Fayetteville has a vibrant college town atmosphere — it’s home to the University of Arkansas, after all — but neighborhoods with safe streets, top-notch schools and lush green space also make the city a haven for young families.

Experience Fayetteville

The presence of major employers in northwest Arkansas, including Walmart and Tyson Foods, helps fuel the economy. Recognized by the Milken Institute as one of the “top performing” U.S. cities in 2024, Fayetteville was praised for its fast-growing population and job growth. The Fayetteville area also ranks in the top 10% for housing affordability among large U.S. cities.The natural beauty of the Ozark Mountains, and recent investments in the city’s trail network and increasingly bike-friendly downtown make Fayetteville a welcoming place for outdoor enthusiasts, too.

Mount Sequoyah Center is another valuable community resource. The center, a nonprofit space for events and workshops that offers subsidized studio space to local artists, recently got a Community Placemaking Grant to make a scenic overlook more accessible for visitors. The future is bright for Fayetteville.