Though the city of 50,000 has had its ups and downs, Troy’s Victorian-era splendor, recent economic revitalization and affordable housing now make it one of the coolest suburbs to call home.

A 15 minute drive north of New York’s capital and about three hours from New York City, Troy was one of the country’s most prosperous cities during its industrial heyday. Like many 19th century boom towns, Troy encountered some hard times as U.S. manufacturing declined. But today, with tens of millions in funding being poured into public projects and urban renewal, this hidden gem on the Hudson River is making a marked comeback.

In Downtown Troy, the city’s highlight, you’ll find an abundance of boutique shops, restaurants and cafes amid charming Victorian buildings. The architecture is so stunning, in fact, that the makers of the historical HBO drama “The Gilded Age” used multiple downtown sites as filming locations. Start your Saturday with a cup of coffee from the award-winning Jacob Alejandro; then hit Market Block Books or any one of the area's vintage clothing and antique stores on your way to the weekly Troy Waterfront Farmers Market.

Troy is also home to the Arts Center of the Capital Region, an organization that offers community art classes and year-round exhibitions. And housing is affordable: Realtor.com puts the median home sale price in Troy at about $250,000; far below the national median.