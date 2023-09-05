10 Best Moving Companies in Michigan

Finding moving companies that provide a safe, quality move in Michigan can be a challenge. That’s why we’ve combed through dozens of companies to determine that the top Michigan mover is Mayflower Transit. But read on to discover other quality movers that might specialize in your specific moving scenario based on cost, services, and customer reviews.

Mayflower Transit - Best Overall JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker U-Pack - Best DIY Mover PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover Two Men and a Truck - Best Local Branches International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing United Van Lines - Best Full-Value Protection

Compare Top Moving Companies In Michigan

Why we chose it

Experience a seamless move with Mayflower Transit, LLC. This company took our award for top mover in Michigan due to its outstanding service and user-friendly iOS and Android apps. Effortlessly manage every aspect of your relocation. From checklists to coordinating contacts, scheduling pickups, drop-offs, and setting up utilities at your new home - it's all at your fingertips.

Stay connected 24/7 through their online tracking system, granting you the ultimate peace of mind throughout your move. Notably, Consumer Affairs reveals that 63% of reviews are glowing 4- to 5-star ratings, underscoring Mayflower's excellence.

While a fraction (12%) are 1-star ratings, Mayflower's stellar A+ Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating showcases its willingness to address concerns.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros App-based moving portal

Virtual quotes

Optional binding estimates Cons Limited local moves

May use third-party companies

How much does Mayflower Transit cost?

One drawback of Mayflower is that it keeps prices hidden on its site. But we did some digging and found out they're part of Unigroup, a big name in moving and logistics, which also owns United Van Lines.

Since United is more detailed about pricing, you might gauge Mayflower's cost through them. So, for a 1,000-mile 3-bedroom move in summer, booking a month before the move, expect roughly $6,000 to $12,000 - depending on whether you're up for self-packing or the full-service.

Services

Local & long-distance moving

International moves

Small moves

Debris pickup and move-out cleaning

PC network and home theatre moving

App-based moving portal

Best Full-Service Packing: JK Moving Services Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Dedicated to flawless packing, JK Moving Services trains its staff in a furnished house at its HQ, practicing handling everyday items, plus treasures, like sculptures and wine collections. Rave reviews showcase their meticulousness, as evidenced by glowing BBB and Google Ratings. They offer online tools like a timeline-based checklist and scam prevention tips. Finance your move through a partnership with Enhancify for as little as 0% interest, with pre-approval on their site without affecting your credit. Yet, downsides include a focus on long-distance moves rather than local and comparatively higher rates. To gauge how they will suit you, compare their quote against others.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: $250

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #1065394 )

Learn More: JK Moving Services Review

Pros and cons

Pros Expert packing and loading crews

Qualified customers have access to 0% financing

GPS tracking Cons Local moves limited to VA, MD, DC

Less competitive pricing than most

How much does JK Moving Services cost?

JK Moving excels in top-tier service, evident in comprehensive staff training. This level of dedication does reflect in the pricing. Per online customer reviews, a 1,000-mile move could range from $7,000 to $15,000+. Your actual cost hinges on factors like full- or self-packing, insurance, distance, and home size. While rates are higher, consider JK Moving the Apple or BMW of movers - a pricier choice, but the experience tends to justify it.

Services

Long-distance moving specialists

Skilled packing

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Employee relocation

Commercial moves

Financing options

Best Local Branches: Two Men And A Truck Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

From its name to the hand-drawn logo, Two Men And A Truck exudes a casual vibe, yet moving isn't taken lightly. Surprisingly, it's one of the nation's largest movers, having handled 9 million moves and boasting 350+ independent franchises across almost every state. You support local small businesses while enjoying the coverage of a nationwide mover.

