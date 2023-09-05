Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
10 Best Moving Companies in Michigan

By: Tim Lucas
Published: Sep 05, 2023

Finding moving companies that provide a safe, quality move in Michigan can be a challenge. That’s why we’ve combed through dozens of companies to determine that the top Michigan mover is Mayflower Transit. But read on to discover other quality movers that might specialize in your specific moving scenario based on cost, services, and customer reviews.

Best Moving Companies in Michigan for 2023

  1. Mayflower Transit - Best Overall
  2. JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing
  3. Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker
  4. Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker
  5. U-Pack - Best DIY Mover
  6. PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover
  7. Two Men and a Truck - Best Local Branches
  8. International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover
  9. North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing
  10. United Van Lines - Best Full-Value Protection

Compare Top Moving Companies In Michigan

Why we chose it

Experience a seamless move with Mayflower Transit, LLC. This company took our award for top mover in Michigan due to its outstanding service and user-friendly iOS and Android apps. Effortlessly manage every aspect of your relocation. From checklists to coordinating contacts, scheduling pickups, drop-offs, and setting up utilities at your new home - it's all at your fingertips.

Stay connected 24/7 through their online tracking system, granting you the ultimate peace of mind throughout your move. Notably, Consumer Affairs reveals that 63% of reviews are glowing 4- to 5-star ratings, underscoring Mayflower's excellence.

While a fraction (12%) are 1-star ratings, Mayflower's stellar A+ Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating showcases its willingness to address concerns.

  • Service Area: 50 states
  • Can Pack For You: Yes
  • Deposit required: None
  • Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)

Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros
  • App-based moving portal
  • Virtual quotes
  • Optional binding estimates
Cons
  • Limited local moves
  • May use third-party companies

How much does Mayflower Transit cost?

One drawback of Mayflower is that it keeps prices hidden on its site. But we did some digging and found out they're part of Unigroup, a big name in moving and logistics, which also owns United Van Lines.

Since United is more detailed about pricing, you might gauge Mayflower's cost through them. So, for a 1,000-mile 3-bedroom move in summer, booking a month before the move, expect roughly $6,000 to $12,000 - depending on whether you're up for self-packing or the full-service.

Services

  • Local & long-distance moving
  • International moves
  • Small moves
  • Debris pickup and move-out cleaning
  • PC network and home theatre moving
  • App-based moving portal

Why we chose it

Dedicated to flawless packing, JK Moving Services trains its staff in a furnished house at its HQ, practicing handling everyday items, plus treasures, like sculptures and wine collections. Rave reviews showcase their meticulousness, as evidenced by glowing BBB and Google Ratings. They offer online tools like a timeline-based checklist and scam prevention tips. Finance your move through a partnership with Enhancify for as little as 0% interest, with pre-approval on their site without affecting your credit. Yet, downsides include a focus on long-distance moves rather than local and comparatively higher rates. To gauge how they will suit you, compare their quote against others.

  • Service Area: 50 states
  • Can Pack For You: Yes
  • Deposit: $250
  • Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)

Learn More: JK Moving Services Review

Pros and cons

Pros
  • Expert packing and loading crews
  • Qualified customers have access to 0% financing
  • GPS tracking
Cons
  • Local moves limited to VA, MD, DC
  • Less competitive pricing than most

How much does JK Moving Services cost?

JK Moving excels in top-tier service, evident in comprehensive staff training. This level of dedication does reflect in the pricing. Per online customer reviews, a 1,000-mile move could range from $7,000 to $15,000+. Your actual cost hinges on factors like full- or self-packing, insurance, distance, and home size. While rates are higher, consider JK Moving the Apple or BMW of movers - a pricier choice, but the experience tends to justify it.

Services

  • Long-distance moving specialists
  • Skilled packing
  • Vehicle shipping
  • Storage
  • Employee relocation
  • Commercial moves
  • Financing options

Why we chose it

From its name to the hand-drawn logo, Two Men And A Truck exudes a casual vibe, yet moving isn't taken lightly. Surprisingly, it's one of the nation's largest movers, having handled 9 million moves and boasting 350+ independent franchises across almost every state. You support local small businesses while enjoying the coverage of a nationwide mover.

Local franchises know your Michigan community, promising top-notch door-to-door service, whether it's a nearby shift or a coast-to-coast relocation. With 96% of customers willing to refer friends, the company shines, although not flawlessly. Each location's autonomy can lead to service variations, and geographic limitations exist. But remember, if you seek a national mover with a local flair, Two Men And A Truck is your match.

