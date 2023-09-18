10 Best Moving Companies in Alabama

Finding the best moving companies in Alabama can be a challenge. That’s why we’ve combed through dozens of companies to determine the top mover in the state is North American Van Lines. But peruse our entire top 10 list to see if other movers’ features, prices, and services might suit your situation better.

Best Moving Companies in Alabama for 2023

North American Van Lines - Best Overall Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing Two Men and a Truck - Best Local Branches U-Pack - Best DIY Mover PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker Mayflower - Best Technology

Best Overall: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as both a moving broker and a licensed carrier, offering nationwide services through a network of over 500 partners. With at least four locations in Alabama, NAVL doesn’t just rely on partners. It employs more than 1,400 in-house drivers who covered an impressive 30 million miles in 2021, as per their FMCSA profile.

The company distinguishes itself with optional binding estimates, alleviating the stress of unexpected costs during a move. Clients can initiate a quote online, and a representative will provide an accurate quote and, if desired, a binding estimate. They offer three estimate choices:

Bottom Line Pricing: A guaranteed price. Not-To-Exceed Pricing: Your final cost may be lower but never higher. Customized Pricing: Combines a binding estimate with the flexibility to add services later.

NAVL has an impressive A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and consistently earns 4 out of 5 stars or better on platforms such as U.S. News and MarketWatch.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #70851 )

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Binding estimates

Large fleet

Easy claims Cons Limited storage options

Brokers moves in some areas

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

NAVL offers affordability for most moves but tends to be pricier for full-service, long-distance relocations. Their website cites a $3,758 average for long-distance moves in the last year, but research suggests a $5,000 cost for a 1,000-mile move.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Corporate services

Packing and unpacking

Loading and unloading

Moving calculators and checklists

Best White-Glove Service Option: Bekins Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Founded in 1891, Bekins Van Lines remains the United States' oldest operational moving company. It has earned a commendable 4.6 out of 5 stars on Google Reviews and maintains a positive track record on other review platforms. Customers laud the company for its careful handling of household goods and competitive pricing, with their staff frequently described as “professional.” Bekins offers a comprehensive range of services, including local, long-distance, military, and senior moving, as well as the transport of large, antique, and delicate items such as pianos and family heirlooms. The standout feature is their Priority Relocation Service, a white-glove option offering swift, full-service door-to-door moving with meticulous attention to detail, albeit at a premium cost. Standard service garnered mixed reviews, citing occasional damage and delayed deliveries, prompting the recommendation of full-value protection for peace of mind. Whether for a budget-friendly local move or a premium cross-country relocation, Bekins Van Lines is a reputable choice to consider.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #2256609 )

Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros On-time guarantee

Specialty packing services

Full-replacement value protection

Priority moving Cons Complaints about damage

No online quotes for local moves

How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?

Our research indicates that a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move varies between $8,500 and $10,500, with additional services like extra protection and packing impacting the cost. For a 500-mile move, expect around $6,000-$7,000. Prices range based on your requirements; a basic one-bedroom or studio move might cost $3,500, while a 5-bedroom, full-service move covering 1,500 miles could exceed $15,000.

Services

In-state and state-to-state long-distance moves

Local moves

Senior moving

Packing and unpacking

IT equipment moving

Storage

Best Full-Service Packing: JK Moving Services Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

JK Moving Services approaches packing with utmost dedication, training its staff in a fully furnished two-story house at its headquarters. Whether handling everyday items or precious belongings like sculptures, antiques, or wine collections, their staff ensures your possessions remain pristine throughout the move. This meticulous attention to detail reflects in top-notch customer service ratings on platforms like BBB and Google Reviews.

JK Moving also provides valuable online resources, including a timeline-based checklist and anti-scam tips. Additionally, they offer financing options through Enhancify, with some lenders offering 0% financing for qualified customers. However, they don't specialize in local moves, and some find their rates comparatively higher. To assess costs, obtain a quote from JK Moving and compare it with others.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: $250

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT #1065394 )

Learn More: JK Moving Services Review

Pros and cons

Pros Expert packing teams

Financing for qualified customers

GPS shipment tracking Cons Local moves limited to VA, MD, DC

Less competitive pricing

How much does JK Moving Services cost?

