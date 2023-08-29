The Best Leaf Blowers for Your Money

Cleaning up fallen leaves is an essential part of keeping your yard clean and tidy, but it can be time-consuming and physically demanding. If you have trees on your property and are looking for a way to make your outdoor chores easier and more convenient, you may want to consider investing in a high-quality leaf blower. This piece of yard equipment makes it easy to gather leaves and debris into a pile quickly so you can spend more time enjoying your outdoor space and less time cleaning it.

In this article, we’ll review the top-rated leaf blowers of 2023. From corded models to battery-powered picks, we’ve included various models for your consideration. We’ll discuss each product’s pros, cons and specs, and we’ll also share some buying tips to help you find the right model for your needs. So, grab your landscaping gloves, and let’s jump right in.

Best Overall: BLACK+DECKER LB700 Leaf Blower

Best Cordless Pick: DEWALT DCBL722B Leaf Blower

Most Ergonomic: Greenworks 24012 Leaf Blower

Most Powerful: WORX WG520 Leaf Blower

Quietest Pick: EGO Power+ LB5302 Leaf Blower

Comparing the Finest Leaf Blowers of 2023

1. BLACK+DECKER LB700 Leaf Blower - Best Overall

Courtesy of Amazon

List Price: $51.00

The BLACK+DECKER LB700 Leaf Blower made its way to the top of our list with its lightweight construction and powerful motor. With a low weight of only 4.4 pounds, this corded, handheld product is easy to carry and use. The 7-amp motor provides an impressive airflow capacity of 180 cubic feet per minute (CFM), making this pick a great choice for clearing leaves and debris off your lawn, yard or driveway.

The integrated cord retainer keeps the unit from accidentally unplugging to ensure uninterrupted, hassle-free use. The handle is easy to grip for comfortable, single-handed use. For convenience, this leaf blower offers an instant-start feature so you can right down to business without the hassle of pullcords or slow start-up. Plus, it’s backed by a two-year manufacturer’s warranty so you can purchase with confidence.

Pros

Powerful 7-amp motor

Cord retainer for uninterrupted use

Two-year limited warranty coverage

Cons

Cord not included

Somewhat noisy operation

2. DEWALT DCBL722B Leaf Blower - Best Cordless Pick

Courtesy of Amazon

List Price: $169.00

The DEWALT DCBL722B Leaf Blower is our favorite cordless model thanks to its ergonomic design and versatility. It weighs 5.43 pounds, offering plenty of control and making it easy for most users to operate with one hand. The handle is designed with comfort in mind, and it features textured grooves for a secure, slip-resistant grip.

With a 66-decibel (dB) noise level, this product is easy on the ears. The trigger lets you adjust the speed and lock in your preferred setting. For more powerful, effective operation, the leaf blower has a 450 CFM airflow capacity, and the concentrator is removable and features an integrated scraper.

Pros

Low-noise operation reduces disturbances

Adjustable speed settings

Ergonomic, anti-slip handle

Cons

Battery not included

Charger sold separately

3. Greenworks 24012 Leaf Blower - Most Ergonomic

Courtesy of Amazon

List Price: $49.99

Designed for comfortable extended use, the Greenworks 24012 Leaf Blower features an ergonomically designed handle with textured indentations for a secure, slip-resistant grip. It only weighs 4.5 pounds, further contributing to its user-friendliness and reducing the risk of hand fatigue. It also doesn’t vibrate much in comparison to gas-powered models.

The power switch is conveniently located next to the handle for convenient one-handed operation. The cord-locking mechanism ensures you don’t accidentally unplug the unit, and the leaf blower is backed by a three-year warranty for your peace of mind. The blower’s vibrant green color makes it easy to spot among your other yard equipment.

Pros

Weighs 4.5 pounds for easy carrying

Minimizes hand fatigue and strain

Has a cord-retention mechanism

Cons

Doesn’t come with an extension cord

Incompatible with some extension cords

4. WORX WG520 Leaf Blower - Most Powerful

Courtesy of Amazon

List Price: $79.99

The WORX WG520 Leaf Blower stands out from other models with its innovative, turbine fan technology, which enables it to work twice as fast as its gas-powered counterparts. The wide-mouth tube opening, 12-amp motor and impressive 600 CFM airflow capacity allow for more coverage in less time. Additionally, there are two speeds to choose from so you can tailor the air velocity to your outdoor space and needs.

This unit weighs 6.4 pounds and has a cord-retention mechanism to prevent accidental unplugging during use. In addition to being more powerful than gas-operated models, this leaf blower is also safer for the environment, making it a solid choice for anyone looking to reduce their carbon footprint.

Pros

Two speed settings

Environmentally friendly design

Wide tube for increased coverage

Cons

Too heavy for some

Shorter-than-average service life

5. EGO Power+ LB5302 Leaf Blower - Quietest Pick

Courtesy of Amazon

List Price: $199.00

If you have young kids, anxious pets or irritable neighbors, the EGO Power+ LB5302 Leaf Blower is a solid choice. Featuring a low noise level of 65 dB, it offers quiet operation compared to most models, minimizing the chances of disturbing others at home or in your neighborhood. This pick features a dial to adjust the speed between 260 and 400 CFM and a lock-on feature to sustain your chosen speed. The turbo button offers short super-speed bursts of 530 CFM for moving heavier debris.