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros
  • 350+ neighborhood locations
  • Strong local mover
  • Support a local small business
Cons
  • Customer service varies by franchise
  • Not available in AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

When it comes to local moves, you're looking at approximately $150 per hour as a starting point but it could be much more depending on the staff needed. For long-distance, a 500-mile relocation for a one-bedroom home clocks in at $2,000, while a full-service, 2,000-mile multi-bedroom journey could reach $20,000. Somewhere in between, a two-bedroom journey spanning 1,500 miles falls in the $10,000-$15,000 spectrum.

Services

  • Full-service long-distance moves
  • Container long-distance moves
  • Local moves
  • Packing and loading
  • Moving supplies
  • Home staging

Why we chose it

U-Pack tops our list for those who want a hands-on move without going all-in. Not only does it save you bucks compared to full-service, but it keeps you in total control of your move. You get "ReloCubes®" to pack up and lock up. U-Pack takes them away to your new address. They've got another option - trailers. Pay for only the linear space you need. Lock a wall in, and your items are good to go.

BBB raves about them, with a 4.05 out of 5-star average. Bad reviews are tough to find. Plus, they're licensed under USDOT 914011 with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). If you're up for packing and loading but not keen on cross-country trucking, U-Pack could be your go-to.

  • Service Area: 50 states
  • Can Pack For You: No
  • Deposit: None
  • Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)

Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros
  • Transparent pricing
  • Pay only for trailer space or containers you end up using
  • No one has access to your items during shipment
Cons
  • No local moves
  • Does not deliver to every corner of the U.S.

How much does U-Pack cost?

By the company’s estimate, a ReloCube from door-to-door sets you back around $2,500. Each cube is 308 cubic feet, about 5’ 10” long x 6’ 10” wide x 7’ 9” high inside. You'll need one cube per room, roughly. For a 1,700-mile jaunt, U-Pack's quotes on their site are a value compared to pricier full-service options.

Home Size/Transport Option Cost for a 1,700-mile move
One Bedroom/ReloCube $2,300
One Bedroom/Trailer $2,700
Three Bedroom/ReloCube $5,900
Three Bedroom/Trailer $5,300

Services

  • Partial DIY moves
  • Container or trailer option
  • Long-distance moves
  • Interstate moving
  • Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Why we chose it

PODS stands out as the ultimate flexible Michigan container mover, edging over U-Pack in some ways. You can store your items in your driveway as long as needed, unlike U-Pack's three-day limit. Pay $149, the starting monthly fee, and an eight, 12, or 16-foot container appears at your doorstep. Schedule pick-up and drop-off when ready. It's perfect for gradual decluttering.

Pricing is straightforward, based on container size, rental duration, and distance. Not just for moves - PODS works for home makeovers, too. With 69% of reviews being 4- or 5-star on Consumer Affairs, it's a great choice for unhurried packers or driveway storage seekers.

  • Service Area: 46 states
  • Can Pack For You: No
  • Deposit: 1-month storage fee
  • Licensing: Broker (USDOT #1397252)

Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros
  • Take as long as you want to load
  • Lower cost option
  • Offers a long-term driveway storage solution
Cons
  • Not available in AK, MT, ND, WY
  • No packing service available

How much does PODS Moving Company cost?

Now, let's dive into some numbers from PODS. These are just samples for a 2-3 bedroom place around 1,200 sq ft. Keep in mind that the figures can swing big-time depending on where, when, and how big your home is.

Miles PODS (1-month storage + transport) Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading) Truck Rental (not including fuel)
2,790 $4,893-$6,524 $4,677-$9,390 $2,182-$3,155
1,080 $3,061-$4,400 $3,020-$7,250 $923-$1,424
370 $2,073-$2,850 $1,830-$5,300 $328-$505

Services

  • Local moves
  • Long-distance moving
  • Temporary driveway storage options
  • Moving supplies
  • Referrals to packing and loading companies
  • Auto shipping

Why we chose it

International Van Lines (IVL) has stellar reviews and tailored moving solutions. IVL isn't just a mover; it's your mover, handling local, long-distance, interstate, and global relocations. It’s flexible in its offerings: full-service, valuable moving, loading, storage, reassembly, and more.

Certified by the Department of Transportation and the FMCSA, IVL is an interstate pro, also brokering when it can’t perform the move itself. Its core zones: the coasts and much of the Midwest, including Michigan.