JK Moving offers top-notch services, including comprehensive staff training, but this level of excellence is reflected in its pricing. According to real customer reviews, a 1,000-mile move ranges from $7,000 to over $15,000. Costs vary based on factors like packing choices, insurance coverage, distance, bedrooms, specialty items, and the time of year.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Employee relocation

Commercial moves

Superior packing and unpacking

Affordable financing

Best Local Branches: Two Men And A Truck Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Two Men and a Truck stands out for its informal yet memorable branding, exemplified by its quirky name and hand-drawn logo.

Despite its laid-back image, it's one of the country's largest movers, boasting a track record of 9 million moves and over 350 independently-owned franchises across nearly every state. A noteworthy aspect is its national presence with local franchises, allowing you to support small businesses while enjoying the advantages of a nationwide mover. These local branches offer personalized service, well-versed in your neighborhood, whether it's a local or cross-country move, with flexible options including Value Flex for budget-conscious smaller moves and Expedited service for larger moves.

While it garners strong support from customers, with 96% willing to recommend it, variations in service quality may occur due to independent management, and there could be limitations in pickup and delivery locations within available states.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier ( Each franchise is separately licensed )

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros 350+ branches

Local and long-distance mover

Crate option for small moves Cons Customer service varies by franchise

Not available in AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

Local moves typically begin at approximately $150 per hour, but prices fluctuate depending on location and specific requirements. A 500-mile, one-bedroom move may cost as low as $2,000, while a 2,000-mile, multi-bedroom move with full-service packing and loading could reach $20,000. An intermediate scenario, such as a two-bedroom move spanning 1,500 miles, falls within the $10,000-$15,000 range.

Services

Comprehensive long-distance relocations

Containerized long-distance moves

Local moving services

Packing and loading assistance

Moving materials and supplies

Home staging services

Why we chose it

U-Pack emerges as the optimal choice for those seeking partial DIY moves, offering both cost-effectiveness and enhanced control over the relocation process. U-Pack provides handy containers called "ReloCubes®," allowing you to pack your possessions at your pace, securing them until delivery at your new address.

Alternatively, they offer trailer options, with payment solely based on usage, ensuring cost-efficiency. Glowing reviews on the BBB, with an impressive 4.05 out of 5-star customer rating, affirm its reliability. Additionally, U-Pack holds a license with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). If you prefer packing and loading but dread driving a large truck cross-country, U-Pack presents an excellent solution.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: None

Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker ( USDOT #914011 )

Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Easy pricing

Pay for what you use

No one has access to your items during shipment Cons No local moves

Does not deliver everywhere

How much does U-Pack cost?

U-Pack excels in cost-effectiveness, with customers reporting substantial savings, up to $10,000 on a 2,500-mile move compared to full-service alternatives. Moving one ReloCube door-to-door costs around $2,500. Each cube offers 308 cubic feet of space, and typically, one cube is required per room. U-Pack's affordability shines, evident in quotes for a 1,700-mile move compared to full-service movers.

Home Size/Transport Option Cost for 1,700-mile move One Bedroom/ReloCube $2,300 One Bedroom/Trailer $2,700 Three Bedroom/ReloCube $5,900 Three Bedroom/Trailer $5,300

Services

Partial DIY moves

Container or trailer option

Long-distance and interstate moving

Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Most Flexible Container Mover: PODS Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

PODS stands out as the ultimate in flexibility among container moving services, offering distinct advantages over its competitor, U-Pack. What sets it apart is the ability to store household items in your driveway for as long as needed, allowing you to gradually declutter for months before the move, a feature U-Pack lacks. For a starting fee of $149, you can have an eight, 12, or 16-foot container delivered to your driveway. When ready to relocate, simply schedule pick-up and drop-off.

PODS is ideal for decluttering before selling or moving at your own pace, with pricing based on container size, duration, and distance. It's even useful for non-moving purposes, such as home remodeling. While 69% of Consumer Affairs reviews are 4- or 5-stars, a few complaints revolve around missed delivery dates and communication challenges. Nonetheless, PODS proves an excellent choice for those who prefer self-packing, unpacking, or seeking convenient temporary storage.

Service Area : 46 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: 1-month storage fee

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #1397252 )

Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Take time to load

Low cost

Driveway storage Cons Not available to/from AK, MT, ND, WY

Packing service not available

How much does PODS Moving Company cost?

Here are sample PODS prices for a 2-3 bedroom, 1,200-square-foot household. Keep in mind that costs can significantly fluctuate due to location, timing, and home size.

