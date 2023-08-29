The Best Golf Towels for Your Money

When playing golf, it’s important to have a secure grip on your clubs. However, maintaining a good grip isn’t always easy — especially if your hands are sweaty or you’re playing in rainy weather conditions. That’s why it’s essential to have a high-quality golf towel on hand. This golfing accessory is designed to keep your clubs clean and dry so you can play to the best of your ability, round after round. It can also be a great way to show off your team spirit or personal style.

But with so many golf towels on the market, it can be tough to find one that’s right for you. To help you make a successful purchase, we’ve rounded up the top golf towels of 2023 for your consideration. In this guide, we’ll walk you through each product’s features, pros and cons, and we’ll also share helpful tips on choosing the right towel for your needs.

Best Overall: Glove It Microfiber Golf Towel

Most Compact: Frogger Amphibian Golf Towel

Best Coverage: STICKIT Magnetic Golf Towel

Best Set: ToVii Microfiber Golf Towel Set

Best Value: Aebor Microfiber Golf Towel Kit

Reviewing the Finest Golf Towels of 2023

Glove It Microfiber Golf Towel - Best Overall

List Price: $22.95

The Glove It Microfiber Golf Towel earned its place at the top of our list thanks to its wide range of colorful patterns and high-quality construction. It comes in 35 vibrant colors and designs, making it easy to find one that allows you to show off your style on the course. This product is made from premium microfiber terry cloth material for maximum durability and absorbency.

This towel measures 16 by 5 inches and has an integrated grommet and sturdy carabiner, allowing you to easily attach it to your golf bag or duffel. The hook is removable so you can easily take it off before washing. Whether you’re new to the sport or are a seasoned player, this towel is a solid choice.

Pros

Carabiner included for convenient portability

High-quality absorbent microfiber material

Available in 35 different styles

Cons

May be thinner than expected

Isn’t machine washable

Frogger Amphibian Golf Towel - Most Compact

List Price: $11.99

If you’re looking for a compact, portable product that won’t be a nuisance to carry or take up too much space in your golf bag, consider the Frogger Amphibian Golf Towel. Made from top-quality cotton material for reliable absorbency and durability, this towel measures 4 by 4 inches, so it’s highly portable.

This product is suitable for use in wet and dry conditions thanks to its waterproof interior membrane. It features an innovative pocketed design for convenient golf ball storage and drying your clubs in wet weather. It also comes with a removable carabiner to attach it to your golf bag, cart or umbrella for easy access. This golf towel is machine washable for easy care.

Pros

Three-month return policy

Compact size fits in pockets

Suitable for wet and dry use

Cons

No additional colors are available

Interior isn’t rough enough to clean equipment

STICKIT Magnetic Golf Towel - Best Coverage

List Price: $29.95

Next up on our list is the STICKIT Magnetic Golf Towel, which boasts a larger-than-average design. It measures a generous 29 by 29 inches, making it well-suited to clean and dry all of your golfing equipment. This option is made from premium microfiber material and has a waffle-style pattern for optimal absorbency and fast drying.

This golf towel is fitted with a removable industrial-strength weatherproof magnet so you can stick it to your cart, club or any magnetic surface for easy access when you need it. It’s sold individually and in packs of two, and it comes in three neutral shades including black, gray and white. When it’s time to clean the towel, simply toss it in the washing machine and then tumble dry it.

Pros

Large size for extra coverage

Absorbent, quick-dry material

Machine washable and dryable

Cons

Heavy when wet

Magnet could be stronger

ToVii Microfiber Golf Towel Set - Best Set

List Price: $29.99

If you’re looking for a set of golf towels that comes with an assortment of useful accessories, you’ll want to check out the ToVii Microfiber Golf Towel Set. It includes three golf towels in black, blue and gray; a dual-sided, club-cleaning brush with a retractable line; and a divot-repairing tool. The brush features soft bristles on one side and hard, metal bristles on the other for cleaning your shoes and golf balls. It’s also attached to a carabiner for convenient carrying. The divot tool makes short work of repairing the grass on the course.

The towels feature built-in grommets and have aluminum carabiners for easy attachment to your cart, belt or bag. They’re made from top-tier microfiber material and have a waffle-like pattern for increased absorbency. Each one measures 16 by 16 inches and is washer- and dryer-safe, ensuring convenient cleaning.

Pros

Reinforced edges for increased durability

Cleaning brush and divot tool included

Three towels for long-term use

Cons

Brush may be difficult to clean

Some colors may bleed

Aebor Microfiber Golf Towel Kit - Best Value

List Price: $11.99

For under $15, the Aebor Microfiber Golf Towel Kit is a great pick for anyone looking for a quality towel and cleaning brush at an affordable price. The towel’s edges are reinforced to ensure a long service life. Its built-in grommet and included carabiner hook allow you to attach it to your golf cart, bag or belt. The handy cleaning brush with a dual-sided construction, featuring hard bristles on one side and soft ones on the other. Between both the towel and brush, this product can be used to clean your clubs, balls, hands or face.