Decent at addressing concerns, they've clinched a solid B rating from the BBB. A drawback is that they ask for a 25% upfront deposit, which is a bit high for many customers’ tastes. Still, consider IVL for your move, no matter what type of move it is.

  • Service Area: 50 states
  • Can Pack For You: Yes
  • Deposit: 25%
  • Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros
  • Refundable deposits up to 48 hours prior to the move
  • Free first month of storage
  • GPS shipment tracking
  • Virtual walk-throughs
Cons
  • Third-party movers used outside core areas
  • Cash or check needed for final payment

How much does International Van Lines cost?

Based on IVL's estimate tool, expect $2,500-$4,500 for a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom move. Stretch it to 2,500 miles, and you're looking at $7,500-$10,000. Local moves? They charge hourly based on staff, starting at $150 per hour.

Services

  • Local and long-distance moves
  • International moves
  • Corporate relocations
  • Custom packing
  • Car shipping

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) is your go-to hybrid mover, wearing hats of both broker and carrier. With 500+ partners countrywide, they ace residential and commercial moves. Plus, over 1,400 drivers went the extra mile in 2021 (30 million, to be exact), per their FMCSA report.

But it's not just their vast coverage and know-how that got our nod. It's their binding estimates - extra crucial in the moving frenzy. Starting online, a rep reaches out, serving up an accurate quote and a potential binding estimate, should you choose. Three paths:

Bottom Line Pricing: A rock-solid figure, locked in.

Not-To-Exceed Pricing: Your bill might slim down, never bulk up.

Customized Pricing: Blend binding estimate with add-ons if needed later.

  • Service Area: 50 states
  • Can Pack For You: Yes
  • Deposit: Up to 50%
  • Licensing: Carrier/Broker (USDOT #70851)

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros
  • Guaranteed estimates
  • Large fleet of owned trucks
  • Employs its own staff for many moves
  • Easy claims process
Cons
  • Doesn't offer storage everywhere
  • Brokers out moves to third parties in some areas

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

NAVL shines as a cost-effective choice for numerous moves, though it leans pricier on full-service, long-distance jaunts. Their site reports an average $3,758 moving cost based on their data, yet delving deeper uncovers a cost of about $5,000 for a 1,000-mile journey. Keep in mind that your tally can dance all around these numbers, influenced by various variables.

Services

  • Vehicle shipping
  • Storage
  • Corporate services
  • Packing and unpacking
  • Loading and unloading
  • Moving calculators and checklists

Why we chose it

Whether you handle the move or delegate it to a pro, your prized possessions might still break. Enter United Van Lines (UVL), armed with industry-leading protection. Others cover only $0.60 per pound; UVL? A robust $6 per pound. A 100-pound table breaking would yield $600 from UVL, and just $60 from most other movers.

Beyond that, you can pinpoint high-value gems pre-move. A $1,000 diamond? Insured at that declared value. Yet, UVL's not flawless. Gripes about third-party teams surface, but rarely. With 100 million miles yearly, according to the FMCSA, and an A+ BBB rating, they stand strong.

  • Service Area: 46 states
  • Can Pack For You: Yes
  • Deposit: None
  • Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT #77949)

Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros
  • Superior property protection
  • Custom crating
  • Online tracking
  • Online claims
Cons
  • Needs to better vet third-party contractors
  • Mixed customer ratings
  • Not available in HI, RI, WV, VT

How much does United Van Lines cost?

United Van Lines can set you back $6,000 for self-packing or $12,000 for full-service packing for a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move during summer, given roughly a month's notice, according to our research.

Services

  • Local and long-distance moves
  • Interstate moving
  • Vehicle shipping
  • Storage
  • Small moves
  • Military moves
  • Packing and unpacking

Why we chose it

Consider Moving APT your moving matchmaker. While they don't do the move themselves, they scour movers to find your best solution.

With a 4.3/5 Google Review average from 367 reviews, plus a B rating with the BBB, they shine. As an FMCSA-registered broker, they stick to licensed carriers and openly reveal their partnerships (think Allied, United, PODS, and North American Van Lines). This transparency sets them apart.

Brokers, however, come with potential issues. You get help choosing but lose some control of your final choice of mover. Carrier availability is based on locale and timing.