Miles PODS (1-month storage + transport) Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading) Truck Rental (not including fuel) 2,790 $4,893-$6,524 $4,677-$9,390 $2,182-$3,155 1,080 $3,061-$4,400 $3,020-$7,250 $923-$1,424 370 $2,073-$2,850 $1,830-$5,300 $328-$505

Services

Local and long-distance moving

Temporary driveway storage options

Moving supplies

Packing and loading company referrals

Car shipping

Most Flexible Full-Service Mover: International Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

International Van Lines (IVL) shines as a top long-distance moving choice with favorable customer reviews and customizable moving solutions. IVL impresses by handling various types of moves, including local, long-distance, interstate, and international relocations. Their flexibility extends to service options, encompassing full-service packing, fragile item transport, loading, storage, furniture assembly/disassembly, and cost-effective self-packing.

IVL holds a license as an interstate mover and operates as an authorized broker in additional areas. Quotes are typically obtained via smartphone videos via phone or IVL's advanced virtual walk-through process. IVL offers round-the-clock support for customer concerns and maintains a reasonable response rate, earning a B rating with the BBB. While a 25% upfront deposit may deter some, it's a standard industry practice. Overall, IVL stands as a reputable company frequently featured on "best of" lists in national publications.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier ( USDOT# 2293832 )

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Refundable deposits within 48 hours of the move

First month free storage

GPS online tracking

Virtual walk-through for quotes Cons Third-party movers used

Cash or check for final payment

How much does International Van Lines cost?

IVL's cost estimator outlines approximate pricing: $2,500-$4,500 for a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom move, while a 2,500-mile relocation of the same size home ranges from $7,500-$10,000. Local moves are hourly, commencing at $150 per hour, contingent on the crew size.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Corporate relocations

Custom crating

Storage

Car shipping

Most Transparent Broker: Moving APT Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Moving APT operates as a broker, akin to the LendingTree of moving services, connecting clients with suitable moving companies. Renowned for its trustworthiness, it boasts a 4.3/5 Google Reviews rating and a B BBB rating, with just 14 addressed complaints in the past year.

Registered with the FMCSA, it exclusively partners with licensed carriers like Allied Van Lines, United Van Lines, PODS, and North American Van Lines. While utilizing a broker offers assistance in selecting the right mover for your needs, it may limit control over your choice and potentially result in cost variations. Nonetheless, Moving APT stands out for transparency, providing 24/7 customer support to address any issues that may arise.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: Yes, amount varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #2247863 )

Learn More: Moving APT Review

Pros and cons

Pros Shops carriers for you

Wider range of services compared to a carrier

More than 2,500 moving partners Cons Is a broker, not a carrier

Rates can vary from those quoted

May receive too many calls after requesting a quote

How much does Moving APT cost?

Like most movers, Moving APT's prices fluctuate based on factors like weight, bedrooms, special items, and insurance. Nonetheless, they are transparent, offering ballpark estimates on their website. Here's a table illustrating potential costs associated with their service.

Distance 1 Bedrooms 2-3 Bedrooms 4-5 Bedrooms 250 $1,200-$2,300 $1,600-$3950 $2,050-$5,200 1,000 $1,600-$2,950 $2,300-$7,950 $5,900-$8,100 2,500 $1,900-$3,950 $3,800-$9,400 $9,100-$18,500+

Services

Local and long-distance moves

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Furniture moving

Car shipping

Storage

Most Experienced Broker: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG), a seasoned moving broker with 25 years of experience, excels at finding the ideal mover for your needs. With an impressive 80% of 312 Consumer Affairs reviews rated at 4 or 5 stars, IMRG stands out in the industry, a rare achievement for a broker. Satisfied customer Amy from Georgia praised their efficient service, particularly with her valuable possessions. IMRG's expertise simplifies the challenging task of selecting a suitable moving company, especially when you're unsure. However, be aware of their strict cancellation policy, requiring a 72-hour notice from the booking date.

Service Area : 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker ( USDOT #3034100 )

Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review

Pros and cons

Pros Negotiates prices

Finds the mover for you

Pre-screens companies Cons Not ultimately responsible for damage

Could improve its refund policy

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

IMRG offers online estimates via their calculator, though they caution that these are ballpark figures. For precision, direct contact with the company is recommended. While the online calculator provides initial pricing, it remains relatively fixed regardless of variations in your circumstances, necessitating a call for an accurate quote.

