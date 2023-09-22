10 Best Moving Companies in Nevada
Finding the best moving companies in Nevada just got easier. We combed through dozens of companies in The Silver State and found that Two Men And A Truck was the best. Still, review all ten top Nevada movers to see if one moving type, cost, or service suits you better.
Why we chose it
Two Men And A Truck stands out with its informal charm, from its quirky name to its hand-drawn logo. Don't be fooled by the casual vibe, though, as it's one of the nation's major moving companies. With an impressive track record of 9 million successful moves and over 350 locally-owned franchises spanning almost every state, it uniquely combines national reach with local support.
The company has three Nevada locations: North Las Vegas, Las Vegas, and Reno. These local branches are well-acquainted with your area, ensuring top-notch door-to-door service for local and cross-country moves. The company offers flexibility with Value Flex for smaller, budget-friendly moves and Expedited services for larger moves. While it boasts a loyal customer base, variations in service quality may arise due to independent management at each location.
- Service Area: 47 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Carrier (Each franchise is separately licensed)
Learn More: Two Men And A Truck Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- 350+ local branch locations
- Experienced local and long-distance mover
- Crate option for small moves
- Customer service varies by franchise
- Not available to/from AK, HI, WV
How much does Two Men And A Truck cost?
Local moving rates typically begin at approximately $150 per hour, but costs can significantly fluctuate based on location and specific requirements. For instance, a 500-mile, one-bedroom relocation may cost as little as $2,000, while a 2,000-mile move involving multiple bedrooms and full-service assistance might approach $20,000. A middle-ground scenario, like a two-bedroom move spanning 1,500 miles, falls within the $10,000 to $15,000 range.
Services
- Full-service long-distance moves
- Container-based long-distance moves
- Local moves
- Packing and loading
- Moving supplies
- Home staging
Why we chose it
Founded in 1891, Bekins Van Lines is the oldest operating moving company in the U.S. With a 4.6-star rating on Google Reviews, it upholds its commitment to customer value and respect. The company excels in handling valuable items, offers competitive pricing, and boasts professional staff. Bekins covers various move types, including local, long-distance, military, and senior relocations, and specializes in transporting large or fragile items such as pianos and heirlooms.
No matter what your move looks like to or from Nevada, this company can handle it. Its standout feature is the Priority Relocation Service, an all-inclusive, albeit pricey, option providing last-minute service, expert packing/unpacking, dedicated truck space, guaranteed on-time delivery, and peak season availability. Still, using its everyday service could have drawbacks: some reviews spoke of damaged items and later-than-promised deliveries.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #2256609)
Learn More: Bekins Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- On-time guarantee
- Specialty packing
- Full-replacement value protection available
- Optional priority service moving
- Some complaints about damage
- No online estimates for local moves
How much does Bekins Van Lines cost?
Based on our findings, a 1,500-mile, 3-bedroom move typically falls between $8,500 and $10,500. For a 500-mile relocation, expect around $6,000-$7,000. Costs vary widely based on services; a basic one-bedroom or studio move can start at $3,500, while a 5-bedroom, full-service move may exceed $15,000 for 1,500 miles. Bekins offers ballpark estimates for long-distance moves on its website for initial budgeting, but an in-home or virtual assessment is required for binding quotes.
Services
- In-state and state-to-state long-distance moves
- Local moves
- Senior moving
- Packing and unpacking
- IT equipment moving
- Storage
Why we chose it
Mayflower Transit, LLC provides online tools that streamline your moving experience. Available on iOS and Android, their apps enable you to efficiently organize every aspect of your move, from checklists and contact management to scheduling pickups, setting up utilities at your new location, and more. Additionally, their 24/7 online shipment tracking system offers peace of mind throughout your move.