  • Service Area: 50 states
  • Can Pack For You: Yes
  • Deposit required: Yes, amount varies
  • Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)

Learn More: Moving APT Review

Pros and cons

Pros
  • Wider range of services compared to a carrier
  • More than 2,500 moving partners
  • Price matching
  • 24/7 customer support
  • 250+ free moving advice articles on its site
Cons
  • Is a broker, not a carrier
  • Rates can vary from those quoted
  • May receive too many calls after requesting a quote

How much does Moving APT cost?

Moving APT stands out for its open approach, offering ballpark figures on their site. Here's a glimpse at their potential charges for a move:

Distance 1 Bedrooms 2-3 Bedrooms 4-5 Bedrooms
250 $1,200-$2,300 $1,600-$3950 $2,050-$5,200
1,000 $1,600-$2,950 $2,300-$7,950 $5,900-$8,100
2,500 $1,900-$3,950 $3,800-$9,400 $9,100-$18,500+

Services

  • Local and long-distance moves
  • Packing and unpacking
  • Moving supplies
  • Furniture moving
  • Car shipping
  • Storage

Why we chose it

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG), as a broker, does the mover-hunting legwork for you - a time-saver indeed. With 25 years under their belt, they clinch the title of the most seasoned broker on our list. Consumer Affairs' report showcases a solid 80% of 312 reviews landing at 4 or 5 stars - impressive for any mover, let alone a broker.

Most folks don't have a mental note of the best movers for every scenario. That's where IMRG steps in, easing your choice.

  • Service Area: 50 states
  • Can Pack For You: Yes
  • Deposit: Varies
  • Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)

Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review

Pros and cons

Pros
  • Negotiates prices
  • Finds the best mover
  • Pre-screens companies
Cons
  • Not ultimately responsible for damage as a broker
  • Needs a better refund policy

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

Curious about costs? IMRG's online calculator serves up ballpark figures, but here's the scoop: they're just ballpark. For the real deal, reach out and chat with them.

From To Miles 2 Bedroom 4 Bedroom
NYC Orlando, FL 1,080 $3,900-$7,000 $8,500+

Services

How To Select A Moving Company In Michigan

Plan your budget: Set your move funds. If money's tight, container movers might top full-service.

Inventory time: List all items. More stuff than told means more cost.

Pick your move style: Options galore now - container, DIY, or full-service door-to-door.

Review roundup: Find genuine reviews. Note, bad experiences prompt most reviews. Ratio matters - bad vs. total moves. Check mover's size via miles on the FMCSA site.

Quote hunt: It's a chore but worth it. Get 2+ quotes. Accurate quotes need virtual or in-person house tours. Thousands saved through comparison.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Michigan

Online quotes are tricky due to factors like distance and services. Here’s what to be aware of for your move.

  1. Distance matters: more miles, more costs for fuel, time, licensing.
  2. Weight counts, too; hefty stuff like oak tables hikes cost.
  3. Special services (piano, art, wine) = higher price tags.
  4. Base insurance ($0.60/lb) might not cut it; extra coverage costs.
  5. Timing impact: January is cheaper, June pricier - plan smart.

How to Prepare for a Move in Michigan

  • Plan your moving timeline: Jot down tasks and dates. Many movers offer online checklists or even apps for step-by-step guidance.
  • Sort legalities: Switching states? Look into vehicle re-registration and other state specifics.
  • New layout: Label boxes for their spots in your new digs. Streamlines unpacking.
  • Prioritize purging: Before moving, declutter. Sell or donate unused items - might save in the long run.
  • Handy essentials: Keep vital stuff out of the moving truck, ensuring easy access.
  • Research and prep: Dive into the mover's policies, delivery history, and estimates. Aim for certainty.

Michigan Moving Company FAQ

Why are Michigan moving companies so expensive?

Michigan moving companies often charge more due to distance, labor, and season. The state's vastness increases travel costs, and labor costs reflect local rates. Also, Michigan's cold winters and busy summers impact peak moving times, driving up demand and prices.

How do I know my Michigan moving company is reputable?

To ensure a reputable moving company, scrutinize online reviews on platforms like BBB and Google. Look for consistent positive feedback and responsiveness to complaints. Check if they're FMCSA-licensed and whether they offer transparent pricing, insurance, and written contracts.

What is the cheapest month to move?

January, known as the "off-peak" season, is often the cheapest month to move. Demand drops post-holiday rush, yielding lower prices from moving companies. If flexibility allows, opt for this time to save on costs.

Learn more

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Michigan

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

  • Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.
  • Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.
  • Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.
  • Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.
  • Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

