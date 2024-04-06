Buzzing with the energy of nearly 28,000 University of Kansas students, and 1,000 more from Haskell Indian Nations University, a leading tribal institution, Lawrence brims with school spirit. But the town has a lot more to offer up than just diplomas.

Explore Lawrence

Nestled between Kansas City and Topeka, Lawrence’s historic, pedestrian-friendly downtown is lined with unique shops. Highlights include Raven Book Store, a haven for bookworms since 1987, and Mass Street Soda, which stocks over 1,000 varieties of craft sodas from all over the world. A series of free outdoor concerts packs Massachusetts Street every summer, while venues like the Jazzhaus play host to a rotating lineup of funk, rock, bluegrass and, of course, jazz.

Explore Lawrence

Lawrence’s indigenous community proudly embraces its heritage. Every September, the Haskell Indian Art Market sells handcrafted items made by Native Americans throughout the U.S. Year-round, the Haskell Cultural Center and Museum offers a window into the community’s struggles — both past and present.