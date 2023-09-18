10 Best Moving Companies in Alabama
Finding the best moving companies in Alabama can be a challenge. That’s why we’ve combed through dozens of companies to determine the top mover in the state is North American Van Lines. But peruse our entire top 10 list to see if other movers’ features, prices, and services might suit your situation better.
- North American Van Lines - Best Overall
- Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option
- JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing
- Two Men and a Truck - Best Local Branches
- U-Pack - Best DIY Mover
- PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover
- International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover
- Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker
- Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker
- Mayflower - Best Technology
Why we chose it
North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as both a moving broker and a licensed carrier, offering nationwide services through a network of over 500 partners. With at least four locations in Alabama, NAVL doesn’t just rely on partners. It employs more than 1,400 in-house drivers who covered an impressive 30 million miles in 2021, as per their FMCSA profile.
The company distinguishes itself with optional binding estimates, alleviating the stress of unexpected costs during a move. Clients can initiate a quote online, and a representative will provide an accurate quote and, if desired, a binding estimate. They offer three estimate choices:
- Bottom Line Pricing: A guaranteed price.
- Not-To-Exceed Pricing: Your final cost may be lower but never higher.
- Customized Pricing: Combines a binding estimate with the flexibility to add services later.
NAVL has an impressive A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and consistently earns 4 out of 5 stars or better on platforms such as U.S. News and MarketWatch.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Up to 50%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)
Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Binding estimates
- Large fleet
- Easy claims
- Limited storage options
- Brokers moves in some areas
How much does North American Van Lines cost?
NAVL offers affordability for most moves but tends to be pricier for full-service, long-distance relocations. Their website cites a $3,758 average for long-distance moves in the last year, but research suggests a $5,000 cost for a 1,000-mile move.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Corporate services
- Packing and unpacking
- Loading and unloading
- Moving calculators and checklists
Why we chose it
Founded in 1891, Bekins Van Lines remains the United States' oldest operational moving company. It has earned a commendable 4.6 out of 5 stars on Google Reviews and maintains a positive track record on other review platforms. Customers laud the company for its careful handling of household goods and competitive pricing, with their staff frequently described as “professional.” Bekins offers a comprehensive range of services, including local, long-distance, military, and senior moving, as well as the transport of large, antique, and delicate items such as pianos and family heirlooms. The standout feature is their Priority Relocation Service, a white-glove option offering swift, full-service door-to-door moving with meticulous attention to detail, albeit at a premium cost. Standard service garnered mixed reviews, citing occasional damage and delayed deliveries, prompting the recommendation of full-value protection for peace of mind. Whether for a budget-friendly local move or a premium cross-country relocation, Bekins Van Lines is a reputable choice to consider.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)
Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- On-time guarantee
- Specialty packing services
- Full-replacement value protection
- Priority moving
- Complaints about damage
- No online quotes for local moves
How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?
Our research indicates that a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move varies between $8,500 and $10,500, with additional services like extra protection and packing impacting the cost. For a 500-mile move, expect around $6,000-$7,000. Prices range based on your requirements; a basic one-bedroom or studio move might cost $3,500, while a 5-bedroom, full-service move covering 1,500 miles could exceed $15,000.
Services
- In-state and state-to-state long-distance moves
- Local moves
- Senior moving
- Packing and unpacking
- IT equipment moving
- Storage
Why we chose it
JK Moving Services approaches packing with utmost dedication, training its staff in a fully furnished two-story house at its headquarters. Whether handling everyday items or precious belongings like sculptures, antiques, or wine collections, their staff ensures your possessions remain pristine throughout the move. This meticulous attention to detail reflects in top-notch customer service ratings on platforms like BBB and Google Reviews.
JK Moving also provides valuable online resources, including a timeline-based checklist and anti-scam tips. Additionally, they offer financing options through Enhancify, with some lenders offering 0% financing for qualified customers. However, they don't specialize in local moves, and some find their rates comparatively higher. To assess costs, obtain a quote from JK Moving and compare it with others.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: $250
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)
Learn More: JK Moving Services Review
Pros and cons
- Expert packing teams
- Financing for qualified customers
- GPS shipment tracking
- Local moves limited to VA, MD, DC
- Less competitive pricing
How much does JK Moving Services cost?