Regarding reputation, Mayflower boasts a positive standing, with 63% of reviews being 4- or 5-stars, and only 12% receiving 1-star ratings on Consumer Affairs. Negative feedback often revolves around third-party contractors, occasionally leading to damage or delivery delays. Nevertheless, given its scale, occasional complaints are inevitable, and its A+ Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating reflects its effective response to and resolution of issues.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: None
- Licensing: Carrier/broker (USDOT 125563)
Learn More: Mayflower Transit Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- User-friendly online relocation platform
- Accessible virtual quotations
- Reliable binding price estimates
- Limited local relocation services
- Reliance on third-party providers
How much does Mayflower Transit cost?
Mayflower's website lacks transparent pricing details, but our research uncovered its ownership by Unigroup, a moving and logistics conglomerate that also owns United Van Lines. Considering United's more open pricing approach, a 1,000-mile move for a 3-bedroom house during summer, with one month's notice, may range from $6,000 (self-pack) to $12,000 (full-service packing).
Services
- Local and long-distance moving services
- International moves
- Small moves
- Debris pickup and move-out cleaning
- Home theatre moving
- App-based portal
Why we chose it
JK Moving Services strongly emphasizes meticulous packing, even training its staff in a fully furnished two-story house at its headquarters. Whether you entrust them with everyday items or precious possessions like sculptures, antiques, or wine collections, their trained team ensures your belongings remain pristine. Exceptional attention to detail is reflected in their outstanding customer service ratings on platforms like BBB and Google Reviews.
JK also provides useful online resources such as timeline-based checklists and anti-scam tips. Moreover, they offer financing options in partnership with Enhancify, with the potential for 0% financing depending on eligibility. However, their specialization leans away from local moves, and some customers find their rates higher compared to competitors, so obtaining a quote and comparing it with others is advisable.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: $250
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #1065394)
Learn More: JK Moving Services Review
Pros and cons
- Expertly trained packing crews
- 0% interest for qualifying customers
- GPS tracking
- Local moves limited to VA, MD, DC
- Can be pricey
How much does JK Moving Services cost?
JK Moving is a premium service provider known for its meticulous staff training. However, this dedication to quality is reflected in their pricing. Based on real customer reviews, a 1,000-mile move with JK Moving typically ranges from $7,000 to over $15,000. Actual costs may vary depending on specific services.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Employee relocation
- Commercial moves
- Superior packing and unpacking
- Affordable financing
Why we chose it
Moving APT operates like an insurance or mortgage broker, connecting customers with the end service provider via its vast network. It boasts a 4.3/5 Google Reviews rating and a B rating on BBB, addressing its few complaints in the past year.
Registered under the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), it exclusively partners with licensed carriers like Allied Van Lines, United Van Lines, PODS, and North American Van Lines. This transparency sets it apart in the broker landscape. While utilizing a broker offers guidance in selecting the right company, it can limit control and may lead to cost variations. Moving APT stands out with 24/7 customer support to resolve any issues.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit required: Yes, amount varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #2247863)
Learn More: Moving APT Review
Pros and cons
- Shops carriers for you
- Price matching
- 24/7 customer support
- Is a broker, not a carrier
- Not responsible for damage/loss
- Rates can vary from those quoted
How much does Moving APT cost?
Moving costs fluctuate based on weight, bedroom count, specialty items, and insurance. Notably, Moving APT provides transparent ballpark estimates on its website, offering a helpful table for potential moving costs using its services.
|Distance
|1 Bedrooms
|2-3 Bedrooms
|4-5 Bedrooms
|250
|$1,200-$2,300
|$1,600-$3950
|$2,050-$5,200
|1,000
|$1,600-$2,950
|$2,300-$7,950
|$5,900-$8,100
|2,500
|$1,900-$3,950
|$3,800-$9,400
|$9,100-$18,500+
Services
- Local moves
- Long-distance interstate moves
- Packing and unpacking
- Moving supplies
- Furniture moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
Why we chose it
Interstate Moving & Relocation Group (IMRG), a seasoned moving broker with 25 years of experience, excels at finding the ideal mover on your behalf. Notably, 80% of their 312 Consumer Affairs reviews are 4 or 5 stars, a remarkable feat for a broker. One satisfied customer praised their efficiency in handling her family's belongings, including antiques. IMRG simplifies the daunting task of choosing the right moving company, leveraging its industry knowledge to ease decision-making. However, be mindful of their strict 72-hour cancellation policy, a crucial consideration if you opt for their services.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Varies
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #3034100)
Learn More: Interstate Moving & Relocation Group Review
Pros and cons
- Negotiates prices on your behalf
- Identifies the ideal mover for your needs
- Pre-screens moving companies
- Not the ultimate party responsible for damage
- Room for improvement in its refund policy
How much does Interstate Moving & Relocation Group cost?
