately $2,500. Each ReloCube offers 308 cubic feet of space, equivalent to one room's worth. Their website quotes for a 1,700-mile move reveal U-Pack's affordability compared to traditional full-service movers.

Home Size/Transport Option Cost for a 1,700-mile move One Bedroom/ReloCube $2,300 One Bedroom/Trailer $2,700 Three Bedroom/ReloCube $5,900 Three Bedroom/Trailer $5,300

Services

Partial DIY moves

Container or trailer option

Long-distance moves

Interstate moving

Local packing and unpacking company referrals

Most Flexible Container Mover: PODS Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

PODS stands out as the most adaptable container moving option, providing an edge over its counterpart, U-Pack. Its key flexibility lies in storing items in your driveway for as long as needed. Unlike U-Pack's three-day packing limit, PODS lets you gradually declutter your home over months before the move. For a starting storage fee of $149, you can have an eight, 12, or 16-foot container in your driveway. When ready to move, simply schedule pick-up and drop-off.

PODS is an excellent choice for streamlining home selling or moving at your own pace. Pricing is straightforward, based on container size, duration, and distance, and it's even useful for non-moving purposes like home remodeling. Although 69% of Consumer Affairs reviews are 4- or 5-stars, a few complaints revolve around missed delivery dates and communication challenges. Nevertheless, it's ideal for those seeking a flexible, self-paced packing and storage option.

Service Area: 46 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: 1-month storage fee

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #1397252)

Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Flexible loading timeframe

Cost-effective compared to full-service movers

Contactless moving options

Convenient driveway storage solutions Cons Unavailable in AK, MT, ND, WY

No packing service offered

How much does PODS Moving Company cost?

PODS offers sample prices for a 2-3 bedroom household of up to 1,200 square feet. Keep in mind that these prices can fluctuate significantly due to location, timing, and home size.

Miles PODS (1-month storage + transport) Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading) Truck Rental (not including fuel) 2,790 $4,893-$6,524 $4,677-$9,390 $2,182-$3,155 1,080 $3,061-$4,400 $3,020-$7,250 $923-$1,424 370 $2,073-$2,850 $1,830-$5,300 $328-$505

Services

Local and long-distance moving

Temporary driveway storage options

Supplies

Packing and loading company referrals

Car shipping

Most Flexible Full-Service Mover: International Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

International Van Lines (IVL) earns its place as a preferred local and interstate moving company thanks to glowing customer reviews and tailored moving options. IVL impresses with its comprehensive service spectrum, covering local, long-distance, interstate, and international moves. Their flexibility lets you choose the level of involvement, from full-service packing to self-packing to control expenses. Licensed as a carrier, IVL operates as an authorized broker beyond its primary service areas on the east and west coasts and much of the mid-west.

Should issues arise, its 24/7 customer support is readily accessible and maintains a respectable B rating with the BBB. While a 25% upfront deposit might deter some, it's industry-standard. While some customers noted higher-than-expected final bills, IVL transparently outlines extra fees on its website, aiding in cost estimation. Overall, IVL is a reputable company often featured in national "best of" lists.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Deposits are refundable up to 48 hours before the move

Complimentary first month of storage

Utilizes GPS tracking

Offers a virtual walk-through for quotes Cons Employs third-party movers in regions beyond its primary service areas

Accepts cash or check as the final payment method

How much does International Van Lines cost?

IVL's cost estimator suggests a price range of $2,500 to $4,500 for moving a 2-bedroom home 1,100 miles. For a similar-sized move covering 2,500 miles, the estimate is $7,500 to $10,000. Local moves are billed hourly, with rates starting at $150 per hour, varying by the number of moving staff required.

Services

Local, long-distance, and international moves

Employee relocations

Custom crating

Storage

Car shipping

Most Predictable Pricing: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as both a moving broker and a licensed carrier, offering nationwide services through a network of over 500 partners and employing over 1,400 in-house drivers. What stands out are NAVL's optional binding estimates, providing peace of mind amidst the moving chaos. You can initiate an online quote and then converse with a representative for an accurate estimate, including the option for a binding estimate.

