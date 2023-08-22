10 Best Moving Companies in New York

Finding solid, reputable moving companies in New York can be difficult. That’s why we’ve researched dozens of companies to arrive at the top movers in your area, their standout features, and what kinds of moves they are good for.

Best Moving Companies in New York for 2023

American Van Lines - Best Overall

Mayflower - Best Technology

JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing

Two Men and a Truck - Best Local-Branch-Based Mover

Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker

International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover

North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing

U-Pack - Best DIY Mover

PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover

Compare Top Moving Companies In New York

Best Overall: American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Since 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) has grown into one of the country's biggest movers, focusing on quality. It handles regular moves—think everyday household furniture—yet they also boast skilled crews to handle precious items like pianos, antiques, and cherished heirlooms. Remarkably, they're equipped to transport even entire art or wine collections.

Their commitment to quality resonates online, earning them an A rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), averaging around 3.44 out of 5 stars. Plus, they've proudly clinched Newsweek and Statista's Best Customer Service Award for moving companies.

Nonetheless, the company isn’t perfect. There's room for refinement in their bidding process; some mention last-minute price hikes. Also, concerns arise about their reliance on third-party contractors. Yet, overall, AVL stands strong as your dependable choice for everyday or specialized moves.

Service Area: 48 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 10-50%

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: American Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Antique, piano, and valuable-item moving

Storage available in some areas

Military and government moving Cons Requires a large deposit

Third-party companies are used for some moves

Not available in AK or HI

How much does American Van Lines cost?

The AVL website is user-friendly when it comes to estimating your move. They lay out different scenarios with their costs.

To give you an accurate quote, they'll need a virtual walk-through of your home. It might sound a bit inconvenient, but it's way better than online quotes that can cause delays and surprise costs on moving day. You've got the option for a binding estimate, but remember, it's only as accurate as your inventory list. So, be sure to list every little thing you want to move.

Distance One bedroom est. cost Three bedroom est. cost 700 miles $2,880 $5,870 1,300 miles $3,643 $7,739 2,700 miles $5,227 $11,327

Services

Local and long-distance

International

Antiques and pianos

Moving of fine art collections

Disassembly and reassembly

Online tracking

Optional storage

Packing and unpacking

Why we chose it

Mayflower Transit, LLC provides a range of exceptional online tools to facilitate your relocation process to or from New York. Their iOS and Android apps keep you organized, enabling you to manage checklists, incorporate moving contacts, arrange pickup and drop-off schedules, and even establish utility services at your new destination.

In terms of reputation, Consumer Affairs indicates that 63% of reviews are 4- and 5-star, with a mere 12% as 1-star. This rating is respectable within the moving industry, where most people only leave bad reviews. Negative feedback usually pertains to the use of third-party entities, occasionally resulting in damage or delayed deliveries.

However, considering the size of the company, sporadic complaints are inevitable. Their A+ rating on the BBB reflects their proficiency in addressing and resolving concerns.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Easy-to-use online moving portal

Virtual quotes

Binding estimates available Cons Limited local moves

May use third-party companies

How much does Mayflower Transit cost?

Mayflower's website isn't entirely transparent about prices. Digging deeper, we found out Mayflower is under Unigroup, which owns United Van Lines too. Since United's pricing info is clearer, you could gauge Mayflower's costs from it. Using this approach, a 1,000-mile 3-bedroom house move in summer, self-packed, might be $6,000 to $12,000 with one month's notice.

Services

Local, long-distance, and international

Small home moves

Debris pickup

Move-out cleaning

PC network moving

App-based moving portal

Best Full-Service Packing: JK Moving Services Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

JK Moving Services takes the art of packing seriously—so seriously, they train their crew in a fully furnished house at their HQ. From everyday items to sculptures, antiques, or wine collections, their staff arrives trained, preserving your belongings.

This meticulous approach shines in reviews, with stellar customer service ratings on BBB and Google Reviews. They offer a timeline-based checklist and tips to dodge moving scams.

Financially, JK aids the transition. Partnering with Enhancify, a home improvement lender, they offer financing with quotes in 60 seconds and 0% options. You can even get pre-approved without affecting your credit score.

