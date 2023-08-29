The Best Door Locks for Your Money

Nothing is more important than keeping your family and home safe, and a high-quality door lock is one of the most effective ways to do this. These security devices come in a wide variety of sizes and styles, and they’re designed to prevent unauthorized access to your property. However, with so many options to choose from, finding the right one for your needs can be challenging. To make the choice easier, we’ve rounded up the leading door locks of 2023.

In this buying guide, we’ll delve into each lock’s features, pros and cons to help you weigh these top-rated products against one another. We’ll also discuss different types of locks and what factors to consider before purchasing one to ensure you make a successful purchase for your needs and budget. Without further delay, let’s get started.

Best Overall: TEEHO TE002 Door Lock

Best for Childproofing: EverPlus Reinforcement Door Lock

Best for Travel: AceMining Portable Door Lock

Most Finish Options: Defender Security U 11316 Door Lock

Most Durable: CRANACH Security Door Lock

Comparing the Highest-Rated Door Locks in 2023

TEEHO TE002 Door Lock - Best Overall

Courtesy of Amazon

List Price: $89.99

The TEEHO TE002 Door Lock earned its spot at the top of our list thanks to its advanced technology and user-friendly features. For your convenience and security, it supports three unlocking methods — key, passcode and fingerprint recognition. It stores fingerprints and unique access codes for up to 20 residents or visitors. This door lock also allows you to create one-time codes that are automatically deleted after use, making it an excellent choice for letting guests in. For added security, this product will automatically lock itself in 10 to 99 seconds, giving you peace of mind.

Fingerprint recognition and unlocking take a total of 1.3 seconds for quick access to your home or office. This product is made from durable, rustproof aluminum material to ensure long-lasting use, and it’s easy to self-install, requiring only a few minutes and a screwdriver. It has an IP54 ingress protection (IP) rating, making it suitable for outdoor installation. Choose from black, bronze and nickel finishes to suit your home’s style.

Pros

Supports creating one-time codes for guests

Locks automatically when the door closes

Stores fingerprints and passcodes for continued access

Cons

Can be difficult to program at first

May not be compatible with some doors

EverPlus Reinforcement Door Lock - Best for Childproofing

Courtesy of Amazon

List Price: $11.99

The EverPlus Reinforcement Door Lock is a great choice for those who have young children or grandchildren and want to secure doors in their homes. Featuring a spring-loaded construction, this product is easy for adults to open but difficult for kids to operate. It’s made from sturdy metal material and is designed to withstand up to 800 pounds of force, making it extremely difficult for would-be thieves or home invaders to kick in — let alone young kids to push open.

With detailed instructions and the necessary hardware included, this door lock can be quickly self-installed on just about any inward-swinging door in only a few minutes. This product has a sleek, silver design, and it’s backed by a five-year manufacturer’s warranty against defects. It offers excellent quality and security at an affordable price.

Pros

Difficult for children to open

Installation hardware included

Five-year warranty coverage

Cons

Not suitable for slat or double doors

Drill required for installation

AceMining Portable Door Lock - Best for Travel

Courtesy of Amazon

List Price: $26.99

Available in quantities of one, two and four, the AceMining Portable Door Lock is a great choice for anyone looking to increase their security while staying at a hotel, short-term rental property or dorm. Their lightweight construction and compact design make them easy to toss into a backpack or duffel and take along wherever you go. To add to its portability and convenience, it can be installed or uninstalled in seconds and without tools.

This door lock is made from a combination of stainless steel and heavy-duty, ABS plastic material and is designed specially not to cause door damage so you can use it on your travels without worry. It’s compatible with most door types and has a polished, smooth surface to keep from cutting or scratching your skin during installation or use.

Pros

Easy to temporarily install and remove

Two locks included in basic pack

Lightweight and compact for traveling with

Cons

Must be used with an existing lock

Not suitable for outward-swinging doors

Defender Security U 11316 Door Lock - Most Finish Options

Courtesy of Amazon

List Price: $18.87

The Defender Security U 11316 Door Lock is available in four sleek, stylish finishes: brass, bronze, chrome and nickel. Not only will it add an extra layer of security to your home, but it’ll also be an aesthetically pleasing addition to your space. In a locked position, this swing bar door lock allows you to open your door slightly without giving people the ability to come inside, making it easy for those who don’t have peepholes to see who’s at their door.

It’s made from durable zinc material, and it comes with all the hardware needed for installation. Usually used as a secondary layer of protection in addition to a primary deadbolt or knob lock, it can help to prevent forced entry. In the event of an emergency, this lock, on its own, can be easily broken by applying approximately 100 pounds of force.

Pros

Four attractive finish choices

Deterrent against break-ins

Installation hardware included

Cons

Not as secure as comparable products

Installation requires drilling holes

CRANACH Security Door Lock - Most Durable

Courtesy of Amazon

List Price: $16.99

Made from high-quality aluminum material and built to withstand a whopping 800 pounds of force, the CRANACH Security Door Lock is a solid pick for anyone looking for an ultra-durable addition to their home security arsenal. It’s 12 times more resistant to being kicked in than a standard deadbolt lock so you can rest assured of your family’s safety with it installed on inward-swinging doors.

