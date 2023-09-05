10 Best Moving Companies in Ohio

Finding the best movers in Ohio is no small feat, with so many choices. That’s why we’ve combed through dozens of companies to make our top choice: Two Men And A Truck. Still, look through all the movers on our list whether you’re moving into, out of, or within the Buckeye State. Some may suit you better based on price, reviews, and services.

Best Moving Companies in Ohio for 2023

Two Men and a Truck - Best Overall American Van Lines - Best for Specialty Moves Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option U-Pack - Best DIY Mover PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover United Van Lines - Best Full-Value Protection Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker Mayflower - Best Technology JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing

Compare Top Moving Companies In Ohio

Best Overall: Two Men And A Truck Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Two Men And A Truck takes the award for best Ohio mover. It stands out with its informal vibe – from the name to the hand-drawn logo – yet it’s serious about moving. It's a big player, with 9 million moves and 350+ franchises across states, and dozens in Ohio. The mix of national and local services offers a unique blend. Local franchises know your area well, giving top-notch service for local or cross-country moves. Options like Value Flex or Expedited cater to various budgets and needs. While 96% of customers would recommend, Consumer Affairs reports a 78% approval rating, which seems more realistic. Minor downsides include varying service quality at its independent branches and some challenges reaching every corner of every state. For a national touch with local warmth, consider Two Men and a Truck.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier ( Each franchise is separately licensed )

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros 350+ U.S. branch locations

Experienced local and long-distance mover

Crate option for small moves Cons Customer service varies by franchise

Not available in AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

Local moves begin at $150 hourly. Prices differ based on location and needs. A 500-mile, one-bedroom move might cost around $2,000. Meanwhile, a 2,000-mile multi-bedroom move with full-service packing could be around $20,000. A middle ground, a 1,500-mile, two-bedroom move, ranges $10,000-$15,000.

Services

Full-service long-distance moves

Container long-distance moves

Local moves

Packing and loading

Moving supplies

Home staging

Best High-Value Item Mover: American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Since 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) has grown into a major mover. Quality is its hallmark, handling everyday items and valuable possessions with highly-trained crews. It shines in online reviews with an “A” Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating and a Best Customer Service Award from Newsweek. While not perfect, some improvements in pricing and vetting third-party contractors could be made. Nevertheless, AVL stands as a reliable option for both standard and specialty moves.

Service Area: 48 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 10-50%

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: American Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Antique, piano, and valuable moving

Storage available

Expert military moves Cons May require a large deposit

Uses third parties for some moves

Not available in AK or HI

How much does American Van Lines cost?

American Van Lines' website stands out for its helpfulness in estimating moves. It offers various scenarios with corresponding costs. Here are a couple of examples of estimated prices showcased on the site.

Distance One bedroom est. cost Three bedroom est. cost 700 miles $2,880 $5,870 1,300 miles $3,643 $7,739 2,700 miles $5,227 $11,327

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Antique and piano moving

Moves fine art collections

Disassembly and reassembly of furniture or large valuables

Online shipment tracking

Optional storage

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Best White-Glove Service Option: Bekins Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Bekins Van Lines, established in 1891, upholds its core value of "showing customers value and respect." With an impressive 4.6 out of 5 stars on Google Reviews, the company's careful handling of items and competitive pricing are evident. Their services cover local, long-distance, military, and senior moves, even handling valuable, large, or delicate items like pianos and heirlooms.

Bekins' Priority Relocation Service stands out—a swift, detailed white-glove option. Although pricey, it's perfect for those who want hassle-free moves. Including last-minute requests, packing, unpacking, and guaranteed on-time delivery. However, everyday service might have downsides, like reported damages or delays. Opting for full-value protection is recommended, though damage reports are rare. Bekins Van Lines is a solid choice for varied moves.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #2256609 )

Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros On-time guarantee

Specialty packing

Full-replacement value protection available

Optional priority service moving Cons Some complaints about damage

No online estimates for local moves

How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?

Based on our findings, a 3-bedroom move spanning 1,500 miles would range from $8,500 to $10,500, accounting for extra services like protection and packing. A 500-mile move costs approximately $6,000 to $7,000. Pricing varies—expect around $3,500 for a basic 1-bedroom move and up to $15,000 for a 5-bedroom, full-service move over 1,500 miles.

