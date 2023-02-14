The Best Portable Blenders to Keep Your Hangry at Bay All Day

It’s 2023: hangry is out and portable blenders are in. Whether you’re a business executive, a busy mom, or a student, a protein shake or smoothie can be the perfect nutrient-rich pick-me-up when there’s no break in sight. These handy gadgets are the perfect solution for staying healthy on the go, which is in large part thanks to the fact that they’re lightweight, easy to carry and oftentimes rechargeable.

If that sounds like something you’re interested in, you’re in luck. We’ve compiled a list of the top portable blenders in 2023, based on factors like build quality, durability and size. Make sure you stick around until the end, because there’s a perfect match for everyone.

Best Overall: PopBabies Portable Blender

Budget-friendly:Hamilton Beach Portable Blender

High Powered: Ninja Portable Blender

Sports Bottle Design: La Reveuse Portable Blender

Compact: Cincred Portable Blender

Comparing the Top Portable Blenders of 2023

PopBabies Portable Blender — Best Overall

List Price: $36.99 - $49.99

When it comes to personal blenders, our top choice is this wonderful little unit from PopBabies. While it’s not the most powerful device on the market, it ticks pretty much every other box you could ask for. This rechargeable blender is lightweight, compact and can fit into a small backpack without a problem. You can recharge it anywhere via a USB cable and get more than 20 blends out of a single charge. For a little extra power, simply keep it plugged in while it’s blending.

This single-serve portable blender boasts a bottle design with a handle on the lid, making it easy to carry, blend and drink from. It also comes with a free mini ice cube tray and funnel, giving you everything you need to stay nourished on the go. Thanks to its convenient, rechargeable design, this portable blender is our top pick.

Pros

Dishwasher-friendly cup for easy cleaning

USB port offers universal charging

BPA-free, food-grade design

Stainless steel blending blade

Cons

Not suitable for blending large ice cubes

Requires frequent recharging

List Price: $21.85 - $27.93

This stylish portable blender from Hamilton Beach is the perfect option if you’re looking for an affordable appliance. Its single-serve cup features a flip-lid, making it a great grab-and-go drink option, and blending up whatever you’re in the mood for is as easy as pressing a single button, located conveniently on the front of the machine.

This portable blender’s BPA-free jar, lid and blades are all dishwasher-safe, making cleanup that much easier. It’s also available in a few different color options, so you shouldn’t have trouble finding one that suits your style preferences or matches your kitchen decor. You won’t be able to blend large ice cubes or frozen fruits, though, so make sure firm or frozen ingredients are chopped into small pieces before blitzing up your beverage.

Pros

High-quality product for a low price

Offers easy single-touch blending

Backed by a three-year limited warranty

Cons

Requires a power outlet to function

Only has one speed setting

Ninja Portable Blender — High Powered

List Price: $89.95 - $99.99

A true beast in the kitchen, this Ninja Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender has everything you need to blitz up your favorite gourmet cocktails, smoothies or nutrient-rich soups. Compared to some portable blenders it’s a little bulky, but it’s still small and light enough to take on your next road trip or set up in the office for weekday pick-me-ups.

Besides its 1,100 watts of power, this portable blender has some brains, too. Its Auto-iQ preset programs feature a unique automated pulse and pause pattern, which facilitates effective blending for better ice and smoothie consistency. Its cups come with to-go flip lids that are perfect for when you have to hit the road, and after you’ve enjoyed your drink, simply pop your empty cup into the dishwasher to get it ready for next time.

Pros

Includes two large-capacity cups

Offers four blending functions

Pro-extractor stainless steel blades

Comes with a recipe booklet

Cons

Not as portable as other options

Requires a power outlet

La Reveuse Portable Blender — Sports Bottle Design

List Price: $26.99 -$32.99

Coming in at a great price point, this remarkable portable blender from La Reveuse is the perfect middle ground between low-power, backpack-friendly units and high-powered devices designed to sit on your countertop. Its compact design makes it ideal if you’re working with limited space (apartments, dorms, offices, etc.), but don’t worry, because it’s still powerful enough to tackle all kinds of fruits and veggies.

