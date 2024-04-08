What makes a city great?

Money has been debating this question since our first issue of Best Places to Live hit newsstands 30-odd years ago. And it’s a question we’ve always turned to heaps of data to answer.

But data, of course, only tells part of the story.

So this year, we tried something new.

Instead of using a predetermined dataset to whittle thousands of American cities down to a “winning” 50, we crafted our list from the ground up through meticulous research and in-depth reporting — paying special attention to those deeply invested in the livability, equity and sustainability of their communities. We asked readers for suggestions, too, in a newsletter poll that produced hundreds of responses. (Some of which, like Buffalo, New York and Lexington, Kentucky, ended up making the cut.)

During the vetting process, we compared each city, town and neighborhood on our list of contenders against a handful of metrics, including (but not limited to):

The health of the local job market

The average housing costs borne by homeowners and renters

The percentage of residents in poverty

The quality of public schools

We took a holistic approach, acknowledging that many factors that make a place worth living can’t be quantified. To that end, we also considered research from a breadth of public policy and industry advocacy groups like the American Planning Association, Brookings, Main Street America and the Project for Public Spaces, and supplemented our findings with data from Moody’s Analytics, SchoolDigger, Realtor.com, the St. Louis Federal Reserve, the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, among others.

In another departure from previous years, we decided not to assign a numerical rank to the cities we chose, grouping them instead into five categories that highlight their strengths:

Suburbs with a soul

Hidden gems

New boomtowns

Not just college towns

Culture hubs

Our final list spotlights 50 places built around thoughtful policy, civic engagement and community spirit — each with its own identity, and each embodying what it means to be a “best place to live” in 2024.