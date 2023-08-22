10 Best Moving Companies in New York
Finding solid, reputable moving companies in New York can be difficult. That’s why we’ve researched dozens of companies to arrive at the top movers in your area, their standout features, and what kinds of moves they are good for.
Best Moving Companies in New York for 2023
- American Van Lines - Best Overall
- Mayflower - Best Technology
- JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing
- Two Men and a Truck - Best Local-Branch-Based Mover
- Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker
- Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker
- International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover
- North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing
- U-Pack - Best DIY Mover
- PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover
Why we chose it
Since 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) has grown into one of the country's biggest movers, focusing on quality. It handles regular moves—think everyday household furniture—yet they also boast skilled crews to handle precious items like pianos, antiques, and cherished heirlooms. Remarkably, they're equipped to transport even entire art or wine collections.
Their commitment to quality resonates online, earning them an A rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), averaging around 3.44 out of 5 stars. Plus, they've proudly clinched Newsweek and Statista's Best Customer Service Award for moving companies.
Nonetheless, the company isn’t perfect. There's room for refinement in their bidding process; some mention last-minute price hikes. Also, concerns arise about their reliance on third-party contractors. Yet, overall, AVL stands strong as your dependable choice for everyday or specialized moves.
- Service Area: 48 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 10-50%
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: American Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Antique, piano, and valuable-item moving
- Storage available in some areas
- Military and government moving
- Requires a large deposit
- Third-party companies are used for some moves
- Not available in AK or HI
How much does American Van Lines cost?
The AVL website is user-friendly when it comes to estimating your move. They lay out different scenarios with their costs.
To give you an accurate quote, they'll need a virtual walk-through of your home. It might sound a bit inconvenient, but it's way better than online quotes that can cause delays and surprise costs on moving day. You've got the option for a binding estimate, but remember, it's only as accurate as your inventory list. So, be sure to list every little thing you want to move.
|Distance
|One bedroom est. cost
|Three bedroom est. cost
|700 miles
|$2,880
|$5,870
|1,300 miles
|$3,643
|$7,739
|2,700 miles
|$5,227
|$11,327
Services
- Local and long-distance
- International
- Antiques and pianos
- Moving of fine art collections
- Disassembly and reassembly
- Online tracking
- Optional storage
- Packing and unpacking
Why we chose it
Mayflower Transit, LLC provides a range of exceptional online tools to facilitate your relocation process to or from New York. Their iOS and Android apps keep you organized, enabling you to manage checklists, incorporate moving contacts, arrange pickup and drop-off schedules, and even establish utility services at your new destination.
In terms of reputation, Consumer Affairs indicates that 63% of reviews are 4- and 5-star, with a mere 12% as 1-star. This rating is respectable within the moving industry, where most people only leave bad reviews. Negative feedback usually pertains to the use of third-party entities, occasionally resulting in damage or delayed deliveries.
However, considering the size of the company, sporadic complaints are inevitable. Their A+ rating on the BBB reflects their proficiency in addressing and resolving concerns.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: None
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Easy-to-use online moving portal
- Virtual quotes
- Binding estimates available
- Limited local moves
- May use third-party companies
How much does Mayflower Transit cost?
Mayflower's website isn't entirely transparent about prices. Digging deeper, we found out Mayflower is under Unigroup, which owns United Van Lines too. Since United's pricing info is clearer, you could gauge Mayflower's costs from it. Using this approach, a 1,000-mile 3-bedroom house move in summer, self-packed, might be $6,000 to $12,000 with one month's notice.
Services
- Local, long-distance, and international
- Small home moves
- Debris pickup
- Move-out cleaning
- PC network moving
- App-based moving portal
Why we chose it
JK Moving Services takes the art of packing seriously—so seriously, they train their crew in a fully furnished house at their HQ. From everyday items to sculptures, antiques, or wine collections, their staff arrives trained, preserving your belongings.
This meticulous approach shines in reviews, with stellar customer service ratings on BBB and Google Reviews. They offer a timeline-based checklist and tips to dodge moving scams.
Financially, JK aids the transition. Partnering with Enhancify, a home improvement lender, they offer financing with quotes in 60 seconds and 0% options. You can even get pre-approved without affecting your credit score.
