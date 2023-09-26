10 Best Moving Companies in Utah

Finding the best moving companies in Utah can be difficult, so we analyzed dozens of companies to determine that the best mover in the Beehive State is North American Van Lines. Still, review our entire top 10 list to see if another company’s features, costs, and services suit you better.

Best Moving Companies in Utah for 2023

North American Van Lines - Best Overall American Van Lines - Best High-Value Item Mover Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option Mayflower - Best Technology JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing Two Men and a Truck - Best Local Branches U-Pack - Best DIY Mover PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover United Van Lines - Best Full-Value Protection

Best Overall: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as a hybrid moving broker and licensed carrier, serving customers nationwide. The company maintains a strong reputation, holding an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and consistently earning ratings of 4 out of 5 stars or better on platforms like U.S. News and MarketWatch. With an extensive network of over 500 partner companies, they offer comprehensive moving services for both residential and commercial needs. NAVL also has two of its branches in Utah. The company employs an in-house team of over 1,400 drivers, collectively covering more than 30 million miles in 2021, as per their FMCSA profile.

What sets NAVL apart are its flexible pricing options, which include binding estimates to ensure transparency and predictability in moving costs. To obtain an estimate, you can start the process online and if desired, request a binding estimate, choosing from three pricing structures:

Bottom Line Pricing: A guaranteed, binding estimate. Not-To-Exceed Pricing: Final costs may be lower but never exceed the estimate. Customized Pricing: A blend of a binding estimate and options for additional services.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Binding estimates

Large owned fleet

Easy claims process Cons Doesn't offer storage everywhere

Brokers moves in some areas

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

NAVL offers affordability for various moves, but full-service, long-distance moves can be relatively pricier. Their website cites an average cost of $3,758 for long-distance moves in the past year, yet additional research suggests that a 1,000-mile move might typically cost around $5,000. Prices vary based on specific circumstances.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Corporate services

Packing and unpacking

Loading and unloading

Moving calculators and checklists

Best High-Value Item Mover: American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Established in 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) has grown into one of the nation's largest moving companies, driven by a commitment to quality. While adept at handling standard household moves, AVL stands out for its expertise in moving valuables like pianos, antiques, and cherished heirlooms, even managing complete art or wine collections. This dedication to excellence reflects in its online reputation, boasting an A rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and earning Newsweek and Statista's Best Customer Service Award. However, room for improvement exists in the bidding process, with occasional last-minute price increases and reliance on third-party contractors, yet AVL remains a reliable choice for both standard and specialty moves.

Service Area: 48 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 10-50%

Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)

Learn More: American Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Specializes in antiques, pianos, and valuables

Offers storage solutions

Experienced in military relocations Cons May necessitate a substantial deposit

Partners with third-party contractors for certain moves

Unavailable in Alaska (AK) and Hawaii (HI)

How much does American Van Lines cost?

American Van Lines' website excels at providing move estimates. It offers cost breakdowns for different scenarios. Here are some sample estimated prices from their site.

Distance One bedroom est. cost Three bedroom est. cost 700 miles $2,880 $5,870 1,300 miles $3,643 $7,739 2,700 miles $5,227 $11,327

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International relocation

Specialized services for antiques and pianos

Handling of fine art collections

Furniture and large valuables disassembly and reassembly

Online shipment tracking

Optional storage solutions

Packing and unpacking assistance

Best White-Glove Service Option: Bekins Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Bekins Van Lines, established in 1891, holds the title of the oldest active moving company in the U.S. Their commitment to customer value and respect is evident through their impressive 4.6 out of 5-star rating on Google Reviews and positive feedback across various review platforms. Customers appreciate their careful handling of household items, competitive pricing, and professional staff.

Notably, their Priority Relocation Service, a white-glove option, ensures a speedy, detail-oriented, door-to-door move, even during peak seasons. While it comes at a premium cost, it's ideal for those who prefer a hassle-free, expertly managed relocation, featuring last-minute service requests, packing and unpacking, exclusive truck space, and guaranteed on-time delivery. Whether you need a budget or white-glove move, Bekins Van Lines is a reputable company to consider.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)

Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros On-time guarantee

Specialty packing

Full-replacement value protection is available

Optional priority service moving Cons Some complaints about damage

No online estimates for local moves

How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?

