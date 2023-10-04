10 Best Moving Companies in New Hampshire
If you’re looking for the best movers in New Hampshire, we’ve got you covered. We combed through dozens of companies to determine the top mover in The Granite State is Bekins Van Lines. But read on to discover more about each mover that made our list. One might work even better for your needs.
Why we chose it
Founded in 1891, Bekins Van Lines is the oldest operating moving company in the U.S. It’s also our top pick for your New Hampshire move. With a strong commitment to customer value and respect, they hold a solid 4.6 out of 5-star rating on Google Reviews. Customers appreciate their careful handling of belongings and competitive pricing, often describing the staff as professional.
Bekins offers many services, including local, long-distance, military, and senior moving. Whatever your New Hampshire move, Bekins can likely handle it. Their Priority Relocation Service offers a hassle-free, full-service moving experience. However, some standard service users have reported occasional damage and delayed deliveries, so consider full-value protection. Bekins Van Lines is a reputable choice, whether it's a budget-friendly local move or a high-end cross-country relocation.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)
Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Punctuality assured
- Expert packing for specialized items
- Choice of full-value protection
- Opt-in for priority service relocation
- Occasional damage concerns
- Local move estimates are not available online
How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?
Our research reveals that a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move costs $8,500-$10,500 with optional services like extra protection, packing, and loading. A 500-mile move averages $6,000-$7,000. Costs vary greatly; a basic one-bedroom move is around $3,500, but a 5-bedroom full-service move can exceed $15,000 over 1,500 miles.
Services
- In-state and state-to-state moves
- Local moving
- Senior moving
- Packing and loading
- IT equipment moves
- Storage options
Why we chose it
Mayflower Transit, LLC provides online tools to streamline your move. Their iOS and Android apps empower you to efficiently manage your relocation, from checklists and contacts to scheduling pickups, drop-offs, and even setting up new address utilities.
During the move, you can also enjoy 24/7 shipment tracking for added peace of mind. Mayflower earns high marks, with 63% of reviews on Consumer Affairs being 4- or 5-star, while only 12% are 1-star. This rating is impressive in the moving industry.
The few negative reviews center around third-party companies, with some customers reporting damage or delivery delays. However, considering the company's size, some complaints are inevitable. Mayflower's A+ rating on the BBB underscores its effective response to and resolution of issues.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: None
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Easy-to-use moving apps
- Virtual quotes
- Guaranteed estimates
- Limited local moves
- Third parties used on occasion
How much does Mayflower Transit cost?
Mayflower's website lacks price transparency, but it's owned by Unigroup, which also owns United Van Lines. United provides more pricing details, suggesting a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move in summer with one month's notice may range from $6,000 for self-packing to $12,000 for full-service packing.
Services
- Local and long-distance
- International moves
- Small moves
- Debris pickup and move-out cleaning
- PC network and home theatre moving
- App-based moving portal
Why we chose it
Moving APT is a personal moving agent connecting you with suitable companies. Highly regarded in the industry, it boasts a 4.3/5 Google Reviews rating and a B rating on the BBB, with only 14 addressed complaints in the past year.
Registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), it exclusively employs licensed carriers. This ensures transparency about its partnerships, which include notable names like Allied Van Lines, United Van Lines, PODS, and North American Van Lines.
While using a broker offers guidance in selecting the right company, it may limit control over your choice and potentially alter your initial cost estimate. However, Moving APT stands out with its 24/7 customer support and upfront approach.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: Yes, amount varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)
Learn More: Moving APT Review
Pros and cons
- Shops carriers for you
- Wider range of services compared to a carrier
- More than 2,500 moving partners
- Is a broker, not a carrier
- Not responsible for damage/loss
- May receive too many calls after requesting a quote
How much does Moving APT cost?