The company's three estimate choices encompass Bottom Line Pricing (a guaranteed rate), Not-To-Exceed Pricing (which can only be lower), and Customized Pricing (a binding estimate with flexibility for added services). Regarding reputation, NAVL boasts an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and consistently earns 4 out of 5 stars or better on respected sites such as U.S. News and MarketWatch.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Binding estimates

Large owned truck fleet

Easy claims process online Cons Limited storage locations

Brokers out moves in some areas

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

NAVL proves cost-effective for most move types yet leans towards the pricier side for full-service long-distance moves. Their website cites an average long-distance move at $3,758 in the past year, but additional research suggests a ballpark figure of around $5,000 for a 1,000-mile move.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Corporate services

Packing and unpacking

Loading and unloading

Moving calculators and checklists

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Your move should be easy and stress-free, no matter the distance or size. Receive a custom quote from a Moving Company today that's designed to meet your needs and budget by clicking below. Get an Estimate

How To Select A Moving Company In New Hampshire

Set a budget: Determine your spending limit. Those with tight budgets may opt for container movers instead of full-service companies. Inventory your belongings: Create a precise list, especially for specialized items. Underestimating can lead to additional charges on moving day. Choose your move type: Today's market offers container-based, DIY, or full-service door-to-door moves. Check reviews: Seek genuine feedback from previous customers, remembering that most reviews stem from negative experiences. Assess the proportion of negative reviews relative to the company's volume of moves. The mover's size, indicated by miles traveled, is on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration website. Compare quotes: While it might be time-consuming, obtaining at least two additional quotes alongside an in-person or virtual home assessment can yield substantial savings.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in New Hampshire

Distance affects cost ; longer moves require more resources and licensing.

; longer moves require more resources and licensing. The volume and weight of items influence the quote.

influence the quote. Specialty services like piano or art moving can be costly.

like piano or art moving can be costly. Additional insurance may increase your overall cost.

may increase your overall cost. Timing plays a role; moving in January is cheaper than June.

How to Prepare for a Move in New Hampshire

Craft a moving checklist : Develop a checklist outlining tasks and timelines, often available on movers' websites or apps for step-by-step guidance.

: Develop a checklist outlining tasks and timelines, often available on movers' websites or apps for step-by-step guidance. Update documents : When moving to a different state, research and address tasks like vehicle re-registration according to your new state's requirements.

: When moving to a different state, research and address tasks like vehicle re-registration according to your new state's requirements. Plan your new home layout : Label boxes with their destination in your new home to simplify the unloading process for movers, streamlining your unpacking.

: Label boxes with their destination in your new home to simplify the unloading process for movers, streamlining your unpacking. Streamline possessions : Before moving, consider donating, selling, or downsizing, especially for items like old furniture or infrequently used belongings.

: Before moving, consider donating, selling, or downsizing, especially for items like old furniture or infrequently used belongings. Keep essentials accessible : Keep necessary items aside for immediate access, as items on the moving truck might be unavailable for weeks.

: Keep necessary items aside for immediate access, as items on the moving truck might be unavailable for weeks. Research your mover: Investigate the mover's track record, delivery punctuality, and costs. Seek a binding estimate and guaranteed arrival time, if feasible.

New Hampshire Moving Company FAQ

Why are New Hampshire moving companies so expensive?

The labor and equipment cost may be higher in New Hampshire, impacting pricing. Additionally, demand for moving services can drive up prices if you're moving during peak seasons or holidays. Lastly, the distance of your move, the amount of belongings, and any additional services you require can also influence the cost.

How do I know my New Hampshire moving company is reputable?

Check the company’s FMCSA profile to see if it performs moves across state lines. For any company, check online review sites for legitimate opinions from past customers.

What is the cheapest month to move in New Hampshire?

Winter months tend to be the least expensive, thanks to lower demand and less-than-ideal weather.

Learn more

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in New Hampshire

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services : We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry. Availability : We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas where they’re licensed to serve.

: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas where they’re licensed to serve. Pricing : In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy. Reputation : We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database. Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in New Hampshire