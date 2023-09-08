10 Best Moving Companies in Wisconsin

Finding reliable moving companies in Wisconsin just got easier. We combed through dozens of companies to determine that the top mover in the Badger State is Two Men And A Truck. Read on to find out more about this company, plus nine more quality movers in Wisconsin.

Compare Top Moving Companies In Wisconsin

Best Overall: Two Men And A Truck Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Two Men And A Truck stands out with its unique branding and informal vibe, yet it's a serious player in the moving industry. With 9 million moves and over 350 franchises nationwide (over a dozen of which are in Wisconsin), it balances local support and nationwide reach. Local franchises offer neighborhood insights for better service, catering to both local and long-distance needs. Options include Value Flex for smaller budgets and Expedited for comprehensive moves. While not flawless due to location-based service differences, the company boasts a high referral rate and positive reviews. If you seek a national-local blend, Two Men And A Truck is a solid choice.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier ( Each franchise is separately licensed )

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros 14 WI branches

Experienced local and long-distance mover

Crate option for small moves Cons Customer service varies by franchise

Not available to or from AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

Local moves begin at approximately $150 per hour, depending on number of staff needed. For long-distance moves, a 500-mile, one-bedroom move could cost $2,000, while a 2,000-mile multi-bedroom move with full-service support might reach $20,000. A middle ground: a two-bedroom move over 1,500 miles costs $10,000-$15,000.

Services

Full-service moves

Container move options

Local moves

Packing and loading

Boxes and supplies

Home staging

Why we chose it

U-Pack is our top choice for partial DIY moves, offering affordability and enhanced control. This company has your Wisconsin move covered, with about 9 locations in the state. You're supplied with "ReloCubes®" to pack belongings, securing them until delivery. Trailer options also exist, with payment based on usage – no overpaying. Positive BBB reviews, averaging 4.05 out of 5 stars, highlight its credibility. U-Pack's legitimacy is confirmed by its Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) license. Perfect for those comfortable with packing but not driving a big truck cross-country, U-Pack is a compelling solution.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: None

Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker ( USDOT #914011 )

Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Transparent pricing

Pay by used space/cube only

Items are transported under lock and key Cons No local moves

Does not deliver everywhere

How much does U-Pack cost?

U-Pack states moving one ReloCube door-to-door is roughly $2,500. Each cube measures 308 cubic feet (5’ 10” x 6’ 10” x 7’ 9” inside). Generally, you'll require one cube per room. U-Pack quotes for a 1,700-mile move are notably affordable compared to full-service options.

Home Size/Transport Option Cost for a 1,700-mile move One Bedroom/ReloCube $2,300 One Bedroom/Trailer $2,700 Three Bedroom/ReloCube $5,900 Three Bedroom/Trailer $5,300

Services

Partial DIY moves

Container or trailer option

Long-distance and interstate moving

Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Best Full-Service Packing: JK Moving Services Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

JK Moving Services approaches packing with utmost seriousness. Their staff undergoes training in a fully furnished two-story house at their headquarters, ensuring expert care for your items. From everyday belongings to valuable sculptures and antiques, JK's prepared team maintains items like they were never moved. This dedication resonates in exceptional online reviews and top customer service ratings from BBB and Google Reviews. They offer practical resources like a timeline-based checklist and anti-scam tips. Additionally, JK assists with financing through a partnership with Enhancify, offering quick quotes and 0% financing for qualified customers, easing the financial aspect of your move.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: $250

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #1065394 )

Learn More: JK Moving Services Review

Pros and cons

Pros Expertly trained packing crews

0% financing for qualified customers

GPS shipment tracking Cons Local moves not available in WI

Less competitive pricing

How much does JK Moving Services cost?

JK Moving excels in high-service moves, investing in extensive staff training that is reflected in their pricing. A 1,000-mile move ranges from $7,000 to $15,000, based on reviews. Prices vary with the services required. While costly, the experience is likely worth it.

Services

Vehicle Shipping

Storage Solutions

Employee Relocation

Commercial Moves

Expert Packing/Unpacking

Affordable Financing

Most Predictable Pricing: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

NAVL is a versatile moving broker and licensed carrier spanning North America. With a broad reach, it collaborates with over 500 partners nationwide for comprehensive residential and commercial moves. Over 1,400 in-house drivers covered 30 million miles in 2021, per its FMCSA profile. Noteworthy beyond its coverage, NAVL offers commendable optional binding estimates, alleviating moving stress. Online quotes initiate contact with a representative for precise quotes and optional binding estimates in three forms: Bottom Line Pricing as a guaranteed cost, Not-To-Exceed Pricing with potential savings, and Customized Pricing, combining binding estimates with post-quote service additions. The company boasts an A+ BBB rating and 4-star ratings on U.S. News and MarketWatch.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #70851 )