IMRG provides online ballpark estimates through their calculator, but these are general and don't adjust significantly with scenario changes. For precise quotes, contacting the company is essential. While you can initiate a quote online, an accurate estimate necessitates a conversation with IMRG.
|Miles
|2 Bedroom
|4 Bedroom
|1,080
|$3,900-$7,000
|$8,500+
Services
- Full-service packing
- Long-distance moving
- Car shipping
- Storage
Why we chose it
U-Pack emerges as a top choice for those seeking partial DIY moves, offering cost savings and enhanced control over the process. U-Pack provides "ReloCubes®" or trailers to load your belongings, charging only for the space utilized. This flexible pricing model ensures cost efficiency. The company boasts a stellar BBB rating, averaging 4.05 out of 5 stars, with scarce negative reviews. Licensed with the FMCSA, U-Pack is a reputable choice. If you prefer packing and loading but wish to avoid long-haul truck driving, U-Pack presents an excellent solution for your relocation needs.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: None
- Licensing: Freight forwarder/broker (USDOT #914011)
Learn More: U-Pack Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Clear pricing
- Pay for what you use only
- No staff access to your cube
- Local moves not available
- Does not deliver everywhere
How much does U-Pack cost?
U-Pack estimates approximately $2,500 for door-to-door relocation using one ReloCube, each offering 308 cubic feet of space (5’ 10” L x 6’ 10” W x 7’ 9” H). Typically, one ReloCube suits each room in your home. For a 1,700-mile move, U-Pack's rates, compared to full-service movers, are budget-friendly.
|Home Size/Transport Option
|1,700-Mile Move Estimated Cost
|One Bedroom/ReloCube
|$2,300
|One Bedroom/Trailer
|$2,700
|Three Bedroom/ReloCube
|$5,900
|Three Bedroom/Trailer
|$5,300
Services
- Partial DIY moves
- Container or trailer option
- Long-distance
- Interstate moving
- Offers local packing and unpacking company referrals
Why we chose it
PODS is the ultimate container mover regarding flexibility, providing a competitive edge over U-Pack. What sets it apart is the freedom to store household items in your driveway for an extended period. Unlike U-Pack's three-day limit, with PODS, you can gradually declutter your home over months before your move. For a starting fee of $149, you receive an eight, 12, or 16-foot container, offering the convenience of de-cluttering at your own pace. Pricing, based on your POD's size, duration, and distance of the move, proves simpler than full-service movers.
Additionally, PODS is an invaluable solution for non-moving purposes, like home renovations. While 69% of Consumer Affairs reviews rate it 4 or 5 stars, a few negative comments mention missed delivery dates and challenging communication with representatives. Nonetheless, PODS remains an excellent choice for those who prefer to pack and unpack at their leisure or need temporary driveway storage.
- Service Area: 46 states
- Can Pack For You: No
- Deposit: 1-month storage fee
- Licensing: Broker (USDOT #1397252)
Learn More: PODS Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Take as long as you want to load
- Lower cost than full-service movers
- Driveway storage solution
- Not available to/from AK, MT, ND, WY
- Packing service not available
How much does PODS Moving Company cost?
