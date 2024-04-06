Arkansas Tourism

Nestled in the Ozarks, Rogers has a wealth of natural beauty. Locals and tourists alike spend many weekends traversing the scenic War Eagle Cavern on Beaver Lake, camping at Hobbs State Park and hiking through the area’s many waterfall-covered trails. The 40-mile Razorback Greenway connects Rogers to the culture of nearby communities like Fayetteville, Bella Vista and Bentonville — which The Wall Street Journal recently called a “new capital of cool” — and is a go-to escape for bikers, runners and walkers. And the city’s popular open-air mall, Pinnacle Hills Promenade, keeps shopaholics busy.

Arkansas Tourism

Sixty-some years after the first-ever Walmart opened in this small city, Rogers’ appeal is definitely getting noticed: Northwest Arkansas has one of the fastest-growing populations in the U.S., and Rogers alone is on track to see 6.5% job growth over the next four years. To make room for more newcomers, a $100 million, 16-acre development is underway to create new multi-family apartments.