Available in several options so you can pick one based on your preferences, choose from 10 colors, ranging from neutrals like black, gray and white to vibrant, bold shades such as yellow, red and purple. The absorbent microfiber material attracts dirt and makes this golf towel easy to clean after use. It measures 23.6 by 15.7 inches and offers excellent coverage.

Pros

Ten stylish color options

Suitable for multiple uses

Cleaning brush included

Cons

Carabiner could be sturdier

Towel may pill over time

Golf Towel Buying Guide

As you’re shopping for a golf towel, there are several important factors to keep in mind. This buyer’s guide will walk you through the essential features worth looking for to help you make an informed purchase and find the best product for your needs.

Absorbency

Absorbency is one of the most important factors to think about when it comes to selecting a golf towel. Look for options that are made from absorbent materials and have a textured, waffle-like pattern to wick and hold moisture.

Durability

A golf towel should be strong enough to withstand frequent use over time without fraying or losing its absorbency. Aim for products that have reinforced edges and are resistant to fading, shrinking and pilling.

Size

Golf towels come in a variety of sizes. Before making a purchase, consider how much coverage you need for cleaning your gear. Most golfers prefer medium- or large-sized towels, as these provide enough coverage to keep equipment clean but aren’t too bulky to carry around while playing. On the other hand, some golfers prefer smaller towels that they can keep conveniently tucked in their pockets.

Portability

A golf towel should be easy to take on the go. Choose lightweight options that feature integrated grommets and come with carabiner hooks so you can attach them to your golf gear for hands-free portability.

Material

It’s essential to choose a golf towel made from non-abrasive materials that are gentle on the skin and won’t scratch your gear yet are easy to clean and durable enough to withstand regular use and exposure to bad weather conditions. Additionally, the fabric should be highly absorbent and quick to dry. Cotton and microfiber are popular choices that meet these criteria.

Ease of care

Before buying a golf towel, read up on its care instructions to make sure you understand how to properly clean and maintain it so it won't become discolored or lose its absorbency over time. For optimal convenience, choose a product that’s machine washable and dryable.

Design

Golf towels come in a wide range of designs and styles. From solid colors and subtle two-tone designs to vibrant patterns and prints featuring favorite teams and logos, there are options to suit all preferences. Select a design that’s aesthetically pleasing but still offers the features that are important to you.

Price

Before starting your search, it’s a good idea to consider your budget and determine how much you’re willing or able to spend on a golf towel. Compare features and prices across multiple products to find one that suits your budget and needs.

Customer reviews

Read through customer reviews before choosing a golf towel. This is a great way to gain insight into how well each one holds up over time and how well it performs its functions.

Brand reputation

Whenever possible, purchase from brands with a proven track record of producing high-quality items and providing excellent customer service. Research the manufacturer online and read their products’ customer reviews to learn more about their reputation.

People Also Ask

Can I use a regular towel instead of a golf towel?

While it’s safe to use a regular towel instead of a golf towel, it may not be as convenient. Golf towels have certain features that make them easier to use on the course such as grommets, magnets and weather-resistant properties.

Does a golf towel come with a warranty?

This depends on the particular golf towel. Many brands offer warranty coverage to protect your purchase against defects and other issues. Before buying, be sure to check the product description to determine whether your chosen model is backed by a warranty.

How much do golf towels cost?

Golf towel prices can range significantly depending on features, materials and design. Generally, you can expect to pay anywhere from $10 to $50 or more for a high-quality product.

How long do golf towels last?

A golf towel’s lifespan will depend on its materials and construction as well as how often it’s used and how well it’s cared for. With proper maintenance and regular use, a well-made golf towel can last several years.

How do I clean my golf towel?

Care instructions may vary from one product to another. In most cases, you can clean your golf towel in the washing machine using cold water and mild detergent. Then, air dry it or toss it in the dryer on a low-heat setting. Avoid using fabric softener or fabric softener sheets, as these can break down the fabric and result in a short service life.

Do golf towels come with accessories?

Some golf towels come with useful extras such as divot-repair tools, carabiner hooks and club-cleaning brushes. This isn’t the case for all products, however, so be sure to check the product description before buying to determine if accessories are included.

Can I use a golf towel in the rain?

Yes, it’s generally okay to use a golf towel during rainy weather. Many products are designed with all-weather use in mind and have weather-resistant properties.

