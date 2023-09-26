10 Best Moving Companies in Arkansas

It can be hard to decide on who to use a your Arkansas moving company. That’s why we examined top Arkansas movers and found that the best pick is U-Pack. But look through our entire top 10 list to see if another company’s services, costs, and features suit your needs better.

Best Moving Companies in Arkansas for 2023

U-Pack - Best Overall PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker American Van Lines - Best High-Value Item Mover Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option Two Men and a Truck - Best Local Branches International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing United Van Lines - Best Full-Value Protection

Why we chose it

U-Pack stands out as our top choice for partial DIY moves in Arkansas, with six locations in the state. It’s not only cost-effective compared to full-service options, but it also grants you more autonomy throughout the process. With U-Pack, you receive ReloCubes® for your belongings, which you can load at your own pace before locking them until delivery at your new address. Alternatively, they offer trailer options where you pay solely for the space used.

U-Pack enjoys outstanding BBB reviews with an average rating of 4.05 out of 5 stars, reflecting its excellent reputation. Moreover, it's a legitimate company licensed under USDOT 914011 with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). U-Pack provides an ideal solution if you prefer packing and loading but dislike long-distance driving.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: None

Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)

Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Transparent pricing

Pay only for what you use

No one has access to your items during shipment Cons No local moves

Does not deliver everywhere

How much does U-Pack cost?

U-Pack estimates moving one ReloCube door-to-door at approximately $2,500. Each ReloCube measures 308 cubic feet (5'10" L x 6'10" W x 7'9" H inside) and typically requires one cube per room. For a 1,700-mile move, U-Pack's rates, as per their website, prove notably affordable compared to full-service movers.

Home Size/Transport Option Cost for a 1,700-mile move One Bedroom/ReloCube $2,300 One Bedroom/Trailer $2,700 Three Bedroom/ReloCube $5,900 Three Bedroom/Trailer $5,300

Services

Partial DIY moves

Container or trailer option

Long-distance and interstate moving

Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Most Flexible Container Mover: PODS Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

PODS, a flexible container moving option, is another container mover on our list, and even beats our overall pick, U-Pack, in one area: it offers the convenience of long-term driveway storage, allowing gradual decluttering for months before your move, while U-Pack has a three-day packing limit. With a starting fee of $149 per month, you can access containers of various sizes, making it simple to pick up and drop off when needed.

Pricing is transparent, determined by container size, duration, and distance, and you can even use PODS for non-moving purposes, like home remodeling. Although 69% of Consumer Affairs reviews rate PODS with 4- or 5-stars, some customers mention missed delivery dates and difficulties contacting customer service. Nonetheless, it's a great choice for self-paced packing and temporary driveway storage.

Service Area: 46 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: 1-month storage fee

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #1397252)

Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Load gradually

Budget moves

Offers driveway storage solution Cons Not available to/from AK, MT, ND, WY

Packing service not available

How much does PODS Moving Company cost?

Here are sample prices from PODS for a 2-3 bedroom household up to 1,200 square feet. Keep in mind that rates may significantly vary based on location, timing, and home size.

Miles PODS (1-month storage + transport) Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading) Truck Rental (not including fuel) 2,790 $4,893-$6,524 $4,677-$9,390 $2,182-$3,155 1,080 $3,061-$4,400 $3,020-$7,250 $923-$1,424 370 $2,073-$2,850 $1,830-$5,300 $328-$505

Services

Local and long-distance moving

Temporary driveway storage options

Moving and packing supplies

Packing and loading company referrals

Car shipping

Most Transparent Broker: Moving APT Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Moving APT doesn't execute the move itself; instead, it diligently scouts numerous moving companies to find your perfect match. Renowned as one of the most trustworthy brokers in the industry, it boasts an impressive 4.3/5 average Google Reviews rating, backed by 367 reviews. Holding a B rating on BBB, the company adeptly addresses the meager 14 complaints registered in the past year.

Being a registered broker with the FMCSA ensures it only collaborates with licensed carriers and transparently discloses its partners, including Allied Van Lines, United Van Lines, PODS, and North American Van Lines. While it helps in choosing the right mover based on strengths and weaknesses, the trade-off lies in lesser control over the selected company, which can vary due to availability and timing. Nonetheless, Moving APT stands out for its commitment to transparency and round-the-clock customer support.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: Yes, amount varies

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)

Learn More: Moving APT Review

Pros and cons

Pros Shops carriers for you

Wider range of services compared to a carrier

More than 2,500 moving partners

250+ free moving advice articles on its site Cons Is a broker, not a carrier

Rates can vary from those quoted

May receive too many calls after requesting a quote

How much does Moving APT cost?