Moving APT's pricing varies based on weight, bedrooms, and insurance like all moving companies. Yet, as demonstrated in the table below, it distinguishes itself by offering transparent ballpark estimates on its website.
|Distance
|1 Bedrooms
|2-3 Bedrooms
|4-5 Bedrooms
|250
|$1,200-$2,300
|$1,600-$3950
|$2,050-$5,200
|1,000
|$1,600-$2,950
|$2,300-$7,950
|$5,900-$8,100
|2,500
|$1,900-$3,950
|$3,800-$9,400
|$9,100-$18,500+
Services
- Local moves
- Long-distance moving
- Packing and loading
- Moving supplies available
- Furniture moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
Why we chose it
Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) operates as a seasoned moving broker, sparing you the hassle of finding the right company for your New Hampshire move. With 25 years of industry experience, it ranks among the most seasoned brokers. Consumer Affairs reports an impressive 80% of their 312 reviews as 4 or 5 stars, a notable achievement for any mover, let alone a broker.
IMRG's expertise simplifies the daunting task of selecting a mover, a valuable service for those unfamiliar with the options. However, keep in mind their stringent cancellation policy, requiring a 72-hour notice for cancellations if you opt for their services.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)
Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review
Pros and cons
- Negotiates prices for you
- Finds the best mover
- Screens moving companies
- Not ultimately responsible for damage
- Could improve refund policy
How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?
IMRG offers online ballpark estimates through their calculator. However, they emphasize these are approximate figures. For precise quotes, it's advised to reach out to the company directly.
|Miles
|2 Bedroom
|4 Bedroom
|1,080
|$3,900-$7,000
|$8,500+
Services
- Full-service packing
- Long-distance moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
Why we chose it
JK Moving Services strongly emphasizes meticulous packing, even training their staff in a fully furnished two-story house. Whether it's everyday items or cherished valuables like sculptures, antiques, or wine collections, the well-prepared team ensures belongings remain in pristine condition. The company's high customer service ratings on BBB and Google Reviews reflect exceptional attention to detail. It also provides valuable online resources, including a timeline-based checklist and tips to avoid moving scams.
Additionally, JK offers financing options through Enhancify, with quick quotes and potential 0% financing. However, they have limitations, specializing less in local moves, and some customers find their rates comparatively high. To determine your best option, obtain a quote from JK Moving and compare it with others received.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: $250
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)
Learn More: JK Moving Services Review
Pros and cons
- Expert packing crews
- 0% financing for qualified customers
- GPS shipment tracking
- Local moves limited to VA, MD, DC
- Can be expensive
How much does JK Moving Services cost?
JK Moving is a premium service provider investing in comprehensive staff training. However, this dedication is reflected in their pricing. According to customer reviews, a 1,000-mile move typically ranges from $7,000 to over $15,000, with variations depending on factors like packing choice, insurance coverage, distance, bedrooms, specialty items, and the time of year.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage available
- Corporate relocation
- Commercial moving
- Superior packing and unpacking
- Affordable financing
Why we chose it
With its whimsical name and hand-drawn logo, Two Men And A Truck brings a relaxed vibe to the moving industry, yet it's a heavyweight with 9 million successful moves and 350 independently owned franchises nationwide, including a Manchester, New Hampshire location. This unique blend of national reach and local presence offers the best of both worlds. Local franchises understand your neighborhood, ensuring top-notch door-to-door service for local or cross-country moves.
The company provides flexible options like Value Flex for smaller moves and Expedited service for larger ones. While the company enjoys a 96% customer referral rate and generally positive reviews, the decentralized nature of each franchise can lead to varying service levels. Nonetheless, consider Two Men And A Truck for a national company with a local touch.
- Service Area: 47 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)
Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- 350+ U.S. locations
- Superior local mover
- Long-distance moving specialist
- Customer service varies by franchise
- Not available to/from AK, HI, WV
How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?
Local moves typically begin at approximately $150 per hour. However, pricing varies based on factors such as location and requirements. For instance, a 500-mile, one-bedroom move might cost around $2,000, while a 2,000-mile, multi-bedroom move with full-service packing and loading could reach roughly $20,000. A mid-range option, like a two-bedroom move covering 1,500 miles, falls within the $10,000 to $15,000 range.
Services
- Full-service long-distance moves
- Container long-distance moves
- Local moves
- Packing and loading
- Moving supplies
- Home staging
Why we chose it
U-Pack is an excellent choice for those seeking a partial-DIY long-distance mover. Not only is it more budget-friendly than full-service alternatives, but it also grants you greater control throughout the process. With U-Pack, you receive ReloCubes® to load with your belongings and securely lock until delivery to your new address. They offer trailer options as well, with payment based solely on usage.
