Nestled in a scenic enclave of southwest Ohio, Yellow Springs has got a lot going on for a town of 3,700. Locally-owned boutiques, restaurants and pubs are plentiful, as weekend visitors from nearby Dayton can attest. The town is awash with natural beauty, too, thanks to a smattering of local parks, bike trails and a 1,000-acre nature preserve located right next door.

Lizco Photography

But what truly makes Yellow Springs special is its commitment to inclusivity — a deeply-rooted tradition that began in the 1800s, when a group of freed slaves settled here, and carries on today through the town’s visible LGBTQ+ population, strong arts community and enduring progressive spirit.

Ohio, The Heart of it All

Yellow Springs is a great place to raise a family, too. The town has good schools: 14% of its students score higher than the Ohio average on state reading tests, and 10% score higher on state math tests. It’s also home to Young’s Jersey Dairy, a local institution famous for its ice cream, mini golf and animal barn. If you’re looking for a welcoming suburb, Yellow Springs is one of the very best.