Woven into the juniper-specked slopes of the Mule Mountains is Bisbee, Arizona, a colorful, quaint town of about 5,000 residents just north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

But shh, don’t tell anyone.

Discover Bisbee

At every corner, Bisbee drips with character and intention. Once a bustling copper town, it proudly maintains its historic facade, with dozens of Victorian- and art deco-era buildings still dotting its downtown district. When mining went bust in the ‘70s, many fled in search of the next boomtown. But over the ensuing decades, Bisbee became a refuge for bohemians, misfits and nomads who helped cultivate a unique creative culture that pulses through its core today.

The town works hard to sustain and nurture its sense of community. Local officials partner with developers to renovate homes before selling them at 20% below market value. And since art galleries, bars, cafes, shops and museums now occupy many of the town’s centennial structures, it's fast becoming the kind of place that makes you want to give up the rat race (or gold rush, as it were) and finally put down roots.