Drawbacks? Not local move specialists, and some find their rates higher. To compare, get a quote and weigh it against others received.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: $250

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #1065394 )

Learn More: JK Moving Services Review

Pros and cons

Pros Expertly-trained crews

0% financing for qualified customers

GPS tracking Cons Local moves limited to VA, MD, DC

Less competitive pricing

How much does JK Moving Services cost?

JK moving is all about top-notch service, but that does reflect in the cost.

Based on real customer reviews, a 1,000-mile move might run between $7,000 to $15,000. Of course, your price could swing based on add-ons like full-service moving, insurance, distance, and time of year.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Employee relocation

Commercial moves

Superior packing and unpacking

Affordable financing

Best Local-Branch-Based Mover: Two Men And A Truck Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

With a quirky name and a laid-back logo, Two Men and a Truck defies the casual vibe with its serious moving game. Boasting 9 million moves and 350+ franchises across states, it's both local and national.

Pick from:

Value Flex: Budget-friendly, partial DIY option for smaller moves.

Expedited: Full-service for larger moves.

A surprising 96% of customers recommend it, while Consumer Affairs sees 78% three to five-star reviews. But, since each location is independently run, service can vary by. Also, not all corners of every state are covered for pick-up or drop-off.

If you want the power of a national company with a local touch, try Two Men and a Truck.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier ( Each franchise is separately licensed )

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros 350+ local branch locations

Experienced local and long-distance mover

Crate option for small moves Cons Customer service varies by franchise

Not available in AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

Local moves start around $150 per hour. Your price could vary based on where and what you need. A 500-mile one-bedroom move might be around $2,000. But a 2,000-mile full-service multi-bedroom one could go up to $20,000. For a two-bedroom, 1,500-mile move, think $10,000-$15,000.

Services

Full-service long-distance moves

Container long-distance moves

Local moves

Packing and loading

Moving supplies

Home staging

Most Transparent Broker: Moving APT Our Partner Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

When it comes to movers, think of Moving APT as your personal matchmaker. Instead of doing the move themselves, they scout through various moving companies to find your perfect fit.

They're a top-rated broker, scoring an average of 4.3/5 on Google Reviews with 367 reviews. With just 14 complaints in the past year on BBB, all addressed, they hold a reliable B rating. Registered with FMCSA, they exclusively use FMCSA-licensed carriers, like Allied Van Lines, United Van Lines, PODS, and North American Van Lines. That's why we see them as the most transparent broker.

Broker benefits? They help you choose your mover based on strengths. Yet, the drawback is less control over your final choice of mover due to carrier availability and pricing variations. But Moving APT offers 24/7 support to handle any issues.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: Yes, amount varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #2247863 )

Learn More: Moving APT Review

Pros and cons

Pros Shops carriers for you

More than 2,500 moving partners

Price matching

Instant online estimates Cons Is a broker, not a carrier

Not responsible for damage/loss

Rates can vary from those quoted

How much does Moving APT cost?

Getting an accurate price with movers or brokers can be a challenge. It’s largely dependent on weight, bedrooms, special items, insurance, and more.

Moving APT is quite open about giving you ballpark estimates on their site, which is where we got these numbers.

Distance 1 Bedrooms 2-3 Bedrooms 4-5 Bedrooms 250 $1,200-$2,300 $1,600-$3950 $2,050-$5,200 1,000 $1,600-$2,950 $2,300-$7,950 $5,900-$8,100 2,500 $1,900-$3,950 $3,800-$9,400 $9,100-$18,500+

Services

Local and long-distance

Packing and unpacking

Loading and unloading

Supplies

Furniture moving

Car shipping

Storage available

Most Experienced Broker: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) acts as your insider in the moving industry, finding the best fit for your New York move.

IMRG's got 25 years under their belt, making them the most experienced broker on our list. According to Consumer Affairs, 80% of their 312 reviews rate 4 or 5 stars – impressive for any mover, even more so for a broker.

A customer, Amy from Georgia, shared, “We're a family with quite a bit of stuff, some antique and sentimental…they were done in no time.”