Like all movers, Moving APT's prices fluctuate based on weight, bedrooms, and additional factors. Nonetheless, they stand out for transparency, offering ballpark estimates on their website, as shown in the table below, simplifying the cost estimation process for potential customers.

Distance 1 Bedrooms 2-3 Bedrooms 4-5 Bedrooms 250 $1,200-$2,300 $1,600-$3950 $2,050-$5,200 1,000 $1,600-$2,950 $2,300-$7,950 $5,900-$8,100 2,500 $1,900-$3,950 $3,800-$9,400 $9,100-$18,500+

Services

Local & long-distance relocation

Packing/unpacking services

Moving materials

Furniture transport

Auto transport

Storage solutions

Most Experienced Broker: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG), a seasoned moving broker with 25 years of experience, excels at finding the right mover on your behalf. Impressive ratings abound, with 80% of 312 Consumer Affairs reviews rating them 4 or 5 stars, a rarity for brokers. IMRG's expertise streamlines the daunting task of selecting the perfect mover. However, keep in mind their stringent cancellation policy, requiring a 72-hour notice for cancellation, before entrusting them with your move. Their expertise ensures your move is in capable hands.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)

Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review

Pros and cons

Pros Negotiates prices for you

Finds the best mover

Pre-screens companies Cons Not responsible for damage

Could improve refund policy

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

IMRG provides online estimates through their calculator, but they caution that these are rough approximations. For precise pricing, reach out directly to the company.

Miles 2 Bedroom 4 Bedroom 1,080 $3,900-$7,000 $8,500+

Services

Full-service packing

Long-distance moving

Car shipping

Storage

Best High-Value Item Mover: American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Founded in 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) stands as one of the nation's largest moving companies, achieved by prioritizing quality. While proficient in standard household moves, AVL's expertise shines when handling delicate valuables such as pianos, antiques, or precious family heirlooms. Their capabilities extend to the transportation of entire art or wine collections. This commitment to excellence reflects in their reputation, boasting an A rating from the Better Business Bureau and earning the prestigious Newsweek and Statista's Best Customer Service Award among moving companies. However, occasional last-minute price increases and the utilization of third-party contractors have prompted customer complaints. Nevertheless, AVL remains a reliable choice for both everyday and specialty moves.

Service Area: 48 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 10-50%

Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)

Learn More: American Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Moves antiques, pianos, and valuables

Storage

Military moves Cons Large deposits

Uses third parties

Not available to/from AK or HI

How much does American Van Lines cost?

American Van Lines' website stands out for its user-friendly approach to estimating moving costs. It offers a range of scenarios with corresponding price estimates. Here are some sample estimates provided on their site.

Distance One bedroom est. cost Three bedroom est. cost 700 miles $2,880 $5,870 1,300 miles $3,643 $7,739 2,700 miles $5,227 $11,327

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Antique and piano moving

Moves fine art collections

Disassembly and reassembly of furniture or large valuables

Online shipment tracking

Optional storage

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Best White-Glove Service Option: Bekins Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Bekins Van Lines, founded in 1891, boasts a remarkable legacy in the moving industry. Its commitment to customer value and respect is evident in its impressive 4.6 out of 5 stars on Google Reviews and consistently positive reviews. Customers praise its careful handling of belongings and competitive pricing, often referring to its staff as highly professional.

Bekins' standout feature is its Priority Relocation Service, a white-glove option known for its speed and attention to detail. While it comes at a premium price, it's ideal for those who prefer a hands-off approach to moving. Benefits include last-minute service requests, packing and unpacking assistance, exclusive truck space, guaranteed on-time delivery with a $100-per-day late payment policy, and availability during peak moving seasons.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)

Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros On-time guarantee

Specialty packing

Full-replacement protection available

Priority moving Cons Complaints about damage

No online quotes for local moves

How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?

