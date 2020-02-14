10 Fantastic President's Day Deals on AirPods, iPads, and More

Shoppers truly have their pick of deals this weekend, which kicks off with Valentine’s Day and continues through Presidents Day on Monday. Retailers love to use holidays as an excuse to roll out discounts in an attempt to pump up sales, so this double-holiday weekend has more than its share of offers.

There are plenty of good mattress sales being promoted for Presidents Day, as well as deals on popular Valentine’s gift ideas ranging from sweaters and coats to movies and books.

Oh, and tech deals too. If you’ve been hunting for low prices on iPads, smart TVs, AirPods, and such, there are plenty of tempting discounts available right now. Here are some of the best electronics deals we’ve seen.

Best Presidents Day TV Deals

Sceptre 65-Inch 4K UHD TV HDR: $349.99 at Walmart (list price $899.99)

This sale on a 65-inch TV is $20 cheaper than the deal Walmart was promoting around the Super Bowl.

TCL 55-Inch 4K UHD Smart Roku TV: $268 at Walmart (list price $368)

TCL is an incredibly popular low-price smart TV brand, and $268 for this size model is cheaper than what we saw on Black Friday — when TV prices were dirt cheap.

Insignia 24-Inch Smart HDTV Fire TV Edition: $99.99 at Best Buy (list price $149.99)

This sub-$100 smart TV deal is the same one Best Buy offered on Black Friday.

Polaroid 50-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $248 at Target (list price $349.99)

A 50-inch smart TV for under $250 is a very good deal, no matter if it’s Cyber Monday or Presidents Day.

Best Presidents Day Sales on iPads, AirPods, and More

Retailers launched great iPad deals a couple weeks ago, and we’ve been surprised that these low prices continue to be available day after day. In addition to discounts of $70 on the 32GB iPad, you can score a 128GB iPad for $329, or $100 off the regular price.

All-new Kindle: $64.99 at Amazon (list price $89.99)

This isn’t the best Kindle deal we’ve seen (Amazon was recently offering this model for $5 less, which matched the Black Friday price), but $25 off is still a good deal.

EVOO 11.6″ Convertible Touchscreen Laptop 32GB: $129 at Walmart (list price $229)

A mini-price war on laptops and Chromebooks got us excited recently, and now this EVOO Chromebook is $10 cheaper than Walmart’s previous deal.

Apple AirPods With Charging Case: $129 at Amazon (list price $159)

This AirPods deal, which first surfaced a couple of weeks ago and reappeared on Valentine’s Day, is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for Apple’s popular ear buds. Amazon-branded Echo Buds are also on sale at their cheapest-ever price: $89.99 (list price $129.99).

Powerbeats3 Pop Collection Wireless Earphones: $79 at Walmart (list price $119)

This is $10 cheaper than the sale price offered in late January. If you want more traditional color wireless headphones, Amazon has Beats Decade Collection Powerbeats3 headphones on sale for $89.99 (list price $199.99) in white, black, and black-red.

Need a printer? You can pick up this solid option for 50% off.