Drawbacks? Not local move specialists, and some find their rates higher. To compare, get a quote and weigh it against others received.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: $250
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)
Learn More: JK Moving Services Review
Pros and cons
- Expertly-trained crews
- 0% financing for qualified customers
- GPS tracking
- Local moves limited to VA, MD, DC
- Less competitive pricing
How much does JK Moving Services cost?
JK moving is all about top-notch service, but that does reflect in the cost.
Based on real customer reviews, a 1,000-mile move might run between $7,000 to $15,000. Of course, your price could swing based on add-ons like full-service moving, insurance, distance, and time of year.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Employee relocation
- Commercial moves
- Superior packing and unpacking
- Affordable financing
Why we chose it
With a quirky name and a laid-back logo, Two Men and a Truck defies the casual vibe with its serious moving game. Boasting 9 million moves and 350+ franchises across states, it's both local and national.
Pick from:
- Value Flex: Budget-friendly, partial DIY option for smaller moves.
- Expedited: Full-service for larger moves.
A surprising 96% of customers recommend it, while Consumer Affairs sees 78% three to five-star reviews. But, since each location is independently run, service can vary by. Also, not all corners of every state are covered for pick-up or drop-off.
If you want the power of a national company with a local touch, try Two Men and a Truck.
- Service Area: 47 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)
Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- 350+ local branch locations
- Experienced local and long-distance mover
- Crate option for small moves
- Customer service varies by franchise
- Not available in AK, HI, WV
How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?
Local moves start around $150 per hour. Your price could vary based on where and what you need. A 500-mile one-bedroom move might be around $2,000. But a 2,000-mile full-service multi-bedroom one could go up to $20,000. For a two-bedroom, 1,500-mile move, think $10,000-$15,000.
Services
- Full-service long-distance moves
- Container long-distance moves
- Local moves
- Packing and loading
- Moving supplies
- Home staging
Why we chose it
When it comes to movers, think of Moving APT as your personal matchmaker. Instead of doing the move themselves, they scout through various moving companies to find your perfect fit.
They're a top-rated broker, scoring an average of 4.3/5 on Google Reviews with 367 reviews. With just 14 complaints in the past year on BBB, all addressed, they hold a reliable B rating. Registered with FMCSA, they exclusively use FMCSA-licensed carriers, like Allied Van Lines, United Van Lines, PODS, and North American Van Lines. That's why we see them as the most transparent broker.
Broker benefits? They help you choose your mover based on strengths. Yet, the drawback is less control over your final choice of mover due to carrier availability and pricing variations. But Moving APT offers 24/7 support to handle any issues.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: Yes, amount varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)
Learn More: Moving APT Review
Pros and cons
- Shops carriers for you
- More than 2,500 moving partners
- Price matching
- Instant online estimates
- Is a broker, not a carrier
- Not responsible for damage/loss
- Rates can vary from those quoted
How much does Moving APT cost?
Getting an accurate price with movers or brokers can be a challenge. It’s largely dependent on weight, bedrooms, special items, insurance, and more.
Moving APT is quite open about giving you ballpark estimates on their site, which is where we got these numbers.
|Distance
|1 Bedrooms
|2-3 Bedrooms
|4-5 Bedrooms
|250
|$1,200-$2,300
|$1,600-$3950
|$2,050-$5,200
|1,000
|$1,600-$2,950
|$2,300-$7,950
|$5,900-$8,100
|2,500
|$1,900-$3,950
|$3,800-$9,400
|$9,100-$18,500+
Services
- Local and long-distance
- Packing and unpacking
- Loading and unloading
- Supplies
- Furniture moving
- Car shipping
- Storage available
Why we chose it
Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG) acts as your insider in the moving industry, finding the best fit for your New York move.
IMRG's got 25 years under their belt, making them the most experienced broker on our list. According to Consumer Affairs, 80% of their 312 reviews rate 4 or 5 stars – impressive for any mover, even more so for a broker.
A customer, Amy from Georgia, shared, “We're a family with quite a bit of stuff, some antique and sentimental…they were done in no time.”
