10 Best Moving Companies in Nevada

Finding the best moving companies in Nevada just got easier. We combed through dozens of companies in The Silver State and found that Two Men And A Truck was the best. Still, review all ten top Nevada movers to see if one moving type, cost, or service suits you better.

Specialized in long-distance moving services in the continental US*

30 days of free storage with free re-delivery

Discounts available for AARP, AAA, military, and students

Works with hundreds of commercial and residential moving partners *excluding Alaska and Hawaii Our Partner GET AN ESTIMATE $500 Off + $200 discount for military & first responder Storage available & 24/7 customer service

Specialize in moving antiques, grandfather clocks and pianos

Proud donor to the Wounded Warrior Project Our Partner GET AN ESTIMATE 24/7 customer service available throughout your entire move Free storage available upon request

Veteran and family owned and operated

Auto relocation services available

Best Moving Companies in Nevada for 2023

Two Men And A Truck - Best Overall Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option Mayflower - Best Technology JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker U-Pack - Best DIY Mover PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing

Best Overall: Two Men And A Truck Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Two Men And A Truck stands out with its informal charm, from its quirky name to its hand-drawn logo. Don't be fooled by the casual vibe, though, as it's one of the nation's major moving companies. With an impressive track record of 9 million successful moves and over 350 locally-owned franchises spanning almost every state, it uniquely combines national reach with local support.

The company has three Nevada locations: North Las Vegas, Las Vegas, and Reno. These local branches are well-acquainted with your area, ensuring top-notch door-to-door service for local and cross-country moves. The company offers flexibility with Value Flex for smaller, budget-friendly moves and Expedited services for larger moves. While it boasts a loyal customer base, variations in service quality may arise due to independent management at each location.

Service Area: 47 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)

Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros 350+ local branch locations

Experienced local and long-distance mover

Crate option for small moves Cons Customer service varies by franchise

Not available to/from AK, HI, WV

How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?

Local moving rates typically begin at approximately $150 per hour, but costs can significantly fluctuate based on location and specific requirements. For instance, a 500-mile, one-bedroom relocation may cost as little as $2,000, while a 2,000-mile move involving multiple bedrooms and full-service assistance might approach $20,000. A middle-ground scenario, like a two-bedroom move spanning 1,500 miles, falls within the $10,000 to $15,000 range.

Services

Full-service long-distance moves

Container-based long-distance moves

Local moves

Packing and loading

Moving supplies

Home staging

Best White-Glove Service Option: Bekins Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Founded in 1891, Bekins Van Lines is the oldest operating moving company in the U.S. With a 4.6-star rating on Google Reviews, it upholds its commitment to customer value and respect. The company excels in handling valuable items, offers competitive pricing, and boasts professional staff. Bekins covers various move types, including local, long-distance, military, and senior relocations, and specializes in transporting large or fragile items such as pianos and heirlooms.

No matter what your move looks like to or from Nevada, this company can handle it. Its standout feature is the Priority Relocation Service, an all-inclusive, albeit pricey, option providing last-minute service, expert packing/unpacking, dedicated truck space, guaranteed on-time delivery, and peak season availability. Still, using its everyday service could have drawbacks: some reviews spoke of damaged items and later-than-promised deliveries.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: None

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)

Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros On-time guarantee

Specialty packing

Full-replacement value protection available

Optional priority service moving Cons Some complaints about damage

No online estimates for local moves

How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?

Based on our findings, a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move typically falls between $8,500 and $10,500. For a 500-mile relocation, expect around $6,000-$7,000. Costs vary widely based on services; a basic one-bedroom or studio move can start at $3,500, while a 5-bedroom, full-service move may exceed $15,000 for 1,500 miles. Bekins offers ballpark estimates for long-distance moves on its website for initial budgeting, but an in-home or virtual assessment is required for binding quotes.

