Wake Up Your Tastebuds With the Best Pour Over Coffee Makers

For some people, coffee is just a beverage. For others, though, it's a carefully crafted experience. While many coffee-making machines give you a large degree of control over your coffee, pour over coffee makers do even more to put the power back in your hands — the dream for every pour-over coffee enthusiast. How do they do it? Boasting features to help you extract maximum flavor from your coffee beans, the coffee maker lets you decide things like the water temperature, the brewing time and how fast the water pours into the grinds. To help you upgrade your coffee-drinking experience, we’ve put together a list of some of the highest-rated pour over coffee makers of 2023.

Best Overall: Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker

Most Durable:Chemex Pour Over Coffee Maker

Most Convenient: Bean Envy Pour Over Coffee Maker

Highest Temperature Resistance: Cosori Pour Over Coffee Maker

Budget-friendly: Coffee Gator Pour Over Coffee Maker

Comparing the Leading Pour Over Coffee Makers of 2023

The Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker is a great option for anyone who loves pour-over coffee but doesn’t want to step out of their comfort zone when it comes to new equipment or fancy techniques. This pour over coffee maker’s carafe is made of heat-resistant borosilicate glass and comes with a permanent stainless steel filter so that you can enjoy fresh, delicious coffee without any bitter taste or impurities.

Although it doesn’t hold your hand like some other coffee makers, this pour over coffee maker keeps the process simple: simply add grounds to the filter, pour some hot water over them and enjoy a steaming cup of joe. More important, though, is the fact that this coffee maker comes equipped with a cork cuff to protect your hands while pouring your brew. Because of its sleek design, durable material and ease of use, this pour over coffee maker sits at the top of our list.

Pros

Durable, temperature-resistant carafe

Stainless steel filter for optimal extraction

Available in multiple capacities

Dishwasher-safe construction for easy cleaning

Cons

Glass carafe isn’t insulated

Water passes through very quickly

Chemex Pour Over Coffee Maker — Most Durable

The Chemex Pour Over Coffee Maker can take your coffee game to the next level. Made from borosilicate glass, this pour over coffee maker boasts an attractive, hourglass-shaped carafe that's easy to use and can make up to eight cups of coffee at once. It also features a filter cone and an easy-pour spout that creates an air channel so that all of the flavors from your beans reach your cup without being diluted by over-extraction.

Another plus? The carafe’s halfway point is clearly marked, allowing you to easily measure out the amount of coffee you want to add. This coffee maker also boasts a hand-tied rawhide around its lathed wooden collar for a solid grip while pouring and an extra layer of protection against accidents during transport. With its sleek, beautiful design, this pour over coffee maker can definitely add a touch of flair to your countertop.

Pros

Durable, heat-resistant construction

Beak-shaped spout for easy pouring

Wooden collar for enhanced grip

Easy to clean and maintain

Cons

Doesn’t retain heat well

Doesn’t come with filters or a stopper

Surprise the coffee connoisseur in your life with the Bean Envy Pour Over Coffee Maker. Crafted with borosilicate glass, this pour over coffee maker is highly durable and heat-resistant, making it a great choice for years to come. Its carafe features a micro-mesh funnel strainer that’s laser-cut and made from stainless steel, ensuring that only the freshest grounds make it into your morning cup of joe.

This pour over coffee maker also comes equipped with a silicone sleeve that helps you grip the carafe and avoid burning yourself. In addition to being attractive, this carafe is also super easy to use — all you have to do is place your favorite dark-roast beans in the funnel strainer, add some water, then sit back and relax until you can enjoy some delicious, fresh-brewed java.

Pros

Stylish, ergonomic design

Easy to use

Features water-level markings

Available in several different sizes

Cons

Doesn’t produce the strongest brew

Not very durable

Cosori Pour Over Coffee Maker — Highest Temperature Resistance

The Cosori Pour Over Coffee Maker is the perfect combination of style and practicality. It features a dual-layer stainless steel filter that removes all impurities and oil from your coffee grounds, providing you with a rich, smooth and full-bodied cup of joe. Made from borosilicate glass, this pour over coffee maker can withstand temperatures as high as 302 degrees Fahrenheit, allowing you to easily reheat your leftover coffee on the stove.

This pour over coffee maker comes with a solid wooden sleeve that offers good insulation, a measuring spoon to ensure you get the perfect ratio of coffee grounds to water and a stainless steel dripper to help keep the flavor of your coffee consistent. With a capacity of 34 ounces, this pour over coffee maker can make four cups at once, making it a great choice for coffee-loving families.

Pros

Dual-layer filter for thorough filtration

Made from BPA-free materials

No-drip spout for easy pouring

Quick and easy to clean

Cons

Coffee grounds can clog the filter

Its brewing process is time-consuming

Brew a steamy cup of joe with the Coffee Gator Pour Over Coffee Maker. Made from premium stainless steel, this coffee maker’s laser-cut mesh filter allows you to brew delicious, rich mocha without the need for paper or plastic filters. Its durable body is made from borosilicate glass, which makes the whole thing heat-resistant and easy to clean.

This pour over coffee maker features a cool-touch grip that allows for easy pouring, while its insulated sleeve helps retain heat and protects against bumps and cracks. It can make up to three cups of coffee at once, helping you and anyone else get your caffeine fix in mere minutes.

Pros

Made from BPA-free, heat-resistant glass

Round base for increased stability

Rust-resistant, stainless steel filter

Cons

Strainer can be difficult to clean

Rather small size

Buying Guide: Pour Over Coffee Makers

Are you looking for a low-cost way to make coffee just the way you like it? Pour over coffee makers cost less than most drip brewers, and they can help you get the richest flavor out of your daily cup of joe. Although pour over coffee makers aren’t very pricey, you’ll still have to keep several things in mind to make sure you can enjoy a fine cup of coffee each morning. Below, we’ve listed some important things to consider while shopping for a pour over coffee maker in 2023.

Factors to consider while shopping for a pour over coffee maker

Size

A pour over coffee maker is ideal for making two or three cups of java. Single-cup variants are also available, and these can be great for anyone who’s the only coffee lover in their house. However, you’ll need to think about how much space you have to store your new coffee maker. One thing that can help with limited space is the fact that pour over coffee makers can be placed on top of a carafe, which is something that’s usually included with your purchase.

Holes

The size and number of holes in a pour over coffee maker affect how quickly the coffee will filter through. Coffee flows slower through fewer, smaller holes, making this option ideal for beginners to experiment with. Larger holes provide more control, but the downside is that you’re more likely to make a mess when using such a pour over coffee maker. If you’re an expert or are looking for a coffee maker for your business, a machine with larger holes will be a better choice.

Insulated or non-insulated

The double-walled construction of an insulated pour over coffee maker maintains temperatures so that you can enjoy perfectly brewed coffee every time you make it. This gives you more control over the warmth and flavor of your beverage, but it also leads to a thicker, more subtle cup of joe.

Types of pour over coffee maker filters

The type of filter you use greatly affects the taste, consistency and texture of your coffee. Keep in mind that some pour over coffee makers only allow you to use filters from the same manufacturer that made the machine.

Paper

These filters are disposable, which makes cleaning easier but has the downside of producing more waste. If you drink a lot of coffee, you'll need to replace the paper filter in your pour over coffee maker daily; because paper filters retain coffee oils, the resulting beverage will be bitter and have a sharp taste if you don’t.

Metal

These filters are durable, washable and easy to maintain. The holes allow oils and larger coffee grains to flow through them, giving the resulting coffee a deeper flavor and a unique consistency.

Cloth

In terms of letting oils and tiny particles flow through, these filters lie between paper and metal filters: cloth filters make for moderately strong coffee with a smooth texture. Because fabric collects oils and flavors, the brew quality can change over time, so you’ll need to clean these filters after each use and change them every few months.

How do you prepare pour over coffee?

Making coffee is an art, especially when using a pour over coffee maker: if you make a mistake during any step of the process, you won’t be able to enjoy your desired flavor or consistency. Here’s a step-by-step guide to making the most flavorful cup of coffee at home:

First, fill a kettle with water and heat it to around 200 degrees Fahrenheit. You’ll need about a quart of water for every 2 ounces of coffee grounds

After that, blend the coffee finely enough to fit your filter. You can find instructions for this in the user manual, as it depends on the model of your pour over coffee maker and the type of filter it has

The next step is to insert the filter into your coffee maker's funnel. If you use a cloth or paper filter, gently wash it to get rid of trapped particles and remove any water from the cup or carafe. After this, fill the filter halfway with brewed coffee

You then need to pour a little water over the coffee grounds and check to make sure that they’re equally wet. Let them sit for 30 seconds before proceeding

Finally, pour the remaining hot water over the coffee grounds. Add it at the correct pace until you finish the brew for the perfect cup of joe

Some important tips and tricks to make the perfect cup of coffee

When you’re using a pour over coffee maker, use freshly ground coffee beans, as pre-packaged grounds tend to lose their taste, flavor and aroma over time

If you’re just starting out on your coffee-making journey, make sure to always purchase high-quality coffee beans, and don’t hesitate to try different types of beans to find the right flavor for your tastebuds

Although it might be tempting to crush or brew coffee beans in advance to save time, you won’t get the same flavor or aroma as you would from freshly ground coffee

No matter which brand or model of pour over coffee maker you have, make sure to only use it as instructed. If a manufacturer recommends using special paper filters, make sure to get them, as other filters may ruin your coffee maker

You’ll have to decide between purchasing a burr grinder or a blade grinder — you can't expect your coffee to taste excellent unless you have the right tools for the job

People Also Asked

Q: What type of filter should I use with my pour over coffee maker?

A: It’s up to you! Unless the manufacturer says otherwise, you can use paper or cloth filters in ceramic, glass and plastic pour over coffee makers.

Q: How long will it take if I prepare a cup of coffee from scratch?

A: One cup will take you around 10 minutes to brew. This includes the time it takes to boil the water, crush the coffee and allow the drink to bloom.

Q: Can I use store-bought coffee beans in a pour over coffee maker?

A: While you can use pre-ground coffee beans in a pour over coffee maker, grinding them freshly each time will only lead to better flavor.

Q: How many scoops of coffee do you put in a pour over coffee maker?

A: You’ll want to use about 29 grams of coffee per cup. Twenty-nine grams of coffee typically equates to about two scoops of coffee, but make sure your scoop is the standard size if you measure this way.

Q: Do you put sugar in pour over coffee?

A: This really depends on your personal preference, but most coffee connoisseurs would say to avoid adding sugar, as it might dilute the taste and work against the rich flavor pour over coffee is supposed to provide.