PODS offers sample prices for a 2-3 bedroom, 1,200 square foot household, but keep in mind that costs can significantly fluctuate depending on location, timing, and home size.
|Miles
|PODS (1-month storage + transport)
|Full-Service Mover (includes loading/unloading)
|Truck Rental (not including fuel)
|2,790
|$4,893-$6,524
|$4,677-$9,390
|$2,182-$3,155
|1,080
|$3,061-$4,400
|$3,020-$7,250
|$923-$1,424
|370
|$2,073-$2,850
|$1,830-$5,300
|$328-$505
Services
- Local and long-distance moving
- Driveway storage options
- Supplies
- Packing and loading company referrals
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
International Van Lines (IVL) earns its place among our top long-distance moving companies with stellar customer feedback and personalized moving solutions. IVL impresses by offering a comprehensive range of services, covering local, long-distance, interstate, and international moves. Their flexibility is a standout feature, encompassing full-service packing, secure transport of delicate items, loading, storage, furniture assembly/disassembly, and cost-effective self-packing options.
IVL assures 24/7 accessibility for addressing move-related inquiries or issues, maintaining a respectable response rate for complaints and securing a BBB rating of a B. Its 25% upfront deposit is standard industry practice, although it may deter some customers. While a few clients experienced higher-than-estimated final bills, IVL transparently discloses extra fees on its website, aiding customers in estimating their comprehensive costs.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: 25%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT# 2293832)
Learn More: International Van Lines Review
Pros and cons
- Deposits are refundable up to 48 hours prior to the move
- Complimentary first month of storage
- Offers a virtual walk-through for obtaining quotes
- Engages third-party movers beyond its primary service regions
- Final payment is limited to cash or check transactions
How much does International Van Lines cost?
IVL's cost estimator indicates estimated prices ranging from $2,500 to $4,500 for a 1,100-mile, 2-bedroom-home move, while a 2,500-mile relocation of the same size home falls between $7,500 and $10,000. Local moves are billed hourly, with rates commencing at $150 per hour, contingent on the moving staff's count.
Services
- Local and long-distance moves
- International moves
- Corporate relocations
- Custom crating
- Storage
- Car shipping
Why we chose it
North American Van Lines (NAVL) operates as a dual entity, functioning as both a moving broker and licensed carrier, boasting nationwide accessibility. With a vast network comprising over 500 partners nationwide, NAVL provides comprehensive residential and commercial moving services. Impressively, it employs over 1,400 in-house drivers who collectively covered over 30 million miles in 2021, as indicated by their FMCSA profile.
NAVL offers three estimate options: "Bottom Line Pricing" (a guaranteed rate), "Not-To-Exceed Pricing" (promising potential cost reductions but never increases), and "Customized Pricing" (a blend of binding estimates with the option to add services later). NAVL upholds an A+ BBB rating and consistently garners 4 out of 5 stars or higher on platforms like U.S. News and MarketWatch.
- Service Area: 50 states
- Can Pack For You: Yes
- Deposit: Up to 50%
- Licensing: Carrier (USDOT #70851)
Learn More: North American Van Lines Moving Company Review
Pros and cons
- Binding estimates
- Large owned fleet
- Easy claims process
- Doesn't offer storage everywhere
- Brokers jobs in some areas
How much does North American Van Lines cost?
NAVL proves cost-effective for various move types but leans towards the higher end for full-service, long-distance relocations. Their website cites a $3,758 average for recent long-distance moves, but practical estimates suggest around $5,000 for a 1,000-mile journey. Costs vary significantly due to packing choices, insurance, distance, household size, heavy items, specialty belongings, and season.
Services
- Vehicle shipping
- Storage
- Corporate services
- Packing and unpacking
- Loading and unloading
- Moving calculators and checklists
How To Select A Moving Company In Nevada
- Set a budget: Determine your moving budget. Consider opting for container movers if you're on a tight budget instead of full-service companies.
- Inventory your belongings: Create an accurate inventory, especially for specialized items. Misrepresenting your load can lead to unexpected costs.
- Choose a move type: Select from options like container-based, DIY, or full-service door-to-door moving.
- Check reviews: Seek genuine customer feedback, bearing in mind that negative reviews are more common. Assess the ratio of bad reviews relative to the company's volume of moves. Verify their size by examining the miles traveled on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration website.