For a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move, expect costs ranging from $8,500 to $10,500, influenced by added services such as protection, packing, and loading. A 500-mile move falls in the $6,000 to $7,000 range. Pricing varies widely; a basic one-bedroom or studio move starts at around $3,500, while a comprehensive 5-bedroom relocation over 1,500 miles may exceed $15,000.

Services

In-state and state-to-state long-distance moves

Local moves

Senior moving

Packing and unpacking

IT equipment moving

Storage

Why we chose it

Mayflower Transit, LLC stands out with top-notch online tools for a smoother move. Their user-friendly iOS and Android apps keep you organized, allowing you to manage checklists, contacts, and even utility setup at your new home. Enjoy 24/7 shipment tracking via their online system for ultimate peace of mind.

Regarding reputation, Mayflower impresses with 63% of reviews rated 4 or 5 stars on Consumer Affairs, a commendable rating for a moving company. Some negative feedback centers on third-party involvement, occasionally leading to damage or missed delivery dates. Nevertheless, given its size, Mayflower's A+ BBB rating signifies effective complaint resolution.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)

Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros User-friendly online moving platform

Option for virtual quotes

Provides binding estimates Cons Limited availability for local moves

Potential use of third-party providers

How much does Mayflower Transit cost?

Mayflower's website lacks detailed pricing information, but our investigation revealed its affiliation with Unigroup, which owns United Van Lines. United is more transparent about pricing, suggesting that a 1,000-mile move of a 3-bedroom house during the summer, with a month's notice, could range from $6,000 for self-packing to $12,000 for full-service packing.

Services

Local and long-distance mover

Small moves

Move-out cleaning

PC network moving

App-based moving portal

Best Full-Service Packing: JK Moving Services Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

JK Moving Services places great importance on the careful handling of your belongings. Their staff undergoes rigorous training in a fully furnished house at their headquarters, ensuring your items are handled with the utmost care. This commitment to detail is reflected in their outstanding customer service ratings on platforms like BBB and Google Reviews. They also offer valuable online resources, including a timeline-based checklist and tips for avoiding moving scams. Additionally, JK Moving provides financing options through a partnership with Enhancify, making the expensive process of moving more manageable. While they excel in many aspects, some customers find their rates slightly higher for non-local moves. Comparing quotes from various providers is advisable.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: $250

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)

Learn More: JK Moving Services Review

Pros and cons

Pros Skilled packing teams

0% financing available for eligible clients

GPS shipment tracking Cons Local moves in VA, MD, and DC only

Pricing less competitive

How much does JK Moving Services cost?

JK Moving emphasizes quality service, but it reflects in the pricing. For a 1,000-mile move, costs range from $7,000 to $15,000 based on factors like packing choices, insurance, distance, home size, unique items, and timing. Prices may vary.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Employee relocation

Commercial moves

Superior packing and unpacking

Affordable financing

Best Local Branches: Two Men And A Truck Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Two Men and a Truck may sport a casual image, but it's a mover heavyweight with 9 million moves and 350+ local franchises nationwide including three in Utah. This blend of national and local presence is appealing, offering support to local small businesses while providing nationwide service expertise. Their local knowledge translates into excellent door-to-door service. They cater to various move types with Value Flex for budget-conscious moves and Expedited for full-service moves. The company enjoys a mostly positive reputation, though franchise variations may affect service quality. Still, it's a solid choice for many, even if not available in every remote corner.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros 350+ local locations in the U.S.

Experienced local mover

Container option for small moves Cons Customer service varies by franchise

Not available to/from AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

Local moves typically cost around $150 per hour, but pricing varies by location and requirements. A 500-mile, one-bedroom move might cost about $2,000, while a 2,000-mile, multi-bedroom move with full-service assistance could reach $20,000. An intermediate scenario, like a two-bedroom move covering 1,500 miles, falls in the $10,000-$15,000 range.