JK Moving offers top-notch services, including comprehensive staff training, but this level of excellence is reflected in its pricing. According to real customer reviews, a 1,000-mile move ranges from $7,000 to over $15,000. Costs vary based on factors like packing choices, insurance coverage, distance, bedrooms, specialty items, and the time of year.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Employee relocation
- Commercial moves
- Superior packing and unpacking
- Affordable financing
Why we chose it
Two Men and a Truck stands out for its informal yet memorable branding, exemplified by its quirky name and hand-drawn logo.
Despite its laid-back image, it's one of the country's largest movers, boasting a track record of 9 million moves and over 350 independently-owned franchises across nearly every state. A noteworthy aspect is its national presence with local franchises, allowing you to support small businesses while enjoying the advantages of a nationwide mover. These local branches offer personalized service, well-versed in your neighborhood, whether it's a local or cross-country move, with flexible options including Value Flex for budget-conscious smaller moves and Expedited service for larger moves.
While it garners strong support from customers, with 96% willing to recommend it, variations in service quality may occur due to independent management, and there could be limitations in pickup and delivery locations within available states.
- Service Area: 47 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)
Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- 350+ branches
- Local and long-distance mover
- Crate option for small moves
- Customer service varies by franchise
- Not available in AK, HI, WV
How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?
Local moves typically begin at approximately $150 per hour, but prices fluctuate depending on location and specific requirements. A 500-mile, one-bedroom move may cost as low as $2,000, while a 2,000-mile, multi-bedroom move with full-service packing and loading could reach $20,000. An intermediate scenario, such as a two-bedroom move spanning 1,500 miles, falls within the $10,000-$15,000 range.
Services
- Comprehensive long-distance relocations
- Containerized long-distance moves
- Local moving services
- Packing and loading assistance
- Moving materials and supplies
- Home staging services
Why we chose it
U-Pack emerges as the optimal choice for those seeking partial DIY moves, offering both cost-effectiveness and enhanced control over the relocation process. U-Pack provides handy containers called "ReloCubes®," allowing you to pack your possessions at your pace, securing them until delivery at your new address.
Alternatively, they offer trailer options, with payment solely based on usage, ensuring cost-efficiency. Glowing reviews on the BBB, with an impressive 4.05 out of 5-star customer rating, affirm its reliability. Additionally, U-Pack holds a license with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). If you prefer packing and loading but dread driving a large truck cross-country, U-Pack presents an excellent solution.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)
Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Easy pricing
- Pay for what you use
- No one has access to your items during shipment
- No local moves
- Does not deliver everywhere
How much does U-Pack cost?
U-Pack excels in cost-effectiveness, with customers reporting substantial savings, up to $10,000 on a 2,500-mile move compared to full-service alternatives. Moving one ReloCube door-to-door costs around $2,500. Each cube offers 308 cubic feet of space, and typically, one cube is required per room. U-Pack's affordability shines, evident in quotes for a 1,700-mile move compared to full-service movers.
|Home Size/Transport Option
|Cost for 1,700-mile move
|One Bedroom/ReloCube
|$2,300
|One Bedroom/Trailer
|$2,700
|Three Bedroom/ReloCube
|$5,900
|Three Bedroom/Trailer
|$5,300
Services
- Partial DIY moves
- Container or trailer option
- Long-distance and interstate moving
- Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals
Why we chose it
PODS stands out as the ultimate in flexibility among container moving services, offering distinct advantages over its competitor, U-Pack. What sets it apart is the ability to store household items in your driveway for as long as needed, allowing you to gradually declutter for months before the move, a feature U-Pack lacks. For a starting fee of $149, you can have an eight, 12, or 16-foot container delivered to your driveway. When ready to relocate, simply schedule pick-up and drop-off.
PODS is ideal for decluttering before selling or moving at your own pace, with pricing based on container size, duration, and distance. It's even useful for non-moving purposes, such as home remodeling. While 69% of Consumer Affairs reviews are 4- or 5-stars, a few complaints revolve around missed delivery dates and communication challenges. Nonetheless, PODS proves an excellent choice for those who prefer self-packing, unpacking, or seeking convenient temporary storage.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: 1-month storage fee
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #1397252)
Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Take time to load
- Low cost
- Driveway storage
- Not available to/from AK, MT, ND, WY
- Packing service not available
How much does PODS Moving Company cost?