Bekins is one of the few companies that offer ballpark quotes for long-distance moves on its website.

Services

In-state and state-to-state long-distance moves

Local moves

Senior moving

Packing and unpacking

IT equipment moving

Storage

Why we chose it

When it comes to partial DIY moves, U-Pack shines as our top choice. Not only does it offer more affordability than full-service options, but it also puts more control in your hands. You receive containers, aptly named “ReloCubes®.” You pack them with your possessions and securely lock them. These cubes are transported to your new Ohio address when you're ready.

Another option is the trailer service. Here, you're charged based linear foot used, secured by a dividing wall.

U-Pack's BBB reviews are stellar, averaging 4.05 out of 5 stars. Negative reviews are rare. Plus, its legitimacy is confirmed with its licensing from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). If you're up for packing and loading, yet want to skip the drive across the country, U-Pack is a fantastic choice.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: None

Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker ( USDOT #914011 )

Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Transparent pricing

Pay only for what you use

No one has access to your items during shipment Cons No local moves

Does not deliver everywhere

How much does U-Pack cost?

Savings is where U-Pack shines. U-Pack pegs the cost at roughly $2,500 per ReloCube door-to-door. Each cube is 308 cubic feet, about 5’ 10” long x 6’ 10” wide x 7’ 9” high inside. Plan on one cube per room. For a 1,700 mile journey, U-Pack's prices stand out. Compare them to full-service movers, and you'll see why U-Pack is a budget-friendly choice.

Home Size/Transport Option Cost for 1,700-mile move One Bedroom/ReloCube $2,300 One Bedroom/Trailer $2,700 Three Bedroom/ReloCube $5,900 Three Bedroom/Trailer $5,300

Services

Partial DIY moves

Container or trailer option

Long-distance and interstate moving

Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Most Flexible Container Mover: PODS Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

PODS shines with flexibility, giving it an edge over U-Pack, a fellow top pick. Here's why it matters to you: imagine decluttering your space over months, not just three days. With a starting storage fee of $149, PODS offers containers of eight, 12, or 16 feet. When ready, schedule pick-up and drop-off for a stress-free move or decluttering.

Simple pricing is based on size of your POD, duration, and distance. Plus, it's not just for moving; it’s perfect during home remodels.

Consumer Affairs backs it with 69% positive reviews, though missed deliveries and support issues surface occasionally. For DIY movers or temporary storage seekers, PODS is a personalized solution.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: 1-month storage fee

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #1397252 )

Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Load for as long as you need

Lower cost

Contactless moving

Driveway storage Cons Not available for moves from or to AK, MT, ND, WY

Packing service not available

How much does PODS Moving Company cost?

Below, you'll find sample costs from PODS for a 2-3 bedroom home up to 1,200 square feet. Keep in mind that rates can significantly differ due to factors like location, timing, and home size.

From To Miles PODS (1-month storage + transport) Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading) Truck Rental (not including fuel) NYC Los Angeles 2,790 $4,893-$6,524 $4,677-$9,390 $2,182-$3,155 NYC Orlando, FL 1,080 $3,061-$4,400 $3,020-$7,250 $923-$1,424 Los Angeles Phoenix, AZ 370 $2,073-$2,850 $1,830-$5,300 $328-$505

Services

Local and long-distance moving

Temporary driveway storage options

Moving supplies

Packing and loading company referrals

Car shipping

Best Full-Value Protection: United Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Whether you're managing the move yourself or entrusting it to a company, there's always a concern for the safety of your belongings. However, United Van Lines (UVL) strives to minimize these worries through top-notch protection.

While other companies offer $0.60 per pound coverage, UVL sets a standard of $6 per pound. This means, if a 100-pound item is damaged in transit, UVL covers it with $600 compared to just $60. For added assurance, you can declare high-value items.

Although UVL excels in protection, it's not without drawbacks. Some customers voice concerns about third-party contractors, commonly employed by most moving companies to extend reach.