Choosing a mover's a puzzle for most of us. That's why IMRG's insights matter – they make your choice easier. But a word of caution: they've got a tight cancellation policy – you must cancel within 72 hours of booking.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #3034100 )

Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review

Pros and cons

Pros Negotiates prices

Only works with licensed carriers

Pre-screens moving companies for you Cons Not responsible for damage as a broker

Needs a better refund policy

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

Thinking of getting a quote from IMRG? They've got an online calculator, but it's more like a ballpark figure. For the real cost, a virtual or in-person tour is required. Here are a few example scenarios.

From To Miles 2 Bedroom 4 Bedroom NYC Orlando, FL 1,080 $3,900-$7,000 $8,500+

Services

Full-service packing

Long-distance moving

Car shipping

Storage

Most Flexible Full-Service Mover: International Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

International Van Lines (IVL) stands out as a top-notch long-distance mover, thanks to rave reviews and tailor-made packages. It's an all-inclusive mover, handling local, long-distance, interstate, and international moves. It offers full-service packing, precious item transport, loading, storage, and even a cost-effective self-packing option.

Licensed by the FMCSA, IVL's an interstate mover and an authorized broker. Their focus spans the coasts and much of the mid-west, with offices in key states. You can get a quote via a virtual or in-person walk-through.

IVL's reps are there 24/7 in case of issues. Their BBB rating of a B reflects decent complaint handling. A 25% upfront deposit is common in the industry, but high for some tastes.

Overall IVL is one of the most trusted and experienced names out there when it comes to moving.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT# 2293832 )

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Refundable deposit up to 48 hours before the move

Get one month of storage free

GPS shipment tracking

Virtual walk-throughs available Cons Third-party movers are used outside core areas

Moving staff often ask for cash or check for final payment

How much does International Van Lines cost?

IVL's estimator suggests $2,500-$4,500 for an 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom move. For a 2,500-mile move, expect $7,500-$10,000. Locally, it's hourly at $150 per hour, based on staff.

Services

Local, long-distance, and international moving

Corporate relocations

Custom-item packing

Storage is available

Auto shipping

Most Predictable Pricing: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) is a hybrid mover-broker with a national reach, including New York. With 500+ partners nationwide, they handle residential and commercial moves, backed by 1,400+ in-house drivers who logged over 30 million miles in 2021, as per their FMCSA profile.

NAVL's coverage and experience are great, but it's their binding estimates that stand out. They get that moving is stressful even without sudden surprises in the bill. Start your quote online, and a rep will follow up with a virtual tour and accurate quote, and if you want, a binding estimate. They offer three options:

Bottom Line Pricing: A guaranteed fixed price.

Not-To-Exceed Pricing: Your bill might be lower but never higher.

Customized Pricing: A mix of binding estimate with service add-ons later.

NAVL eliminates price hikes – as long as you give them an accurate inventory list upfront.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #70851 )

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Binding estimates

Large truck fleet

Claims process is easy Cons Doesn't offer storage everywhere

Brokers moves in some areas

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

NAVL is wallet-friendly for many moves, but full-service, long-distance ones might stretch the budget. Their site claims the average long-distance move last year was $3,758. However, deeper research suggests around $5,000 for a 1,000-mile move.

Services

Interstate moving

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Corporate services

Packing and unpacking

Loading and unloading

Moving calculators and checklists

Why we chose it

Considering a partial DIY move? Consider U-Pack. It's not only budget-friendly but also is the ultimate solution for those who like to maintain control of the process. They issue “ReloCubes®.” You can fill them up and lock them, and the company will transport it under lock and key to your new place.

Trailers are an option too. You pay only for what you use. Divide your belongings from others in the trailer with a lockable wall.

Glowing BBB reviews with an average of 4.05 stars, U-Pack is reputable and licensed by the FMCSA.

If you don’t mind packing and loading, but the thought of driving a large truck isn’t your thing, U-Pack might be your mover.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: None

Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker ( USDOT #914011 )

Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Transparent about pricing

Pay only for what you use

No one has access to your items during shipment Cons The company doesn't do local moves

Does not deliver to all locations within service states

How much does U-Pack cost?

