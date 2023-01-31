Mix It Real Good With the Best Cordless Hand Mixers

There's one thing we can all agree on: no matter how great your recipe is, it’s important to have the right tools for the job at hand. For those of us who like to bake but don't have the space for a stand mixer, the good news is that there are plenty of great cordless hand mixers that can help make baking easier and more enjoyable. Designed to be much more convenient than an electric mixer, cordless hand mixers are a must for anyone who wants to be able to bake on a whim. To help you find one, we’ve lined up some of the leading cordless hand mixers of 2023 below.

Best Overall: KitchenAid Cordless Hand Mixer

Best LED Display: Cuisinart Cordless Hand Mixer

Most Adjustable: Chefman Cordless Hand Mixer

Best Charging Options: VOVGUU Cordless Hand Mixer

Comparing the Highest-rated Cordless Hand Mixers of 2023

KitchenAid Cordless Hand Mixer — Best Overall

Whether you're a professional baker or a passionate amateur, the KitchenAid Cordless Hand Mixer can make your baking routine a lot more efficient. It features seven speed settings so you can mix everything from cream cheese frosting to cookie dough without stopping to change gears, and its soft-start feature slowly increases the mixer speed to prevent unfortunate splatters and messes.

This cordless hand mixer comes with a battery light indicator, conveniently reminding you when it’s time to recharge. It can tackle smaller tasks with a 10-minute quick charge, and because it’s designed to stand on its own, this mixer is incredibly easy to store and won’t take up too much counter space. That said, its sleek design, intuitive settings and exceptional battery life is why this cordless hand mixer stands at the top of our list.

Pros

Features seven speed settings for increased versatility

Comes with a battery indicator light

Beaters are dishwasher-safe

Cons

Besides beaters, doesn’t come with any attachments

Not very powerful

Cuisinart Cordless Hand Mixer — Best LED Display

If you're tired of dealing with tangled, unruly cables, the Cuisinart Cordless Hand Mixer might be the solution for you. Equipped with a powerful motor, this hand mixer comes with two beaters that are great for mixing, beating and whipping ingredients together with maximum efficiency. Not only that, but its five variable speeds offer you complete control over how much air gets mixed into your batter or dough.

This cordless hand mixer features an LED display that you can use to adjust its beating speed, which is especially useful for making delicate mixtures like sugar-based frosting or whipped cream. It also charges fairly quickly, requiring just two hours for a full battery. This mixer boasts a 20-minute runtime so that you can tackle culinary challenges without having to worry about overheating, giving you the freedom to bake to your heart’s content without being tied down by a cord.

Pros

Multiple speed settings for various ingredient textures

Bright LED display panel for increased control

Powered by two lithium-ion batteries

Cons

Beaters must be hand-washed

Chefman Cordless Hand Mixer - Most Adjustable

The Chefman Cordless Hand Mixer is a powerful and efficient kitchen tool that can help you tackle a variety of tasks. With 7 adjustable speeds and up to 25 minutes of cord-free blending power per charge, this electric handheld mixer is the perfect way to take your baking and cooking to the next level. It offers an automatic slow start, which helps to reduce batter splatters in the kitchen, keeping things cleaner and more organized.

This kitchen mixer is perfect for a range of baking needs, from simple whip-ups to thick cookie dough. It is powerful enough to handle anything you need it to do. The convenient color-changing LED light ring on this handheld mixer lets you know the charge level at-a-glance, so you never have to worry about running out of power in the middle of mixing something up. The time saved by not having to watch over it is a distinct advantage of this device.

Pros:

Speed is adjustable

Includes LED light ring for charging

Great for baking

Cons:

Doesn’t have USB-C charging

VOVGUU Cordless Hand Mixer - Best Charging Options

The VOVGUU Cordless Hand Mixer is an ideal solution for busy bakers looking to reduce mess, easily access ingredients and ingredients, and reduce the time spent in the kitchen. The cordless design allows you to move your mixer around as needed, while the stand keeps it elevated and out of the way when not in use. The rechargeable 6000mAh battery ensures up to 60 minutes of running time on a full charge, while the Type-C charging port ensures long-lasting use from your mixer.

The seven speeds with digital display offer plenty of options for stirring, mixing, and whipping favorite recipes. At each speed, the digital display provides clear information about the speed selected. This helps reduce the mess that can often come from starting off too fast and having ingredients splatter everywhere.

Pros:

Type-C charging port included

Reduces mess from regular mixers

Many adjustable speeds

Cons:

May not work on the thicker batter

Buying Guide: Cordless Hand Mixers

Although cordless hand mixers don’t have the same power as traditional stand mixers, they’re super portable and come in handy for quick mixing and whipping tasks. If you’re unfamiliar with these devices, they help to maximize your counter space while still offering you all the convenience of a stand mixer. Finding the right cordless hand mixer for your needs can quickly become a daunting task, though, as the market is flooded with tons of different options. To help you find a high-quality appliance that fits your budget, we’ve curated this detailed buying guide.

Benefits of a cordless hand mixer

Budget-friendly

In comparison to stand mixers (which can be rather expensive), cordless hand mixers are cost-effective kitchen gadgets. You can do almost anything with a cordless hand mixer, from whipping to mixing, without having to spend too much money.

Portable

A cordless hand mixer is much lighter than a stand mixer. Most home chefs (even those who aren’t the strongest) find it easy to pull theirs from the cupboard and use it without straining their arms or hands. You can even take your cordless hand mixer with you to your friend’s place and spend the day making tasty treats, as these devices are easy to pack up and take on the go.