For a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move, expect costs between $8,500 and $10,500, varying with added services like protection, packing, and loading. Covering 500 miles, the price falls to $6,000-$7,000. Prices hinge on your preferences. A basic one-bedroom or studio move could be as low as $3,500, while a comprehensive 5-bedroom relocation over 1,500 miles might surpass $15,000.

Bekins provides ballpark quotes on its website for those seeking a rough estimate. For accurate, binding quotes, an in-home or virtual assessment is required, factoring in all items to be moved. Bekins offers binding estimates to ensure cost transparency.

Services

In-state and state-to-state long-distance moves

Local moves

Senior moving

Packing and unpacking

IT equipment moving

Storage

Best Local Branches: Two Men And A Truck Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

With its quirky name and hand-drawn logo, Two Men and a Truck may appear informal, but it's a serious mover in the industry. It boasts over 9 million moves and 350 independently owned franchises nationwide, including three in Arkansas (Bentonville, North Little Rock, and Summers). This combination of a national presence with local franchises is a unique strength, offering the support of a small business while enjoying the perks of a large mover. These local branches possess a deep understanding of your area, ensuring top-notch door-to-door service for local and long-distance moves.

Two Men and a Truck provides flexible options, including Value Flex for smaller DIY moves and Expedited service for larger ones. While it enjoys a strong reputation, with 96% of customers willing to recommend it, variations in service quality may occur due to independently operated locations. Additionally, the company's reach may not extend to every corner of states it serves. Nonetheless, if you seek the blend of a national company with a local touch, Two Men and a Truck is worth considering.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Local AR branch locations

Local and long-distance mover

Crated option for small moves Cons Customer service varies by franchise

Not available to/from AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

Local moves begin at approximately $150 per hour, but the cost varies significantly depending on location and specific requirements. A one-bedroom move covering 500 miles may cost about $2,000, while a full-service, multi-bedroom move spanning 2,000 miles can reach roughly $20,000. An intermediate scenario, such as a two-bedroom move spanning 1,500 miles, typically falls within the $10,000-$15,000 range.

Services

Full-service long-distance moves

In-state and interstate moves

Container long-distance moves

Local moves

Packing and loading

Moving supplies

Home staging

Most Flexible Full-Service Mover: International Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

International Van Lines (IVL) stands out among long-distance moving companies with excellent customer reviews and customizable moving solutions. IVL handles local, long-distance, interstate, and international moves, offering various services such as full-service packing, fragile item transport, loading, storage, furniture assembly/disassembly, and self-packing for cost-conscious customers.

Licensed and approved by the FMCSA, IVL operates as an interstate mover with regional offices across several states. While it maintains a 24/7 customer support line, customers should note a 25% upfront deposit and potential additional charges based on specific circumstances. Despite some pricing concerns, IVL remains a reputable choice in the moving industry, often featured in national "best of" lists.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Refundable deposits 48 hours before the move

GPS tracking

Virtual walk-through option for quotes Cons Uses third-party movers outside its core areas

Cash or check is required for final payment

How much does International Van Lines cost?

IVL's cost estimator provides pricing insights, with a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom move ranging from $2,500 to $4,500. For a 2,500-mile move of similar size, costs vary between $7,500 and $10,000. Local moves follow hourly rates, commencing at $150 per hour, depending on staff required.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Employee relocations

Custom crating

Storage options

Auto shipping

Most Predictable Pricing: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) functions as both a moving broker and carrier, serving nationwide clients with a network of 500+ partner companies and over 1,400 in-house drivers covering 30+ million miles in 2021. NAVL distinguishes itself with transparent pricing, offering binding estimates in three forms: Bottom Line Pricing (guaranteed), Not-To-Exceed Pricing (never exceeding the estimate), and Customized Pricing (flexible with add-on services). Its solid reputation is evident in an A+ BBB rating and consistently favorable ratings exceeding 4 out of 5 stars on platforms like U.S. News and MarketWatch.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Binding estimates

Large truck fleet

Online claims process Cons Storage not offered everywhere

Brokers moves in some areas

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

NAVL offers competitive pricing across various move types, although full-service, long-distance moves tend to be pricier. The company's website reports an average long-distance move cost of $3,758 in the past year. However, additional research suggests that a 1,000-mile move may typically amount to around $5,000.