Per U-Pack, it's roughly $2,500 to move a ReloCube door to door. Each ReloCube is about 308 cubic feet, measuring 5’10” x 6’10” x 7’9” inside. Plan for about a cube per room. Here’s U-Pack’s quotes on a 1,700-mile move. Compared to full-service movers, it's pocket-friendly.

Home Size/Transport Option Cost for 1,700-mile move One Bedroom/ReloCube $2,300 One Bedroom/Trailer $2,700 Three Bedroom/ReloCube $5,900 Three Bedroom/Trailer $5,300

Services

Partial DIY moves

Container or trailer option

Long-distance and interstate moving

Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Most Flexible Container Mover: PODS Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

PODS edges out as the most versatile container mover, with a little nudge over its rival U-Pack from our list. Flexibility's its game. You can stow your stuff in your driveway as long as you need. While U-Pack gives you three days, PODS lets you declutter over months before your move.

To get started, it’s just $149 for a month's storage. Get an eight, 12, or 16-foot container parked at your place. When you're set, they'll pick up and drop off. PODS works well to prep your house for sale or move at your own pace.

Consumer Affairs shows 69% of reviews as 4- or 5-star. Not perfect, though – some customers complained about late deliveries and hard-to-reach reps. Still, it's a solid solution if you're all about your pace or need driveway storage.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: 1-month storage fee

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #1397252 )

Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Take as long as needed to load

Lower cost than full-service movers

Contactless moving

Offers driveway storage solution Cons Not available in AK, MT, ND, WY

Packing service not available

How much does PODS Moving Company cost?

Here are PODS prices for a 2-3 bedroom home up to 1,200 sq. ft. Keep in mind, though, costs can swing depending on where and when you move, and the size of your home.

From To Miles PODS (1-month storage + transport) Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading) Truck Rental (not including fuel) NYC Los Angeles 2,790 $4,893-$6,524 $4,677-$9,390 $2,182-$3,155 NYC Orlando, FL 1,080 $3,061-$4,400 $3,020-$7,250 $923-$1,424 Los Angeles Phoenix, AZ 370 $2,073-$2,850 $1,830-$5,300 $328-$505

Services

Local and long-distance moving

Temporary driveway storage options

Moving supplies

Packing and loading company referrals

Car shipping

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Let a Moving Company handle the heavy lifting as you move into your new home They can help handle fragile items, delicate furniture, and even the most challenging belongings with precision and care. Click below to get a free quote today. Get an Estimate

How To Select A Moving Company In New York

Set a budget: If you're budget-strapped, container movers might beat full-service.

Catalog: List your belongings, especially high-value ones. Underestimating might hike your bill during loading.

Choose a move style: Go container, DIY, or full-service.

Read reviews: Look for customer feedback. Remember, folks mostly review bad experiences. Consider the ratio to their overall moves. Check out the company on FMCSA .

Get quotes: Comparing quotes pays off. It's a chore, but having 2+ quotes (from home visits or virtual tours) can save thousands.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in New York

Quotes vary: Online quotes are tough due to many factors.

Distance matters: Longer hauls mean more expenses, licensed for states.

Item weight: Heavy items like oak tables raise your fees.

Special services: Art, wine, piano moving costs extra.

Insurance essentials: Base coverage isn't much; consider additional protection.

Timing: Cheaper in January, pricier in peak months.

How to Prepare for a Move in New York

Prepare a move plan: Make a checklist for tasks and timelines. Movers often offer checklists or guidance on their website or app.

Update documents: Changing states often means vehicle re-registration. Know your new state's requirements.

Chart your new home: Tag boxes for their new spots.

Streamline belongings: Downsize before the move. Selling or giving and rebuying might save you money.

Hold essentials: Keep must-haves handy, as items on the truck aren't accessible.

Mover research: Check policies, history, delivery. Opt for binding estimate and guaranteed time.

New York Moving Company FAQ

Why are New York moving companies so expensive?

New York moving companies often come with hefty price tags due to high demand and operating costs in the city.

How do I know my moving company is reputable?

To ensure a reputable moving company, check online reviews, BBB ratings, and FMCSA licensing.

What is the cheapest month to move?

January is the cheapest month to move, as it's off-peak season for most movers.

Learn more

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in New York

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in New York