Hurricane season may be fast approaching, but residents of Babcock Ranch on Florida's Gulf Coast aren’t too worried. The self-proclaimed “hometown of tomorrow” is a master-planned community that prioritizes sustainability and self-sufficiency — and so far, that’s served its storm-weary locals well.

Kitson & Partners / Babcock Ranch

Babcock Ranch is the first completely solar-powered community built on U.S. soil, and dates back to 2017. Today, it has more than 650,000 on-site solar panels that deliver clean energy to more than 5,000 residents through underground power lines. The town was built 30 miles inland and 30 feet above sea level to reduce flooding from storm surges. Massive retaining ponds and streets designed to absorb flood waters also help keep homes dry.

When Hurricane Ian put Babcock Ranch’s resilience to the test in 2022, the damage amounted to a few downed trees and some missing shingles. Not a single resident even lost power, according to local news reports.

Kitson & Partners / Babcock Ranch

The town itself is divided into a patchwork of walkable villages, each leading to Founder’s Square — a central hub of activity where residents can buy fresh produce and enjoy a glass of wine at Slater’s Goods and Provisions. On Friday nights there’s live music — and food trucks — at the Babcock Bandstand. Each village has its own amenities — like community pools and tennis courts — and schools are within walking distance of all of them.

Babcock has lots of housing options, too. Homes here sell for anywhere between the mid-$200,000s to $1 million; all built with sustainable, storm-proof living in mind.