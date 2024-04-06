Nestled in the Tennessee Valley, Knoxville has ties to some of the most influential musicians in American history (the Everly Brothers, Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley), and world-class venues like the Mill & Mine, The Bijou and The Tennessee Theatre continue to carry the torch of Knoxville’s proud musical legacy.

Beyond its musical roots, Knoxville boasts a charming downtown — easily explored on the city’s free trolley — that’s brimming with one-of-a-kind businesses. Standouts include Alice in Appalachia, an Alice in Wonderland-themed cocktail bar and boutique, and Addison's, a two-story independent bookstore specializing in rare and old books. The Mayo Garden Center, meanwhile, has been a Knoxville institution for nearly 150 years. The enduring presence of this local chain is even celebrated with its own holiday: May 18th is “Mayo Seed Company Day” in Knox County.

The presence of the University of Tennessee, and the close-knit community spirit of Knoxville as a whole, makes it a great place to settle down. Knoxville’s economy is on the upswing, too: Moody’s analytics predicts the city will see 4.4% job growth in the next four years, and the U.S. Department of Commerce just invested close to $750,000 in its manufacturing sector. And despite its booming popularity, the median listing price of homes in Knoxville ($435,000) is still below the national average.