Despite this, considering UVL's impressive mileage (100 million miles per year as per FMCSA) and s BBB A+ rating, complaints remain rare.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT #77949 )

Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Superior property protection

Custom crating

Online tracking

Online claims Cons Needs to vet third-party contractors better

Mixed customer ratings

Higher-than-average pricing

How much does United Van Lines cost?

Based on our findings, moving a 3-bedroom house 1,000 miles with United Van Lines (UVL) in the summer, with self-packing, ranges from $6,000 to $12,000. UVL doesn't provide instant online quotes; rather, you submit your details and receive a call from a representative to tailor the estimate to your specific move.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Interstate moving

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Small moves

Military moves

Packing and unpacking

Most Transparent Broker: Moving APT Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Moving APT functions like an insurance broker or mortgage broker, connecting you with the best fit for your Ohio move. It's a reputable broker with a 4.3/5 Google rating and a BBB rating of “B”. The company is transparent about who it works with: carriers like Allied, United, and PODS. Brokers aid in selecting movers, but drawbacks include less control over your eventual mover and potential cost changes. Moving APT stands out by offering 24/7 customer support, ensuring you're not left in the lurch.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: Yes, amount varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #2247863 )

Learn More: Moving APT Review

Pros and cons

Pros Shops carriers for you

Wider range of services compared to a carrier

24/7 customer support

250+ free moving advice articles on its site

Instant online estimates Cons Not responsible for damage/loss

Rates can vary from those quoted

May receive too many calls after requesting a quote

How much does Moving APT cost?

Like any mover, costs vary based on factors like weight, bedrooms, and insurance. Moving APT stands out for openly sharing ballpark estimates. Check their site for a detailed table showcasing potential costs for your move.

Distance 1 Bedrooms 2-3 Bedrooms 4-5 Bedrooms 250 $1,200-$2,300 $1,600-$3950 $2,050-$5,200 1,000 $1,600-$2,950 $2,300-$7,950 $5,900-$8,100 2,500 $1,900-$3,950 $3,800-$9,400 $9,100-$18,500+

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Furniture moving

Car shipping

Storage

Most Experienced Broker: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) serves as your moving broker, finding the best mover for you. With 25 years of experience, IMRG's expertise stands out. Consumer Affairs reports 80% of reviews rate it 4 or 5 stars. IMRG simplifies your mover selection process, especially when you're unsure which company to choose. However, note their strict 72-hour cancellation policy if you decide to go with them.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #3034100 )

Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review

Pros and cons

Pros Negotiates prices on your behalf

Finds the best mover for you

Pre-screens moving companies Cons Not ultimately responsible for damage

Could improve its refund policy

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

IMRG provides an online calculator for quick estimates, but keep in mind these are ballpark figures. For an accurate quote tailored to your situation, it's best to reach out to the company directly.

From To Miles 2 Bedroom 4 Bedroom NYC Orlando, FL 1,080 $3,900-$7,000 $8,500+

Services

Full-service packing

Long-distance moving

Car shipping

Storage

Why we chose it

Mayflower Transit, LLC is all about supporting your move with top-notch online tools. Their iOS and Android apps are your command center, helping you organize every aspect of your move. From checklists to contacts, pickups to utilities setup, it's all there.

Their online shipment tracking system keeps you in the loop 24/7, ensuring peace of mind throughout the journey. Wondering about their reputation? Consumer Affairs reports a solid 63% of 4- and 5-star reviews, a rarity in the moving industry.

While some negative reviews point to third-party challenges, Mayflower's A+ BBB rating shows its commitment to resolving issues – a positive indicator of its dedication to customer satisfaction.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Easy-to-use online moving portal

Virtual quotes available

Binding estimates Cons Limited local moves

May use third-party companies

How much does Mayflower Transit cost?

Mayflower's pricing transparency might leave you wanting more, but we delved into the details. Turns out, Mayflower is part of Unigroup, the mover powerhouse that also owns United Van Lines. United is more open about costs, so looking at their prices could give you a ballpark for Mayflower. By this intel, expect around $6,000 for self-packing and up to $12,000 for full-service packing on a 1,000-mile trek, 3-bedroom house in tow, during summertime, and with about a month's notice.