Services

Full-service and container long-distance moves

Local moves

Packing, loading, and moving supplies

Home staging services

Why we chose it

U-Pack stands out as an excellent choice for partial DIY moves. It offers cost-effective alternatives to full-service options while granting you more control over your relocation. With U-Pack, you receive "ReloCubes®" containers to pack your belongings, securing them until they reach your new address.

Additionally, they provide a trailer option, ensuring you only pay for the space you use, whether it's containers or linear feet in a trailer. This reputable company boasts glowing reviews on BBB, averaging 4.05 out of 5 stars, and holds a legitimate license with the FMCSA. U-Pack is an ideal solution if you prefer packing and loading but not driving a large truck.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: None

Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)

Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Transparent pricing

Pay only for what you use

No one has access to your items during shipment Cons No local moves

Does not deliver everywhere

How much does U-Pack cost?

U-Pack's cost-efficiency is truly noteworthy. For reference, moving a ReloCube door-to-door costs about $2,500 according to the company. Each ReloCube provides 308 cubic feet of space, roughly equivalent to one room. U-Pack's affordability shines, particularly when compared to full-service movers. Example costs from its website are as follows.

Home Size/Transport Option Cost for a 1,700-mile move One Bedroom/ReloCube $2,300 One Bedroom/Trailer $2,700 Three Bedroom/ReloCube $5,900 Three Bedroom/Trailer $5,300

Services

Partial DIY moves

Container or trailer option

Long-distance and interstate moving

Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Most Flexible Container Mover: PODS Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

PODS stands out as an exceptionally flexible container moving solution, surpassing its competitor U-Pack. Its unique driveway storage service sets it apart, allowing homeowners to gradually declutter their spaces before moving—a significant departure from U-Pack's three-day packing limit. With a starting monthly fee of $149, PODS delivers containers of various sizes, such as eight, 12, or 16 feet, directly to your driveway, offering unrivaled convenience.

When it's time to move, scheduling pick-up and drop-off is a breeze. PODS offers transparent pricing, determined by container size, rental duration, and distance, simplifying cost estimates. While 69% of Consumer Affairs reviews are positive, some mention missed delivery dates and communication challenges. Nonetheless, PODS is appealing to those who prefer to manage their packing pace or require temporary storage solutions.

Service Area: 46 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: 1-month storage fee

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #1397252)

Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Flexible loading timeframe

Cost-effective compared to full-service movers

Contactless moving options

Convenient driveway storage solution Cons Unavailable to/from AK, MT, ND, WY

Lacks packing services

How much does PODS Moving Company cost?

Here are sample prices from PODS for a 2-3 bedroom home up to 1,200 sq ft. Keep in mind that actual costs depend on location, timing, and home size.

Miles PODS (1-month storage + transport) Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading) Truck Rental (not including fuel) 2,790 $4,893-$6,524 $4,677-$9,390 $2,182-$3,155 1,080 $3,061-$4,400 $3,020-$7,250 $923-$1,424 370 $2,073-$2,850 $1,830-$5,300 $328-$505

Services

Interstate moving

Temporary driveway storage options

Moving supplies

Packing and loading company referrals

Car shipping

Most Flexible Full-Service Mover: International Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

International Van Lines (IVL) stands out as a top long-distance moving choice, backed by favorable customer feedback and tailored moving options. IVL's appeal lies in its versatility, covering local, long-distance, interstate, and international moves. Whether you prefer full-service packing, secure transport of fragile items, or cost-effective self-packing, IVL caters to your preferences.

The company boasts DOT approval and FMCSA authorization as an interstate mover, but also functions as a broker beyond its primary service areas. With regional offices across several states, IVL employs innovative virtual assessments for quoting. They offer 24/7 support, although some customers mention slightly higher-than-expected final bills, a common industry practice addressed transparently on their website.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Refundable deposits 48 hours before the move

Online tracking

Virtual walk-through quotes Cons Third parties used outside its core areas

Cash or check is required for final payment

How much does International Van Lines cost?