The company boasts an impressive 4.05 out of 5-star average customer rating on the BBB, reflecting its stellar reputation. Licensed under USDOT 914011 with the FMCSA, U-Pack offers peace of mind for legitimate services. U-Pack provides an ideal solution if you prefer packing and loading without the long-distance truck drive.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)
Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Clear and upfront pricing
- Charges based on actual usage
- Enhanced security for your items during transit
- Limited availability for local moves
- Delivery limitations to certain areas
How much does U-Pack cost?
U-Pack's standout feature is its cost efficiency. One customer reported saving a staggering $10,000 on a 2,500-mile move compared to a full-service company. According to U-Pack, moving one ReloCube door-to-door costs approximately $2,500. Each ReloCube offers 308 cubic feet of space, equivalent to one room's worth. Their website quotes for a 1,700-mile move reveal U-Pack's affordability compared to traditional full-service movers.
|Home Size/Transport Option
|Cost for a 1,700-mile move
|One Bedroom/ReloCube
|$2,300
|One Bedroom/Trailer
|$2,700
|Three Bedroom/ReloCube
|$5,900
|Three Bedroom/Trailer
|$5,300
Services
- Partial DIY moves
- Container or trailer option
- Long-distance moves
- Interstate moving
- Local packing and unpacking company referrals
Why we chose it
PODS stands out as the most adaptable container moving option, providing an edge over its counterpart, U-Pack. Its key flexibility lies in storing items in your driveway for as long as needed. Unlike U-Pack's three-day packing limit, PODS lets you gradually declutter your home over months before the move. For a starting storage fee of $149, you can have an eight, 12, or 16-foot container in your driveway. When ready to move, simply schedule pick-up and drop-off.
PODS is an excellent choice for streamlining home selling or moving at your own pace. Pricing is straightforward, based on container size, duration, and distance, and it's even useful for non-moving purposes like home remodeling. Although 69% of Consumer Affairs reviews are 4- or 5-stars, a few complaints revolve around missed delivery dates and communication challenges. Nevertheless, it's ideal for those seeking a flexible, self-paced packing and storage option.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: 1-month storage fee
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #1397252)
Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Flexible loading timeframe
- Cost-effective compared to full-service movers
- Contactless moving options
- Convenient driveway storage solutions
- Unavailable in AK, MT, ND, WY
- No packing service offered
How much does PODS Moving Company cost?
PODS offers sample prices for a 2-3 bedroom household of up to 1,200 square feet. Keep in mind that these prices can fluctuate significantly due to location, timing, and home size.
|Miles
|PODS (1-month storage + transport)
|Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading)
|Truck Rental (not including fuel)
|2,790
|$4,893-$6,524
|$4,677-$9,390
|$2,182-$3,155
|1,080
|$3,061-$4,400
|$3,020-$7,250
|$923-$1,424
|370
|$2,073-$2,850
|$1,830-$5,300
|$328-$505
Services
- Local and long-distance moving
- Temporary driveway storage options
- Supplies
- Packing and loading company referrals
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
International Van Lines (IVL) earns its place as a preferred local and interstate moving company thanks to glowing customer reviews and tailored moving options. IVL impresses with its comprehensive service spectrum, covering local, long-distance, interstate, and international moves. Their flexibility lets you choose the level of involvement, from full-service packing to self-packing to control expenses. Licensed as a carrier, IVL operates as an authorized broker beyond its primary service areas on the east and west coasts and much of the mid-west.
Should issues arise, its 24/7 customer support is readily accessible and maintains a respectable B rating with the BBB. While a 25% upfront deposit might deter some, it's industry-standard. While some customers noted higher-than-expected final bills, IVL transparently outlines extra fees on its website, aiding in cost estimation. Overall, IVL is a reputable company often featured in national "best of" lists.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 25%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)
Learn More: International Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Deposits are refundable up to 48 hours before the move
- Complimentary first month of storage
- Utilizes GPS tracking
- Offers a virtual walk-through for quotes
- Employs third-party movers in regions beyond its primary service areas
- Accepts cash or check as the final payment method
How much does International Van Lines cost?