Choosing a mover's a puzzle for most of us. That's why IMRG's insights matter – they make your choice easier. But a word of caution: they've got a tight cancellation policy – you must cancel within 72 hours of booking.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)
Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review
Pros and cons
- Negotiates prices
- Only works with licensed carriers
- Pre-screens moving companies for you
- Not responsible for damage as a broker
- Needs a better refund policy
How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?
Thinking of getting a quote from IMRG? They've got an online calculator, but it's more like a ballpark figure. For the real cost, a virtual or in-person tour is required. Here are a few example scenarios.
|From
|To
|Miles
|2 Bedroom
|4 Bedroom
|NYC
|Orlando, FL
|1,080
|$3,900-$7,000
|$8,500+
Services
- Full-service packing
- Long-distance moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
Why we chose it
International Van Lines (IVL) stands out as a top-notch long-distance mover, thanks to rave reviews and tailor-made packages. It's an all-inclusive mover, handling local, long-distance, interstate, and international moves. It offers full-service packing, precious item transport, loading, storage, and even a cost-effective self-packing option.
Licensed by the FMCSA, IVL's an interstate mover and an authorized broker. Their focus spans the coasts and much of the mid-west, with offices in key states. You can get a quote via a virtual or in-person walk-through.
IVL's reps are there 24/7 in case of issues. Their BBB rating of a B reflects decent complaint handling. A 25% upfront deposit is common in the industry, but high for some tastes.
Overall IVL is one of the most trusted and experienced names out there when it comes to moving.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 25%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)
Learn More: International Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Refundable deposit up to 48 hours before the move
- Get one month of storage free
- GPS shipment tracking
- Virtual walk-throughs available
- Third-party movers are used outside core areas
- Moving staff often ask for cash or check for final payment
How much does International Van Lines cost?
IVL's estimator suggests $2,500-$4,500 for an 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom move. For a 2,500-mile move, expect $7,500-$10,000. Locally, it's hourly at $150 per hour, based on staff.
Services
- Local, long-distance, and international moving
- Corporate relocations
- Custom-item packing
- Storage is available
- Auto shipping
Why we chose it
North American Van Lines (NAVL) is a hybrid mover-broker with a national reach, including New York. With 500+ partners nationwide, they handle residential and commercial moves, backed by 1,400+ in-house drivers who logged over 30 million miles in 2021, as per their FMCSA profile.
NAVL's coverage and experience are great, but it's their binding estimates that stand out. They get that moving is stressful even without sudden surprises in the bill. Start your quote online, and a rep will follow up with a virtual tour and accurate quote, and if you want, a binding estimate. They offer three options:
- Bottom Line Pricing: A guaranteed fixed price.
- Not-To-Exceed Pricing: Your bill might be lower but never higher.
- Customized Pricing: A mix of binding estimate with service add-ons later.
NAVL eliminates price hikes – as long as you give them an accurate inventory list upfront.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Up to 50%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)
Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Binding estimates
- Large truck fleet
- Claims process is easy
- Doesn't offer storage everywhere
- Brokers moves in some areas
How much does North American Van Lines cost?
NAVL is wallet-friendly for many moves, but full-service, long-distance ones might stretch the budget. Their site claims the average long-distance move last year was $3,758. However, deeper research suggests around $5,000 for a 1,000-mile move.
Services
- Interstate moving
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Corporate services
- Packing and unpacking
- Loading and unloading
- Moving calculators and checklists
Why we chose it
Considering a partial DIY move? Consider U-Pack. It's not only budget-friendly but also is the ultimate solution for those who like to maintain control of the process. They issue “ReloCubes®.” You can fill them up and lock them, and the company will transport it under lock and key to your new place.
Trailers are an option too. You pay only for what you use. Divide your belongings from others in the trailer with a lockable wall.
Glowing BBB reviews with an average of 4.05 stars, U-Pack is reputable and licensed by the FMCSA.
If you don’t mind packing and loading, but the thought of driving a large truck isn’t your thing, U-Pack might be your mover.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)
Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Transparent about pricing
- Pay only for what you use
- No one has access to your items during shipment
- The company doesn't do local moves
- Does not deliver to all locations within service states
How much does U-Pack cost?