Local franchises know your Michigan community, promising top-notch door-to-door service, whether it's a nearby shift or a coast-to-coast relocation. With 96% of customers willing to refer friends, the company shines, although not flawlessly. Each location's autonomy can lead to service variations, and geographic limitations exist. But remember, if you seek a national mover with a local flair, Two Men And A Truck is your match.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier ( Each franchise is separately licensed )

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros 350+ neighborhood locations

Strong local mover

Support a local small business Cons Customer service varies by franchise

Not available in AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

When it comes to local moves, you're looking at approximately $150 per hour as a starting point but it could be much more depending on the staff needed. For long-distance, a 500-mile relocation for a one-bedroom home clocks in at $2,000, while a full-service, 2,000-mile multi-bedroom journey could reach $20,000. Somewhere in between, a two-bedroom journey spanning 1,500 miles falls in the $10,000-$15,000 spectrum.

Services

Full-service long-distance moves

Container long-distance moves

Local moves

Packing and loading

Moving supplies

Home staging

Why we chose it

U-Pack tops our list for those who want a hands-on move without going all-in. Not only does it save you bucks compared to full-service, but it keeps you in total control of your move. You get "ReloCubes®" to pack up and lock up. U-Pack takes them away to your new address. They've got another option - trailers. Pay for only the linear space you need. Lock a wall in, and your items are good to go.

BBB raves about them, with a 4.05 out of 5-star average. Bad reviews are tough to find. Plus, they're licensed under USDOT 914011 with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). If you're up for packing and loading but not keen on cross-country trucking, U-Pack could be your go-to.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: None

Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker ( USDOT #914011 )

Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Transparent pricing

Pay only for trailer space or containers you end up using

No one has access to your items during shipment Cons No local moves

Does not deliver to every corner of the U.S.

How much does U-Pack cost?

By the company’s estimate, a ReloCube from door-to-door sets you back around $2,500. Each cube is 308 cubic feet, about 5’ 10” long x 6’ 10” wide x 7’ 9” high inside. You'll need one cube per room, roughly. For a 1,700-mile jaunt, U-Pack's quotes on their site are a value compared to pricier full-service options.

Home Size/Transport Option Cost for a 1,700-mile move One Bedroom/ReloCube $2,300 One Bedroom/Trailer $2,700 Three Bedroom/ReloCube $5,900 Three Bedroom/Trailer $5,300

Services

Partial DIY moves

Container or trailer option

Long-distance moves

Interstate moving

Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Most Flexible Container Mover: PODS Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

PODS stands out as the ultimate flexible Michigan container mover, edging over U-Pack in some ways. You can store your items in your driveway as long as needed, unlike U-Pack's three-day limit. Pay $149, the starting monthly fee, and an eight, 12, or 16-foot container appears at your doorstep. Schedule pick-up and drop-off when ready. It's perfect for gradual decluttering.

Pricing is straightforward, based on container size, rental duration, and distance. Not just for moves - PODS works for home makeovers, too. With 69% of reviews being 4- or 5-star on Consumer Affairs, it's a great choice for unhurried packers or driveway storage seekers.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: 1-month storage fee

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #1397252 )

Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Take as long as you want to load

Lower cost option

Offers a long-term driveway storage solution Cons Not available in AK, MT, ND, WY

No packing service available

How much does PODS Moving Company cost?

Now, let's dive into some numbers from PODS. These are just samples for a 2-3 bedroom place around 1,200 sq ft. Keep in mind that the figures can swing big-time depending on where, when, and how big your home is.

Miles PODS (1-month storage + transport) Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading) Truck Rental (not including fuel) 2,790 $4,893-$6,524 $4,677-$9,390 $2,182-$3,155 1,080 $3,061-$4,400 $3,020-$7,250 $923-$1,424 370 $2,073-$2,850 $1,830-$5,300 $328-$505

Services

Local moves

Long-distance moving

Temporary driveway storage options

Moving supplies

Referrals to packing and loading companies

Auto shipping

Most Flexible Full-Service Mover: International Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

International Van Lines (IVL) has stellar reviews and tailored moving solutions. IVL isn't just a mover; it's your mover, handling local, long-distance, interstate, and global relocations. It’s flexible in its offerings: full-service, valuable moving, loading, storage, reassembly, and more.