IVL's cost estimator suggests a price range of $2,500 to $4,500 for moving a 2-bedroom home 1,100 miles. For a similar-sized move covering 2,500 miles, the estimate is $7,500 to $10,000. Local moves are billed hourly, with rates starting at $150 per hour, varying by the number of moving staff required.
Services
- Local, long-distance, and international moves
- Employee relocations
- Custom crating
- Storage
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as both a moving broker and a licensed carrier, offering nationwide services through a network of over 500 partners and employing over 1,400 in-house drivers. What stands out are NAVL's optional binding estimates, providing peace of mind amidst the moving chaos. You can initiate an online quote and then converse with a representative for an accurate estimate, including the option for a binding estimate.
The company's three estimate choices encompass Bottom Line Pricing (a guaranteed rate), Not-To-Exceed Pricing (which can only be lower), and Customized Pricing (a binding estimate with flexibility for added services). Regarding reputation, NAVL boasts an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and consistently earns 4 out of 5 stars or better on respected sites such as U.S. News and MarketWatch.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Up to 50%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)
Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Binding estimates
- Large owned truck fleet
- Easy claims process online
- Limited storage locations
- Brokers out moves in some areas
How much does North American Van Lines cost?
NAVL proves cost-effective for most move types yet leans towards the pricier side for full-service long-distance moves. Their website cites an average long-distance move at $3,758 in the past year, but additional research suggests a ballpark figure of around $5,000 for a 1,000-mile move.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Corporate services
- Packing and unpacking
- Loading and unloading
- Moving calculators and checklists
How To Select A Moving Company In New Hampshire
- Set a budget: Determine your spending limit. Those with tight budgets may opt for container movers instead of full-service companies.
- Inventory your belongings: Create a precise list, especially for specialized items. Underestimating can lead to additional charges on moving day.
- Choose your move type: Today's market offers container-based, DIY, or full-service door-to-door moves.
- Check reviews: Seek genuine feedback from previous customers, remembering that most reviews stem from negative experiences. Assess the proportion of negative reviews relative to the company's volume of moves. The mover's size, indicated by miles traveled, is on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration website.
- Compare quotes: While it might be time-consuming, obtaining at least two additional quotes alongside an in-person or virtual home assessment can yield substantial savings.
Factors That Affect Moving Costs in New Hampshire
- Distance affects cost; longer moves require more resources and licensing.
- The volume and weight of items influence the quote.
- Specialty services like piano or art moving can be costly.
- Additional insurance may increase your overall cost.
- Timing plays a role; moving in January is cheaper than June.
How to Prepare for a Move in New Hampshire
- Craft a moving checklist: Develop a checklist outlining tasks and timelines, often available on movers' websites or apps for step-by-step guidance.
- Update documents: When moving to a different state, research and address tasks like vehicle re-registration according to your new state's requirements.
- Plan your new home layout: Label boxes with their destination in your new home to simplify the unloading process for movers, streamlining your unpacking.
- Streamline possessions: Before moving, consider donating, selling, or downsizing, especially for items like old furniture or infrequently used belongings.
- Keep essentials accessible: Keep necessary items aside for immediate access, as items on the moving truck might be unavailable for weeks.
- Research your mover: Investigate the mover's track record, delivery punctuality, and costs. Seek a binding estimate and guaranteed arrival time, if feasible.
New Hampshire Moving Company FAQ
Why are New Hampshire moving companies so expensive?
The labor and equipment cost may be higher in New Hampshire, impacting pricing. Additionally, demand for moving services can drive up prices if you're moving during peak seasons or holidays. Lastly, the distance of your move, the amount of belongings, and any additional services you require can also influence the cost.
How do I know my New Hampshire moving company is reputable?
Check the company’s FMCSA profile to see if it performs moves across state lines. For any company, check online review sites for legitimate opinions from past customers.
What is the cheapest month to move in New Hampshire?
Winter months tend to be the least expensive, thanks to lower demand and less-than-ideal weather.
How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in New Hampshire
At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.
To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:
- Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.
- Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas where they’re licensed to serve.
- Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.
- Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.
- Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.
Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in New Hampshire
- Bekins Van Lines - Best Overall
- Mayflower - Best Technology
- Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker
- Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker
- JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing
- Two Men And A Truck - Best Local Branches
- U-Pack - Best DIY Mover
- PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover
- International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover
- North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing