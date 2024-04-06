Philadelphia commuters seeking a quiet respite from the hustle and bustle have no shortage of options: Metro Philly has 41 different zip codes spread across five counties, and a suburban population that, according to recent Census estimates, is growing at a rapid clip. But Media, an eclectic, renter-friendly borough of about 6,000 residents, is pretty hard to beat.

M.Fischetti / Visit Philly

Amenities are plentiful here, for one. Ridley Creek State Park, a 10-minute drive northwest, offers miles of hiking and horse riding trails and a well-stocked creek for fishing. Rustic farmers markets connect residents with cheap and fresh produce, and the many restaurants peppered around town span Italian, American and Asian fare. Media’s walkability makes most of these activities doable on foot. The town shuts down vehicular traffic on State Street, its main thoroughfare, once a week during warmer months, allowing restaurants to seat outdoor diners right on the street.

Amy Bohr / Visit PA

Media also lays claim to some stellar economic data, with a low unemployment rate and a median income that handily beats Pennsylvania’s average. It's got good schools, too: 27% of Media’s students score higher than the state average on both math and reading tests, according to data from SchoolDigger.

M.Kennedy / Visit Philly

Still, it’s Media’s proximity to the City of Brotherly Love that makes it a top pick for many of its residents. The suburb is only a half-hour train ride from the south side of town on Philly’s commuter rail.