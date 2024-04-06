Oneonta may be best known as the shadow of two of the best colleges in the U.S. — SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College — but this small, often-overlooked city has much to discover beyond its campus walls.

Destination Oneonta

Table Rock, a prominent rock formation, draws hikers, mountain bikers and sightseers for stunning views of the exposed cliffs that gave the city its name (Oneonta is believed to mean "open rocks" in Mohawk). In the spring, sports fans flock to Damaschke Field, a historic baseball field just steps from downtown that once hosted legends like Babe Ruth and Rogers Hornsby, to catch a minor league game.

Shutterstock

Speaking of downtown: this tight-knit community has one of the very best. Locally-owned bookstores, coffee shops and tattoo parlors line Oneonta’s Main Street, and a patchwork of art spaces spill into the connecting neighborhoods. And homes in Oneonta come with a small-town price tag; the median listing here hovers around $275,000.