Services

Local, long-distance, and international moves

Small moves

Debris pickup and move-out cleaning

PC network and home theatre moving

App-based moving portal

Best Full-Service Packing: JK Moving Services Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

At JK Moving Services, packing isn't just a chore—it's an art. They've taken it to the next level by training their team in a fully furnished house right at their HQ. Whether it's everyday items or cherished treasures like sculptures and antiques, they handle them with a pro touch. The proof? Glowing online reviews and top-notch customer service ratings. Plus, they offer smart resources like timelines and scam-avoidance tips.

They'll even help you finance the move. They've partnered with Enhancify for speedy quotes and 0% financing options for qualified applicants. Pre-approval won't ding your credit score. Just remember, while JK shines bright, their specialty isn't local moves, and some say their rates are steep. To see if they're the right fit for your move, grab a quote and compare it with others.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: $250

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #1065394 )

Learn More: JK Moving Services Review

Pros and cons

Pros Expertly trained packing crews

0% financing for qualified customers

GPS shipment tracking Cons Local moves limited to VA, MD, DC

Less competitive pricing

How much does JK Moving Services cost?

JK Moving takes service to the next level, backed by intensive staff training, but quality comes at a cost. A 1,000-mile move ranges from $7,000 to $15,000 based on factors like packing choice, coverage, distance, and more. Consider them the Apple or BMW of movers—a bit pricier, but you're paying for an exceptional experience.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Employee relocation

Commercial moves

Superior packing and unpacking

Affordable financing

How to Select a Moving Company in Ohio

When choosing a moving company in Ohio, follow these steps for a smoother move:

Set Your Budget: If finances are tight, consider container movers instead of full-service options. Take Inventory: Create an accurate list of your belongings, especially special items. Misjudging could lead to higher costs. Pick Your Move Type: Choose between container-based, DIY, or full-service moving options available in today's market. Review Feedback: Find genuine customer reviews. Remember, negative experiences are more likely to be shared. Consider the company's size using miles traveled on FMCSA's website. Compare Quotes: Gather multiple quotes, although accurate ones may require an in-person or virtual home assessment. Comparing can save you thousands.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Ohio

Distance : Longer moves entail higher costs, including driver and loader time, fuel, and cross-state licenses. Items' Quantity and Weight : Movers assess both volume and weight. Bulky or heavy items like furniture can increase costs. Specialty Services: Moving valuables like pianos or art collections involves special crews, often leading to higher expenses. Insurance: Licensed movers provide protection, but consider additional coverage for valuable items. The standard $0.60 per pound may be insufficient. Timing: Moving during non-peak times, like January, is cheaper compared to busy months like June.

How to Prepare for an Ohio Move

Moving Checklist : Craft a comprehensive checklist with tasks and timelines. Many movers offer checklists and apps for step-by-step guidance. Update Documents: Moving across states often requires vehicle re-registration and other tasks. Familiarize yourself with your new state's requirements. Map Your New Home: Label packed boxes according to room placement. This simplifies unloading for movers and streamlines your unpacking. Declutter: Downsize before moving. Consider selling or donating items that aren't necessary in your new location. Keep Essentials: Pack a separate bag with essentials for immediate use, as your belongings might not be accessible for a while. Know Your Mover: Research the mover's track record, policies, and delivery reliability. Opt for binding estimates and guaranteed arrival times whenever possible.

Ohio Moving Company FAQ

Why are Ohio moving companies so expensive?

Ohio moving companies' costs can be influenced by the distance of your move, the size of your belongings, the type of services you require, and even the time of year can impact the overall expense. Additionally, specialized services such as moving delicate items or providing extra insurance can contribute to the higher costs.

How do I know my moving company is reputable?

Look for companies with positive customer reviews and high ratings from trusted sources like the Better Business Bureau. Check if the company is properly licensed and insured, which demonstrates their commitment to professionalism. Reputable companies often have a history of successful moves and transparent communication. You can also ask for recommendations from friends, family, or colleagues who have had positive experiences with moving companies.

What is the cheapest month to move?

Generally, the cheapest months to move are during the off-peak seasons. Moving companies tend to have lower demand during the colder months, particularly from January to March. If possible, avoid moving during the busy summer months when demand is highest. It's essential to balance cost savings with practicality and your specific needs when choosing your moving date.

Learn more

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Ohio

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in Ohio