Per U-Pack, it's roughly $2,500 to move a ReloCube door to door. Each ReloCube is about 308 cubic feet, measuring 5’10” x 6’10” x 7’9” inside. Plan for about a cube per room. Here’s U-Pack’s quotes on a 1,700-mile move. Compared to full-service movers, it's pocket-friendly.
|Home Size/Transport Option
|Cost for 1,700-mile move
|One Bedroom/ReloCube
|$2,300
|One Bedroom/Trailer
|$2,700
|Three Bedroom/ReloCube
|$5,900
|Three Bedroom/Trailer
|$5,300
Services
- Partial DIY moves
- Container or trailer option
- Long-distance and interstate moving
- Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals
Why we chose it
PODS edges out as the most versatile container mover, with a little nudge over its rival U-Pack from our list. Flexibility's its game. You can stow your stuff in your driveway as long as you need. While U-Pack gives you three days, PODS lets you declutter over months before your move.
To get started, it’s just $149 for a month's storage. Get an eight, 12, or 16-foot container parked at your place. When you're set, they'll pick up and drop off. PODS works well to prep your house for sale or move at your own pace.
Consumer Affairs shows 69% of reviews as 4- or 5-star. Not perfect, though – some customers complained about late deliveries and hard-to-reach reps. Still, it's a solid solution if you're all about your pace or need driveway storage.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: 1-month storage fee
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #1397252)
Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Take as long as needed to load
- Lower cost than full-service movers
- Contactless moving
- Offers driveway storage solution
- Not available in AK, MT, ND, WY
- Packing service not available
How much does PODS Moving Company cost?
Here are PODS prices for a 2-3 bedroom home up to 1,200 sq. ft. Keep in mind, though, costs can swing depending on where and when you move, and the size of your home.
|From
|To
|Miles
|PODS (1-month storage + transport)
|Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading)
|Truck Rental (not including fuel)
|NYC
|Los Angeles
|2,790
|$4,893-$6,524
|$4,677-$9,390
|$2,182-$3,155
|NYC
|Orlando, FL
|1,080
|$3,061-$4,400
|$3,020-$7,250
|$923-$1,424
|Los Angeles
|Phoenix, AZ
|370
|$2,073-$2,850
|$1,830-$5,300
|$328-$505
Services
- Local and long-distance moving
- Temporary driveway storage options
- Moving supplies
- Packing and loading company referrals
- Car shipping
How To Select A Moving Company In New York
- Set a budget: If you're budget-strapped, container movers might beat full-service.
- Catalog: List your belongings, especially high-value ones. Underestimating might hike your bill during loading.
- Choose a move style: Go container, DIY, or full-service.
- Read reviews: Look for customer feedback. Remember, folks mostly review bad experiences. Consider the ratio to their overall moves. Check out the company on FMCSA.
- Get quotes: Comparing quotes pays off. It's a chore, but having 2+ quotes (from home visits or virtual tours) can save thousands.
Factors That Affect Moving Costs in New York
- Quotes vary: Online quotes are tough due to many factors.
- Distance matters: Longer hauls mean more expenses, licensed for states.
- Item weight: Heavy items like oak tables raise your fees.
- Special services: Art, wine, piano moving costs extra.
- Insurance essentials: Base coverage isn't much; consider additional protection.
- Timing: Cheaper in January, pricier in peak months.
How to Prepare for a Move in New York
Prepare a move plan: Make a checklist for tasks and timelines. Movers often offer checklists or guidance on their website or app.
Update documents: Changing states often means vehicle re-registration. Know your new state's requirements.
Chart your new home: Tag boxes for their new spots.
Streamline belongings: Downsize before the move. Selling or giving and rebuying might save you money.
Hold essentials: Keep must-haves handy, as items on the truck aren't accessible.
Mover research: Check policies, history, delivery. Opt for binding estimate and guaranteed time.
New York Moving Company FAQ
Why are New York moving companies so expensive?
New York moving companies often come with hefty price tags due to high demand and operating costs in the city.
How do I know my moving company is reputable?
To ensure a reputable moving company, check online reviews, BBB ratings, and FMCSA licensing.
What is the cheapest month to move?
January is the cheapest month to move, as it's off-peak season for most movers.
How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in New York
At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.
In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:
- Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.
- Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.
- Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.
- Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.
- Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.
