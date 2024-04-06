Tulsa may have been dubbed the “oil capital of the world” for much of the 21st century, but in 2024, Oklahoma’s second-largest city is an economic force to be reckoned with.

Tulas Oklahoma, city buildings
Visit Tulsa

Almost overnight, Tulsa has established itself as a launching pad for businesses in the health care, transportation and aerospace manufacturing industries. In the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city became a stomping ground for telecommuters, thanks, in part, to a program offering $10,000 to remote workers who relocated to Tulsa. And just a few months ago, the federal government named Tulsa one of the 31 U.S. cities newly designated as a “tech hub,” thanks to the city’s potential for even stronger growth.

Aerial view of an outdoor restaurant patio in Tulsa Oklahoma
Visit Tulsa

Don’t let all the buzz about this city scare you away: Tulsa is still incredibly affordable, with a median home listing price of around $270,000. Newcomers join a community with a thriving culture, award-winning parks and a lively downtown with art walks, yoga, food trucks, outdoor concerts and more. In the shadow of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, the city has made significant strides towards becoming a more inclusive city: Its new redevelopment plan, “Our Legacy, Our Community: A Renewed Vision for North Tulsa,” recently won an Advancing Diversity and Social Change award from the American Planning Association.