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Binding estimates

Uses its own staff and equipment when possible

Easy online claims process Cons Doesn't offer storage everywhere

Brokers moves in some areas

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

NAVL offers budget-friendly choices for various moves, though pricier for extensive full-service relocations. Their site cites a $3,758 average for recent long-distance moves. Yet, in-depth analysis suggests a $5,000 expense for a 1,000-mile move.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Corporate services

Packing and unpacking

Loading and unloading

Moving calculators and checklists

Best Full-Value Protection: United Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

There’s always a chance of breakage during a move. United Van Lines (UVL) stands out for its remarkable industry safeguards. While most firms provide $0.60 per pound coverage, UVL offers a $6 per pound standard: a 100-pound table's breakage fetches $600, compared to $60 from competitors. Valuables, such as a $1,000 diamond ring, are similarly shielded as long as you declare value before the move. UVL's top-tier defense is accompanied by a downside: third-party contractor concerns. Balancing expansion and vetting is vital despite limited complaints amidst their impressive mileage and BBB rating. UVL's superior protection justifies its relatively higher cost.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT #77949 )

Learn More: United Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Superior property protection

Custom crating

Online tracking and claims Cons Mixed customer ratings

Not available to/from HI, RI, WV, VT

Higher pricing

How much does United Van Lines cost?

Our research reveals United Van Lines charges $6,000 to self-pack and $12,000 for full-service packing for a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move in summer with a month's notice. The company doesn’t offer online estimates; input details for a company representative's call.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Interstate moving

Vehicle shipping

Small moves

Military moves

Packing and unpacking

Most Transparent Broker: Moving APT Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Moving APT connects you with an array of moving companies based on your optimal match. Renowned in the industry, it maintains a strong reputation with a 4.3/5 Google Reviews average from 367 reviews. BBB rates it a B, with only 14 addressed complaints in the last year. As an FMCSA-registered broker (USDOT #2247863), it exclusively employs licensed carriers, including partners like Allied Van Lines, United Van Lines, PODS, and North American Van Lines. Moving APT stands out for its transparency, aided by 24/7 customer support, while the trade-off involves less choice control in exchange for expert carrier selection.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: Yes, amount varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #2247863 )

Learn More: Moving APT Review

Pros and cons

Pros Wider range of services compared to a carrier

More than 2,500 moving partners

250+ free moving advice articles on its site

Instant online estimates Cons Is a broker, not a carrier

Rates can vary from those quoted

May receive too many calls after requesting a quote

How much does Moving APT cost?

Like all movers, costs differ from online weight, bedrooms, specialty items, and insurance estimates. Notably, Moving APT openly displays ballpark figures on its website. Here's a cost table they provide for using their service.

Distance 1 Bedrooms 2-3 Bedrooms 4-5 Bedrooms 250 $1,200-$2,300 $1,600-$3950 $2,050-$5,200 1,000 $1,600-$2,950 $2,300-$7,950 $5,900-$8,100 2,500 $1,900-$3,950 $3,800-$9,400 $9,100-$18,500+

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Furniture moving

Car shipping

Storage

Most Experienced Broker: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG), functioning as a broker, streamlines mover selection by leveraging its 25-year experience. Recognized as the most seasoned broker, IMRG boasts an impressive 80% of 312 Consumer Affairs reviews rating it 4 or 5 stars. One satisfied reviewer, Amy from Georgia, praised their efficient handling of her family's belongings. For those unfamiliar with optimal movers, IMRG's expertise simplifies the decision-making process. However, users must be committed due to the stringent 72-hour cancellation policy upon booking. IMRG's role as a proficient intermediary stands out, offering convenience and reliability in mover choice.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #3034100 )

Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review

Pros and cons

Pros Negotiates prices on your behalf

Finds the best mover for you

Pre-screens moving companies Cons Not ultimately responsible for damage

Could improve its refund policy

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

Use IMRG's online calculator for estimates, but note they're only approximate. Contact the company for precise quotes.

Miles 2 Bedroom 4 Bedroom 1,080 $3,900-$7,000 $8,500+

Services

Full-service packing

Long-distance moving

Car shipping

Storage

Best High-Value Item Mover: American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Founded in 1995, American Van Lines (AVL) stands as a prominent mover, driven by a commitment to quality. It is good at routine moves, plus handling of valuables like pianos, antiques, and artwork. Boasting an A rating on the BBB and a 3.44 out of 5 stars, AVL's online reputation highlights its quality focus. The company earned Newsweek and Statista’s Best Customer Service Award for movers. Still, the company faces room for improvement in its bidding process, as some customers complain of paying higher prices than quoted. Overall, AVL presents a reliable choice for both conventional and specialized moves.

Service Area: 48 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 10-50%

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: American Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Expert high-value mover

Storage available

Military moves Cons Large deposit required

Uses third parties for some moves

Not available to/from AK or HI

How much does American Van Lines cost?

American Van Lines' website excels in estimating moves, offering diverse scenarios with corresponding costs. Sample estimates are showcased. To provide a quote, a virtual home walk-through is necessary.