The standout feature of this portable blender has to be its travel-friendly sports bottle blending jar. Simply place your ingredients in the jar and blend them up, and you’ll be ready to tackle the day with a convenient flip-top drinking bottle in hand. The bottle easily fits into most backpacks, bags and cup holders, and its sleek blender base comes in stylish pink, blue or silver options.

Pros

BPA-free sports bottle and lid

Features a four-leaf stainless steel blade

Built-in overheating protection

Backed by a one-year warranty

Cons

Bottle isn’t dishwasher-friendly

Only big enough for a single serving

Cincred Portable Blender — Compact

List Price: $25.99 -$35.99

This small power-operated portable blender from Cincred is a great choice for tiny spaces. It’s the ideal no-mess, no-hassle unit, and it features silica gel seal rings to ensure a truly leakproof cup. Additionally, the double deck lid has an easy-carry handle, making it easier to take your drinks with you wherever you go

Plus, you don’t even need to press any buttons to get this portable blender going: simply press down on the cup and it will start the blending process for you. It’s also pretty easy to clean, and its motor base cools down fairly quickly after use.

Pros

Smart, leak-proof design

Long-lasting stainless steel blades

Lids feature a carrying handle

Cons

Cups aren’t dishwasher-safe

Small blending capacity

Buying Guide: Portable Blenders

Whether it’s post-gym or pre-meeting, your body and brain require optimal nutrition to keep you moving like a well-oiled machine. While tapping a few buttons on the vending machine is an easy way to tame the roaring beast in your belly, it’s usually not what the doctor, dentist, or nutritionist ordered. A portable blender, however, doesn’t only tame that beast, but it can also make a nutritious snack on the go to keep you full and fueled up.

The most suitable portable blender for you will depend on what you’ll be blending and where you’ll be using the device. While each of these devices is portable, not all of them are very powerful. Some require a power outlet to work, while others you can take on the go and easily recharge with a USB cable. If you’re searching for a quality portable blender in 2023, here’s an extensive list of what you need to consider when choosing your perfect snack assistant.

Cup size

Portable blender cups come in many sizes, starting at around 12 to 16 ounces. There are, however, some models with cups offering more than 20 ounces. If you only need to blend up a snack-time drink for yourself, a single-serve size is ideal since it won’t take up much space in your backpack or bag. If you need to make multiple servings, though, a blender with a bigger cup size will save you a lot of hassle.

Our top choice for multiple servings is a portable blender that comes with two cups. Alternatively, check whether you can purchase additional cups separately. While you’ll need a little extra space in your bag, the extra cup means you can blend different flavors back-to-back without having to clean the cups first. Or, if you want, you can also blend multiple drinks to take on the go.

Appliance size

A portable blender’s size often varies according to its power output. More powerful versions may have a bulkier, wider bottom base, which makes them more suited to staying on a countertop than fitting into your handbag or backpack.

Weight

Just like with the base size, weight is going to be a significant factor in determining how you use your portable blender. If it’s going with you to work, class, or on a hike, you’ll want something lightweight. Some of the lightest units weigh around 1.3 pounds, while heavier versions can weigh more than 6 pounds.

If you’re looking for a portable blender that will stay at the office and possibly only be taken home over the weekend, a slightly heavier unit can do the trick. If you’re commuting to school or moving from meeting to meeting, though, definitely go for a lightweight option.

Wattage

Wattage is the top indicator to determine how powerful a portable blender is. Can it blend ice, or is it only suited for blending protein shakes with powder and very soft fruits? While higher wattage does equal more power, it also drains the unit's battery faster.

When choosing a small batch blender for soft fruits and powdered mixes only, 200 to 250 watts will do the job. However, if you need something that can blend frozen fruit or cooked vegetables, 700+ watts is much more realistic.

To blend regular-size ice cubes for your smoothie mix, you’ll need a pretty powerful unit, and we recommend at least 1,000 watts. Although many blenders feature this much blending power, they’re more likely to be bulky, heavier machines. The reality is (unfortunately) that if you want a compact mini blender, it comes with mini power, too.

Power requirements

This factor doesn’t have to do with wattage, but instead with how the device is operated. Does it need a power outlet, does it require batteries or is it rechargeable? If it’s rechargeable, consider whether it features a USB port, its charge time, and how many cycles a single battery charge will last. If you’re on the road often, you might want to consider buying a smoothie maker that you can recharge in your vehicle.

Construction materials

While it may seem like common sense that all the materials a portable blender is made from are food-grade and that its plastic components are BPA-free, it’s worth checking this just to be sure. This is especially important if you’re using your blender for baby food purees.

We highly recommend choosing a unit with stainless steel blades. Plastic blades will suffice for protein powder and milk blends, but stainless steel offers better blending and will also last much longer.

Design

The design that suits your needs will largely depend on where you’re using your portable blender.

Smaller units are about the size of a water bottle, and they feature a slim-fit motor base that aligns perfectly with the cylindrical cup attached on top. These are incredibly convenient; they’re just like handling a regular water bottle and you won’t have to haul different components around with you. Due to their handy size, though, they aren’t very powerful.

Larger portable blenders have a bigger base, which you won’t want to (or be able to) take on the run. These models are ideal for keeping in the office during the week so you can blend your drink and take just the cup to go, and they’re also great for RV road trips.

There is one element that all portable blenders should have, and that’s a leak-proof design; the last thing you want is a smoothie dripping from your bag or on your clothing right before a big meeting. To avoid this, it’s always a good idea to make your very first blend at home to check that everything fits well and that there aren’t any leaks.

Functions and features

Although there isn’t much room for a myriad of fancy features on a small portable blender, there are one or two you might want to have. First, if you’re buying a rechargeable unit, check that it has a light indicator to show when its battery is fully charged.

Additionally, some blenders come with a pulse function and multiple speed settings, while others only offer a single speed.

Accessories

Accessories are an important aspect to consider while shopping around. Don’t assume that just because the picture looks elaborate, your purchase will be too. Before you hit checkout, make sure to always check what’s included in the model you’re considering.

Standard inclusions are the motor base, cup, and cup lid. If the device is rechargeable, make sure it comes with a charger. If it’s battery-powered, check whether your purchase includes a set of batteries. If not, make sure you know which type of batteries you’ll need to buy.

Look for a portable blender cup that comes with a to-go flip lid. This makes your smoothie the perfect grab-and-go meal that’s easy to sip on the run. Depending on where you’ll be using it, you might want a set that includes a waterproof carrying bag.

Also, check how many cups and lids are included and whether or not you can purchase extras separately.

Noise

If you plan to keep yourself nourished in a quiet office, it’s worth checking how noisy a portable blender is. Customer reviews often contain information regarding a unit’s noise levels.

Cleaning

Electronic parts are never dishwasher-safe, but sometimes the smoothie cups and lids are. Being able to unpack your bag after a long day and simply pop the dirty cups into the dishwasher is extremely convenient.

Warranty

It’s always recommended to check the warranty that comes with a product. Having that peace of mind ensures that you can get a replacement if something goes wrong, but more importantly, it’s a sign that the manufacturer stands behind the quality of their product.

Creative Ways to Use Your Portable Blender

Workout to work

Tired of mixing a post-gym protein shake and ending up with a bunch of undissolved, powdery clumps? A personal blender will get you from workout to work well-fueled and ready for the day. Even low-powered units will give you a fluffy consistency when blending protein shakes, and you can add in some berries or oats to give it a little boost. The great thing is you can even blitz it up quickly while in the car or on the go.

Kids cravings

It’s not always easy keeping hungry tummies full with healthy options. Personal blenders are a good way to blitz up baby food and purees on the go, and for slightly older kids, add in some carob powder and frozen bananas to make a deliciously creamy — yet healthy — frozen snack or milkshake.

Frozen desserts

If you’re feeling a little indulgent but don’t want to blow the calorie bank, blending frozen fruits into a smooth, sorbet-like consistency can quickly satisfy a sweet tooth. Frozen bananas are especially creamy, and you can flavor them up by adding strawberries or cocoa powder for a tasty vegan treat.

If you’re ready to indulge for real, though, blend up pudding or ice cream and place it in the freezer. Setting your mix in popsicle molds can be a whole lot of fun too.

Outdoor refuel

Whether you’re at the beach or hiking, having a rechargeable blender handy will ensure you stay well-fueled. Purchase pre-packaged protein smoothie blends and simply blend them up with water and fresh fruit so that you don’t have to worry about frozen items melting before it’s snack time.

Cocktails and mocktails

A portable blender is definitely a quick fix for getting cocktails ready in a pinch. Whether it’s pre-dinner drinks for two or preparing a base cocktail mix for the whole gang, make sure you put your little blender to work.

Dressing and dips

You can use your portable blender to help prepare a perfectly blended salad dressing or party dip. Stick to fairly loose dips when using a low-power blender to ensure it mixes all your ingredients consistently.

Protein pancakes and breakfast

Whether you’re beating eggs for an omelet or making protein pancakes for the family, simply toss your ingredients in the blender, buzz it up and voila, you’re done. The blender cup goes in the dishwasher and you have a tasty breakfast ready to cook, with no mess at all.

People Also Ask

Q: Can I put hot liquid in my portable blender?

A: It’s never a good idea to place hot liquids in a blender, and this is even more so the case when using a portable blender. The heat and steam created will lead to pressure inside the blender, which can quickly result in the lid blowing off and a big (and possibly painful) mess.

If you have a blender with different speed settings and a lid with a center cap that opens at the top, you can blend lukewarm foods or liquids. In this case, start on the lowest speed setting and keep the small center cap of the blender lid open. Position a dish towel over the center gap (without holding your fingers directly over it), which will allow hot steam to escape without liquid spilling out the top.

Q: Can you put ice in a personal blender?

A: Any frozen foods, whether fruit or ice, should only be blended in a high-power unit. Putting large chunks of frozen fruit or ice in a mini blender will dull the blades and can cause the blending mechanism to get stuck or overheat.

If you have a mid-range portable blender, you’ll be able to blend frozen foods that are cut into small pieces. Make sure to chop fruit before freezing, as it will be challenging to cut once it’s frozen. Similarly, if you have mini ice cube trays, use these for smoothie ice cubes.

Q: How long will a personal blender last?

A: While portable blenders should last up to three years and high-powered units up to 10, this period will vary greatly depending on a number of factors. How often you use your blender and what you use it for has a huge impact on its lifespan.

If you’re constantly blending ice cubes in a lower-power unit, don’t expect it to last too long. Also, ensure that small units have enough time to cool down in between sessions if you’re doing back-to-black blending.

Q: How many watts does a portable blender need to blend ice?

A: If you’re buying a blender with the intention of blending plenty of icy smoothies or cocktails, we highly recommend at least 1,000 watts. Portable blenders generally don’t come in wattages higher than this.

Q: What food should not go in a portable blender?

A: While some larger, countertop blenders can handle pretty stubborn ingredients, when it comes to your portable blender, we recommend avoiding the following:

Large ice cubes and frozen fruit

Whole spices

Hot liquids

Potatoes

Bones

Coffee beans

Dried fruit

Q: How long does a portable blender battery last?

A: This will depend on what you’re blending. Most rechargeable personal blenders will last between two to 10 blends, and the lighter the ingredients (such as milk, yogurt and powders), the less power is required. This means your battery will likely last slightly longer for such blends than if you’re blending frozen items, like fruit.

Why Trust Us

Our commitment to the consumer begins with product selection and ends with the last word we write in each article. Each portable blender is carefully vetted quantitatively through star ratings and number of reviews qualitatively through careful examination of reviews and the features each one has to offer. Leveraging our team of bargain hunters, we’re also always sure to keep your budget in mind while we find the best blenders on the market. Our team of experts is dedicated to accurately depicting the pros and cons of each portable blender, translating technical product specifications into information you can understand. Our mission is to make sure you get the most bang for your buck…or in this case the most blend for your buck.