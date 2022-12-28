Get Gym-Ready With Discounts up to 50% on Amazon's Top Activewear

With the new year comes a fresh start, and what better way to start off the year than to get gym-ready? With Amazon’s discounts up to 50% on their top activewear, there’s no excuse not to treat yourself to some of the best workout gear out there. Whether you’re into yoga, running, or Crossfit, you’ll find something to help you stay motivated and get the most out of your training.

We’ve searched through the best activewear on Amazon and rounded up the bestselling items at the best prices. So, let’s get started and get you ready for the gym!

Core 10 Women's Fleece Cropped Zip-Up Hoodie:$20.20 (was $36.90)

Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt: $13.90 (was $19.90)

Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Racerback Tank Top: $13.90 (was $19.90)

Courtesy of Amazon

Core 10 Women's High-Waist Yoga Legging: $16.40 (was $29.90)

Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Relaxed-Fit Jogger Pant: $13.60 (was $24.90)

Courtesy of Amazon

Core 10 Women's Woven Running Short: $20.90 (was $29.90)

Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Essentials Men's Tank T-Shirt: $10.40 (was $14.90)

Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Essentials Men's Muscle Tank T-Shirts: $13.90 (was $19.90)

Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Essentials Men's Quilted Active Jacket: $25.10 (was $36.00)

Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Essentials Men's Loose-Fit Shorts: $13.90 (was $19.90)