Distance One bedroom est. cost Three bedroom est. cost 700 miles $2,880 $5,870 1,300 miles $3,643 $7,739 2,700 miles $5,227 $11,327

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Antique and piano moving

Disassembly and reassembly

Online shipment tracking

Optional storage

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Best White-Glove Service Option: Bekins Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Established in 1891, Bekins Van Lines remains the U.S.'s oldest operating mover, holding firm to its value of customer respect. Google's 4.6/5 stars and consistent track record corroborate this. Positive reviews highlight careful item handling, competitive pricing, and praised professionalism. With a broad service range encompassing local, long-distance, military, and senior moves, Bekins excels. Notably, their Priority Relocation Service, akin to white-glove service, stands out. Features include last-minute requests, packing, unshared truck space, guaranteed on-time arrival, and peak season availability.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #2256609 )

Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros On-time guarantee available

Specialty packing and loading

Priority service available Cons Some complaints about damage

No online estimates for local moves

How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?

For a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move, research indicates $8,500 to $10,500, factoring additional services like protection, packing, and loading. A 500-mile move averages $6,000 to $7,000. Costs vary broadly based on needs. A basic one-bedroom move might be $3,500, while a 5-bedroom, full-service one could exceed $15,000 over 1,500 miles. Bekins provides ballpark estimates online for long-distance moves, simplifying initial assessment. For a binding quote, an in-home or virtual walkthrough is required, accounting for all items to be shipped.

Services

In-state and state-to-state long-distance moves

Local moves

Senior moving

Packing and unpacking

IT equipment moving

Storage

Why we chose it

Mayflower Transit, LLC offers premier online tools for streamlined moves. Their iOS and Android apps facilitate organized planning with checklists, contacts, scheduling, and utility setup for new addresses. A 24/7 shipment tracking system enhances move security. With 63% 4- and 5-star reviews on Consumer Affairs and only 12% 1-star ratings, Mayflower boasts a strong reputation. While occasional negative feedback concerns third-party involvement causing damage or delays, its A+ BBB rating showcases efficient complaint resolution for a company of its stature.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Easy-to-use online moving portal

Virtual quotes available

Binding estimates Cons Limited local moves

May use third-party companies

How much does Mayflower Transit cost?

Mayflower's website lacks transparent pricing. However, through investigation, it's revealed that Mayflower is under Unigroup, which owns United Van Lines. United's transparent pricing hints at Mayflower's costs. Following this logic, a 1,000-mile, 3-bedroom house move in summer, with a month's notice, might range from $6,000 (self-pack) to $12,000 (full-service packing).

Services

Local, long-distance, and international moves

Small moves

Debris pickup and move-out cleaning

PC network and home theatre moving

App-based moving portal

How To Select A Moving Company In Wisconsin

Set a budget: Determine your move budget. Opt for container movers if on a tight budget rather than full-service. Inventory items: Create an accurate belongings list, especially specialized items. Misrepresentation can lead to extra costs. Choose move type: Choose from container-based, DIY, or full-service options for today's moving flexibility. Review feedback: Seek genuine customer reviews. Note that many reviews highlight negative experiences. Check complaint ratio against the company's scale of operations on the FMCSA website. Compare quotes: Obtain multiple quotes despite the effort. A precise quote demands an in-person or virtual assessment. Comparing quotes saves potential thousands.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Wisconsin

Distance matters ; longer moves involve driver, fuel, licensing costs.

Item count and weight influence the quote; heavy items cost more.

Specialty services like piano or art moving incur additional fees.

Base insurance (e.g., $0.60/lb) may be insufficient; extra protection costs.

Timing affects pricing; January is cheaper than peak season in June.

How to Prepare for a Move in Wisconsin

Craft a personalized moving plan: Create a checklist mapping out tasks and timings. Movers often offer website checklists and apps to guide you through each step.

Update essential documents: Moving states? Research new state requirements for vehicle registration and more.

Plan your new space: Label boxes for specific rooms in your new home, making unpacking a breeze.

Streamline possessions: Pare down belongings through donations or sales. Sometimes, repurchasing is cheaper than moving.

Pack essentials: Keep vital items in your car or on your flight for immediate access.

Set expectations: Research mover reliability and policies, and consider a binding estimate for peace of mind.

Wisconsin Moving Company FAQ

Why are Wisconsin moving companies so expensive?

Wisconsin moving companies might be expensive due to factors like distance, seasonal demand, and service scope. Long distances, especially interstate moves, can drive up costs.

How do I know my Wisconsin moving company is reputable?

Look for consistently positive feedback and assess how the company addresses any negative comments. Confirm their licensing and registration with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) for interstate moves and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) for movers that only operate in-state.

What is the cheapest month to move?

Demand is lower during winter, leading to potentially lower rates from moving companies. However, keep in mind that weather conditions and personal schedules might impact your decision to move during this time.

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Wisconsin

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in Wisconsin