Certified by the Department of Transportation and the FMCSA, IVL is an interstate pro, also brokering when it can’t perform the move itself. Its core zones: the coasts and much of the Midwest, including Michigan.

Decent at addressing concerns, they've clinched a solid B rating from the BBB. A drawback is that they ask for a 25% upfront deposit, which is a bit high for many customers’ tastes. Still, consider IVL for your move, no matter what type of move it is.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT# 2293832 )

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Refundable deposits up to 48 hours prior to the move

Free first month of storage

GPS shipment tracking

Virtual walk-throughs Cons Third-party movers used outside core areas

Cash or check needed for final payment

How much does International Van Lines cost?

Based on IVL's estimate tool, expect $2,500-$4,500 for a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom move. Stretch it to 2,500 miles, and you're looking at $7,500-$10,000. Local moves? They charge hourly based on staff, starting at $150 per hour.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Corporate relocations

Custom packing

Car shipping

Most Predictable Pricing: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) is your go-to hybrid mover, wearing hats of both broker and carrier. With 500+ partners countrywide, they ace residential and commercial moves. Plus, over 1,400 drivers went the extra mile in 2021 (30 million, to be exact), per their FMCSA report.

But it's not just their vast coverage and know-how that got our nod. It's their binding estimates - extra crucial in the moving frenzy. Starting online, a rep reaches out, serving up an accurate quote and a potential binding estimate, should you choose. Three paths:

Bottom Line Pricing: A rock-solid figure, locked in.

Not-To-Exceed Pricing: Your bill might slim down, never bulk up.

Customized Pricing: Blend binding estimate with add-ons if needed later.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier/Broker ( USDOT #70851 )

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Guaranteed estimates

Large fleet of owned trucks

Employs its own staff for many moves

Easy claims process Cons Doesn't offer storage everywhere

Brokers out moves to third parties in some areas

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

NAVL shines as a cost-effective choice for numerous moves, though it leans pricier on full-service, long-distance jaunts. Their site reports an average $3,758 moving cost based on their data, yet delving deeper uncovers a cost of about $5,000 for a 1,000-mile journey. Keep in mind that your tally can dance all around these numbers, influenced by various variables.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Corporate services

Packing and unpacking

Loading and unloading

Moving calculators and checklists

Best Full-Value Protection: United Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Whether you handle the move or delegate it to a pro, your prized possessions might still break. Enter United Van Lines (UVL), armed with industry-leading protection. Others cover only $0.60 per pound; UVL? A robust $6 per pound. A 100-pound table breaking would yield $600 from UVL, and just $60 from most other movers.

Beyond that, you can pinpoint high-value gems pre-move. A $1,000 diamond? Insured at that declared value. Yet, UVL's not flawless. Gripes about third-party teams surface, but rarely. With 100 million miles yearly, according to the FMCSA, and an A+ BBB rating, they stand strong.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT #77949 )

Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Superior property protection

Custom crating

Online tracking

Online claims Cons Needs to better vet third-party contractors

Mixed customer ratings

Not available in HI, RI, WV, VT

How much does United Van Lines cost?

United Van Lines can set you back $6,000 for self-packing or $12,000 for full-service packing for a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move during summer, given roughly a month's notice, according to our research.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Interstate moving

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Small moves

Military moves

Packing and unpacking

Most Transparent Broker: Moving APT Our Partner Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Consider Moving APT your moving matchmaker. While they don't do the move themselves, they scour movers to find your best solution.

With a 4.3/5 Google Review average from 367 reviews, plus a B rating with the BBB, they shine. As an FMCSA-registered broker, they stick to licensed carriers and openly reveal their partnerships (think Allied, United, PODS, and North American Van Lines). This transparency sets them apart.

Brokers, however, come with potential issues. You get help choosing but lose some control of your final choice of mover. Carrier availability is based on locale and timing.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: Yes, amount varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #2247863 )

Learn More: Moving APT Review

Pros and cons

Pros Wider range of services compared to a carrier

More than 2,500 moving partners

Price matching

24/7 customer support

250+ free moving advice articles on its site Cons Is a broker, not a carrier

Rates can vary from those quoted

May receive too many calls after requesting a quote

How much does Moving APT cost?