IVL's cost estimator indicates that a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom move ranges from $2,500 to $4,500, while a 2,500-mile move of the same size home falls between $7,500 and $10,000. For local moves, pricing varies by the number of movers and hours, with rates beginning at $150 per hour.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Corporate relocations

Custom crating

Storage

Car shipping

Best Full-Value Protection: United Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

United Van Lines (UVL) stands out for its exceptional protection measures against breakage during moves. While the industry standard provides coverage at $0.60 per pound, UVL offers a substantial $6 per pound as standard coverage, significantly enhancing item protection. High-value items can also be declared, ensuring their coverage matches their worth. However, UVL's reliance on third-party contractors, who may not be thoroughly vetted, poses some risk. Despite this, customer complaints are relatively rare, and UVL maintains an A+ BBB rating. While UVL's rates are higher than competitors, the added protection justifies the cost, considering its impressive coverage standards.

Service Area: 46 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT #77949)

Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Superior property protection

Custom crating

Online tracking Cons Needs to vet third-party contractors better

Mixed customer ratings

Higher-than-average pricing

How much does United Van Lines cost?

According to our research, moving with United Van Lines for a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house during the summer with one month's notice can range from $6,000 for self-packing to $12,000 for full-service packing.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Interstate moving

Car shipping

Storage

Military moves

Packing and unpacking

How To Select A Moving Company In Utah

Set your budget: Determine your moving budget; consider container movers if you're on a tight budget. Inventory your items: Create an accurate inventory, especially for specialty items, to avoid surprise costs on moving day. Choose your move type: Explore various move types, like container-based, DIY, or full-service. Check reviews: Read customer reviews for insights, but consider the ratio of negative to total reviews. Assess the mover's size using miles traveled data on FMCSA. Get multiple quotes: Compare quotes, even if it requires an in-person or virtual home walkthrough, to potentially save thousands.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Utah

Distance : Longer moves increase costs due to time, fuel, and licensing.

: Longer moves increase costs due to time, fuel, and licensing. Item volume and weight : Heavy items like oak tables affect fees.

: Heavy items like oak tables affect fees. Specialty services : Moving pianos, art, or wine collections costs more.

: Moving pianos, art, or wine collections costs more. Insurance : Base protection is often insufficient; extra coverage may be worthwhile.

: Base protection is often insufficient; extra coverage may be worthwhile. Timing matters: Non-peak months like January save money compared to June.

How to Prepare for a Move in Utah

Create a Moving Checklist: List all your tasks and set timelines. Many moving companies offer checklists on their websites or mobile apps to guide you through each step. Update Your Documents: If you're moving to a different state, research the requirements for re-registering your vehicle and other essential tasks in your new location. Map Out Your New Home: Label your packed boxes with their intended destination in your new home. This simple step makes it effortless for movers to place items where they belong, so all you have to do is unpack. Declutter Your Space: Before packing, consider donating, selling, or downsizing your belongings. It might be more cost-effective to replace some items in your new location rather than move them, especially if they haven't been used in over a year. Keep Essentials Handy: Pack a separate bag or box with essential items you'll need right away at your new place. This way, you won't have to search through packed boxes for daily necessities. Know Your Mover: Research your chosen moving company's policies and track record. Check if they offer binding estimates and guaranteed arrival times for added peace of mind.

Utah Moving Company FAQ

Why are Utah moving companies so expensive?

The cost of moving with Utah moving companies can vary, but several factors contribute to their pricing. These factors include the distance of your move, the size of your home, the services you require, and the time of year. Generally, moving during the summer when demand is high tends to be more expensive than moving during the off-peak season in winter.

How do I know my Utah moving company is reputable?

Verify that the company is properly licensed and insured to operate in Utah. You can check their licensing information with the Utah Department of Transportation for in-state movers and the FMCSA for movers that cross state lines.

What is the cheapest month to move in Utah?

The cheapest month to move in Utah, as in many places, is typically during winter. Moving rates tend to be lower in the off-peak season, which usually falls between November and March.

Learn more

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Utah

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