Miles 2 Bedroom 4 Bedroom 1,080 $3,900-$7,000 $8,500+

Services

Full-service packing

Long-distance moving

Car shipping

Storage

Why we chose it

Mayflower Transit, LLC stands out for its exceptional online tools facilitating a seamless move. You can efficiently organize every relocation aspect with user-friendly iOS and Android apps. These apps enable checklist completion, addition of moving contacts, scheduling pickup and drop-off, and even utility set up at your new address. The company offers 24/7 shipment tracking online, providing unparalleled peace of mind during your move.

Mayflower's reputation is impressive, with 63% of reviews rated 4- and 5-stars on Consumer Affairs, a remarkable rating for a moving company. While some negative feedback pertains to third-party companies, occasional damage or delivery delays, given its size, such complaints are inevitable. Nonetheless, Mayflower maintains an A+ rating with the BBB, demonstrating its effective response and resolution of issues.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker ( USDOT 125563 )

Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Easy-to-use online moving portal

Virtual quotes available

Binding estimates Cons Limited local moves

May use third-party companies

How much does Mayflower Transit cost?

Mayflower's website lacks pricing transparency, but it's worth noting that Mayflower is owned by Unigroup, which also owns United Van Lines. United Van Lines provides more pricing information, offering an estimated range of $6,000 for self-packing to $12,000 for full-service packing on a 1,000-mile move of a 3-bedroom house during the summer with approximately one month's notice.

Services

Local, long-distance, and international moves

Small moves

Move-out cleaning

PC network moving

App-based portal

How To Select A Moving Company In Alabama

Set a budget : Determine your move's budget; consider container movers for budget-friendly options.

Inventory your belongings : Accurately list your items, especially specialized ones, to prevent unexpected costs.

Choose your move type : Select from container-based, DIY, or full-service door-to-door moving options.

Check reviews : Seek genuine customer feedback, acknowledging that reviews tend to be skewed toward negative experiences.

Review mover size : Assess the mover's scale by checking the number of bad reviews relative to their total moves and miles traveled.

Obtain multiple quotes: While it may be time-consuming, comparing at least two other quotes to your own can lead to substantial savings.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Alabama

Distance : Longer distance equals higher cost, especially for interstate moves

Amount of items : Volume and weight impact your quote

Specialty services : Piano or art transport costs more

Insurance : Base coverage is often inadequate; consider extra protection

Timing: Moving off-peak months can save money (e.g., January vs. June)

How to Prepare for a Move in Alabama

Let's start with a moving checklist : It's a helpful tool that keeps everything organized. Many moving companies offer checklists on their websites, and some even have handy apps that guide you through each step of the process.

Next, think about updating your documents : Moving to a new state often means dealing with things like vehicle registration. Make sure to research the specific requirements in your new state.

Here's a tip for settling into your new home : Label your packed boxes with their intended destination in mind. This makes it a breeze for your movers to place items in their designated spots, making unpacking much simpler.

Decluttering can be therapeutic : Before the big move, consider donating, selling, or downsizing your possessions. You might discover that selling or giving away certain items and repurchasing them in your new location is more cost-effective than hauling them across the miles.

Keep essentials close : Once your belongings are on the moving truck, they may not be easily accessible for a while. Decide which essential items you'll want to have in your car or carry-on during your journey to the new location.

Knowledge is power: Research your chosen moving company's policies and track record for meeting delivery dates and cost estimates. If possible, aim for a binding estimate and a guaranteed arrival time to reduce uncertainties in your move.

Alabama Moving Company FAQ

Why are Alabama moving companies so expensive?

First, the distance of the move can significantly impact the cost, especially if it's a long-distance or interstate relocation. Additionally, the time of year plays a role, with peak moving season, typically summer, resulting in higher prices. Finally, the specific services you require and the volume of your belongings can also influence the overall cost.

How do I know my Alabama moving company is reputable?

Check a company’s profile on the Alabama Public Service Commission (APSC) website for in-state moves. For moves across state lines, check the carrier’s FMCSA profile. Also, read online reviews and ratings sites.

What is the cheapest month to move in Alabama?

As in many places, the cheapest month to move in Alabama is typically January. During this time, demand for moving services is lower, and prices are often more affordable. The winter months, in general, tend to be less expensive for moving, as they are considered the off-peak season. However, keep in mind that weather conditions can vary in Alabama during the winter, so plan accordingly and be prepared for potential weather-related challenges.

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Alabama

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.

Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