Moving APT stands out for its open approach, offering ballpark figures on their site. Here's a glimpse at their potential charges for a move:

Distance 1 Bedrooms 2-3 Bedrooms 4-5 Bedrooms 250 $1,200-$2,300 $1,600-$3950 $2,050-$5,200 1,000 $1,600-$2,950 $2,300-$7,950 $5,900-$8,100 2,500 $1,900-$3,950 $3,800-$9,400 $9,100-$18,500+

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Furniture moving

Car shipping

Storage

Most Experienced Broker: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG), as a broker, does the mover-hunting legwork for you - a time-saver indeed. With 25 years under their belt, they clinch the title of the most seasoned broker on our list. Consumer Affairs' report showcases a solid 80% of 312 reviews landing at 4 or 5 stars - impressive for any mover, let alone a broker.

Most folks don't have a mental note of the best movers for every scenario. That's where IMRG steps in, easing your choice.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #3034100 )

Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review

Pros and cons

Pros Negotiates prices

Finds the best mover

Pre-screens companies Cons Not ultimately responsible for damage as a broker

Needs a better refund policy

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

Curious about costs? IMRG's online calculator serves up ballpark figures, but here's the scoop: they're just ballpark. For the real deal, reach out and chat with them.

From To Miles 2 Bedroom 4 Bedroom NYC Orlando, FL 1,080 $3,900-$7,000 $8,500+

Services

Full-service packing

Long-distance moving

Car shipping

Storage

How To Select A Moving Company In Michigan

Plan your budget: Set your move funds. If money's tight, container movers might top full-service.

Inventory time: List all items. More stuff than told means more cost.

Pick your move style: Options galore now - container, DIY, or full-service door-to-door.

Review roundup: Find genuine reviews. Note, bad experiences prompt most reviews. Ratio matters - bad vs. total moves. Check mover's size via miles on the FMCSA site.

Quote hunt: It's a chore but worth it. Get 2+ quotes. Accurate quotes need virtual or in-person house tours. Thousands saved through comparison.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Michigan

Online quotes are tricky due to factors like distance and services. Here’s what to be aware of for your move.

Distance matters: more miles, more costs for fuel, time, licensing. Weight counts, too; hefty stuff like oak tables hikes cost. Special services (piano, art, wine) = higher price tags. Base insurance ($0.60/lb) might not cut it; extra coverage costs. Timing impact: January is cheaper, June pricier - plan smart.

How to Prepare for a Move in Michigan

Plan your moving timeline : Jot down tasks and dates. Many movers offer online checklists or even apps for step-by-step guidance.

Sort legalities : Switching states? Look into vehicle re-registration and other state specifics.

New layout : Label boxes for their spots in your new digs. Streamlines unpacking.

Prioritize purging : Before moving, declutter. Sell or donate unused items - might save in the long run.

Handy essentials : Keep vital stuff out of the moving truck, ensuring easy access.

Research and prep: Dive into the mover's policies, delivery history, and estimates. Aim for certainty.

Michigan Moving Company FAQ

Why are Michigan moving companies so expensive?

Michigan moving companies often charge more due to distance, labor, and season. The state's vastness increases travel costs, and labor costs reflect local rates. Also, Michigan's cold winters and busy summers impact peak moving times, driving up demand and prices.

How do I know my Michigan moving company is reputable?

To ensure a reputable moving company, scrutinize online reviews on platforms like BBB and Google. Look for consistent positive feedback and responsiveness to complaints. Check if they're FMCSA-licensed and whether they offer transparent pricing, insurance, and written contracts.

What is the cheapest month to move?

January, known as the "off-peak" season, is often the cheapest month to move. Demand drops post-holiday rush, yielding lower prices from moving companies. If flexibility allows, opt for this time to save on costs.

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Michigan

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in Michigan