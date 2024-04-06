Nestled in the Tennessee Valley, Knoxville has ties to some of the most influential musicians in American history (the Everly Brothers, Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley), and world-class venues like the Mill & Mine, The Bijou and The Tennessee Theatre continue to carry the torch of Knoxville’s proud musical legacy.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Smart home security every second with ADT
ADT helps protect your home and family 24/7 with professional monitoring and smart solutions. Select your state and get a free quote today.
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
Get Started
Outdoor dining in Knoxville
Bruce McCamish Photography / Visit Knoxville

Beyond its musical roots, Knoxville boasts a charming downtown — easily explored on the city’s free trolley — that’s brimming with one-of-a-kind businesses. Standouts include Alice in Appalachia, an Alice in Wonderland-themed cocktail bar and boutique, and Addison's, a two-story independent bookstore specializing in rare and old books. The Mayo Garden Center, meanwhile, has been a Knoxville institution for nearly 150 years. The enduring presence of this local chain is even celebrated with its own holiday: May 18th is “Mayo Seed Company Day” in Knox County.

Aerial view of Knoxville
Visit Knoxville

The presence of the University of Tennessee, and the close-knit community spirit of Knoxville as a whole, makes it a great place to settle down. Knoxville’s economy is on the upswing, too: Moody’s analytics predicts the city will see 4.4% job growth in the next four years, and the U.S. Department of Commerce just invested close to $750,000 in its manufacturing sector. And despite its booming popularity, the median listing price of homes in Knoxville ($435,000) is still below the national average.