Services

Vehicle transport

Storage solutions

Corporate relocation

Packing and unpacking services

Loading and unloading assistance

Moving tools: calculators and checklists

Best Full-Value Protection: United Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

United Van Lines (UVL) prioritizes your belongings' safety during a move. Unlike many others, they provide $6 per pound as standard coverage, significantly better than the industry's average $0.60 per pound. They also allow you to declare high-value items, ensuring proper protection. Nevertheless, some customers have expressed concerns about third-party contractors. While such complaints are infrequent, UVL should consider more thorough screening. Despite these minor drawbacks, UVL maintains an excellent track record, boasting an A+ BBB rating and extensive experience. Understandably, their premium protection comes at a higher cost than competitors, a fair trade-off for superior security.

Service Area: 46 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT #77949)

Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Superior property protection

Custom crating

Online tracking and claims Cons Needs to vet third-party contractors better

Mixed customer ratings

Not available in HI, RI, WV, VT

How much does United Van Lines cost?

United Van Lines typically charges between $6,000 for self-packing and $12,000 for full-service packing on a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move during the summer with approximately one month's notice, as indicated by our research.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Interstate moving

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Small moves

Military moves

Packing and unpacking

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Arkansas

Finding accurate online quotes is challenging due to numerous factors:

Distance : Longer moves incur higher costs, including fuel and licensing.

: Longer moves incur higher costs, including fuel and licensing. Item Amount : Weight, especially heavy items, impacts your quote.

: Weight, especially heavy items, impacts your quote. Specialty Services : Unique services like piano moving can be costly.

: Unique services like piano moving can be costly. Insurance : Base coverage is usually insufficient, consider additional protection.

: Base coverage is usually insufficient, consider additional protection. Timing: Off-peak months like January offer cost savings for moving.

How to Prepare for a Move in Arkansas

Create a Moving Checklist: Compile a list of tasks and deadlines. Many moving companies offer checklists on their websites or even mobile apps to guide you through each step.

Update Your Documents: Moving to another state often involves re-registering your vehicle and other administrative tasks. Research your new state's requirements in advance.

Plan Your New Home: Label boxes with their intended rooms in your new home. This will streamline the unloading process, making it easier for movers, and simplifying your unpacking.

Declutter Your Home: Before your move, donate, sell, or downsize your belongings. Consider whether it's more cost-effective to sell an item and repurchase it at your new location, especially for older furniture or items you haven't used in over a year.

Set Aside Essentials: Keep important items accessible during the move, as they may be unavailable for a while once loaded onto the truck. Plan to transport these essentials in your car or carry-on if flying.

Research Your Mover: Investigate your chosen moving company's policies, track record, and reliability in meeting delivery dates and cost estimates. If possible, opt for a binding estimate and a guaranteed arrival time.

How To Select A Moving Company In Arkansas

Set Your Budget: Determine your move budget, considering container movers if finances are tight. Inventory Items: Create a precise inventory, especially for special items to avoid unexpected costs. Choose Your Move Type: Select from container-based, DIY, or full-service moving options. Check Reviews: Read authentic customer reviews. Consider the ratio of bad reviews to the company's volume and check their miles traveled on the FMCSA website. Get Multiple Quotes: Collect at least two moving quotes, though it may require an in-person or virtual home walkthrough. It's worth it to potentially save thousands.

Arkansas Moving Company FAQ

Why are Arkansas moving companies so expensive?

Arkansas moving company prices can vary depending on factors like the distance of the move, the time of year, and the services required. In general, moving during peak season (summer) can be more expensive, and long-distance moves tend to cost more than local ones. To get accurate pricing, it's advisable to obtain quotes from multiple moving companies.

How do I know my Arkansas moving company is reputable?

To ensure your Arkansas moving company is reputable, follow these steps:

Check if they are licensed and insured with the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department (AHTD) and FMCSA.

Read reviews and ratings from previous customers on platforms like Yelp, Google, or the Better Business Bureau.

Verify their membership with professional moving associations.

Ask for recommendations from friends or family who have recently moved in Arkansas.

What is the cheapest month to move in Arkansas?

Generally, the cheapest month to move in Arkansas is during the winter months, particularly in January or February when demand for moving services is lower. Avoiding peak moving season in the summer can also help you save on costs. However, keep in mind that weather conditions and personal schedules can affect your choice of moving date.

Learn more

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Arkansas

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services : We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry. Availability : We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve. Pricing : In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy. Reputation : We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database. Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in Arkansas