Services

In-state and state-to-state long-distance moves

Local moves

Senior moving

Packing and unpacking

IT equipment moving

Storage

Why we chose it

Mayflower Transit, LLC provides online tools that streamline your moving experience. Available on iOS and Android, their apps enable you to efficiently organize every aspect of your move, from checklists and contact management to scheduling pickups, setting up utilities at your new location, and more. Additionally, their 24/7 online shipment tracking system offers peace of mind throughout your move.

Regarding reputation, Mayflower boasts a positive standing, with 63% of reviews being 4- or 5-stars, and only 12% receiving 1-star ratings on Consumer Affairs. Negative feedback often revolves around third-party contractors, occasionally leading to damage or delivery delays. Nevertheless, given its scale, occasional complaints are inevitable, and its A+ Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating reflects its effective response to and resolution of issues.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: None

Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)

Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros User-friendly online relocation platform

Accessible virtual quotations

Reliable binding price estimates Cons Limited local relocation services

Reliance on third-party providers

How much does Mayflower Transit cost?

Mayflower's website lacks transparent pricing details, but our research uncovered its ownership by Unigroup, a moving and logistics conglomerate that also owns United Van Lines. Considering United's more open pricing approach, a 1,000-mile move for a 3-bedroom house during summer, with one month's notice, may range from $6,000 (self-pack) to $12,000 (full-service packing).

Services

Local and long-distance moving services

International moves

Small moves

Debris pickup and move-out cleaning

Home theatre moving

App-based portal

Best Full-Service Packing: JK Moving Services Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

JK Moving Services strongly emphasizes meticulous packing, even training its staff in a fully furnished two-story house at its headquarters. Whether you entrust them with everyday items or precious possessions like sculptures, antiques, or wine collections, their trained team ensures your belongings remain pristine. Exceptional attention to detail is reflected in their outstanding customer service ratings on platforms like BBB and Google Reviews.

JK also provides useful online resources such as timeline-based checklists and anti-scam tips. Moreover, they offer financing options in partnership with Enhancify, with the potential for 0% financing depending on eligibility. However, their specialization leans away from local moves, and some customers find their rates higher compared to competitors, so obtaining a quote and comparing it with others is advisable.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: $250

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)

Learn More: JK Moving Services Review

Pros and cons

Pros Expertly trained packing crews

0% interest for qualifying customers

GPS tracking Cons Local moves limited to VA, MD, DC

Can be pricey

How much does JK Moving Services cost?

JK Moving is a premium service provider known for its meticulous staff training. However, this dedication to quality is reflected in their pricing. Based on real customer reviews, a 1,000-mile move with JK Moving typically ranges from $7,000 to over $15,000. Actual costs may vary depending on specific services.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Employee relocation

Commercial moves

Superior packing and unpacking

Affordable financing

Most Transparent Broker: Moving APT Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Moving APT operates like an insurance or mortgage broker, connecting customers with the end service provider via its vast network. It boasts a 4.3/5 Google Reviews rating and a B rating on BBB, addressing its few complaints in the past year.

Registered under the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), it exclusively partners with licensed carriers like Allied Van Lines, United Van Lines, PODS, and North American Van Lines. This transparency sets it apart in the broker landscape. While utilizing a broker offers guidance in selecting the right company, it can limit control and may lead to cost variations. Moving APT stands out with 24/7 customer support to resolve any issues.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit required: Yes, amount varies

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)

Learn More: Moving APT Review

Pros and cons

Pros Shops carriers for you

Price matching

24/7 customer support Cons Is a broker, not a carrier

Not responsible for damage/loss

Rates can vary from those quoted

How much does Moving APT cost?

Moving costs fluctuate based on weight, bedroom count, specialty items, and insurance. Notably, Moving APT provides transparent ballpark estimates on its website, offering a helpful table for potential moving costs using its services.