Easy to store

Cordless hand mixers take up less space than traditional stand mixers, and you can easily stash them in your kitchen cabinet. If your kitchen doesn’t have enough counter space to accommodate a stand mixer, a cordless hand mixer can be ideal.

Flexibility

While stand mixers often only work with the bowl(s) that came with them, cordless hand mixers are flexible enough to be used with almost any bowl. This means you won’t have to transfer your ingredients from one bowl to another just to mix them up.

Simple to clean

Most cordless hand mixers feature dishwasher-safe attachments and accessories, so cleaning them is a breeze.

How to choose a cordless hand mixer

Handle

You’ll want to make sure you get a handle that’s comfortable to grip since you will be holding the mixer with your hand while it works. The top hand mixers are ergonomically built to perfectly fit your hand, and a non-slip grip is particularly useful for offering you more control over the mixer. A silicone or hard rubber handle, for example, offers a good grip thanks to the anti-slip properties of each respective material. Make sure to also choose a device that doesn’t have a bulky handle, as this can make it difficult to lift your mixer.

Weight

Along with the handle, you should also consider the weight of your cordless hand mixer. Why? Because you won’t want a bulky device that’s difficult to pull out of the cupboard or hold while you’re mixing. Be careful, though, because a mixer that’s too light can be just as difficult to manage. Two pounds is usually the standard weight for a mixer, although you’ll want to take your own strength into consideration.

Controls

Some cordless hand mixers feature LED displays that allow you to manage and control their speed. You need to be extremely careful while using a hand mixer with complicated settings, as you may unintentionally pick a high speed when you instead wanted to select a lower one. If you don't set the right speed, your ingredients may not mix well or end up splattering, leaving you with a big mess.

Speed options

Cordless hand mixers are available with different speed settings, and you should try to find an option with at least three speeds to carry out routine tasks. You can also find some models with up to 10 speed levels, allowing you to mix things up according to your needs. A cordless hand mixer with more than three speed settings allows you to mix ingredients more precisely without leaving any lumps.

You can easily mix dry ingredients without creating a mess by starting at a low speed, as a slow start helps prevent splatters. Most cordless hand mixers have a power output of about 150 watts for mixing softer ingredients, but if you go for a mixer with a power output of 200 watts, you can blend thicker, coarser ingredients in a snap.

Hand mixer attachments

If you’re a professional baker or simply find yourself using a hand mixer often, it’s smart to buy one that’s compatible with multiple attachments. This will allow you to use your hand mixer for more than simply beating ingredients together.

Usually, a hand mixer comes with three attachments: a dough hook, a beater and a wiper. It’s better to opt for stainless attachments, as these are sturdier and will hold up longer during the beating and mixing process. The only downside to using stainless steel attachments is that they can scratch your mixing bow. To avoid this, go for attachments that come with a silicon protective coating.

Pulse or boost

Pulse and/or boost functions give you even more control over your cordless hand mixer’s speed. With a pulse mode, you can utilize brief speed bursts to mix ingredients properly and without a mess. This is handy for difficult-to-mix items, but you shouldn't let a singular boost last longer than twenty to thirty seconds, as it can cause the mixer to overheat.

Stability Notch

When you’re making a recipe with numerous steps, pulling sticky beaters out of the bowl can can be a pain, but you can avoid this by opting for a cordless hand mixer with a stability notch underneath its motor. This notch makes it possible to leave the mixer on the top of the bowl without having to worry about it falling in.

Tips to increase the output of a cordless hand mixer

Try working in batches

If the thought of preparing dozens of cookies or treats is overwhelming, use your cordless hand mixer to start making small batches.

Go with scraping beaters for maximum efficiency

Scraping beaters help you scrape off the sides of the bowl, resulting in more thoroughly mixed batter. Such beaters have specific coating to facilitate scraping and help save time.

Don’t use unnecessary force to remove the beaters from your mixer

It’s easy to remove accessories from your cordless hand mixer; simply find and hit the eject button, and the attachment will quickly pop out.

People Also Asked

Q: Is my cordless hand mixer capable of handling a thick dough recipe like a chocolate chip cookie batter?

A: Some cordless hand mixers can easily handle thick cookie batter. When it’s time to add the flour, you can start mixing with a whisk and then use a hand mixer once you’ve combined your ingredients.

Q: Which material should I prefer when purchasing hand mixer accessories?

A: Stainless steel attachments are rust-resistant and offer years of use. Some beaters are even chrome-plated to add to their durability, but this coating can flake off after regular use. To avoid damage, always read the manual before putting any cordless hand mixer attachments in the dishwasher.

Q: How should I clean my cordless hand mixer?

A: Detach and clean the beaters or accessories individually. You can easily clean dishwasher-safe attachments by placing them in the top rack of the dishwasher. If the attachments aren’t dishwasher-safe, you can rinse them with water, wash them off with soap and a wet sponge and then wipe them down with a towel.

Q: How much should you pay for a hand mixer?

A: The cost of a hand mixer will vary, but you can usually find them being sold for between $20 and $100. This may seem like a wide range, but keep in mind that this includes cordless hand mixers, which are typically more expensive.

Q: How long does a hand mixer last?

A: With proper care and maintenance, the average hand mixer will last you around five years. Higher-quality mixers, however, usually last longer, and you can use them for upwards of a decade before you’ll need a replacement. While such mixers are often more expensive, purchasing one can actually help you save money in the long run.

Why Trust Us