- Compare quotes: Although obtaining multiple quotes can be laborious, it's worthwhile. Compare your moving estimate with at least two others to potentially save thousands.
Factors That Affect Moving Costs in Nevada
- Distance: Longer moves incur higher costs due to time, fuel, and licensing.
- Item Quantity: Weight and volume affect quotes; heavy items increase fees.
- Specialty Services: Unique items necessitate specialized crews and cost more.
- Insurance: Basic coverage may be insufficient; extra insurance adds to costs.
- Timing: Non-peak months like January are more cost-effective than June moves.
How to Prepare for a Move in Nevada
- Start with a moving checklist: Begin by crafting a personalized moving checklist, noting tasks and their timelines. Many moving companies offer handy checklists on their websites, and some even provide apps that guide you through each step of your journey.
- Update important documents: Moving to a new state often involves bureaucratic tasks like re-registering your vehicle. Take the time to research the specific requirements of your new state to ensure a smooth transition.
- Plan your new space: Simplify unpacking by labeling your packed boxes with their intended locations in your new home. This thoughtful approach helps movers place items precisely, leaving you with the easier task of putting everything away.
- Declutter wisely: Before your move, consider decluttering. Donate, sell, or downsize to lighten your load. You may discover that selling or giving away certain items, then repurchasing them in your new location, proves more cost-effective than moving them—especially for old furniture or items left unused for over a year.
- Keep essentials accessible: Remember that once your belongings are on the moving truck, they might not be readily accessible for weeks. Identify essential items you'll need during the transition and keep them in your car or on your flight to the new location.
- Know your mover: Do your homework on your chosen moving company. Investigate their policies, track record in meeting delivery dates and budgets, and request a binding estimate with a guaranteed arrival time, if possible. This ensures you know what to expect and can confidently approach your move.
Nevada Moving Company FAQ
Why are Nevada moving companies so expensive?
Nevada moving companies can be expensive due to several factors. The cost of living in certain parts of Nevada, like Las Vegas, is relatively high, which can impact service prices. Second, the demand for moving services may fluctuate seasonally, affecting rates. To secure the best deal, obtaining multiple quotes and considering factors such as timing, distance, and the specific services required is essential.
How do I know my Nevada moving company is reputable?
Check the company’s profile with the Nevada Transportation Authority (NTA) if it’s solely an in-state mover. For interstate movers, check their FMCSA licensing.
What is the cheapest month to move in Nevada?
Generally, winter during the school year is the least expensive time to move. Luckily, you won’t likely run into inclement weather in most parts of Nevada that will disrupt your winter move.
Learn more:
How We Chose the Best Moving Companies in Nevada
At Money.com, we prioritize providing our readers with thorough, trustworthy reviews.
To give you the best recommendations for moving companies, we’ve reviewed more than a dozen companies using these metrics:
- Services: We analyze each moving company based on the types of services and features they offer, comparing them to other providers in the industry.
- Availability: We also factor in each company’s state availability, highlighting the areas where they’re licensed to serve.
- Pricing: In our analysis, we also zero in on pricing and compare quotes across multiple moving companies. That includes evaluating how transparent a company is about its cost structure, additional fees, and cancellation policy.
- Reputation: We pay close attention to each moving company’s brand reputation by reading third-party reviews and checking for proper licensing and accreditation through the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.
- Customer experience: We reviewed dozens of negative reviews from real customers for each moving company. We incorporated comments into our ratings and addressed common themes in each review.
Summary of Money's Best Moving Companies in Nevada
- Two Men And A Truck - Best Overall
- Bekins Van Lines - Best White-Glove Service Option
- Mayflower - Best Technology
- JK Moving Services - Best Full-Service Packing
- Moving APT - Most Transparent Broker
- Interstate Moving & Relocation Group - Most Experienced Broker
- U-Pack - Best DIY Mover
- PODS - Most Flexible Container Mover
- International Van Lines - Most Flexible Full-Service Mover
- North American Van Lines - Most Predictable Pricing