Distance 1 Bedrooms 2-3 Bedrooms 4-5 Bedrooms 250 $1,200-$2,300 $1,600-$3950 $2,050-$5,200 1,000 $1,600-$2,950 $2,300-$7,950 $5,900-$8,100 2,500 $1,900-$3,950 $3,800-$9,400 $9,100-$18,500+

Services

Local moves

Long-distance interstate moves

Packing and unpacking

Moving supplies

Furniture moving

Car shipping

Storage

Most Experienced Broker: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG), a seasoned moving broker with 25 years of experience, excels at finding the ideal mover on your behalf. Notably, 80% of their 312 Consumer Affairs reviews are 4 or 5 stars, a remarkable feat for a broker. One satisfied customer praised their efficiency in handling her family's belongings, including antiques. IMRG simplifies the daunting task of choosing the right moving company, leveraging its industry knowledge to ease decision-making. However, be mindful of their strict 72-hour cancellation policy, a crucial consideration if you opt for their services.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Varies

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)

Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review

Pros and cons

Pros Negotiates prices on your behalf

Identifies the ideal mover for your needs

Pre-screens moving companies Cons Not the ultimate party responsible for damage

Room for improvement in its refund policy

How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?

IMRG provides online ballpark estimates through their calculator, but these are general and don't adjust significantly with scenario changes. For precise quotes, contacting the company is essential. While you can initiate a quote online, an accurate estimate necessitates a conversation with IMRG.

Miles 2 Bedroom 4 Bedroom 1,080 $3,900-$7,000 $8,500+

Services

Full-service packing

Long-distance moving

Car shipping

Storage

Why we chose it

U-Pack emerges as a top choice for those seeking partial DIY moves, offering cost savings and enhanced control over the process. U-Pack provides "ReloCubes®" or trailers to load your belongings, charging only for the space utilized. This flexible pricing model ensures cost efficiency. The company boasts a stellar BBB rating, averaging 4.05 out of 5 stars, with scarce negative reviews. Licensed with the FMCSA, U-Pack is a reputable choice. If you prefer packing and loading but wish to avoid long-haul truck driving, U-Pack presents an excellent solution for your relocation needs.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: None

Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)

Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Clear pricing

Pay for what you use only

No staff access to your cube Cons Local moves not available

Does not deliver everywhere

How much does U-Pack cost?

U-Pack estimates approximately $2,500 for door-to-door relocation using one ReloCube, each offering 308 cubic feet of space (5’ 10” L x 6’ 10” W x 7’ 9” H). Typically, one ReloCube suits each room in your home. For a 1,700-mile move, U-Pack's rates, compared to full-service movers, are budget-friendly.

Home Size/Transport Option 1,700-Mile Move Estimated Cost One Bedroom/ReloCube $2,300 One Bedroom/Trailer $2,700 Three Bedroom/ReloCube $5,900 Three Bedroom/Trailer $5,300

Services

Partial DIY moves

Container or trailer option

Long-distance

Interstate moving

Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals

Most Flexible Container Mover: PODS Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

PODS is the ultimate container mover regarding flexibility, providing a competitive edge over U-Pack. What sets it apart is the freedom to store household items in your driveway for an extended period. Unlike U-Pack's three-day limit, with PODS, you can gradually declutter your home over months before your move. For a starting fee of $149, you receive an eight, 12, or 16-foot container, offering the convenience of de-cluttering at your own pace. Pricing, based on your POD's size, duration, and distance of the move, proves simpler than full-service movers.

Additionally, PODS is an invaluable solution for non-moving purposes, like home renovations. While 69% of Consumer Affairs reviews rate it 4 or 5 stars, a few negative comments mention missed delivery dates and challenging communication with representatives. Nonetheless, PODS remains an excellent choice for those who prefer to pack and unpack at their leisure or need temporary driveway storage.

Service Area: 46 states

Can Pack For You: No

Deposit: 1-month storage fee

Licensing: Broker (USDOT #1397252)

Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Take as long as you want to load

Lower cost than full-service movers

Driveway storage solution Cons Not available to/from AK, MT, ND, WY

Packing service not available

How much does PODS Moving Company cost?