This pick includes the necessary screws for simple, quick, DIY installation. The lock is easy to engage and disengage, which can be helpful in the event of an emergency. It’s available in black and white color choices, and it’s backed by a five-year warranty so you can purchase it with confidence.

Pros

Childproof, spring-loaded design

Ultra-high force tolerance

Sturdy aluminum construction

Cons

Installation tools not included

Limited color selection

Door Lock Buying Guide

When shopping for a door lock for your home, business or office, there are several important factors to remember. From security to installation, this buyer’s guide will provide an in-depth look at the essential considerations to think about before buying a door lock so you can make an informed purchase.

Security

The first feature to consider is security. Look for a door lock that’s tamper-proof, durably constructed and offers a high level of security. This can help limit unauthorized access to your home and give you peace of mind by keeping your entryways safe. Additionally, verify that the product you choose has high security ratings from well-respected authorities like Underwriters Laboratories (UL) or American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

Durability

To prevent home invasions and unauthorized access to your space, it’s crucial to choose a durable lock that’s made from high-grade materials, such as stainless steel or aluminum alloy, so it can’t be easily picked, pried or broken. Additionally, the lock should have a high waterproof rating and be temperature-resistant to withstand exposure to harsh weather conditions.

Ease of installation

To avoid the hassle and expense of professional installation, look for a lock that’s easy to self-install and doesn’t require complicated assembly or a lot of tools. Ideally, the product should come with detailed instructions to guide you and all of the necessary tools and hardware. If you choose a lock with a complex design, such as a smart model, or one that you’re not comfortable installing yourself, it’s best to leave it to a professional. After all, an improperly installed lock may not offer sufficient security.

Size and compatibility

Before selecting a door lock, make sure it’s compatible with your door as well as any existing hardware, such as handles or doorknobs. This will help to make installation easier and prevent you from having to alter or modify your door to make the lock fit properly. Some types of door locks are only suitable for inward-swinging doors or are best used in combination with other locks, so check the product specifications of any models you’re considering.

Functionality

Consider what functionality you want in a door lock, such as keyless entry or wireless connectivity. Many locks have advanced features, such as voice control, automatic locking and remote access, making them more convenient than traditional keyed systems.

Battery life

If you opt for a battery-powered lock, it’s important to consider battery life. Choose a model with long-lasting batteries so you don’t have to worry about changing them frequently. Additionally, many smart locks feature low-battery notifications, which makes it easier to know when to replace or recharge the lock’s batteries and helps prevent you from getting locked out.

Price

Price is another factor to consider when selecting a door lock. Look for a model that fits within your budget while also providing the features you need for proper security and accessibility. When it comes to keeping your home and family or business safe, you don’t want to opt for a low-quality product just to save money. Ensure the model you choose strikes an ideal balance between affordability and quality.

Warranty

To protect your purchase against defects or other issues down the line, be sure to choose a door lock that’s backed by at least one year of warranty coverage. Check the product description before purchasing to verify that it comes with a warranty and to determine how long the coverage will last.

Door Lock FAQs

What security features do door locks have?

This depends on your chosen model. Some of the most common security features offered include automatic locking mechanisms, fingerprint recognition, tamper-prevention alarms, customizable access codes and remote monitoring/controlling.

Is installing a door lock difficult?

Some models are very easy to install, whereas more complex door locks with smart features may be tricky and require professional installation. If you want to install the product yourself, read through customer reviews or the online user manual to ensure it’s within your scope.

How long does a door lock last?

A door lock’s service life can vary greatly depending on its design, quality, construction materials and maintenance. Generally, a high-quality lock should last at least 10 years if it’s installed and used in accordance with the manufacturer’s recommendations.

How much does a door lock cost?

Lock prices can range from highly affordable to very expensive depending on design, quality and materials. Expect to pay anywhere from $10 to $500+ for one based on your needs and desired features.

How do I unlock a door lock?

How you unlock a door lock will depend on the type and model you choose. Basic models may require sliding a bar, lifting a latch or unhooking a chain, whereas more advanced locks may use fingerprint recognition, access codes, fobs or remote control to unlock.

Are door locks weatherproof?

Generally, models that are designed for outdoor installation are built to withstand exposure to a range of weather conditions without compromising their performance or function. Look for a product that’s made from corrosion-resistant materials, such as aluminum or powder-coated steel, and has a high IP rating.

Why Trust Us

Our commitment to customers begins with a carefully curated product selection process, ensuring we provide high-quality and reliable options. We meticulously vet each door lock, analyzing quantitative aspects, such as star ratings and review count, and qualitative factors, including review content and product features. Our dedicated team of bargain hunters consistently prioritizes your budget by meticulously scouring the market and identifying the best door locks available without compromising quality or performance. Our panel focuses on presenting the pros and cons of each door lock and converting technical specs into understandable insights. We aim to ensure safety and peace of mind with top-rated home security devices.