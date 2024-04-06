Clarksville may be one of the oldest cities in Tennessee, but it’s full of new jobs, new businesses and new people calling it home.

Visit Clarksville

It’s no wonder young families are settling down here. (The average age of Clarksville’s residents is 30, ironically, making it one of the youngest of Tennessee’s cities, too.) The town offers ample access to hiking trails at state and local parks, boating and fishing on the Cumberland River and rock climbing at King’s Bluff. Clarksville’s downtown boasts the majestic Roxy Theatre, which first opened in 1947, a world-class museum and tons of shopping. The city is also a long-running Money favorite: In 2019, we named it the best place to live in the U.S.

Jon Duncan / Visit Clarksville

In the five years since, Clarksville has experienced meteoric growth, largely in the form of big investments by companies like LG Chem, which is building a 420-acre EV battery plant in the city. Last year, the city broke ground on two solar farms expected to provide clean energy to over 1,000 households. Over the next four years, Moody’s predicts, Clarksville’s job market will grow 9% — twice the national average.