Here are sample PODS prices for a 2-3 bedroom, 1,200-square-foot household. Keep in mind that costs can significantly fluctuate due to location, timing, and home size.
|Miles
|PODS (1-month storage + transport)
|Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading)
|Truck Rental (not including fuel)
|2,790
|$4,893-$6,524
|$4,677-$9,390
|$2,182-$3,155
|1,080
|$3,061-$4,400
|$3,020-$7,250
|$923-$1,424
|370
|$2,073-$2,850
|$1,830-$5,300
|$328-$505
Services
- Local and long-distance moving
- Temporary driveway storage options
- Moving supplies
- Packing and loading company referrals
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
International Van Lines (IVL) shines as a top long-distance moving choice with favorable customer reviews and customizable moving solutions. IVL impresses by handling various types of moves, including local, long-distance, interstate, and international relocations. Their flexibility extends to service options, encompassing full-service packing, fragile item transport, loading, storage, furniture assembly/disassembly, and cost-effective self-packing.
IVL holds a license as an interstate mover and operates as an authorized broker in additional areas. Quotes are typically obtained via smartphone videos via phone or IVL's advanced virtual walk-through process. IVL offers round-the-clock support for customer concerns and maintains a reasonable response rate, earning a B rating with the BBB. While a 25% upfront deposit may deter some, it's a standard industry practice. Overall, IVL stands as a reputable company frequently featured on "best of" lists in national publications.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 25%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)
Learn More: International Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Refundable deposits within 48 hours of the move
- First month free storage
- GPS online tracking
- Virtual walk-through for quotes
- Third-party movers used
- Cash or check for final payment
How much does International Van Lines cost?
IVL's cost estimator outlines approximate pricing: $2,500-$4,500 for a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom move, while a 2,500-mile relocation of the same size home ranges from $7,500-$10,000. Local moves are hourly, commencing at $150 per hour, contingent on the crew size.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- International moves
- Corporate relocations
- Custom crating
- Storage
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
Moving APT operates as a broker, akin to the LendingTree of moving services, connecting clients with suitable moving companies. Renowned for its trustworthiness, it boasts a 4.3/5 Google Reviews rating and a B BBB rating, with just 14 addressed complaints in the past year.
Registered with the FMCSA, it exclusively partners with licensed carriers like Allied Van Lines, United Van Lines, PODS, and North American Van Lines. While utilizing a broker offers assistance in selecting the right mover for your needs, it may limit control over your choice and potentially result in cost variations. Nonetheless, Moving APT stands out for transparency, providing 24/7 customer support to address any issues that may arise.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: Yes, amount varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)
Learn More: Moving APT Review
Pros and cons
- Shops carriers for you
- Wider range of services compared to a carrier
- More than 2,500 moving partners
- Is a broker, not a carrier
- Rates can vary from those quoted
- May receive too many calls after requesting a quote
How much does Moving APT cost?
Like most movers, Moving APT's prices fluctuate based on factors like weight, bedrooms, special items, and insurance. Nonetheless, they are transparent, offering ballpark estimates on their website. Here's a table illustrating potential costs associated with their service.
|Distance
|1 Bedrooms
|2-3 Bedrooms
|4-5 Bedrooms
|250
|$1,200-$2,300
|$1,600-$3950
|$2,050-$5,200
|1,000
|$1,600-$2,950
|$2,300-$7,950
|$5,900-$8,100
|2,500
|$1,900-$3,950
|$3,800-$9,400
|$9,100-$18,500+
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- Packing and unpacking
- Moving supplies
- Furniture moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
Why we chose it
Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG), a seasoned moving broker with 25 years of experience, excels at finding the ideal mover for your needs. With an impressive 80% of 312 Consumer Affairs reviews rated at 4 or 5 stars, IMRG stands out in the industry, a rare achievement for a broker. Satisfied customer Amy from Georgia praised their efficient service, particularly with her valuable possessions. IMRG's expertise simplifies the challenging task of selecting a suitable moving company, especially when you're unsure. However, be aware of their strict cancellation policy, requiring a 72-hour notice from the booking date.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)
Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review
Pros and cons
- Negotiates prices
- Finds the mover for you
- Pre-screens companies
- Not ultimately responsible for damage
- Could improve its refund policy
How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?
IMRG offers online estimates via their calculator, though they caution that these are ballpark figures. For precision, direct contact with the company is recommended. While the online calculator provides initial pricing, it remains relatively fixed regardless of variations in your circumstances, necessitating a call for an accurate quote.
|Miles
|2 Bedroom
|4 Bedroom
|1,080
|$3,900-$7,000
|$8,500+
Services
- Full-service packing
- Long-distance moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
Why we chose it
Mayflower Transit, LLC stands out for its exceptional online tools facilitating a seamless move. You can efficiently organize every relocation aspect with user-friendly iOS and Android apps. These apps enable checklist completion, addition of moving contacts, scheduling pickup and drop-off, and even utility set up at your new address. The company offers 24/7 shipment tracking online, providing unparalleled peace of mind during your move.