This cordless leaf blower is battery-powered and has a maximum runtime of 75 minutes on a full charge. It has an impressive IPX4 ingress protection (IP), meaning it’s water-resistant and can stand up to the outdoor elements. It weighs 7.4 pounds and is backed by a five-year warranty for parts and a three-year battery warranty.

Pros

Lithium-ion battery included

Seventy-five-minute runtime

Water- and weather-resistant

Cons

Heavier than our other picks

Long charge time

Leaf Blower Buying Guide

The right leaf blower can significantly reduce the amount of time and effort you spend cleaning your outdoor space. But with so many models to choose from, it can be difficult to find the best one for your needs. This buyer’s guide will give you a detailed walkthrough of the most important features to factor into your decision-making process so you can make an informed purchase.

Airflow capacity

Airflow capacity is measured in CFM and is a key indicator of a leaf blower's power. Look for a unit with a minimum airflow capacity of 180 CFM to move dry leaves and light debris. If you need to move heavier debris like wet leaves or pine needles, we recommend a model with a higher airflow capacity of around 450 CFM.

Size

A leaf blower’s size typically affects how powerful and easy it is to handle. Smaller units are easier to carry, while larger ones are more powerful and offer better coverage. If you have a large yard, we suggest opting for a larger model with more power.

Weight

Look for models that are lightweight, easy to maneuver and have ergonomic designs that make them comfortable to hold and use for extended periods of time. Heavier models are not ideal if you have physical limitations or plan on using the device regularly or for several hours at a time.

Power source

Leaf blowers are typically powered by one of three sources: gas, electricity or batteries. Although they offer excellent power, gas models release unpleasant fumes and can be harmful to the environment and those with respiratory conditions. They’re also heavy, loud and somewhat outdated. Electric models are more powerful than battery-powered options, and they’re ready to go when you are. However, they need to remain plugged in for the duration of use, which can be inconvenient. Battery-powered leaf blowers don’t need to be plugged in and usually have a built-in rechargeable battery. They’re more portable than electric models, but you’ll need to remember to recharge them regularly. You’ll also have a limited runtime window in which to use them before you need to charge them up again.

Runtime

Speaking of runtimes — if you opt for a battery-operated leaf blower, it’s important to ensure it has a generous battery life so you can use it for a long stretch without interruption or recharging. Ideally, a single charge should provide a long enough runtime for you to clean your entire yard or outdoor space.

Motor type

Consider whether your leaf blower has a brushed or brushless motor. Ones with brushed motors are typically more affordable but not as powerful as brushless ones. Brushless leaf blower are more expensive but offer superior performance and longer lifespans.

Noise level

While there’s no such thing as a noiseless leaf blower, some models are louder than others. Look for a product that produces minimal noise while operating for user comfort and to prevent disturbing others. The quietest models have noise levels around 65 dB.

Cost

Before starting your search, decide on a budget and look for a leaf blower that offers the best performance within your price range. It can be helpful to read through customer reviews to get an idea of how well different models perform and how long they typically last.

Ergonomic features

A leaf blower should be comfortable to hold and use. Look for options with ergonomic features to prevent hand strain and fatigue. Some of the best options have padded or rubber handles with textured, slip-resistant grooves for optimal comfort and a secure grip. There are also blowers available that can be worn backpack-style for increased comfort and better weight distribution.

Leaf Blower FAQs

Do leaf blowers have multiple speeds?

Yes, many leaf blowers feature speed adjustability. The best ones have a user-friendly dial that allows you to easily toggle between different speed settings and a turbo button for quick, high-speed bursts. Not all models have these features, so be sure to check the product description before making a purchase.

What type of leaf blower offers the most power?

Gas-powered leaf blowers are generally more powerful than electric and battery-powered models due to their larger engines and higher air speed capabilities. Electric models are less powerful than gas-powered ones but more powerful than battery-operated blowers.

How can I prevent hand fatigue when using a leaf blower?

There are a few ways to minimize pain and discomfort while using a leaf blower. Look for a lightweight model, weighing between 3 and 4 pounds, so it’ll be easier to carry. It should have a comfortable handle that has ergonomic grooves and is made from anti-slip materials such as rubber. Also, ensure your chosen model offers good vibration isolation to reduce fatigue during extended operation.

How much noise does a leaf blower make?

A leaf blower’s noise level will vary depending on its size and type. Generally, gas-powered models tend to be the loudest with a noise level of around 80 to 90 dB. Cordless and electric blowers are typically quieter and have an average noise level between 64 and 70 dB.

How much does a leaf blower cost?

The price of a leaf blower is determined by its design, type, size, and quality. Generally, you can expect to pay between $50 and $400, depending on your chosen model. Gas-powered models are typically the most expensive, whereas corded electric varieties are often the least expensive.