PODS offers sample prices for a 2-3 bedroom, 1,200 square foot household, but keep in mind that costs can significantly fluctuate depending on location, timing, and home size.

Miles PODS (1-month storage + transport) Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading) Truck Rental (not including fuel) 2,790 $4,893-$6,524 $4,677-$9,390 $2,182-$3,155 1,080 $3,061-$4,400 $3,020-$7,250 $923-$1,424 370 $2,073-$2,850 $1,830-$5,300 $328-$505

Services

Local and long-distance moving

Driveway storage options

Supplies

Packing and loading company referrals

Car shipping

Most Flexible Full-Service Mover: International Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

International Van Lines (IVL) earns its place among our top long-distance moving companies with stellar customer feedback and personalized moving solutions. IVL impresses by offering a comprehensive range of services, covering local, long-distance, interstate, and international moves. Their flexibility is a standout feature, encompassing full-service packing, secure transport of delicate items, loading, storage, furniture assembly/disassembly, and cost-effective self-packing options.

IVL assures 24/7 accessibility for addressing move-related inquiries or issues, maintaining a respectable response rate for complaints and securing a BBB rating of a B. Its 25% upfront deposit is standard industry practice, although it may deter some customers. While a few clients experienced higher-than-estimated final bills, IVL transparently discloses extra fees on its website, aiding customers in estimating their comprehensive costs.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: 25%

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)

Learn More: International Van Lines Review

Pros and cons

Pros Deposits are refundable up to 48 hours prior to the move

Complimentary first month of storage

Offers a virtual walk-through for obtaining quotes Cons Engages third-party movers beyond its primary service regions

Final payment is limited to cash or check transactions

How much does International Van Lines cost?

IVL's cost estimator indicates estimated prices ranging from $2,500 to $4,500 for a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom-home move, while a 2,500-mile relocation of the same size home falls between $7,500 and $10,000. Local moves are billed hourly, with rates commencing at $150 per hour, contingent on the moving staff's count.

Services

Local and long-distance moves

International moves

Corporate relocations

Custom crating

Storage

Car shipping

Most Predictable Pricing: North American Van Lines Get an Estimate

Why we chose it

North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as a dual entity, functioning as both a moving broker and licensed carrier, boasting nationwide accessibility. With a vast network comprising over 500 partners nationwide, NAVL provides comprehensive residential and commercial moving services. Impressively, it employs over 1,400 in-house drivers who collectively covered over 30 million miles in 2021, as indicated by their FMCSA profile.

NAVL offers three estimate options: "Bottom Line Pricing" (a guaranteed rate), "Not-To-Exceed Pricing" (promising potential cost reductions but never increases), and "Customized Pricing" (a blend of binding estimates with the option to add services later). NAVL upholds an A+ BBB rating and consistently garners 4 out of 5 stars or higher on platforms like U.S. News and MarketWatch.

Service Area: 50 states

Can Pack For You: Yes

Deposit: Up to 50%

Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)

Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review

Pros and cons

Pros Binding estimates

Large owned fleet

Easy claims process Cons Doesn't offer storage everywhere

Brokers jobs in some areas

How much does North American Van Lines cost?

NAVL proves cost-effective for various move types but leans towards the higher end for full-service, long-distance relocations. Their website cites a $3,758 average for recent long-distance moves, but practical estimates suggest around $5,000 for a 1,000-mile journey. Costs vary significantly due to packing choices, insurance, distance, household size, heavy items, specialty belongings, and season.

Services

Vehicle shipping

Storage

Corporate services

Packing and unpacking

Loading and unloading

Moving calculators and checklists

How To Select A Moving Company In Nevada

Set a budget: Determine your moving budget. Consider opting for container movers if you're on a tight budget instead of full-service companies. Inventory your belongings: Create an accurate inventory, especially for specialized items. Misrepresenting your load can lead to unexpected costs. Choose a move type: Select from options like container-based, DIY, or full-service door-to-door moving. Check reviews: Seek genuine customer feedback, bearing in mind that negative reviews are more common. Assess the ratio of bad reviews relative to the company's volume of moves. Verify their size by examining the miles traveled on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration website. Compare quotes: Although obtaining multiple quotes can be laborious, it's worthwhile. Compare your moving estimate with at least two others to potentially save thousands.

Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Nevada

Distance : Longer moves incur higher costs due to time, fuel, and licensing.

: Longer moves incur higher costs due to time, fuel, and licensing. Item Quantity : Weight and volume affect quotes; heavy items increase fees.

: Weight and volume affect quotes; heavy items increase fees. Specialty Services : Unique items necessitate specialized crews and cost more.

: Unique items necessitate specialized crews and cost more. Insurance : Basic coverage may be insufficient; extra insurance adds to costs.

: Basic coverage may be insufficient; extra insurance adds to costs. Timing: Non-peak months like January are more cost-effective than June moves.

How to Prepare for a Move in Nevada

Start with a moving checklist : Begin by crafting a personalized moving checklist, noting tasks and their timelines. Many moving companies offer handy checklists on their websites, and some even provide apps that guide you through each step of your journey.

: Begin by crafting a personalized moving checklist, noting tasks and their timelines. Many moving companies offer handy checklists on their websites, and some even provide apps that guide you through each step of your journey. Update important documents : Moving to a new state often involves bureaucratic tasks like re-registering your vehicle. Take the time to research the specific requirements of your new state to ensure a smooth transition.

: Moving to a new state often involves bureaucratic tasks like re-registering your vehicle. Take the time to research the specific requirements of your new state to ensure a smooth transition. Plan your new space : Simplify unpacking by labeling your packed boxes with their intended locations in your new home. This thoughtful approach helps movers place items precisely, leaving you with the easier task of putting everything away.

: Simplify unpacking by labeling your packed boxes with their intended locations in your new home. This thoughtful approach helps movers place items precisely, leaving you with the easier task of putting everything away. Declutter wisely : Before your move, consider decluttering. Donate, sell, or downsize to lighten your load. You may discover that selling or giving away certain items, then repurchasing them in your new location, proves more cost-effective than moving them—especially for old furniture or items left unused for over a year.

: Before your move, consider decluttering. Donate, sell, or downsize to lighten your load. You may discover that selling or giving away certain items, then repurchasing them in your new location, proves more cost-effective than moving them—especially for old furniture or items left unused for over a year. Keep essentials accessible : Remember that once your belongings are on the moving truck, they might not be readily accessible for weeks. Identify essential items you'll need during the transition and keep them in your car or on your flight to the new location.

: Remember that once your belongings are on the moving truck, they might not be readily accessible for weeks. Identify essential items you'll need during the transition and keep them in your car or on your flight to the new location. Know your mover: Do your homework on your chosen moving company. Investigate their policies, track record in meeting delivery dates and budgets, and request a binding estimate with a guaranteed arrival time, if possible. This ensures you know what to expect and can confidently approach your move.

Nevada Moving Company FAQ

Why are Nevada moving companies so expensive?

Nevada moving companies can be expensive due to several factors. The cost of living in certain parts of Nevada, like Las Vegas, is relatively high, which can impact service prices. Second, the demand for moving services may fluctuate seasonally, affecting rates. To secure the best deal, obtaining multiple quotes and considering factors such as timing, distance, and the specific services required is essential.

How do I know my Nevada moving company is reputable?

Check the company’s profile with the Nevada Transportation Authority (NTA) if it’s solely an in-state mover. For interstate movers, check their FMCSA licensing.

What is the cheapest month to move in Nevada?

Generally, winter during the school year is the least expensive time to move. Luckily, you won’t likely run into inclement weather in most parts of Nevada that will disrupt your winter move.

How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Nevada

At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.

To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:

Services : We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.

: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry. Availability : We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas where they’re licensed to serve.

: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas where they’re licensed to serve. Pricing : In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.

: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy. Reputation : We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.

: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database. Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.