Mayflower's reputation is impressive, with 63% of reviews rated 4- and 5-stars on Consumer Affairs, a remarkable rating for a moving company. While some negative feedback pertains to third-party companies, occasional damage or delivery delays, given its size, such complaints are inevitable. Nonetheless, Mayflower maintains an A+ rating with the BBB, demonstrating its effective response and resolution of issues.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: None
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Easy-to-use online moving portal
- Virtual quotes available
- Binding estimates
- Limited local moves
- May use third-party companies
How much does Mayflower Transit cost?
Mayflower's website lacks pricing transparency, but it's worth noting that Mayflower is owned by Unigroup, which also owns United Van Lines. United Van Lines provides more pricing information, offering an estimated range of $6,000 for self-packing to $12,000 for full-service packing on a 1,000-mile move of a 3-bedroom house during the summer with approximately one month's notice.
Services
- Local, long-distance, and international moves
- Small moves
- Move-out cleaning
- PC network moving
- App-based portal
How To Select A Moving Company In Alabama
- Set a budget: Determine your move's budget; consider container movers for budget-friendly options.
- Inventory your belongings: Accurately list your items, especially specialized ones, to prevent unexpected costs.
- Choose your move type: Select from container-based, DIY, or full-service door-to-door moving options.
- Check reviews: Seek genuine customer feedback, acknowledging that reviews tend to be skewed toward negative experiences.
- Review mover size: Assess the mover's scale by checking the number of bad reviews relative to their total moves and miles traveled.
- Obtain multiple quotes: While it may be time-consuming, comparing at least two other quotes to your own can lead to substantial savings.
Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Alabama
- Distance: Longer distance equals higher cost, especially for interstate moves
- Amount of items: Volume and weight impact your quote
- Specialty services: Piano or art transport costs more
- Insurance: Base coverage is often inadequate; consider extra protection
- Timing: Moving off-peak months can save money (e.g., January vs. June)
How to Prepare for a Move in Alabama
- Let's start with a moving checklist: It's a helpful tool that keeps everything organized. Many moving companies offer checklists on their websites, and some even have handy apps that guide you through each step of the process.
- Next, think about updating your documents: Moving to a new state often means dealing with things like vehicle registration. Make sure to research the specific requirements in your new state.
- Here's a tip for settling into your new home: Label your packed boxes with their intended destination in mind. This makes it a breeze for your movers to place items in their designated spots, making unpacking much simpler.
- Decluttering can be therapeutic: Before the big move, consider donating, selling, or downsizing your possessions. You might discover that selling or giving away certain items and repurchasing them in your new location is more cost-effective than hauling them across the miles.
- Keep essentials close: Once your belongings are on the moving truck, they may not be easily accessible for a while. Decide which essential items you'll want to have in your car or carry-on during your journey to the new location.
- Knowledge is power: Research your chosen moving company's policies and track record for meeting delivery dates and cost estimates. If possible, aim for a binding estimate and a guaranteed arrival time to reduce uncertainties in your move.
Alabama Moving Company FAQ
Why are Alabama moving companies so expensive?
First, the distance of the move can significantly impact the cost, especially if it's a long-distance or interstate relocation. Additionally, the time of year plays a role, with peak moving season, typically summer, resulting in higher prices. Finally, the specific services you require and the volume of your belongings can also influence the overall cost.
How do I know my Alabama moving company is reputable?
Check a company’s profile on the Alabama Public Service Commission (APSC) website for in-state moves. For moves across state lines, check the carrier’s FMCSA profile. Also, read online reviews and ratings sites.
What is the cheapest month to move in Alabama?
As in many places, the cheapest month to move in Alabama is typically January. During this time, demand for moving services is lower, and prices are often more affordable. The winter months, in general, tend to be less expensive for moving, as they are considered the off-peak season. However, keep in mind that weather conditions can vary in Alabama during the winter, so plan accordingly and be prepared for potential weather-related challenges.
How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Alabama
At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.
In order to give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:
- Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.
- Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas in which they’re licensed to serve.
- Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.
- Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.
- Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.
